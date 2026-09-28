High Potential Individual (HPI) visa in the UK

Visas & Immigration
This guide explains how the UK High Potential Individual (HPI) visa works for graduates of eligible top overseas universities, covering who can apply, required documents and costs, the application process, and practical considerations for working and settling in the UK after approval.
Moving to the UK on a High Potential Individual (HPI) visa can be an attractive option if you graduated from an eligible top overseas university and want the flexibility to work without employer sponsorship. The route can give you time to build your career, look for work, or become self-employed after arriving in the UK. However, eligibility is relatively narrow, and meeting the published requirements does not guarantee that your application will be approved. This guide explains who can apply, which documents and costs to prepare for, how the application works, and what to consider when settling in the UK after approval.
Relocating on an HPI visa often means paying application and health surcharge fees, then covering deposits and job-hunting costs in GBP. If you’re moving money from home, Wise lets you hold and convert multiple currencies and send GBP internationally with fees shown upfront—useful while you settle in and start working or freelancing.
The High Potential Individual visa is a UK route for recent graduates from eligible overseas universities. You do not need a job offer or sponsor to apply, which makes it a flexible UK visa for graduates who want to test life and work in Britain.
To qualify, your degree must be equivalent to a UK bachelor’s, postgraduate, or doctoral qualification, and it must have been awarded within the last five years. Most successful applicants get permission to stay for two years, while applicants qualifying with a PhD or other doctoral qualification can stay for three.
For expats, the main attraction is flexibility. You can work in most roles, look for work after arrival, or become self-employed instead of tying yourself to one sponsor from day one.
That matters most if you want to move first and job-hunt from inside the UK. It can also help if you are comparing the HPI route with a sponsored work visa and want room to test employers, cities, and living costs before making a longer-term decision.
Graduating from a famous university is not enough on its own. Your university must appear on the Home Office Global Universities List for the year your qualification was awarded.
The list changes by year. A university may appear one year and drop off the next, so you need to match your award date to the correct list rather than relying on a current ranking or a general top-100 reputation.
Your qualification must be comparable to a UK bachelor’s degree, postgraduate degree, or PhD, and you must apply within five years of the award date. You can apply from outside the UK, and some people already in the UK can switch into the HPI route if they meet the rules.
There are limits, though. You can only get the HPI visa once, and you cannot apply if you have already had a Graduate visa or entered the UK under the Doctorate Extension Scheme.
You also need to prove English to level B2 in reading, writing, speaking, and listening, unless you are exempt. Depending on your background, you may show this through nationality, a UK qualification, an eligible overseas degree taught in English, or an approved Secure English Language Test.
You must usually also show at least £1,270 in personal savings unless you have already been in the UK on a valid visa for at least 12 months. Depending on your circumstances, you may also need a tuberculosis test, and some immigration categories cannot switch into the HPI route from inside the UK.
Your degree is the core of the application, but the Home Office does not rely on your diploma alone. In most cases, you first need Ecctis to confirm that your overseas qualification is genuine and equivalent to the right UK degree level.
Applicants often confuse two separate checks here: Ecctis assesses the qualification itself, but it does not decide whether your university is on the Global Universities List. You still need your award date and university to match the right list year.
You will need a valid passport or other travel document, proof of your English language ability, and your Ecctis reference or certificate. You may also need bank statements to show maintenance funds, relationship evidence for dependants, tuberculosis results if they apply to you, and proof of your current immigration status if you are switching from inside the UK.
If any document is not in English or Welsh, you will need a certified translation. That sounds like a small detail, but it can delay an otherwise strong application if you leave it until the end.
For many applicants, the Ecctis step is also tied to the English requirement. If your overseas degree was taught in English and you want to use that instead of a test, Ecctis may need to confirm both the level of the qualification and that it was taught in English.
Ecctis offers different services depending on what you need to prove. If you only need qualification level for the HPI route, many applicants use the Qualification Comparison service. If you also need English confirmation, Ecctis points applicants to its English Proficiency and Qualification Comparison service.
The current HPI visa application fee is £880 per person. That means each dependant pays separately, so the total rises quickly if you are moving as a couple or family.
The visa fee is only one part of the budget. You also need to pay £252, including VAT, for the Ecctis check, and the Immigration Health Surcharge is usually £1,035 for each year of your stay.
For most applicants, that means £2,070 in health surcharge costs for a two-year visa, or £3,105 if you qualify for three years. You may also need to show maintenance funds, which is not a fee but still affects how much cash you need available before you apply.
|Cost item
|Current official amount
|Why it matters
|Ecctis check
|£252
|Confirms your qualification is valid for the route
|Visa application fee
|£880
|Paid for each applicant
|Immigration Health Surcharge
|£1,035 per year
|Paid upfront as part of the application
|Personal savings requirement
|£1,270
|Usually needed unless you qualify for the 12-month UK exemption
Amounts reflect the source checks dated 19 August 2026 and may change. Recheck GOV.UK and Ecctis before publication or application.
