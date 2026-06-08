Guide to expat communities in Spain

Why connecting matters for expats in Spain Moving away from your familiar home environment can be exciting, but it’s also stressful and can be isolating if you’re unable to quickly build connections in your new local community. Expats often experience a degree of culture shock in their new host country, which can make settling in tricky – and even more so where moving as a family means one partner is a “Trailing Spouse”, without a work community to lean into. Actively working to create a new social circle and support network in Spain can mean you enjoy yourself more and also helps prevent burnout, excess stress and loneliness. The good news is that other expats in Spain have already been in your shoes – and so finding people with shared experiences and outlooks may not be as tricky as you might think. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Spain? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

Where do most expats live in Spain? Some of the biggest expat communities in Spain center around major cities like Madrid and Barcelona for working professionals, and the Costas including the Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol for retirees, remote workers and entrepreneurs. Madrid expat community insights Madrid is Spain’s economic center, and so a popular place for expats moving for work. As home to a large expat community, it’s also relatively easy to find international schools, and English language services – which makes it a fairly common choice for people moving with family, too. Data from the Madrid city council shows that Madrid’s population includes about 19% expat and foreign residents, made up of 190+ nationalities. Over 50% of these are from the Americas, while a further 24% come from elsewhere in Europe. Madrid is a vibrant city with easy access to everything from museums and parks, to dining and nightlife. It’s got good local public transport and its location means connections to the rest of Spain – as well as international flights – are fairly simple. Downsides to life in Madrid include extreme temperatures in summer, and high rental prices in city center locations. Although the costs of living in Spain are typically lower compared to other Western European cities, salaries can also be a bit lower – but the work/life balance can still make this a win for many. Barcelona expat community insights Barcelona is another obvious expat destination for working age expats, with the bonus of easy beach access when temperatures rise. Barcelona has a strong jobs market but is also a common choice for digital nomads and entrepreneurs. Barcelona has an international feel and offers co-working spaces and networking opportunities which can make it a good choice for startups and newer businesses. There are Spanish remote worker visas for both employed and self-employed individuals, and the cost of living can be much lower compared to other areas of Northern Europe or North America. Downsides to life in Barcelona can be that summers are busy with tourists – which also brings an increase in petty crime. As with Madrid, housing costs can rise in high-demand areas, and salaries may not be able to keep up – regional taxes can also be higher compared to Madrid. The Costas expat community insights Spain offers stunning coastal regions – often collectively called the Costas – which are all unique, and have their own draw from expats. These regions are home to many expat retirees – Spain’s Non-lucrative visa, aimed at people who won’t be working – is a common choice, although remote workers and entrepreneurs can also look to these areas as a convenient home away from home. Some popular choices for expats in Spain include: Costa Blanca (The White Coast) – Alicante – one of the largest expat communities, with many residents from the UK and other Northern European countries, featuring both resort towns and peaceful inland villages

– one of the largest expat communities, with many residents from the UK and other Northern European countries, featuring both resort towns and peaceful inland villages Costa del Sol (The Coast of the Sun) – Andalucia – particularly well known for golfing, with very developed English language services, but an influx of seasonal tourists

– particularly well known for golfing, with very developed English language services, but an influx of seasonal tourists Costa Brava (The Wild Coast) – Catalonia – much less developed area with cooler climate and more rugged scenery, popular with retirees as well as remote workers looking for something a little different Downsides of living in the Costas as an expat include the large seasonal variations in visitor numbers. Summers in the Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol can be crowded, while some more tourist driven areas can close down to an extent in the off season. However, the upsides win through for many expats from around the world. Relocation The essential checklist for moving to Spain Read more

Finding your perfect expat community in Spain Finding your community in Spain is an important step in settling into the country. You might meet people through work, hobbies or based on your family status – meeting other parents at school events for example. Starting to build a community in a new place is daunting, but with a mix of on and offline tools it’s possible to find your people. Online expat communities and forums Depending on where you live, and how you use social media you use, you may find helpful online groups and forums for asking questions and getting advice such as: Expats in Madrid (Facebook)

