Buying a house in Scotland: Guide for expats

Buying property in Scotland works differently from buying in much of the rest of the UK, so expats should learn the local rules before setting a budget or bidding on a home. Expats can generally buy property in Scotland whether they already live in the UK or are still abroad, but ownership does not give you immigration rights. The Scottish process uses Home Reports, notes of interest, blind bidding in some cases, missives, a date of entry, and its own property tax system.
This guide is for general information only and does not replace legal, tax, mortgage, immigration, or financial advice.
Key takeaways
- Foreigners and expats can generally buy property in Scotland.
- Buying a property does not give you a visa, residency, or a right to live in the UK.
- Scotland uses Home Reports, formal notes of interest, and missives, which make the process feel different from England and Wales.
- You will usually need a solicitor early, because offers are submitted through a solicitor and the legal work can move quickly.
- Scotland uses Land and Buildings Transaction Tax, or LBTT, rather than SDLT.
- Some expat buyers face stricter mortgage checks, a smaller lender pool, or a larger deposit requirement.
Wise for moving your deposit to Scotland from abroad
- Hold supported currencies and convert to GBP when you’re ready to pay.
- Send funds to your solicitor and see fees and rates upfront.
- Keep a clear transfer record for source-of-funds checks and paperwork.
How buying a house in Scotland differs from England and Wales
|Process point
|Scotland
|England and Wales
|Property pack
|Seller usually provides a Home Report before offers
|Seller does not usually provide a Scottish-style Home Report
|Bidding style
|Often fixed price or blind bidding, including offers over and closing dates
|Usually offer through the agent, with more back-and-forth negotiation
|When the deal becomes binding
|At conclusion of missives
|At exchange of contracts
|Property tax name
|LBTT
|SDLT
|Completion term
|Date of entry
|Completion
Step 1: check your budget, eligibility and deposit
Most expats can buy property in Scotland, but ownership and immigration are separate issues. You can look for a home while preparing a move to Edinburgh or Glasgow, and you can also buy from overseas, but the rules for living in the UK still sit outside the purchase itself.
Your budget needs to cover more than the deposit. Build in LBTT, legal fees, registration costs, any extra survey work, moving costs, and a cash buffer for delays or currency movement if your money is not already in pounds. If part of your deposit is still overseas, you may want to set up a Wise account early so you know how you would hold money in one currency and convert it into pounds before you buy.
Checklist:
- Work out the maximum property price, not just the maximum mortgage.
- Keep separate funds for tax, solicitor fees, and moving costs.
- Check whether your deposit money is already in GBP or still exposed to currency risk.
- Ask early whether you will buy as a resident, a recent arrival, or a non-resident.
- Leave time for source-of-funds checks on savings, gifts, or sale proceeds.
Can expats buy property in Scotland?
Yes. Owning property and having permission to live in the UK are different things, so treat them as two separate decisions.
Your main situations are:
- Already in the UK, with local address history and everyday banking in place
- Moving soon, while sorting housing plans and UK visas and immigration at the same time
- Buying from overseas, with extra attention needed for remote viewings, document certification, and fund transfers
How much deposit should you expect?
Deposit expectations depend on the lender, your residency status, your income profile, and your credit history. Resident buyers may find products with major local lenders such as Halifax or Bank of Scotland, Nationwide, and Barclays UK, while overseas cases often fit a narrower set of criteria and can require a bigger deposit.
Step 2: appoint a solicitor and get your mortgage in principle
In Scotland, a solicitor usually needs to be involved earlier than many international buyers expect. The solicitor notes interest, submits the formal offer, handles missives, reviews title issues, and arranges settlement, so this is not a step to leave until the last minute.
Try to secure a mortgage in principle, also called an agreement in principle, before you get serious about viewings. Expatica’s guide to mortgages in the UK explains the basics, but you should also prepare ID, proof of address, income evidence, bank statements, and clear source-of-funds documents. For recent arrivals, opening a bank account in the UK can make day-to-day payments and paperwork easier, though it does not guarantee a mortgage decision.
Preparation checklist:
- Choose a Scottish solicitor before you plan to bid.
- Ask the solicitor what they need for anti-money laundering checks.
- Get a mortgage in principle if you expect to borrow.
- Collect translated documents if any core paperwork is not in English.
- Keep a clean folder for savings history, gifts, bonuses, or sale proceeds.
- Do not assume overseas income or short UK credit history will be assessed like a long-term UK resident case.
What documents do overseas buyers usually need?
Exact requirements vary by solicitor and lender, but most overseas buyers should prepare:
- passport or other photo ID
- proof of current address
- bank statements
- source-of-funds evidence for the deposit
- income documents for any mortgage application
- proof of employment or tax returns, where relevant
- certified translations if the original documents are not in English
How mortgage rules can be stricter for expats
The main friction points are fewer lender options, slower underwriting, more follow-up questions, and bigger deposit expectations in some cases. If your case is less straightforward, compare products through regulated brokers or lenders rather than assuming the first headline rate will fit your circumstances.
