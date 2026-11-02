Buying property through a limited company in the UK

Buying property through a limited company can work for some expats in the UK, but it is not a shortcut or a universal tax win. What matters is whether the structure still works once you factor in tax, mortgage choice, source-of-funds checks, and the practical job of moving overseas money into GBP.
If you are comparing this route with the wider process of buying a house in the UK, start with the ownership question first. The key checks are tax, mortgages, setup, and funding, alongside the question of when personal ownership may be simpler.
This guide is for general information only and does not constitute legal, tax, mortgage, financial, or investment advice. Seek qualified advice before making decisions about tax, borrowing, or property ownership.
Key takeaways
- A limited company route is most often considered for buy-to-let investing or some business premises, not for a home you or your family plan to live in.
- The attraction is that companies and individuals are taxed differently on rental profits and finance costs, but the result depends on how you later take money out.
- The main trade-offs are higher purchase taxes in some cases, narrower mortgage choice, personal guarantees, and extra admin.
- Expats also need to check non-resident SDLT (Stamp Duty Land Tax) exposure, overseas deposit evidence, lender rules on foreign income, and exchange-rate risk.
- Many lenders prefer a clean SPV (special purpose vehicle) rather than a trading company with unrelated activity.
- Get advice from a tax adviser, solicitor, and FCA (Financial Conduct Authority)-regulated mortgage adviser before you pay for incorporation, valuation, or conveyancing.
Wise Account for overseas property deposits
- Hold GBP and convert supported currencies for a UK deposit.
- Check exchange rates and transfer fees before sending funds.
- Keep your transfer records for your solicitor’s checks.
What buying through a limited company actually means
Buying property through a limited company means the company owns the property, not you personally. That changes who borrows, who receives the rent, who pays corporation tax on company profits, and who has to deal with filings and records.
This article mainly covers residential investment property, because that is where most searches for this topic sit. Business premises and homes you plan to occupy can produce very different tax and lending results.
In practice, company ownership usually changes:
- the legal owner on the title
- the mortgage borrower and who gives any personal guarantee
- the tax treatment of profits, finance costs, and money taken out of the company
- the admin burden, including accounts, confirmation statements, and company records
SPV or trading company?
Some specialist buy-to-let lenders may prefer an SPV set up specifically for property investment. Using an existing trading company can involve additional underwriting checks or reduce the range of available mortgage products, depending on the lender.
You do not legally need an SPV to buy property through a limited company, but it is often the more lender-friendly route.
When it can make sense for expats
For expats, the answer often turns on more than one headline rate. There is no universal winner between personal ownership and a limited company. A limited company structure is often considered by higher-rate taxpayers building a portfolio, especially if they expect to leave profits in the company to reinvest. It can also appeal to buyers who want a separate vehicle for rental activity rather than mixing it with personal assets or another business.
The key test is whether the structure still works after setup costs, admin, mortgage pricing, and the tax you may pay when profits are taken out.
For example, an expat buying a rental flat with a large overseas deposit may lean towards company ownership if the plan is to keep surplus rent inside the business for future purchases. The same buyer may lean the other way if the rent will be needed for personal living costs soon after completion.
Inheritance tax planning is often oversold in this area. Any advantage is highly fact-specific and needs specialist advice.
When personal ownership may be better
Personal ownership may be simpler when you are buying one property, you sit in a lower personal tax band, or you expect to use the rent personally rather than reinvest it. It is also often the cleaner route if you may live in the property yourself.
Watch-outs:
- a company can add cost and friction if the portfolio is small
- taking profits out can reduce the headline tax advantage
- living in a company-owned home can create extra tax complications
- refinancing or transferring later may still trigger new fees and taxes
The UK tax and fee picture
Tax is the main reason buyers compare personal ownership with a limited company, but the answer is not just corporation tax. A company pays corporation tax on taxable profits, while an individual landlord is taxed personally, and the result can change again when money is taken out by dividend or salary.
