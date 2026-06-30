The digital nomad landscape in Belgium Belgium is a major hub for remote work, and just like its diverse linguistic regions, you’ll find a different vibe depending on where you choose to set up your desk. Brussels remains the go-to spot for internationals, offering a massive community of expats and digital nomads right at the political heart of Europe. If you are looking for a creative, fashion-forward atmosphere, Antwerp is the diamond-capital powerhouse, while Ghent provides a unique university-city vibe for those who enjoy an energetic, canal-side setting. The shift toward the Professional Card (Beroepskaart) is a big step up from a standard 90-day Schengen tourist stay. Relying on a tourist visa means you are limited to three months and have no legal right to work while in the country – a risk that 2026’s stricter electronic border tracking makes harder to ignore. By obtaining the Professional Card, you gain the security of living in Belgium for an initial two-year period (often extendable to five), allowing you to build a life rather than just pass through. Antwerp, Belgium (Photo: Virginia Marinova/Unsplash) This legal security makes a huge difference if you are planning to stay long-term. Having an approved residence permit means you can sign rental contracts via platforms like Immoweb, set up utility accounts, and eventually work toward permanent residency after five years of uninterrupted stay. It’s a reliable way to enjoy everything the country has to offer without the stress of a ticking clock on your passport.

Who is eligible for the digital nomad visa in Belgium? Before you start gathering your documents, you’ll need to check if you fall into the right category for this permit. Unlike some countries with a single national process, Belgium manages immigration through its three distinct regions: Brussels, Flanders and Wallonia. Which region you choose to live in will determine which authority reviews your application. To live in Belgium as a remote worker, you apply for the Professional Card, which is the residency permit for self-employed non-EU nationals. In 2026, the criteria focus is on ensuring your business is financially viable and that you provide a clear economic or innovative benefit to your chosen region. Understanding professional activity To qualify, you may need to show that your work as a freelancer or remote business owner has an economic interest for Belgium. However, this doesn’t always mean you need to hire staff. For digital nomads, this requirement is often satisfied by demonstrating: Economic value: Your business brings unique skills or services into the Belgian market.

Your business brings unique skills or services into the Belgian market. Local connections: You have (or intend to have) contracts with Belgian-based clients.

You have (or intend to have) contracts with Belgian-based clients. Innovation: Your work supports a specific sector, such as tech, design, or green energy, that the region is looking to promote. Financial thresholds Proving you can support yourself without relying on the Belgian social state is the most critical part of the application. While there isn’t a single digital nomad salary minimum, the authorities set financial requirements that are indexed annually based on the cost of living. In the Flemish region, for example, you’ll need to show a monthly gross income of at least 2,408.79 EUR. This figure is tied to the current 2026 reference framework, which is set at 110% of the Belgian living wage and amounts to around 28,905 EUR. Acceptable evidence includes bank statements from the last six months, signed service contracts, or a detailed financial plan showing your projected revenue will cover your rent, daily costs and Belgian social security contributions. Health and character Belgian law is strict regarding health and security. You need to provide a medical certificate confirming you do not carry diseases that could endanger public health. Additionally, you’ll need to obtain a Police Clearance Certificate from your home country to prove a clean criminal record. For healthcare, you need a policy that provides at least 30,000 EUR in coverage, including hospitalisation and emergency repatriation. While you may eventually join a Belgian mutualité (public health fund) once your social security status is active, you must have private cover from day one of your arrival.

Applying for your visa: A step-by-step guide The application process for moving to Belgium as a freelancer or digital nomad is unique because it involves both regional and federal authorities. In 2026, the process is heavily influenced by which region you choose (Brussels, Flanders, or Wallonia), as they now manage their own economic migration portals. While Belgian bureaucracy is thorough, following these five steps will help you navigate the transition as smoothly as possible. Visas & Immigration Belgian visas: how to immigrate to Belgium in 2026 Read more Step 1: Prepare your documents Gathering your paperwork is often the most time-consuming part of the move. Belgian authorities look for high-quality, certified evidence. Beyond standard forms, your checklist should include: Professional evidence: A professional CV and a comprehensive business plan.

