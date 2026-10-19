Freehold vs leasehold in the UK

Buying in the UK means choosing a property and a type of ownership at the same time. For expats, that ownership choice can shape your control of the home, your ongoing costs, and how easy it may be to sell later. If you are still learning the wider process of buying a house in the UK, freehold and leasehold can sound technical, but they are simply UK labels for different kinds of ownership. For international buyers, the distinction matters because it changes your costs, rights, restrictions, and the checks you need before making an offer. This guide covers the ownership basics, the main risks to investigate, the differences across the UK, and practical considerations for property-related payments.
This article is for general information only and does not constitute legal, tax, mortgage, or financial advice.
Key takeaways
- Freehold usually means you own the property and the land, while leasehold usually means you own the right to occupy the property for a fixed term.
- Houses are more often freehold, while many UK flats are leasehold.
- Leasehold can bring extra costs such as service charges, reserve fund contributions, administration charges, and sometimes ground rent.
- Lease length matters. A short lease can affect value, resale, and mortgage choices.
- A cheaper leasehold flat is not always cheaper overall once shared-building costs are included.
- UK rules are not identical. Most leasehold guidance is England and Wales-focused, while Scotland and Northern Ireland can differ.
Wise: manage your UK property payments from abroad
If you are buying from abroad, a Wise account can help you hold GBP alongside other currencies and convert money for property-related payments, with fees shown upfront.
- Hold GBP alongside your home currency before property payments are due
- Convert money when needed, with fees shown upfront
- Keep funds ready for your deposit, solicitor payments, and early housing costs
What freehold and leasehold mean
These are forms of tenure, not property styles. Tenure determines what you own, what you do not own, and what responsibilities follow.
What freehold means
Freehold usually means you own the property and the land it stands on outright. That often gives you more control and no lease expiry date. You are also usually responsible for repairs and upkeep yourself. Some freehold homes still carry estate charges or restrictive covenants, so freehold does not mean zero rules.
What leasehold means
Leasehold means you own the right to live in the property for a fixed term rather than owning the land outright. In the UK, flats are often leasehold, and leases are commonly 99, 125, or 999 years, although what matters is the years left when you buy. The freeholder or a managing agent may deal with the building structure and shared areas, while the lease sets out charges, permissions, and restrictions that can affect daily life.
The practical differences for buyers
For buyers, the difference shows up in price, running costs, control, and resale.
Costs and ongoing charges
A lower asking price does not always mean a cheaper home. Leasehold can come with shared-building costs that do not apply in the same way to a typical freehold house.
|Issue
|Freehold
|Leasehold
|What to check
|Ongoing charges
|Usually your own repair and maintenance costs
|Service charges, reserve fund, admin fees, and sometimes ground rent
|Last statements, arrears, planned increases
|Building costs
|You organise and pay directly
|Shared costs passed on under the lease
|What the service charge covers
|Surprise bills
|Major repairs fall on you alone
|Major works bills can arrive through the block
|Reserve fund and section 20 notices
If wider buying costs are part of your budget, tenure sits alongside other property taxes in the UK.
Control, maintenance and restrictions
Freehold owners usually have more freedom, although planning rules and covenants can still apply. Leaseholders often need permission for major alterations, and the lease may limit pets, subletting, home businesses, or short lets.
This matters for expats with changing plans. If you might relocate again and rent the property out, do not assume that is automatically allowed. The restriction may come from the lease itself, not from general UK law.
What expats should check before making an offer
Before you offer, focus on the checks that stop hidden costs turning up late in the conveyancing. The government’s How to lease guide is a useful background read, but your solicitor should confirm the position on the actual property.
Lease length, mortgageability and resale
Lease length affects value, resale, and whether a lender will accept the property as security. In England-focused guidance, the 80-year mark is a major warning sign because extending a lease can become more expensive once it drops to 80 years or less, and short leases can be harder to sell or remortgage later.
Lenders set their own lease-length rules. Barclays, HSBC, and Lloyds do not all treat the same short lease in the same way, so a short lease can narrow your options. If you are also comparing lender rules as an expat borrower, tenure is just one part of the wider picture for UK mortgages. A lease just over 80 years may lead to a price conversation and specialist advice. A very short lease may be too risky for a typical expat buyer unless there is a clear extension plan in place before exchange.
Service charges, major works and building safety
Service charges help pay for shared costs such as maintenance, cleaning, insurance, and communal repairs. A reserve fund, sometimes called a sinking fund, is money built up over time to help cover big future works. In England and Wales, a section 20 consultation is the formal process used when certain major works or long-term contracts could lead to large bills for leaseholders.
Ask if there are arrears, planned roof or lift works, cladding or other building safety issues, and whether the reserve fund is healthy.
Questions to ask your solicitor or conveyancer
- How many years are left on the lease, and is that likely to affect value, resale, or the lender’s decision?
- What are the current and recent service charges, and are there arrears or disputes?
- Are any section 20 major works, cladding works, or other building safety issues expected?
- Does the lease include ground rent, and if so, how can it change over time?
- What restrictions apply to pets, alterations, subletting, or short lets, and what does the LPE1 or management information pack say about them?
Does this work the same across the UK?
A common mistake is to treat the UK as one property system. Most leasehold explainers are really about England and Wales, so nation-specific checks matter.
