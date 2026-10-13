Buying a house in Scotland: Guide for expats

Buying property in Scotland works differently from buying in much of the rest of the UK, so expats should learn the local rules before setting a budget or bidding on a home. Expats can generally buy property in Scotland whether they already live in the UK or are still abroad, but ownership does not give you immigration rights. The Scottish process uses Home Reports, notes of interest, blind bidding in some cases, missives, a date of entry, and its own property tax system. This guide is for general information only and does not replace legal, tax, mortgage, immigration, or financial advice.

Key takeaways Foreigners and expats can generally buy property in Scotland.

Buying a property does not give you a visa, residency, or a right to live in the UK.

Scotland uses Home Reports, formal notes of interest, and missives, which make the process feel different from England and Wales.

You will usually need a solicitor early, because offers are submitted through a solicitor and the legal work can move quickly.

Scotland uses Land and Buildings Transaction Tax, or LBTT, rather than SDLT.

Some expat buyers face stricter mortgage checks, a smaller lender pool, or a larger deposit requirement. Wise for moving your deposit to Scotland from abroad Hold supported currencies and convert to GBP when you’re ready to pay.

Send funds to your solicitor and see fees and rates upfront.

Keep a clear transfer record for source-of-funds checks and paperwork. Check Wise fees for GBP transfers and conversions

How buying a house in Scotland differs from England and Wales Process point Scotland England and Wales Property pack Seller usually provides a Home Report before offers Seller does not usually provide a Scottish-style Home Report Bidding style Often fixed price or blind bidding, including offers over and closing dates Usually offer through the agent, with more back-and-forth negotiation When the deal becomes binding At conclusion of missives At exchange of contracts Property tax name LBTT SDLT Completion term Date of entry Completion

Step 1: check your budget, eligibility and deposit Most expats can buy property in Scotland, but ownership and immigration are separate issues. You can look for a home while preparing a move to Edinburgh or Glasgow, and you can also buy from overseas, but the rules for living in the UK still sit outside the purchase itself. Your budget needs to cover more than the deposit. Build in LBTT, legal fees, registration costs, any extra survey work, moving costs, and a cash buffer for delays or currency movement if your money is not already in pounds. If part of your deposit is still overseas, you may want to set up a Wise account early so you know how you would hold money in one currency and convert it into pounds before you buy. Checklist: Work out the maximum property price, not just the maximum mortgage.

Keep separate funds for tax, solicitor fees, and moving costs.

Check whether your deposit money is already in GBP or still exposed to currency risk.

Ask early whether you will buy as a resident, a recent arrival, or a non-resident.

Leave time for source-of-funds checks on savings, gifts, or sale proceeds. Can expats buy property in Scotland? Yes. Owning property and having permission to live in the UK are different things, so treat them as two separate decisions. Your main situations are: Already in the UK, with local address history and everyday banking in place

Moving soon, while sorting housing plans and UK visas and immigration at the same time

Buying from overseas, with extra attention needed for remote viewings, document certification, and fund transfers How much deposit should you expect? Deposit expectations depend on the lender, your residency status, your income profile, and your credit history. Resident buyers may find products with major local lenders such as Halifax or Bank of Scotland, Nationwide, and Barclays UK, while overseas cases often fit a narrower set of criteria and can require a bigger deposit.

Step 2: appoint a solicitor and get your mortgage in principle In Scotland, a solicitor usually needs to be involved earlier than many international buyers expect. The solicitor notes interest, submits the formal offer, handles missives, reviews title issues, and arranges settlement, so this is not a step to leave until the last minute. Try to secure a mortgage in principle, also called an agreement in principle, before you get serious about viewings. Expatica’s guide to mortgages in the UK explains the basics, but you should also prepare ID, proof of address, income evidence, bank statements, and clear source-of-funds documents. For recent arrivals, opening a bank account in the UK can make day-to-day payments and paperwork easier, though it does not guarantee a mortgage decision. Buying & Selling Mortgages in the UK: home loans and interest rates in 2026 Read more Preparation checklist: Choose a Scottish solicitor before you plan to bid.

Ask the solicitor what they need for anti-money laundering checks.

Get a mortgage in principle if you expect to borrow.

Collect translated documents if any core paperwork is not in English.

Keep a clean folder for savings history, gifts, bonuses, or sale proceeds.

