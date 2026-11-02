Buying property through a limited company in the UK

Key takeaways A limited company route is most often considered for buy-to-let investing or some business premises, not for a home you or your family plan to live in.

The attraction is that companies and individuals are taxed differently on rental profits and finance costs, but the result depends on how you later take money out.

The main trade-offs are higher purchase taxes in some cases, narrower mortgage choice, personal guarantees, and extra admin.

Expats also need to check non-resident SDLT (Stamp Duty Land Tax) exposure, overseas deposit evidence, lender rules on foreign income, and exchange-rate risk.

Many lenders prefer a clean SPV (special purpose vehicle) rather than a trading company with unrelated activity.

Get advice from a tax adviser, solicitor, and FCA (Financial Conduct Authority)-regulated mortgage adviser before you pay for incorporation, valuation, or conveyancing. Wise Account for overseas property deposits Hold GBP and convert supported currencies for a UK deposit.

Check exchange rates and transfer fees before sending funds.

Keep your transfer records for your solicitor’s checks. Explore the Wise Account

What buying through a limited company actually means Buying property through a limited company means the company owns the property, not you personally. That changes who borrows, who receives the rent, who pays corporation tax on company profits, and who has to deal with filings and records. This article mainly covers residential investment property, because that is where most searches for this topic sit. Business premises and homes you plan to occupy can produce very different tax and lending results. In practice, company ownership usually changes: the legal owner on the title

the mortgage borrower and who gives any personal guarantee

the tax treatment of profits, finance costs, and money taken out of the company

the admin burden, including accounts, confirmation statements, and company records SPV or trading company? Some specialist buy-to-let lenders may prefer an SPV set up specifically for property investment. Using an existing trading company can involve additional underwriting checks or reduce the range of available mortgage products, depending on the lender. You do not legally need an SPV to buy property through a limited company, but it is often the more lender-friendly route.

When it can make sense for expats For expats, the answer often turns on more than one headline rate. There is no universal winner between personal ownership and a limited company. A limited company structure is often considered by higher-rate taxpayers building a portfolio, especially if they expect to leave profits in the company to reinvest. It can also appeal to buyers who want a separate vehicle for rental activity rather than mixing it with personal assets or another business. The key test is whether the structure still works after setup costs, admin, mortgage pricing, and the tax you may pay when profits are taken out. For example, an expat buying a rental flat with a large overseas deposit may lean towards company ownership if the plan is to keep surplus rent inside the business for future purchases. The same buyer may lean the other way if the rent will be needed for personal living costs soon after completion. Buying & Selling Buying a house in the UK Read more Inheritance tax planning is often oversold in this area. Any advantage is highly fact-specific and needs specialist advice. When personal ownership may be better Personal ownership may be simpler when you are buying one property, you sit in a lower personal tax band, or you expect to use the rent personally rather than reinvest it. It is also often the cleaner route if you may live in the property yourself. Watch-outs: a company can add cost and friction if the portfolio is small

taking profits out can reduce the headline tax advantage

living in a company-owned home can create extra tax complications

refinancing or transferring later may still trigger new fees and taxes

The UK tax and fee picture Tax is the main reason buyers compare personal ownership with a limited company, but the answer is not just corporation tax. A company pays corporation tax on taxable profits, while an individual landlord is taxed personally, and the result can change again when money is taken out by dividend or salary. A company does not automatically mean lower tax. Compare the after-tax cash, the purchase costs, and the admin that come with the structure. This sits alongside the broader property taxes in the UK that any buyer needs to budget for. Taxes Property taxes in the UK: is it expensive to buy property? Read more Structure Mortgage interest treatment Purchase taxes Taking money out Admin and typical fit Personal ownership Basic-rate relief restriction for individuals on residential finance costs Standard SDLT, LBTT, or LTT, plus any extra-property or non-resident charges Rent is taxed on you as it arises Usually simpler for one property or where income will be used personally Limited company Not subject to the same individual finance cost restriction Company SDLT surcharges or special rules may apply, and ATED can matter Taking profits out can trigger dividend or salary tax Often considered for buy-to-let portfolios and retained profits, but with more filings Last checked: HMRC and GOV.UK guidance reviewed 16 October 2026. Rates, thresholds, and relief conditions can change. Stamp duty, the non-resident surcharge, and ATED In England and Northern Ireland, company buyers of residential property usually face a 5% SDLT surcharge on top of standard residential rates. A 2% non-UK resident SDLT surcharge may also apply, and the test is based on the SDLT residence rules, not simply your passport or visa. For some residential purchases over £500,000, a 17% SDLT rate can apply to certain corporate buyers, although relief may be available for qualifying rental businesses. ATED applies to company-owned UK residential property valued over £500,000, and a return may still be due even where a relief removes the charge. England and Northern Ireland use SDLT, Scotland uses LBTT, and Wales uses LTT, so the numbers are not UK-wide. Check the latest HMRC pages before exchange, because the 17% rate and its reliefs have conditions. Corporation tax, dividend tax, and mortgage interest relief Section 24 mortgage interest relief is the big reason many landlords compare personal and company ownership. For individuals with residential rental property, finance cost relief is restricted to the basic rate, while companies are not subject to that same restriction on residential finance costs. If you need the rental income personally, the tax gap can narrow once you take money out of the company. If you plan to retain profits for future purchases, the company route may look stronger, but it still needs to be modelled with your own numbers.

How to buy property through a company step by step 1 Decide what the property is for. A buy-to-let, business premises, and home you may occupy do not behave the same way. 2 Ask a property tax adviser to compare personal ownership with company ownership using your expected rent, borrowing, and profit-extraction plans. 3 Speak to an FCA-regulated mortgage adviser or lender before you set up anything. You can verify firms on the FCA Register. 4 If the company route still fits, set up the company, often an SPV, and keep the shareholding and purpose clear. 5 Line up the deposit and source-of-funds documents early, including overseas statements and any gift or sale evidence. 6 Apply for finance, then instruct a solicitor or conveyancer, arrange surveys, and progress the purchase in the usual order. 7 Complete, file the tax return on time, and make sure the title is registered correctly. 8 Plan for what comes after completion, including accounts, confirmation statements, tax returns, and how profits will be used. Before you commit, check: whether the lender will accept your country of residence and income currency

whether you need personal income now or can retain profits

whether opening a bank account in the UK still needs sorting for property admin and incoming funds

whether your wider UK tax system position changes the comparison Can you transfer a property you already own into a company? Yes, in legal terms, but it is usually treated as a sale and purchase between you and the company. That can mean SDLT for the company, refinancing issues, legal costs, and a tax charge for you, even though you still control the asset after the transfer. Incorporation relief is not automatic. Whether a transfer qualifies depends on the circumstances and whether a genuine business is being transferred. For business transfers made on or after 6 April 2026, a formal claim is required. Check the eligibility conditions and filing requirements with a qualified UK tax adviser before proceeding.