England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland
|Nation
|What to know
|England and Wales
|Most mainstream freehold versus leasehold guidance sits here. Leasehold rights, service charges, tribunal routes, and many reform discussions usually refer to these nations, but you still need to check which rules apply where you buy.
|Scotland
|Scotland does not use the same leasehold framework in the same way. Scots property law is different, and buyers should not assume an England-based explainer applies in full.
|Northern Ireland
|Some similar terms appear, but process and property costs can differ. Tax is still SDLT in Northern Ireland, while Wales uses LTT.
Tax is another example: HMRC’s leasehold SDLT guidance applies to England and Northern Ireland, while Wales uses a different tax system.
When freehold or leasehold may suit you
This is a decision-support section, not a winner and loser verdict. The better fit depends mainly on property type, budget, length of stay, and how comfortable you are with shared-building rules and ongoing admin.
When freehold may suit you better
Freehold may suit you if you want long-term control, fewer permissions, and simpler resale logic. That often lines up with buyers looking at houses rather than flats.
You still need to check repair costs, access arrangements, and restrictive covenants. Freehold can feel simpler, but it is not automatically the better option for every expat.
When leasehold can still make sense
Leasehold can still be a sensible choice, especially because many UK flats are only available this way. If the lease is long, the charges are transparent, and the building is well managed, a leasehold flat can work well for an expat buyer.
For example, an expat working in central London may compare a freehold house far from work with a leasehold flat in a well-run block near transport. If you are not yet sure how long you will stay, renting in the UK may be a lower-risk first step while you learn the local market.
Manage property-related money with a Wise account
Buying from overseas often means moving money more than once: a deposit, funds to your solicitor, and early housing costs after you move. If timing matters, leaving currency conversion to the last minute can add stress at the wrong point in the purchase.
A Wise account can help with those practical steps by letting you hold GBP alongside another currency and convert money when needed, with fees shown upfront. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, and it is not a substitute for legal, tax, mortgage, or conveyancing advice. Before sending any large payment, verify recipient details directly with your solicitor or conveyancer.
Conclusion
Freehold and leasehold can both work for expat buyers, but they create different responsibilities, costs, and risks. The important step is to look beyond the asking price and understand exactly what you are buying, how long any lease has left, and what charges or restrictions apply. Rules also differ across the UK, so the checks should match the nation where the property is located. Before exchanging contracts, have the property-specific position confirmed by the appropriate solicitor, conveyancer, lender, or other regulated professional.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about freehold vs leasehold in the UK
Is it better to buy freehold or leasehold in the UK?
Freehold usually offers more control, but many flats are leasehold and can still be sensible buys if the lease is long and the building is well managed. What matters most is the lease terms, costs, and restrictions on the individual property.
What happens when a leasehold has less than 80 years left?
A short lease can affect value, reduce mortgage options, and make a future extension more expensive. If a property is near or below 80 years, ask your solicitor or conveyancer to confirm the position before exchange.
Do leaseholders pay ground rent and service charges?
They can, but the structure varies from one lease to another. Service charges can cover running and repair costs, while reserve funds may build up money for future major works. For most new qualifying long residential leases in England and Wales, ground rent is restricted to a peppercorn under the Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Act 2022. Check the individual lease and any exceptions rather than assume.
Can expats get a mortgage on a leasehold property in the UK?
Yes, in many cases, but lender criteria vary. Lease length, property type, residency status, income, deposit, and documentation can all matter, so a leasehold flat that works for one buyer may not fit another.
What is share of freehold?
This usually means you own a leasehold flat and also hold a share in the freehold structure for the building. It can give residents more control, but it is not the same as owning a freehold house outright and management responsibilities can still be shared.
Can leaseholders buy the freehold or extend the lease?
They can sometimes do so, but eligibility, cost, process, and nation-specific rules vary. Depending on the property, this might involve a lease extension or collective enfranchisement, so do not assume a route is available without specialist legal advice.
Does Scotland use the same freehold and leasehold system?
No. Scotland does not operate under exactly the same framework, so an England-based leasehold explainer should not be treated as complete Scottish guidance. Check Scotland-specific property advice before acting.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Leasehold rights, responsibilities, buying the freehold, and extending a lease, GOV.UK — Leasehold property
- Buyer guidance on lease length, charges, restrictions, and pre-purchase checks, GOV.UK — How to lease
- Independent guidance on leasehold law, disputes, extensions, and enfranchisement, LEASE — The Leasehold Advisory Service
- Official title information and land ownership records, HM Land Registry
- Stamp Duty Land Tax treatment of leasehold property purchases, HM Revenue & Customs
- Plain-English guidance on buying a home, costs, and budgeting, MoneyHelper — Buying a home
- Search service for regulated surveying firms, RICS Find a Surveyor
- Official tribunal route for certain property and leasehold disputes, First-tier Tribunal (Property Chamber)
- Search service for regulated solicitors, Law Society — Find a Solicitor
- Information and search tools for regulated conveyancing professionals, Council for Licensed Conveyancers
- Overview of freehold and leasehold ownership for international property buyers, Experts for Expats
- Guide comparing freehold and leasehold property ownership, Hamptons
- Overview of differences between freehold and leasehold property, Cobb Farr
- Official guidance on extending, changing, or ending a residential lease, GOV.UK — Extending, changing or ending a lease
- Government leasehold information and guidance for England, GOV.UK — Leasehold toolkit
- Government guidance concerning leasehold and freehold reform proposals, GOV.UK — Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill guidance