A company does not automatically mean lower tax. Compare the after-tax cash, the purchase costs, and the admin that come with the structure. This sits alongside the broader property taxes in the UK that any buyer needs to budget for.
|Structure
|Mortgage interest treatment
|Purchase taxes
|Taking money out
|Admin and typical fit
|Personal ownership
|Basic-rate relief restriction for individuals on residential finance costs
|Standard SDLT, LBTT, or LTT, plus any extra-property or non-resident charges
|Rent is taxed on you as it arises
|Usually simpler for one property or where income will be used personally
|Limited company
|Not subject to the same individual finance cost restriction
|Company SDLT surcharges or special rules may apply, and ATED can matter
|Taking profits out can trigger dividend or salary tax
|Often considered for buy-to-let portfolios and retained profits, but with more filings
Last checked: HMRC and GOV.UK guidance reviewed 16 October 2026. Rates, thresholds, and relief conditions can change.
Stamp duty, the non-resident surcharge, and ATED
In England and Northern Ireland, company buyers of residential property usually face a 5% SDLT surcharge on top of standard residential rates. A 2% non-UK resident SDLT surcharge may also apply, and the test is based on the SDLT residence rules, not simply your passport or visa.
For some residential purchases over £500,000, a 17% SDLT rate can apply to certain corporate buyers, although relief may be available for qualifying rental businesses. ATED applies to company-owned UK residential property valued over £500,000, and a return may still be due even where a relief removes the charge.
England and Northern Ireland use SDLT, Scotland uses LBTT, and Wales uses LTT, so the numbers are not UK-wide. Check the latest HMRC pages before exchange, because the 17% rate and its reliefs have conditions.
Corporation tax, dividend tax, and mortgage interest relief
Section 24 mortgage interest relief is the big reason many landlords compare personal and company ownership. For individuals with residential rental property, finance cost relief is restricted to the basic rate, while companies are not subject to that same restriction on residential finance costs.
If you need the rental income personally, the tax gap can narrow once you take money out of the company. If you plan to retain profits for future purchases, the company route may look stronger, but it still needs to be modelled with your own numbers.
Mortgages, deposits, and lender checks
Lending is often where the idea becomes less straightforward. A company mortgage is usually a specialist product, and the field is narrower than the wider market in Expatica’s mortgages in the UK guide.
One of the biggest differences between a personal route and a company route is lender appetite. Major local banks such as HSBC UK, Barclays, and NatWest may suit some standard borrowers, but expats using a company structure often end up in a more specialist market.
That gap is clearest in buy-to-let mortgages in the UK, where deposit rules, rental stress tests, and underwriting are already tighter.
Test lender appetite before you incorporate. A company that looks neat on paper can be expensive if no lender likes the case.
Personal guarantees, proof of funds, and overseas income
Many limited company buy-to-let lenders require personal guarantees from directors or shareholders. Requirements vary by lender, so check the conditions before applying. They may also look closely at overseas salary, bonus income, or self-employed earnings, and they may be more cautious if the income arrives in another currency.
Source-of-funds checks matter just as much as affordability. If your deposit comes from overseas savings, a gift, an inheritance, an asset sale, or several accounts, prepare a clean trail early. A thin UK credit footprint can also narrow options, especially if you have only limited history around credit score and mortgages in the UK.
How to buy property through a company step by step
Decide what the property is for. A buy-to-let, business premises, and home you may occupy do not behave the same way.
Ask a property tax adviser to compare personal ownership with company ownership using your expected rent, borrowing, and profit-extraction plans.
Speak to an FCA-regulated mortgage adviser or lender before you set up anything. You can verify firms on the FCA Register.
If the company route still fits, set up the company, often an SPV, and keep the shareholding and purpose clear.
Line up the deposit and source-of-funds documents early, including overseas statements and any gift or sale evidence.
Apply for finance, then instruct a solicitor or conveyancer, arrange surveys, and progress the purchase in the usual order.
Complete, file the tax return on time, and make sure the title is registered correctly.
Plan for what comes after completion, including accounts, confirmation statements, tax returns, and how profits will be used.
