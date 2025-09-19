Best business bank accounts in Spain 2025

We’ll cover both how to open an account and which banks are best for expats and non-residents. Plus, because a bank isn’t the only option for a business account we will introduce specialist providers which aren’t banks – like Wise Business – which offer low cost, flexible, and secure account services in Spain and many other countries.
Can non-residents open a business bank account in Spain?
Some Spanish banks and digital account services offer a business bank account for non residents in Spain, which supports EUR including ways to receive, hold, send and spend euro payments.
In this guide we’ll walk through some common picks for the best bank for business bank accounts, including options for accounts available for non-residents of Spain.
Best business bank accounts in Spain
To create our list of the best banks to open a business account we’ve looked at the following criteria:
- Fees: We’ve included account options with and without ongoing fees, looking at low and transparent service costs where possible.
- Security: The accounts we look at have security and anti-fraud measures in place.
- Easy to use: The accounts we look at can all be opened online and in an app to save time and make the UX as smooth as possible.
- Non-resident friendly: Many of the accounts featured can be opened by residents in a selection of countries to suit expat needs.
- Currency support: As international businesses often need to manage multiple currencies, we’ve favoured accounts with multi-currency options to give broad appeal.
- Customer support: Selected services have good reputations for customer service and easy contact options including chat services and digital contact methods.
Ultimately there’s no single best business account in Spain – the right one for you depends on your own specific needs. There are many major local, regional and global banks in Spain as well as digital banks which cover Spain or the EU and EEA, and digital providers which can have a broader scope. We will introduce some good places to start your research next.
Business account comparison table
Before we get into the details about different business accounts in Spain, we’ll take a business bank account comparison table. We’ve focused on digital providers rather than brick and mortar banks as these often have flexible, low cost accounts with features that suit international and expat business owners.
|Provider/ Bank
|Eligibility
|Currencies supported
|Monthly fee
|Transfer fees
|Best for
|Wise Business
|Business owners and freelancers in Spain and many other countries
|40+ currencies for holding
Receive 20+ with account details
|None
|Outgoing from 0.47%
No fee for incoming payments with local details, small fee for incoming SWIFT or USD via wire
|Broad international features with no ongoing fee and mid-market rate
|Revolut Business
|Business owners in Spain and other eligible countries including EEA, UK and US
|35+ currencies for holding
Receive incoming payments with local and SWIFT details
|10 EUR – 90 EUR/month
|No fee for outgoing transfers to plan limit, then 5 EUR
No receiving fee stated
|Different plans to suit customer need, with some no fee transactions every month
|Airwallex
|Business owners and freelancers in Spain and many other countries
|20+ currencies to receive, hold and exchange
|Plan fees and availability depends on your residence
|No fee for local transfers, 10 EUR – 20 EUR for SWIFT transfers
No receiving fee stated
|Businesses taking customer card payments locally and overseas in 20+ currencies
|Qonto
|Business owners and freelancers in Spain and a selection of other EU countries
|EUR for holding
|0 EUR – 49 EUR/month
|Up to 1.8% for outgoing payment
Up to 5 EUR for incoming payment
|Very flexible account packs which you can build up to cover all the features you need
Details in this guide are correct at time of research – 25th August 2025
Top 5 best business bank accounts in Spain [2025]
Whether you want the best bank account for a business you’ve just opened, or you need a business account service for an established and growing company, there’s something out there for you. Let’s look at some popular picks.
Wise Business account
⭐ Great for: International businesses and freelancers who need to receive and send foreign currency payments with low fees and the mid-market rate.
Wise is used already by 700,000+ businesses for powerful international accounts to receive, hold, send, spend and exchange a range of currencies.
Wise Business accounts let you hold and exchange 40+ currencies and offer local account details in multiple currencies. You can offer these to overseas customers to pay you from wherever they are, in their preferred currencies, at the same speed as someone who’s just across town.
Wise accounts focus on transparent pricing and use mid-market exchange rates with no markup. This makes it easy to see what you’re spending when you transact internationally. Overseas payments start from just 0.47% and can arrive quickly or instantly.
Wise also offers linked debit and expense cards for you and your team, and to help you save time, seamless integrations with your favourite accounting software like Xero, QuickBooks, FreeAgent and more.
Revolut Business
⭐ Great for: Picking different account types depending on how often you transact, with strong multi-currency support across all
Revolut Business offers 3 different off the peg account packages, and enterprise level services, in Spain. You’ll pay 10 EUR – 90 EUR/month depending on the plan you select, with all accounts offering linked debit and expense cards and some no fee transactions every month.