A professional CV and a comprehensive business plan. Economic value proof: Letters of intent or contracts from potential clients – ideally one or two within the EU – to showcase regional interest.

Letters of intent or contracts from potential clients – ideally one or two within the EU – to showcase regional interest. Legal & health documents: A standard medical certificate and a police clearance certificate (less than 6 months old).

A standard medical certificate and a police clearance certificate (less than 6 months old). Translations: Any non-local documents require an official translation into Dutch, French, or German and an apostille to be recognised. Step 2: The Professional Card and D-Visa application Most non-EU citizens apply for their Professional Card and National Visa (Type-D) simultaneously at the Belgian embassy or consulate in their home country. Fees: Budget for the Professional Card application fee of 140 EUR, plus a separate D-Visa consular fee of 180 EUR.

Budget for the Professional Card application fee of 140 EUR, plus a separate D-Visa consular fee of 180 EUR. Processing: Expect a wait of up to 120 days. Since May 2026, all applicants must use the centralised Working in Belgium (WIB) official online portal for mandatory digital submission and real-time tracking. Step 3: Arriving in Belgium and commune registration Once your D-Visa is approved, you are free to travel to Belgium. During your first week in Belgium, your first priority is reporting to the local municipality office within 8 working days. You will be issued an Annex 15 as temporary proof of residency. Following a positive police check to verify your address, you will then be registered in the Foreigners’ Register and issued your final residence card (Type A). Step 4: Activating your Professional Card With your commune registration complete, you can pay a 90 EUR delivery fee to formally receive your Professional Card. This card serves as your legal work permit as a self-employed individual and typically carries an initial two-year validity. Step 5: Registering with the Crossroads Bank for Enterprises (CBE) Before sending your first invoice, you’ll visit an Enterprise Counter (Guichet d’Entreprises) to register with the Crossroads Bank for Enterprises (CBE) and obtain your Enterprise Number. CBE registration: For 2026, expect to pay a registration fee of 111.50 EUR.

For 2026, expect to pay a registration fee of 111.50 EUR. Social security: At this stage, you also affiliate with a social insurance fund to cover your Belgian pension and healthcare rights.

At this stage, you also affiliate with a social insurance fund to cover your Belgian pension and healthcare rights. VAT & taxes: Your enterprise number doubles as your VAT ID. Keep in mind that Belgium has introduced mandatory e-invoicing for B2B transactions. To simplify this, many nomads use digital tools like Accountable or Xolo to manage their Belgian tax filings and ensure their invoices meet local legal standards.

Financial planning for your move Moving to Belgium is an exciting milestone, but it also requires some strategic financial planning to avoid expensive surprises. One of the most important factors to account for is the settling-in cost, which can be higher than expected when you factor in Belgium’s unique rental laws and the initial hurdle of opening a local bank account. Initial costs When you secure an apartment, you will need to pay a housing deposit (Garantie locative / Huurwaarborg). In Belgium, this is typically two to three months of rent. Unlike some countries where you pay the landlord directly, Belgian law often requires this money to be placed in a blocked bank account in your name, which only releases the funds once both you and the landlord sign off at the end of the lease. For a one-bedroom apartment in Brussels or Antwerp, this upfront payment can easily range anywhere from 1,800 EUR to 3,000 EUR. Mature couple in kitchen at home in the morning While most apartments in Belgium come equipped with kitchens, they are often rented unfurnished, meaning you may still need to budget for light fixtures, curtains, and furniture during your first month. Understanding the cost of international transfers Transfering large sums of money for a rental deposit or to prove your financial stability can be expensive if you rely on traditional methods. Many people assume their local bank is the easiest option, but it often comes with a hidden price tag. Editor Tarah Ren Insider Tip Moving large sums for a rental deposit via banks can often result in 3–5% losses due to hidden exchange rate markups. Many providers claim to have low fees but use a less favourable exchange rate to make up the difference. Manage your Euros with Wise Using a specialist provider like Wise can simplify the way you handle your finances as you settle in. You can use a Wise account to hold and convert Euros (EUR) at the mid-market rate, which is the same rate you would usually see on Google. This allows you to pay your Belgian landlord or cover government fees without the immediate bureaucracy of a traditional bank account in your first few weeks. A Wise multi-currency card also helps you avoid foreign transaction fees from your home bank while you are buying essentials. Choosing this route provides a practical way to bypass the wait for local paperwork and start living like a local from day one. Open your Wise Euro Account Money Management How to use Wise in Belgium as an expat Read more Putting it into practice: A common freelancer hurdle Many internationals face a chicken and egg situation: you need a residence permit to sign a long-term lease, but you can’t get the permit without a registered address. In Belgium, the police check is the hurdle- a local officer will physically visit your home to confirm you live there before the Commune finalises your registration. Editor Tarah Ren Insider Tip Many nomads book a serviced apartment for their first month. Ensure the provider specifically allows for domiciliation (address registration). Having this official temporary base allows you to start the police check and registration process immediately, giving you the Annex 15 document you need to eventually sign a permanent long-term lease.

