Key takeaways Contact your insurer early, even if your departure documents are not ready.

Identify your policy type before applying cancellation rules.

Request written confirmation of the end date and final balance.

Coordinate your next coverage so there is no uninsured gap.

Stopping payments does not reliably terminate insurance and can leave you owing contributions.

Which cancellation rules apply? Your coverage What to establish before canceling Statutory health insurance, or GKV Whether your membership ends because of your move or another change in circumstances, and which evidence the fund requires German private health insurance, or PKV Whether ordinary cancellation, a special cancellation right, or rules for relocation abroad apply Temporary incoming insurance The specific policy’s termination terms, departure requirements, and any refund conditions International medical insurance Whether coverage can continue in your destination and what cancellation or renewal conditions apply Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Germany in 2026 Read more

How to cancel statutory health insurance when leaving Germany Contact your Krankenkasse as part of your preparations for leaving Germany. Explain your departure date, destination, and any continuing employment or other circumstances that could affect your insurance status. 1. Establish whether your membership will end Ask the fund to assess your situation and explain the proposed end date. Do not assume that everyone moving abroad follows the same procedure. Make clear whether you are moving permanently or spending a temporary period abroad. 2. Confirm the required documents Prepare your membership number, departure date, destination address, and the evidence requested by your fund. This may include your Abmeldebescheinigung, the certificate confirming deregistration of your German address, or other proof of relocation. Ask whether evidence of new insurance is also required in your circumstances. For example, TK’s departure instructions ask members to submit a signed cancellation letter with proof of relocation. 3. Submit your request through an accepted channel Use the insurer’s form if one is available. Otherwise, ask whether it accepts a letter, email, or submission through your member account. Keep a copy of your request, attachments, and evidence of submission. If a document will become available later, agree how and when to provide it. 4. Obtain confirmation and settle the account Request written confirmation of: The date your membership and coverage end.

Whether associated long-term care insurance is also ending.

Any outstanding contributions or overpayments.

Any further documents the fund needs. Check the confirmed date against your departure and next insurance arrangements. Ask about discrepancies before treating the cancellation as complete. Official deregistration certificates are usually issued right before you leave. In Berlin, for instance, you can only deregister starting seven days before your move, though you have up to 14 days afterward to complete the paperwork. Contact your insurer well ahead of time to confirm your notice deadline and ask if you can submit your de-registration proof later, rather than holding up the entire cancellation process until the last minute. Relocation Leaving Germany checklist: a complete guide for expats Read more

How to cancel private health insurance For German PKV, distinguish ordinary cancellation from special termination rights and relocation rules. Notice periods and special cancellation rights Situation General rule Ordinary cancellation Generally three months’ notice to the end of the insurance year, subject to any agreed minimum insurance period Becoming compulsorily insured in GKV Cancellation can take effect retrospectively from the start of compulsory insurance if requested within three months Premium increase Generally a two-month window after receiving the notification, with cancellation taking effect when the increase applies Keep in mind that your private insurance year may run on a different schedule than the standard calendar year, so double-check your policy terms before calculating your notice deadline. If you are leaving statutory insurance (GKV) because you became mandatory insured elsewhere or are moving abroad, send in your supporting documents as quickly as possible. Under German insurance law (§ 205 VVG), failing to provide proof within two months of your insurer’s request can delay or invalidate your cancellation, meaning your policy might only end at the end of the month you finally submit the paperwork. If you are staying in Germany, you will also need to show proof of replacement health cover to legally close your account. Moving to another EU or EEA country Moving within the EU or European Economic Area does not automatically terminate German private health insurance. Under §207(3) of the Insurance Contract Act, the insurance relationship continues, although the insurer’s obligation is limited to the benefits it would provide for treatment in Germany. Ask how your relocation affects benefits, premiums, and cancellation options before buying replacement coverage or assuming your existing policy will end. Moving outside the EU or EEA Relocating outside the EU/EEA typically terminates private German health coverage, though some insurers offer options to extend protection depending on your destination. Always verify your provider’s specific rules before moving. If you expect to return to Germany down the road, consider freezing your policy with an Anwartschaft. A dormant policy won’t pay for medical treatment while you live abroad, but it safeguards your medical history and aging reserves. Taking this step allows you to resume your private coverage seamlessly upon your return without being re-evaluated for pre-existing conditions.

Canceling temporary or international insurance Read the cancellation terms for your exact product. Check: Whether the policy expires automatically or renews.

The notice period and permitted cancellation date.

Evidence required for departure or replacement coverage.

Whether unused premiums are refundable.

How to submit outstanding claims. For example, Feather publishes separate cancellation instructions for its long-term expat health insurance, including monthly cancellation after the cooling-off period and evidence requirements. International medical insurance may be designed for ongoing life abroad rather than a short arrival period. Before canceling, establish whether it can cover you in your next country and whether a change of residence requires an amendment.

Departure cancellation-request template Use your insurer’s own form where available. Otherwise, adapt this request after confirming that departure permits termination in your circumstances. It is not a substitute for a policy-specific notice or required evidence. Subject: Termination request due to permanent relocation abroad — [membership/policy number] Dear [insurer name], I am relocating permanently from Germany to [destination country] on [date]. Please terminate my [membership/policy] on [requested date], insofar as permitted by the applicable membership rules or policy terms. If this date is not possible, please explain the applicable termination date and the reason. Name: [full name] Date of birth: [date] Membership/policy number: [number] Current address: [address] Address after departure: [address] Email: [email] I have attached [list of supporting documents]. Please let me know promptly if additional evidence is required. Please confirm the termination date in writing, clarify whether associated long-term care insurance also ends, and provide a final statement showing any contributions due or refund payable. Kind regards, [name, date, and signature where required] Keep the request and confirmation somewhere you can easily access after leaving Germany.

What if you have already left and are still being charged? Contact your insurer promptly. Send your original notice, any acknowledgment, and evidence supporting your departure date. Ask for: A review of your membership or policy end date. A breakdown of charges and the periods they cover. An explanation of any missing evidence. A corrected final statement if an error is identified. Do not assume that every charge after departure is incorrect, or that late notification will automatically be backdated. The outcome depends on your circumstances and the applicable rules. If you disagree with the response, request the decision and reasons in writing, then use the insurer’s complaint procedure. Follow any objection deadline stated in a statutory fund’s formal decision. For private-insurance disputes, the PKV Ombudsman provides an independent dispute-resolution route.

Arrange your next coverage and final payments Coordinate your existing policy’s end date with the start of suitable coverage in your destination. Confirm that the new arrangement is active and covers your circumstances. If you need international medical insurance for your next country, Cigna Global or APRIL International may be options to explore, depending on destination, eligibility, and policy terms. These providers offer coverage for longer-term life abroad, however, their products should not be automatically treated as temporary incoming insurance or substitutes for local mandatory coverage. Before closing the account used for contributions, confirm how the insurer will collect any final payment or return an overpayment, and provide updated contact and payment details where necessary.