Revolut is another strong pick for businesses working across borders with 35+ currencies for holding and ways to receive incoming payments with local and SWIFT details. There are no fees for outgoing transfers to plan limit, then a 5 EUR per transfer fee begins. If you’ve exhausted the no fee currency exchange for your plan, additional fees may apply.
Airwallex
⭐ Great for: Digital and ecommerce business taking customer card payments from overseas
Airwallex is a global business account provider which supports 20+ currencies to receive, hold and exchange. Depending on your account preferences and residence you may also be able to open an account with an ongoing fee, to unlock extra features. You’ll pay no fee for local transfers, with a low charge of 10 EUR – 20 EUR for SWIFT transfers. Where Airwallex really stands out is for businesses taking customer card payments locally and overseas with a very broad range of payment methods available making it a good choice for digital and ecommerce businesses.
Qonto Business
⭐ Great for: Spanish businesses dealing mainly in euros, with occasional needs to send or spend in foreign currencies.
Spanish business owners can choose an account from Qonto Business which supports EUR for holding but allows you to send payments overseas, and spend globally with your linked card. There are account fees of 0 EUR – 39 EUR/month depending on the plan you choose, with many additional bolt on service packages to offer flexibility for different business needs.
If you’re sending payments overseas there are fees of up to 1.8% for outgoing payments and a charge of up to 5 EUR for incoming payments.
How to open a business bank account in Spain:
While different providers do have their own account opening processes, most offer digital application services. If you choose to open an account with a local bank – or if you have a more complex entity structure – you may find you’re required to visit a physical location to make your application. But in most cases the process can be completed with just your phone or laptop.
Here’s a look at opening a Spanish business bank account step by step:
Step 1: Choose an account and understand the requirements
Before you apply, it’s important to review the business bank account requirements as these may be different to the rules in your home country. In particular, look at account eligibility as there may be rules about your own residence and the country your business is registered in. Some account providers can’t support all entity types, so you may have fewer choices if you run a charity or work in a niche field.
Step 2: Gather your documents
In all cases, when you apply to open a business account with a bank or specialist provider, you will need to provide some paperwork to support your application. While this can vary, you will usually need:
- Your own ID and proof of address
- Your tax information and ID
- Business registration documents
- ID and details of all beneficial owners – usually anyone with a 25% or higher stake in your business
Step 3: Apply and provide required paperwork
Fully digital providers allow you to apply online and upload images of the documents needed. If you are required to provide any more information or paperwork the provider can contact you by phone or email to explain. In some cases if you open an account with a bank you may need to take your documents along and complete the process in person at a branch location.
Step 4: Fund your account and start to transact
Your account will be verified which may be instant or may take a day or two. Once your account is set up you can add funds, or order a card or cards if you need them, and start to transact.
Conclusion
Opening a business account in Spain is possible – even if you’re new to the country, or a non-resident. However, the options may be different to those you’re familiar with from your home country, so shopping around can help you pick the best one for your specific situation.
While you can choose accounts from major banks, often for non-resident and expat business owners, having a digital account can offer more flexibility and lower overall costs. As an example, check out Wise Business which has all you need to manage your day to day business finances across 40+ currencies with mid-market rates and no ongoing fees.
FAQ
Is it a good idea to use a personal bank account for a business?
It is not usually considered a good idea to use a personal bank account for a business. For some business types it’s mandatory to have a dedicated business account – but even if you’re a freelancer or sole trader, having a business account makes it easier to view and manage transactions and keep on top of your company profitability.
What is the cheapest business bank account?
Business accounts have their own fees, which can include monthly costs and transaction fees. Choose an account which has transparent fees for services and no ongoing charges, from a provider like Wise, if you want to keep down overall costs.
How much money is needed to open an account?
Generally you don’t need to pay to open a business bank account but there may be a minimum deposit to make. Compare a few different accounts to find the best fit for your needs and budget.
What do you need to open a business bank account?
When you open a business bank account you’ll usually be asked for your personal ID, business registration documents, and details and ID of other individuals owning at least 25% of the company.
Is it possible to set up a business bank account online?
Yes. Digital first providers let you set up a business bank account online in an app – and all the providers we cover in this guide, like Wise and Revolut, have easy digital application and onboarding processes.
What is the best international business bank account?
There’s no one best international business bank account – which is best for you comes down to the features you need. Compare options like Wise and Airwallex depending on the types of transactions you need to make.