Taxes and social security in Belgium Understanding the Belgian tax and social security system is a vital part of staying compliant while living as a nomad. While the paperwork might seem complex, the system is designed to provide high levels of protection once you are integrated. Navigating tax residency In Belgium, your tax liability is determined by your tax domicile – the place where you effectively and habitually live. Generally, if you’re registered in the National Register or spend more than 183 days in the country, you are presumed to be a tax resident. Crucially, if your family is based here, you are automatically considered a resident by law. As a tax resident, you are liable for tax on your worldwide income, though international treaties usually prevent you from being taxed on the same income twice. Belgium uses a progressive income tax system with some of the highest rates in Europe. For the 2026 tax year, the tax-free allowance is 10,910 EUR. Earnings above this are taxed on a sliding scale: Income bracket (EUR) Tax rate (%) €0 – €16,320 25% €16,320 – €28,800 40% €28,800 – €49,840 45% Over €49,840 50% You’ll also need to account for communal tax. This is a surcharge on your calculated tax bill, not your total salary, and typically ranges from 0% to 9% depending on your commune. While the average is around 7%, some areas like Knokke-Heist charge 0%. Social security for freelancers Unlike employees, freelancers in Belgium are responsible for their own social security contributions. You must join a Social Insurance Fund and pay quarterly contributions. The standard rate: Contributions are roughly 20.5% of your net taxable income.

Contributions are roughly 20.5% of your net taxable income. Minimum contributions: Even if you earn very little, there is a minimum quarterly payment of approximately 890.42 EUR for those self-employed as a primary occupation.

Even if you earn very little, there is a minimum quarterly payment of approximately 890.42 EUR for those self-employed as a primary occupation. What you get: Payments grant you access to the Belgian state pension, childcare benefits (including access to subsidized preschools) and healthcare reimbursements. The Special Tax Regime for Inpatriates (BBIB) If you are a high-earning digital nomad or remote business owner moving to Belgium, you might qualify for the Special Tax Regime for Inpatriates. In February 2026, the government updated this to be even more attractive to international talent: The 35% rule: You can receive up to 35% of your gross remuneration as a tax-free allowance to cover expenses like relocation or cost-of-living differences. In 2026, the previous 90,000 EUR cap on this allowance was removed.

You can receive up to 35% of your gross remuneration as a tax-free allowance to cover expenses like relocation or cost-of-living differences. In 2026, the previous 90,000 EUR cap on this allowance was removed. Salary threshold: To qualify, you generally need a minimum annual gross salary of 70,000 EUR. Mandatory health insurance Even after paying social security, you must still register with a Mutualité. This is the final step to ensure your mandatory health insurance costs (doctor visits, prescriptions, and hospital stays) are reimbursed. Contributions to a Mutualité are small, typically around 10 EUR to 15 EUR per month, but registration is a legal requirement for all residents.