Expats in Barcelona (Facebook)

Reddit – Going to Spain Expat Facebook groups typically have a few questions to answer on sign up, for admins to check you’re a real participant. Some arrange in person meetups and events. Reddit threads may also allow you to connect with moderators if you have specific questions or issues. Local meetups and social groups You may be able to find in-person expat meetups and social events in Spain based on your interests. For example, if you love to read, you can find book clubs through Reddit or Facebook. Or there are specific organisations like the International Women’s Club of Barcelona or the International Women’s Club of Valencia which run events. Other common routes to connect with people locally include supper clubs and sports clubs. Even joining a gym which runs shared classes may mean access to an instant community of likeminded people. As expats often struggle to find their tribe on arrival, there are also groups which are specifically designed to help expats meet others in Spain, based on location. Groups do change over the years and may be more or less active – providers like InterNations are commercially run, and so can have multiple monthly events in some locations, but may require you to pay a membership fee: Meetup Madrid expats

InterNations expats in Spain group

Navigating life as an expat in Spain Finding a community isn’t the only important part of transitioning to your new life as an expat. Here are another few pointers on important things to think about when you move. Spain’s bureaucracy: Residency and NIE On arrival in Spain you’ll need to make sure you’ve completed any required registration of your residency, and got a foreigner identification number – the NIE (Número de Identidad de Extranjero). To register your residence in Spain, if you’re an EU national, you’ll need to go to the Non-nationals Office in the province you wish to live in. An advance appointment is needed, and you’ll have to take along your ID and proof of your employment or study, depending on your situation. This must be completed within 3 months of arrival. If you’re not from the EU you need a TIE (Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero) or residence card, which you get from Immigration Office or Police Station closest to your home. This registration process must be completed within 3 months of arriving in Spain. You can apply for your NIE in advance of moving to Spain if you would like to or you can apply for an NIE on arrival through the Immigration Office or Police Station closest to your home. Healthcare access for expats in Spain The state healthcare system – the Sistema Nacional de Salud (SNS) – supports healthcare in Spain. If you’re a legal resident of Spain you can register for an SNS number and access free or heavily subsidized healthcare, subject to completing the registration process. You’ll need to register your address with your local municipality to get a certificado de empadronamiento and then take this with your NIE and Social Security number to your local healthcare center to register. Many expats do also choose to have private healthcare as well as registering for national health services. This is because you may be able to get quicker access to services, or to English speaking doctors, through a private hospital or healthcare facility. Healthcare Basics The healthcare system in Spain Read more Financial tips for expat life in Spain Getting settled in Spain will also mean setting up your financial services, including getting a local bank account for daily payments, and moving money from your home country to Spain for your initial expenses. To help cut the costs of moving your money from your home country to Spain, consider Wise which offers the mid-market exchange rate and transparent, low fees for transfers. Wise allows you to send your payment entirely digitally, with fast transfers from many countries globally. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate with no markup. Fees are shown upfront before you transfer. Compare the total cost, including fees and exchange rates, when choosing how to send money. Go to Wise Managing your money with a Spanish bank account Most expats will need a local bank account for daily life in Spain for things like paying rent, setting up utilities and getting a mobile phone. Generally you need an NIE to open a bank account in Spain. Accounts may have ongoing service fees, which can be paid monthly or annually for example. Transaction fees also usually apply which can vary from your home country – check through the fee sheet carefully before you sign up. For an account to hold, receive and spend EUR – even before you have an NIE – you could choose Wise. Wise isn’t a bank, but does offer an IBAN to let you receive EUR payments, and a EUR holding balance for day to day spending and transfers.

Biggest and best expat communities in Spain Some of the biggest expat communities in Spain are in Madrid or Barcelona – particularly for working professionals and families – and in the Costas, which can suit retirees, remote workers and people in the tourism industry. You can find the best expat communities in Spain for your own unique situation with some advance research and planning. Join relevant online groups and think about signing up for hobby groups or sports clubs to find your tribe. Anything from a gym to a supper club, to an improv group or an art class could be your link into a community of like minded people in your new home.