Step 3: search for homes and understand the Home Report
Most buyers start with property portals, solicitor estate agents, and local agents in the area they want to live. Overseas buyers should also ask for live video viewings and detailed follow-up answers, but in Scotland the document that often shapes the decision first is the Home Report.
A Home Report is a seller-provided pack that gives you a survey, an energy report, and a property questionnaire before you offer. Start with the valuation, then look for urgent repairs, factoring arrangements, council tax band, any notices, and whether alterations were properly declared. Read it line by line with your solicitor, especially if the property is older, has shared responsibilities, or sits in a very competitive market.
|Home Report part
|What it tells you
|What to check first
|Single survey
|Condition and valuation
|Urgent repairs, condition ratings, valuation, signs of damp or roof issues
|Energy report
|Energy efficiency and emissions
|Likely running costs and possible upgrade work
|Property questionnaire
|Seller information
|Council tax band, alterations, factoring, notices, parking, flooding history
How to read a Home Report properly
The valuation is the surveyor’s opinion of market value, while the condition ratings flag how serious any issues appear. If the report points to damp, roof problems, or other defects, you may still want an extra survey through a RICS surveyor search before you commit, especially if repairs could affect your budget or lender confidence.
What “offers over” and “fixed price” mean in practice
“Fixed price” usually means the seller is willing to accept the stated price if the offer suits them. “Offers over” means the guide price is only a starting point, and the final sale price can sit above the Home Report valuation in competitive areas, so check comparable sales and local demand before bidding.
Step 4: note interest and make an offer
A note of interest tells the seller’s side that you want to be kept informed, especially if a closing date is set. It can give you time to sort your finances, but it does not reserve the home or give you first refusal.
When several buyers note interest, a closing date may follow, and your solicitor then submits your written offer through the Scottish process described by mygov.scot. If there is no closing date, direct negotiation may still be possible. If the mortgage is not lined up or the Home Report raises serious questions, slow the process down before you bid.
Read the Home Report and ask your solicitor about any red flags.
Decide your maximum price before a closing date is announced.
Note interest through your solicitor if you want to stay in the running.
Review whether your offer should include conditions linked to mortgage or survey.
Submit the formal written offer through your solicitor.
What is a note of interest?
A note of interest is a formal signal from your solicitor that you are interested in the property. The Law Society of Scotland notes that it does not oblige you to buy and does not stop the seller choosing someone else, but it should mean you are told if a closing date is fixed.
What should your offer include?
Your offer should state the price, your preferred date of entry, any items to be included, and any relevant conditions, all set out in writing through your solicitor. Whether to make the offer subject to mortgage, survey, or other points depends on the property, the competition, and your legal advice.
Step 5: review missives, title checks and final costs
After the offer stage, the purchase turns on the legal detail. In Scotland, the contract is formed through written correspondence between the solicitors, known as missives, and once missives are concluded the deal is binding.
Your solicitor checks the title, raises enquiries, reviews burdens, and handles local authority or related searches where relevant. Shared stair repairs, roof costs, communal maintenance charges, or limits on alterations can all affect your budget and how you use the property.
Key legal checks to ask about:
- Title review: who owns the property, what exactly is included, and whether access rights are clear
- Searches and notices: planning or local authority issues that could affect value or use
- Title burdens: restrictions or obligations attached to the property
- Factoring: whether a factor manages common areas and what charges apply
- Insurance point: when you should arrange cover, because the timing may change once missives are concluded
If anything is unclear, ask your solicitor to explain it in plain English before you commit. This is also the point to review home insurance in the UK, because buyers often need buildings cover from conclusion of missives unless the missives say otherwise.
What are missives and when do they become binding?
Missives are the written legal letters exchanged between the buyer’s and seller’s solicitors that build the contract. Once missives are concluded, both sides are committed and pulling out can lead to penalties, which is one major difference from England and Wales, where the binding point is usually exchange of contracts.
What are title burdens and factoring?
Title burdens are rules or obligations attached to the property, such as shared repair costs, parking restrictions, or limits on alterations. Factoring usually means a factor manages common parts, especially in flats, and that can mean regular communal charges, repair bills, and rules you will need to live with after you move in.
Step 6: transfer funds, pay LBTT and complete on the date of entry
Before the date of entry, your solicitor will usually need cleared funds. On that agreed day, the purchase money is released, the keys are handed over, and your solicitor then deals with the LBTT return and title registration. When the deposit is still abroad, plan the transfer route early.