Setting up your life: Housing & healthcare Finding a home and choosing the right insurance are the two biggest practical hurdles to clear once you land. Because the Belgian systems for both are unique, arriving with a plan will save you significant time and stress. Strategies for the competitive housing market Securing a long-term apartment in major hubs like Brussels, Antwerp or Ghent is notoriously competitive. Many nomads start by booking a serviced apartment or a short-term furnished rental to obtain domiciliation (address registration) immediately. Since you cannot finalise your residence permit without this registration, choosing a short-term provider that officially allows for domiciliation is essential. Once you have this all-access pass in hand, you can take your time to navigate the local market on sites like Immoweb or Zimmo, which usually requires attending in-person viewings and, eventually, setting up a blocked bank account for your security deposit (usually 2 to 3 months’ rent). The Old Post Office in Ghent, Belgium (Photo: Viktor Mogilat/Pexels) Understanding your healthcare options In Belgium, health insurance is a legal requirement, but the system works differently than in many other countries. As a freelancer, your coverage is generally split into two parts: Public Insurance ( Mutuelle / Ziekenfonds ): To access the state system, you must register with a mutuelle. Membership is mandatory for all residents. It is funded through your quarterly social security contributions (roughly 20.5% of your income). This covers the bulk of your medical costs, reimbursing you for roughly 50% to 75% of doctor visits and prescriptions.

To access the state system, you must register with a mutuelle. Membership is mandatory for all residents. It is funded through your quarterly social security contributions (roughly 20.5% of your income). This covers the bulk of your medical costs, reimbursing you for roughly 50% to 75% of doctor visits and prescriptions. Private/Expat Insurance: When you first arrive and before your Professional Card is fully active, you will likely need private expat health insurance to satisfy visa requirements. Even after joining a mutuelle, many nomads choose to keep private top-up insurance (assurance complémentaire) to cover the remaining costs, provide faster access to specialists, or include benefits like dental care and emergency repatriation. Healthcare Basics The healthcare system in Belgium Read more

Banking and managing money as a nomad Financial freedom in Belgium starts with having the right tools to handle Euros without the bureaucratic headache. While the country is increasingly digital, a local IBAN and a smart approach to currency are the backbone of your professional life and monthly bills. Secure your local IBAN for the essentials You will eventually need a Belgian IBAN to navigate daily life. Most local utility providers, mobile phone companies and internet service providers rely on SEPA direct debits to pull payments. Having a local account makes you more professional in the eyes of Belgian clients and ensures your mandatory social security contributions are processed without delay. Master the daily grind without the fees Belgium is a Bancontact country – a local debit system used for almost everything from supermarket runs to paying at a doctor’s office. To avoid the sting of foreign transaction fees from your home bank while you wait for your local Belgian card, a Wise debit card is an essential bridge for your daily Euro spending. Whether you are grabbing a gaufre (waffle) or paying for your STIB/MIVB transit pass in Brussels, spending directly in EUR saves you from the hidden markups banks often sneak into the exchange rate. Editor Tarah Ren Insider Tip Banks can often result in 3–5% losses due to hidden exchange rate markups on international transfers. Look for providers that offer the mid-market rate to ensure your money goes further when paying your high initial costs like rental deposits. You can open a Wise account before you even pack your bags to get instant access to EUR account details to pay your landlord or receive your first freelance invoice at the mid-market rate. It’s the fastest way to start living like a local from the moment you step off the plane at Brussels Airport. Get your Wise debit card

Useful resources Immigration Office (FPS Home Affairs) : Visit for detailed information on residence permits, professional cards, and tracking your application status.

: Visit for detailed information on residence permits, professional cards, and tracking your application status. Expatica’s Guide to Healthcare : Navigate the complexities of the Belgian health system with this comprehensive breakdown of insurance options.

: Navigate the complexities of the Belgian health system with this comprehensive breakdown of insurance options. Wise EUR Account: Open an account to receive and manage Euro expenses at the mid-market rate without the usual bank bureaucracy.