Do not assume overseas income or short UK credit history will be assessed like a long-term UK resident case. What documents do overseas buyers usually need? Exact requirements vary by solicitor and lender, but most overseas buyers should prepare: passport or other photo ID

proof of current address

bank statements

source-of-funds evidence for the deposit

income documents for any mortgage application

proof of employment or tax returns, where relevant

certified translations if the original documents are not in English How mortgage rules can be stricter for expats The main friction points are fewer lender options, slower underwriting, more follow-up questions, and bigger deposit expectations in some cases. If your case is less straightforward, compare products through regulated brokers or lenders rather than assuming the first headline rate will fit your circumstances.

Step 3: search for homes and understand the Home Report Most buyers start with property portals, solicitor estate agents, and local agents in the area they want to live. Overseas buyers should also ask for live video viewings and detailed follow-up answers, but in Scotland the document that often shapes the decision first is the Home Report. A Home Report is a seller-provided pack that gives you a survey, an energy report, and a property questionnaire before you offer. Start with the valuation, then look for urgent repairs, factoring arrangements, council tax band, any notices, and whether alterations were properly declared. Read it line by line with your solicitor, especially if the property is older, has shared responsibilities, or sits in a very competitive market. Home Report part What it tells you What to check first Single survey Condition and valuation Urgent repairs, condition ratings, valuation, signs of damp or roof issues Energy report Energy efficiency and emissions Likely running costs and possible upgrade work Property questionnaire Seller information Council tax band, alterations, factoring, notices, parking, flooding history How to read a Home Report properly The valuation is the surveyor’s opinion of market value, while the condition ratings flag how serious any issues appear. If the report points to damp, roof problems, or other defects, you may still want an extra survey through a RICS surveyor search before you commit, especially if repairs could affect your budget or lender confidence. What “offers over” and “fixed price” mean in practice “Fixed price” usually means the seller is willing to accept the stated price if the offer suits them. “Offers over” means the guide price is only a starting point, and the final sale price can sit above the Home Report valuation in competitive areas, so check comparable sales and local demand before bidding.

Step 4: note interest and make an offer A note of interest tells the seller’s side that you want to be kept informed, especially if a closing date is set. It can give you time to sort your finances, but it does not reserve the home or give you first refusal. When several buyers note interest, a closing date may follow, and your solicitor then submits your written offer through the Scottish process described by mygov.scot. If there is no closing date, direct negotiation may still be possible. If the mortgage is not lined up or the Home Report raises serious questions, slow the process down before you bid. 1 Read the Home Report and ask your solicitor about any red flags. 2 Decide your maximum price before a closing date is announced. 3 Note interest through your solicitor if you want to stay in the running. 4 Review whether your offer should include conditions linked to mortgage or survey. 5 Submit the formal written offer through your solicitor. What is a note of interest? A note of interest is a formal signal from your solicitor that you are interested in the property. The Law Society of Scotland notes that it does not oblige you to buy and does not stop the seller choosing someone else, but it should mean you are told if a closing date is fixed. What should your offer include? Your offer should state the price, your preferred date of entry, any items to be included, and any relevant conditions, all set out in writing through your solicitor. Whether to make the offer subject to mortgage, survey, or other points depends on the property, the competition, and your legal advice.

Step 5: review missives, title checks and final costs After the offer stage, the purchase turns on the legal detail. In Scotland, the contract is formed through written correspondence between the solicitors, known as missives, and once missives are concluded the deal is binding. Your solicitor checks the title, raises enquiries, reviews burdens, and handles local authority or related searches where relevant. Shared stair repairs, roof costs, communal maintenance charges, or limits on alterations can all affect your budget and how you use the property. Key legal checks to ask about: Title review: who owns the property, what exactly is included, and whether access rights are clear

who owns the property, what exactly is included, and whether access rights are clear Searches and notices: planning or local authority issues that could affect value or use

planning or local authority issues that could affect value or use Title burdens: restrictions or obligations attached to the property

restrictions or obligations attached to the property Factoring: whether a factor manages common areas and what charges apply

whether a factor manages common areas and what charges apply Insurance point: when you should arrange cover, because the timing may change once missives are concluded If anything is unclear, ask your solicitor to explain it in plain English before you commit. This is also the point to review home insurance in the UK, because buyers often need buildings cover from conclusion of missives unless the missives say otherwise. What are missives and when do they become binding? Missives are the written legal letters exchanged between the buyer’s and seller’s solicitors that build the contract. Once missives are concluded, both sides are committed and pulling out can lead to penalties, which is one major difference from England and Wales, where the binding point is usually exchange of contracts. What are title burdens and factoring? Title burdens are rules or obligations attached to the property, such as shared repair costs, parking restrictions, or limits on alterations. Factoring usually means a factor manages common parts, especially in flats, and that can mean regular communal charges, repair bills, and rules you will need to live with after you move in.