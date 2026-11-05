Level 2 vs Level 3 survey: which do you need in the UK?

Key takeaways Level 2 suits most conventional homes in reasonable condition.

Level 3 suits older, altered, listed, unusual, or visibly riskier homes, and homes where major works are planned.

A mortgage valuation protects the lender, not the buyer.

Some Level 2 surveys include a valuation, but Level 3 does not usually include one by default.

In Scotland, the seller usually provides a Home Report, which changes the buying process. Wise for covering survey and repair costs from abroad Hold GBP for UK costs: Keep pounds ready for surveys, fees and repairs

Adjust after the report: Plan a transfer if repair costs change your budget

Check how to pay: Confirm accepted payment methods with your solicitor Learn more about the Wise Account

What is the difference between a Level 2 and Level 3 survey? The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) moved to its current three-level Home Survey framework in 2021. RICS says the right survey depends on a home’s age, size, condition, complexity, and originality. You may still hear Level 2 called a HomeBuyer Report and Level 3 called a Building Survey. Level 2 suits conventional homes in reasonable condition. Level 3 is deeper and better suited to older, altered, unusual, or higher-risk properties. Question Level 2 Level 3 Mortgage valuation Best fit property Standard flat or house in reasonable condition Older, altered, listed, unusual, or visibly problematic home Any mortgaged property the lender wants checked Depth Mid-level visual condition survey Most detailed RICS home survey Basic lending check Valuation option Sometimes, depending on the quote Not usually by default Yes, for the lender’s purposes What you learn Visible defects, maintenance issues, and when further checks are needed Likely causes, repair priorities, and higher-risk issues Whether the property looks acceptable security for the loan Main limit Still non-invasive Still non-invasive Does not protect the buyer or explain condition in detail What a Level 2 survey covers An RICS Level 2 survey checks the visible condition of accessible parts of the home, including areas such as walls, roofs, floors, windows, and damp signs. It is non-invasive, so the surveyor does not open up walls or lift fixed floorboards. Some Level 2 options include a valuation and insurance reinstatement figure, while others are survey only. It often suits a standard post-war flat or a 1990s semi-detached house that appears to be in reasonable condition. What a Level 3 survey covers An RICS Level 3 survey is more detailed and more analytical. It explains the likely cause of defects, the repair priorities, and the risks of leaving problems alone. The inspection is still non-invasive, but the report is better suited to a Victorian terrace with a rear extension, a listed cottage, or a Georgian townhouse with visible cracking or damp.

Which survey suits your property? Start with the property’s age, construction, upkeep, and extension history. The asking price matters far less than the chance that the home is hiding costly problems or that you plan to carry out major works soon. When Level 2 is usually enough Level 2 is normally appropriate when the home is built from standard materials, looks well maintained, and has not been heavily altered. Many modern flats, 1930s semis, and straightforward houses fit this pattern. standard brick or block construction

no obvious cracking, sagging, or damp staining

limited or no extensions or loft conversions

a simple, conventional layout

no plan for structural works soon When Level 3 is the safer choice A Level 3 survey is the safer choice for older homes, listed buildings, non-standard construction, neglected properties, or houses with visible warning signs. The same applies if the home has a large extension, a loft conversion, or renovation plans that involve structural work. A neat Victorian terrace may join old brickwork to a newer rear extension, and a 1970s house may hide issues where a past conversion meets the original structure. Edge cases for flats, leasehold homes, and altered properties Flats are often more complicated because some risks sit beyond your front door. With a leasehold property, you own the flat or house for the length of the lease, not the freehold. A modern purpose-built flat in a standard block may suit Level 2. An older conversion, a flat above shops, or a heavily refurbished property with unclear structural changes may justify Level 3 or at least more specific questions to the surveyor. Ask the surveyor what they can comment on inside the flat, what sits outside their scope in communal areas, and what your conveyancer, the legal professional handling the transfer, should check in the lease, service charges, planned major works, and permissions for past alterations. If you are buying north of the border, buying a house in Scotland works differently because sellers usually provide a Home Report.

How much do Level 2 and Level 3 surveys cost in the UK? Survey prices vary widely across the UK. The quote will usually reflect the property’s size, age, condition, location, access, and whether you want a valuation included. The right survey can be better value than the cheapest survey if it helps you spot defects early or avoid unnecessary follow-up checks. Option Often quoted for Broad 2026 guide Main reason costs vary Level 2 Standard homes in reasonable condition £400 to £1,000+ Size, region, and whether valuation is included Level 3 Older, altered, listed, or riskier homes £630 to £1,500+ Complexity, access, age, and property value Mortgage valuation Lender’s lending check £150 to £800, sometimes included or free Lender policy and property value Treat these as broad guides, not fixed national prices. Get like-for-like quotes from local surveyors and check what the report includes, how quickly it will arrive, and whether the surveyor regularly handles homes like the one you are buying.

What to do after the survey report Once the report arrives, decide what the findings mean for price, timing, and risk before exchange, when the deal becomes legally binding, and completion, when the money is transferred and you get the keys. Use the report to renegotiate or order further checks If the survey flags material defects, you may renegotiate the price, ask the seller to fix something, request a specialist report, or ask your conveyancer to investigate a legal point. For example, damp staining may lead to a damp specialist visit, while signs of roof movement may justify contractor quotes or a structural engineer’s input before you proceed. If you need the wider timeline around searches, exchange, and completion, Expatica’s guide to buying a house in the UK explains the full process. If repair costs change how much you need to send from abroad, a Wise Account may help you hold GBP, convert supported currencies, and transfer money to an eligible UK bank account. Confirm accepted payment methods with your solicitor before sending money. Decide whether to proceed, pause, or walk away Not every red flag is a deal-breaker. Ask whether the issue is manageable with your time and budget, or whether it points to wider uncertainty. Clear maintenance jobs and well-scoped repairs often support a calm decision to proceed. Unclear movement, unsafe alterations, or costs that would stretch you too far may justify a pause until specialists report back, or walking away altogether. Buying & Selling Real estate guide: buying a house in the UK Read more

How to choose and book an RICS surveyor The survey quality matters almost as much as the survey type. Before you book, compare like-for-like quotes and make sure the surveyor understands the housing stock in your area. check the surveyor’s RICS membership and whether the firm is RICS regulated

ask whether they have recently surveyed similar homes nearby, such as Victorian terraces, converted flats, or post-war semis

request a sample report so you can judge clarity, depth, and action points

confirm whether the quote is for Level 2 survey only, Level 2 with valuation, or Level 3

ask when the inspection can happen and when the report will be delivered

use RICS Find a Surveyor and ask what they would recommend for your property type