Many applicants assume the £1,270 figure covers a full move. It does not. That amount is a minimum immigration requirement, not a full relocation plan.
In practice, many new arrivals also need money for flights, a rental deposit, temporary accommodation, a UK SIM, transport, and day-one living costs. If dependants are coming, their maintenance rules add another layer: £285 for a partner, £315 for one child, and £200 for each additional child.
Start by checking the year-specific Global Universities List and making sure your award date matches it. Then sort your Ecctis assessment, choose how you will prove English, and make sure any savings evidence meets the 28-day rule before you submit anything.
If you are applying from abroad, the earliest you can apply is three months before you travel. If you are already in the UK, check first that your current immigration category allows switching.
The HPI application is made online through GOV.UK. Once you start, you can save the form and come back to it, which helps if you are still waiting on a document or double-checking dates.
The route now has an annual application limit. If the cap has been reached for that application year, you should see that during the online process rather than after paying and waiting.
After you submit, you will either use the UK Immigration: ID Check app or attend an appointment to provide biometrics. Which route applies depends on your passport type, nationality, and where you are applying from.
Processing times can vary, but GOV.UK says decisions are usually made within three weeks for applications from outside the UK and eight weeks for in-country switches once identity checks and documents are complete. If you switch from inside the UK, do not travel outside the Common Travel Area before you get a decision, or your application can be withdrawn.
Yes, if they are eligible. Dependants can include your husband, wife, civil partner, unmarried partner, children under 18, and in some cases children over 18 who are already in the UK as your dependant.
You will need to prove the relationship. For partners, that may mean marriage or civil partnership documents, or evidence of a genuine relationship that meets the Home Office rules.
Costs and paperwork multiply quickly once dependants are involved. Each dependant pays the visa fee and the health surcharge, and they may also need to show maintenance funds if they are not exempt.
The practical upside is that dependant partners can usually work and study in the UK. If you are moving with children, plan early for housing, school places, and proof of address, because those everyday tasks can be harder than the visa forms themselves.
The HPI visa gives you broad work flexibility. You can work in most jobs, look for work, become self-employed, do voluntary work, and travel in and out of the UK.
You can also study, but not every course fits this route. If the course would normally require a Student visa, the HPI route is not the correct workaround, and some subjects may need Academic Technology Approval Scheme clearance.
But there are limits too. You cannot claim most public funds, work as a professional sportsperson, extend the HPI visa, or use it directly as a settlement route.
Working flexibly does not mean the visa counts towards permanent residence. If long-term settlement is part of your plan, you need to think about your next visa well before the HPI one ends.
Most HPI visa holders get two years, or three with a doctoral qualification. Before it ends, you may be able to switch into another route such as a Skilled Worker visa if you meet the fresh requirements.
Build that next step into your planning from the start. The route is strong because it gives you room, but it works best when you use that time to create a longer-term option if you want to stay.
Opening a bank account in the UK is one of the first hurdles after arrival. Major local banks may ask for identification, immigration status, and proof of address, which can be awkward when you have just landed.
A Wise account can help if you need to manage money across countries while you settle in. Eligible customers can hold and convert currencies, send money, and use GBP for everyday spending, while fees depend on the feature you use. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank. If you want to compare the current charges before you move, check Wise Fees & Pricing.
If that sounds like your situation, it is worth checking whether a Wise account suits your needs before you travel.
Once you have a tenancy agreement, most other admin becomes easier. Banks, employers, and service providers often want local address evidence before they fully set you up.
If you are worried about the paperwork catch-22, Expatica’s guide to proof of address in the UK can help you plan acceptable documents. In the first few weeks, keep every official letter, bill, and registration document that shows your UK address.
When the visa is approved, the key question is not only where you will live, but what needs doing first. A simple early checklist is:
For the right graduate, the HPI visa UK route can be a practical way to move first and build your next step from inside the country. Its value is flexibility, but it works best if you check the rules carefully, budget beyond the visa fee, and plan for what happens after it ends.
Before you apply, confirm the latest rules on GOV.UK and the current Ecctis process. If you also want to get the money side of your move in order, it can be worth checking whether a Wise account suits your UK setup.
FAQ
The High Potential Individual visa is a UK route for graduates from eligible overseas universities. It lets qualifying applicants live in the UK for two or three years without sponsorship, but you still have to meet the published rules.
Most applicants get two years, while doctoral applicants can get three. You cannot extend the route, so you need to switch to another visa if you want to stay longer.
Yes. You can work in most jobs, look for work, be self-employed, and do voluntary work. The main work restriction is that you cannot work as a professional sportsperson.
Often, yes. If you meet the rules for another route, such as a Skilled Worker visa, you may be able to switch before your HPI visa expires. The next route has its own requirements, so approval is not automatic.
It can be a strong option if your university is on the right Global Universities List, you are within the five-year window, and you want a flexible move without sponsorship. If your goal is a direct long-term settlement route or your degree does not fit the rules, another visa may be more suitable.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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