As checked on 2 October 2026, Scotland uses LBTT rather than SDLT, and Additional Dwelling Supplement, or ADS, may apply if you are buying an extra residential property. If you want a wider UK comparison, Expatica’s guide to property taxes in the UK explains how the systems differ.
|Cost item
|When it usually matters
|Scotland-specific point
|What to do
|Deposit
|Before completion
|Amount varies by lender and buyer profile
|Confirm what your lender and solicitor need
|LBTT
|Around completion
|Rates and reliefs are Scottish, not UK-wide
|Use the official calculator before you exchange
|ADS, if relevant
|Around completion
|Applies to many additional dwellings
|Check if it applies to your worldwide property position
|Solicitor and registration fees
|During the legal process and after settlement
|Registration is handled through Scottish systems
|Ask for an itemised quote early
|Lender or survey charges
|Before completion
|Can vary by lender and property
|Keep a separate buffer for these
How to move your deposit from abroad safely
Ask your solicitor exactly when cleared funds are needed, which account details to use, and how they want the payment referenced. Always verify payment instructions by phone using trusted contact details, not just an email, and leave time for transfer cut-off times and currency conversion.
A deposit held in euros, dollars, or another currency can lose sterling value if the exchange rate moves before the date of entry. Compare transfer options, including a Wise account, and check Wise UK pricing before relying on it for a property payment. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, and you should confirm current features, limits, timings, and your solicitor’s client account requirements before sending money.
What taxes and fees should you budget for?
Use current official figures and calculators. As checked on 2 October 2026, Revenue Scotland lists standard residential LBTT bands of 0% up to £145,000, 2% from £145,001 to £250,000, 5% from £250,001 to £325,000, 10% from £325,001 to £750,000, and 12% above £750,000, with first-time buyer relief raising the nil-rate band to £175,000. Revenue Scotland states that the ADS rate is 8% for transactions where the contract was entered into on or after 5 December 2024. Transitional rules may preserve the previous 6% rate for certain contracts entered into on or before 4 December 2024.
Step 7: move in and set up the essentials
On the date of entry, your solicitor settles the purchase and the keys are released. The disposition is then registered in the Land Register of Scotland, which establishes the buyer’s real right of ownership.
Keep copies of your missives, completion statement, payment confirmations, and registration papers. Your solicitor should also confirm when the title registration steps with Registers of Scotland are finished.
Post-completion checklist:
- Arrange buildings insurance from the right point in the process, if applicable.
- Set up gas, electricity, water, broadband, and other utilities in the UK.
- Tell the local council you have taken ownership for council tax purposes.
- Keep digital and paper copies of legal and payment records.
- Confirm with your solicitor how keys will be released if you are still overseas on entry day.
Conclusion
Buying a house in Scotland is open to many expats, but the process has its own terminology, legal stages, bidding conventions, and tax rules. Preparing your budget, solicitor, mortgage documentation, and source-of-funds evidence before you bid can reduce avoidable delays. Read the Home Report carefully and make sure you understand the implications of a note of interest, your formal offer, and concluded missives. If your deposit is held overseas, plan how and when the money will reach your solicitor well before the date of entry. Once the purchase is complete, keep your legal records and deal promptly with insurance, council tax, utilities, and registration paperwork.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about buying a house in Scotland
Can foreigners buy property in Scotland?
Yes. Foreigners can generally buy property in Scotland, but ownership is separate from immigration status, so see Step 1 for the practical difference between buying and having permission to live in the UK.
Do you need a visa to buy property in Scotland?
No, not just to buy. But living in the UK still requires the right immigration status, because owning a home does not create residency rights.
What is a Home Report in Scotland?
A Home Report is a seller-provided pack made up of a single survey, an energy report, and a property questionnaire. Read it before you offer, because it affects both your budget and the questions you ask your solicitor.
How much deposit do expats need to buy a house in Scotland?
There is no single expat deposit rule. The amount depends on the lender, your residency status, your income, and your credit profile, and some overseas buyers may be asked for more than a long-term UK resident buyer.
What are missives in the Scottish buying process?
Missives are the written legal correspondence between the solicitors that forms the contract. Once missives are concluded, the deal is binding and pulling out can lead to penalties.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Official overview of the Scottish home-buying process and legal stages, mygov.scot — Buying a home
- Scottish government hub for buying, selling, property information, and related procedures, mygov.scot — Buying and selling a home
- Official guidance on noting interest and making a written offer in Scotland, mygov.scot — Making an offer
- Consumer timeline covering the main stages and cost categories when buying property in Scotland, MoneyHelper — Buying property in Scotland: a money timeline
- Official calculator for Land and Buildings Transaction Tax, Revenue Scotland — Property transaction calculator
- Residential LBTT bands, relief information, and current rules, Revenue Scotland — Residential property
- Rules and scope of the Additional Dwelling Supplement, Revenue Scotland — Additional Dwelling Supplement
- Solicitor roles, notes of interest, missives, and other aspects of Scottish property transactions, Law Society of Scotland — Buying and selling a property
- Definitions of common legal and property terms used in Scottish transactions, Law Society of Scotland — Glossary of property terms
- Information about Scottish land registration and property records, Registers of Scotland
- Search service for Scottish property information and title records, Registers of Scotland — Search property information
- Search tool for finding regulated chartered surveying firms, RICS — Find a surveyor
- Wise account information on holding and converting supported currencies, Wise — Account
- Current UK Wise fees and pricing information, Wise — UK pricing