Before you commit, check:
- whether the lender will accept your country of residence and income currency
- whether you need personal income now or can retain profits
- whether opening a bank account in the UK still needs sorting for property admin and incoming funds
- whether your wider UK tax system position changes the comparison
Can you transfer a property you already own into a company?
Yes, in legal terms, but it is usually treated as a sale and purchase between you and the company. That can mean SDLT for the company, refinancing issues, legal costs, and a tax charge for you, even though you still control the asset after the transfer.
Incorporation relief is not automatic. Whether a transfer qualifies depends on the circumstances and whether a genuine business is being transferred. For business transfers made on or after 6 April 2026, a formal claim is required. Check the eligibility conditions and filing requirements with a qualified UK tax adviser before proceeding.
Moving money from abroad for deposit and completion
For expats, funding can matter as much as tax. You need to think about when to convert into GBP, how your solicitor wants funds sent, what transfer limits apply, and how you will evidence the full trail from the original source to the completion account.
Some expats compare international mortgage lenders in the UK at the same time as they plan transfers, because both the lender and the solicitor may ask where the money came from.
Overseas deposits often need converting into GBP and a clear trail for your solicitor. A Wise account can hold GBP, convert currencies, and send money to a UK account, with pricing shown in advance on Wise’s UK pricing page.
Wise may also ask for extra source-of-funds documents on larger transfers, which fits the wider checks already common in property purchases. Wise does not provide mortgages, tax advice, legal advice, or company setup services, and it does not improve approval odds.
Before sending funds, confirm your solicitor’s account details by phone, and check that the sender name matches the name on your purchase documents.
The bottom line
Company ownership may suit expats building a rental portfolio and reinvesting profits, but you also need to weigh purchase taxes, mortgage availability, personal guarantees, and ongoing administration. Compare the numbers against personal ownership with qualified tax, legal, and mortgage advisers before paying fees. If your deposit is held abroad, Wise Account may help with converting and sending funds in GBP, while your solicitor handles the legal transaction and checks.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about buying property through a limited company
Do limited companies pay extra stamp duty in the UK?
Often yes for residential property. Stamp duty on a limited company property purchase can include the 5% higher-rate surcharge, a 2% non-resident surcharge, and in some cases special corporate SDLT rules, while Scotland and Wales use different taxes.
Can a non-UK resident get a limited company buy-to-let mortgage?
Yes, but the market is more restricted. A non-resident limited company buy-to-let mortgage often needs a bigger deposit, more documents, and closer checks on foreign income, so comparing specialist lenders or FCA-regulated brokers before you pay fees is sensible.
Can I live in a house owned by my limited company?
Possibly, but it can create extra tax complications and often makes poor economic sense. If you or your family may live there, get specialist advice before you buy, because the tax treatment changes.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Corporate SDLT rates, surcharges, and relief conditions, HMRC – Stamp Duty Land Tax: corporate bodies
- Residential SDLT rates and thresholds, HMRC – Residential property rates
- Non-resident SDLT surcharge and residence test, HMRC – Rates for non-UK residents
- ATED scope, thresholds, and filing obligations, HMRC – Annual Tax on Enveloped Dwellings
- Incorporation relief and meaning of a business, HMRC – Capital Gains Manual CG65715
- Corporation Tax overview and filing, GOV.UK – Corporation Tax
- Company formation, directors, and records, Companies House – Set up a limited company
- The property buying process and timeline, MoneyHelper – Buying a home
- Check a regulated adviser or broker, Financial Conduct Authority – Register
- Land titles and registration, HM Land Registry
- Find a conveyancer or solicitor, The Law Society – Find a Solicitor
- Find a chartered surveyor, RICS – Find a Surveyor
- Rental income and individual finance cost relief, HMRC – Income Tax on property rental
- Account features and supported currencies, Wise – Wise Account
- UK fees and pricing, Wise – UK pricing
- Documents requested for larger transfers, Wise Help Centre – Large transfers