Long-term care insurance in Germany: guide for expats in the Netherlands

Healthcare Basics
Understand the Dutch Long-Term Care Act (WLZ), eligibility, costs, and the application process.
Long-term care in the Netherlands (Wet langdurige zorg or WLZ) is designed for individuals who require continuous supervision or round-the-clock medical attention.
Expats often confuse WLZ with standard Dutch health insurance, but it actually operates as a separate pillar of the Dutch social security system. In this guide, we will clarifies how the WLZ works, who qualifies, and how to verify your status or apply for coverage.
Wlz, short for Wet langdurige zorg, is the Dutch Long-Term Care Act. You can think of it as the public long-term care insurance framework for people who need lifelong intensive care, constant supervision, or care nearby to stay safe.
One thing worth knowing is that Dutch care is split across several laws. Depending on whether you need routine medical treatment, local community support, or permanent intensive care, your care is managed by different authorities and funded through different channels:
|Scheme
|Main purpose
|Who decides
|Typical care
|Wlz
|Severe, permanent long-term care
|CIZ for care indication
|Residential care or intensive care at home
|Zvw
|Ordinary medical care
|Health insurer and providers
|GP, hospital, district nursing
|Wmo
|Support for independent living
|Gemeente
|Household help, day activities, home adaptations
Zvw, the Zorgverzekeringswet or Health Insurance Act, covers normal medical care such as your huisarts (GP), hospital treatment, and many shorter-term care needs. Wlz is for much heavier needs, where someone needs permanent care, constant supervision, or care nearby because they cannot keep themselves safe.
A common question is where home nursing fits. If you need district nursing after surgery or because of a temporary condition, that is more likely to sit inside the healthcare system in the Netherlands than under Wlz.
Wmo, the Wet maatschappelijke ondersteuning, is support from your gemeentefor living independently. It can include help such as household support, mobility aids, home adaptations, and local day services.
Wmo helps people keep daily life going, whereas Wlz is for much heavier, usually permanent care needs.
Many people are insured under Wlz without ever receiving Wlz care. That separation matters because SVB and CIZ do different jobs.
SVB, the Social Insurance Bank, helps decide whether you are insured under Wlz in unclear situations. CIZ, the Care Needs Assessment Centre, decides whether you actually qualify for a CIZ Wlz indication.
Check your position rather than assume it if you:
In standard cases, people who live or work in the Netherlands are insured under Wlz. However, exceptions apply to cross-border workers, posted workers, students, and people moving in or out of the country, especially if another country may also claim social insurance responsibility.
Practical example: If you live in Belgium and work in Rotterdam, or your Dutch insurer says your status is unclear, ask SVB for an assessment of your Wlz insurance position.
Expatica tip: If your Dutch insurer or the CAK says your status is unclear, ask SVB for a Wlz insurance position assessment before cancelling any non-Dutch cover.
CIZ decides whether someone needs permanent care, constant supervision, or care nearby because they cannot stay safe without it. This is different from simply having a chronic illness, a diagnosis, or ongoing treatment.
For example, advanced dementia or a severe lifelong disability that leaves someone unable to wash, dress, eat, or respond safely in emergencies is more likely to meet the threshold on the CIZ English page.
Once your eligibility for WLZ care is approved, the next question is what daily support will look like. WLZ can fund care in a residential facility or, in some cases, directly in your own home.
It may include:
Wlz care does not automatically mean moving into a care home. Some people can stay at home if that remains safe, healthy, and practical, and if the care plan is workable in daily life.
After a positive decision, the zorgkantoor, your regional care administration office, helps discuss the arrangement. Use the official Government.nl Wlz overview to confirm the home-care route and what happens after approval.
Contracted care means care is arranged through providers that work within the Dutch system in your region. A pgb, or personal budget, gives you more say in choosing and organising care, but it usually brings more paperwork and responsibility.
Neither route is universally better. The right fit depends on how much control you need, how much admin you can manage, and who will help coordinate care.
Costs are a major concern for families entering the long-term care system, especially given how differently WLZ operates from basic health insurance. The overall cost structure boils down to two components: the public premiums you pay into the social security net, and the out-of-pocket personal contribution (eigen bijdrage) calculated for your ongoing care.
|Cost element
|What it covers
|Who handles it
|Where to verify
|Wlz premium
|Contribution to the public long-term care system
|Tax and social insurance system
|Government.nl coverage FAQ
|Eigen bijdrage
|Personal contribution for Wlz care received
|CAK
|CAK calculator
|Insurance position
|Whether you should be in the Dutch system at all
|SVB
|SVB assessment page
CAK calculates the eigen bijdrage Wlz based on personal circumstances. Use the official CAK calculator instead of forum advice or old examples, because personal contributions vary and can change.
One thing worth knowing is that the Wlz premium and the care contribution are not the same thing. You may be insured under the system and still need CAK to calculate a separate contribution if care is actually arranged.
If you or a relative needs to send money to the Netherlands to help with care-related bills, first confirm who is legally paying what and whether the charge comes from CAK, a care provider, or another part of the system. That avoids sending money to the wrong place or duplicating a payment.
Readers managing euros from another country may find an international transfer service or multi-currency account such as Wise useful for paying care-related costs from abroad.
If you want to know how to apply for Wlz, first work out whether your question is about insurance position, care eligibility, or both. SVB does not grant Wlz care, and CIZ does not decide whether you should be insured under the scheme.
Identify the issue. If your status is unclear because of work, study, teleworking, or moving countries, start with SVB. If the question is whether someone needs severe long-term care, start with CIZ.
Gather core information. Have personal details, ID, BSN, and supporting medical information ready. If you are using an online Dutch route, DigiD may also matter.
Apply to the right body. CIZ handles Wlz care applications, including some cases from abroad. SVB handles assessments of Wlz insurance positions.
Support the assessment. A note or record from a huisarts (GP), specialist, or care professional may help explain the care need, even though CIZ makes the decision.
Read the decision and next step. If CIZ approves a Wlz indication, speak to the zorgkantoor about care at home, residential care, contracted care, or a pgb.
Check costs separately. Use CAK to estimate the likely eigen bijdrage and confirm current rules before making financial plans.
Most applications need personal details, proof of identity, and supporting medical information. If you have recently arrived, sorting your Burgerservicenummer (BSN) early can save time because it is often needed for Dutch administration.
Common mistakes include asking SVB for care approval, assuming every chronic condition qualifies, or relying on outdated forum examples instead of current official tools.
FAQ
No. Wlz is the long-term care framework, while Zvw is the ordinary health insurance system for day-to-day medical care. Being insured under Wlz can be part of being in the Dutch system, but it does not mean you automatically get Wlz care.
Sometimes. People with a Wlz indication may be able to stay at home if that remains safe, healthy, practical, and suitable in their situation. The final arrangement is discussed after eligibility is confirmed, not promised in advance.
Many do, because many people who live or work in the Netherlands are insured under Wlz and contribute through the Dutch system. But cross-border work, study, posted work, and moving country can change the answer, so do not assume based on nationality or private cover abroad.
In some cases, yes. CIZ says people moving, or moving back, to the Netherlands who need long-term care may be able to start the application from abroad. Still, confirm the route with CIZ and any insurance questions with SVB before you relocate.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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