Long-term care insurance in Germany: guide for expats in the Netherlands

Long-term care in the Netherlands (Wet langdurige zorg or WLZ) is designed for individuals who require continuous supervision or round-the-clock medical attention. Expats often confuse WLZ with standard Dutch health insurance, but it actually operates as a separate pillar of the Dutch social security system. In this guide, we will clarifies how the WLZ works, who qualifies, and how to verify your status or apply for coverage.

Key takeaways What is Wlz: The Dutch Long-Term Care Act (Wet langdurige zorg) covers individuals requiring permanent, intensive care or round-the-clock supervision.

The Dutch Long-Term Care Act (Wet langdurige zorg) covers individuals requiring permanent, intensive care or round-the-clock supervision. Wlz vs. Zvw: Wlz addresses heavy, ongoing care needs, whereas standard Dutch health insurance (Zvw) handles routine medical treatment and hospital care.

Wlz addresses heavy, ongoing care needs, whereas standard Dutch health insurance (Zvw) handles routine medical treatment and hospital care. Who decides: The Care Assessment Centre (CIZ) determines eligibility for Wlz care, while the Social Insurance Bank (SVB) clarifies insurance status in complex cases.

The Care Assessment Centre (CIZ) determines eligibility for Wlz care, while the Social Insurance Bank (SVB) clarifies insurance status in complex cases. Care at home: Receiving care at home is possible under Wlz, provided the home environment remains safe, healthy, and manageable.

Receiving care at home is possible under Wlz, provided the home environment remains safe, healthy, and manageable. Likely costs: The Central Administration CAK calculates your mandatory personal contribution (eigen bijdrage) and provides an online calculator for estimates.

The Central Administration CAK calculates your mandatory personal contribution (eigen bijdrage) and provides an online calculator for estimates. Expat coverage: Most residents and employees automatically contribute to Wlz through payroll taxes, though cross-border workers should verify their status directly with the SVB.

What WLZ is and how it differs from Zvw and Wmo Wlz, short for Wet langdurige zorg, is the Dutch Long-Term Care Act. You can think of it as the public long-term care insurance framework for people who need lifelong intensive care, constant supervision, or care nearby to stay safe. One thing worth knowing is that Dutch care is split across several laws. Depending on whether you need routine medical treatment, local community support, or permanent intensive care, your care is managed by different authorities and funded through different channels: Scheme Main purpose Who decides Typical care Wlz Severe, permanent long-term care CIZ for care indication Residential care or intensive care at home Zvw Ordinary medical care Health insurer and providers GP, hospital, district nursing Wmo Support for independent living Gemeente Household help, day activities, home adaptations WLZ vs Zvw Zvw, the Zorgverzekeringswet or Health Insurance Act, covers normal medical care such as your huisarts (GP), hospital treatment, and many shorter-term care needs. Wlz is for much heavier needs, where someone needs permanent care, constant supervision, or care nearby because they cannot keep themselves safe. A common question is where home nursing fits. If you need district nursing after surgery or because of a temporary condition, that is more likely to sit inside the healthcare system in the Netherlands than under Wlz. Healthcare Basics The healthcare system in the Netherlands Read more WLZ vs Wmo Wmo, the Wet maatschappelijke ondersteuning, is support from your gemeentefor living independently. It can include help such as household support, mobility aids, home adaptations, and local day services. Wmo helps people keep daily life going, whereas Wlz is for much heavier, usually permanent care needs.

Who is insured under WLZ and who can receive care Many people are insured under Wlz without ever receiving Wlz care. That separation matters because SVB and CIZ do different jobs. SVB, the Social Insurance Bank, helps decide whether you are insured under Wlz in unclear situations. CIZ, the Care Needs Assessment Centre, decides whether you actually qualify for a CIZ Wlz indication. Check your position rather than assume it if you: Live in one country and work in another

Have been posted abroad by a Dutch employer

Are a student, intern, or cross-border teleworker

Are moving to or from the Netherlands with cover elsewhere Residents, workers, and cross-border cases In standard cases, people who live or work in the Netherlands are insured under Wlz. However, exceptions apply to cross-border workers, posted workers, students, and people moving in or out of the country, especially if another country may also claim social insurance responsibility. Practical example: If you live in Belgium and work in Rotterdam, or your Dutch insurer says your status is unclear, ask SVB for an assessment of your Wlz insurance position. Expatica tip: If your Dutch insurer or the CAK says your status is unclear, ask SVB for a Wlz insurance position assessment before cancelling any non-Dutch cover. When someone qualifies for a CIZ indication CIZ decides whether someone needs permanent care, constant supervision, or care nearby because they cannot stay safe without it. This is different from simply having a chronic illness, a diagnosis, or ongoing treatment. For example, advanced dementia or a severe lifelong disability that leaves someone unable to wash, dress, eat, or respond safely in emergencies is more likely to meet the threshold on the CIZ English page.

What WLZ covers and where care can happen Once your eligibility for WLZ care is approved, the next question is what daily support will look like. WLZ can fund care in a residential facility or, in some cases, directly in your own home. It may include: Residential care in a nursing home or similar institution

Nursing and personal care

Supervision and support with daily living

Some treatment linked to the long-term condition Care at home, residential care, and the zorgkantoor Wlz care does not automatically mean moving into a care home. Some people can stay at home if that remains safe, healthy, and practical, and if the care plan is workable in daily life. After a positive decision, the zorgkantoor, your regional care administration office, helps discuss the arrangement. Use the official Government.nl Wlz overview to confirm the home-care route and what happens after approval. Contracted care versus a personal budget Contracted care means care is arranged through providers that work within the Dutch system in your region. A pgb, or personal budget, gives you more say in choosing and organising care, but it usually brings more paperwork and responsibility. Neither route is universally better. The right fit depends on how much control you need, how much admin you can manage, and who will help coordinate care.

What WLZ costs and how to check your own contribution Costs are a major concern for families entering the long-term care system, especially given how differently WLZ operates from basic health insurance. The overall cost structure boils down to two components: the public premiums you pay into the social security net, and the out-of-pocket personal contribution (eigen bijdrage) calculated for your ongoing care. Cost element What it covers Who handles it Where to verify Wlz premium Contribution to the public long-term care system Tax and social insurance system Government.nl coverage FAQ Eigen bijdrage Personal contribution for Wlz care received CAK CAK calculator Insurance position Whether you should be in the Dutch system at all SVB SVB assessment page Premiums, CAK payments, and how to verify costs CAK calculates the eigen bijdrage Wlz based on personal circumstances. Use the official CAK calculator instead of forum advice or old examples, because personal contributions vary and can change. One thing worth knowing is that the Wlz premium and the care contribution are not the same thing. You may be insured under the system and still need CAK to calculate a separate contribution if care is actually arranged. Paying Dutch care costs from abroad If you or a relative needs to send money to the Netherlands to help with care-related bills, first confirm who is legally paying what and whether the charge comes from CAK, a care provider, or another part of the system. That avoids sending money to the wrong place or duplicating a payment. Readers managing euros from another country may find an international transfer service or multi-currency account such as Wise useful for paying care-related costs from abroad. Learn more about Wise