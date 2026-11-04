Buying property in Scotland as a foreigner

Key takeaways Foreigners and non-residents can generally buy property in Scotland.

Buying a home does not give you a visa, residency, settled status, or a right to remain in the UK.

Scotland differs from England and Wales because sellers usually provide a Home Report and offers often move through notes of interest, closing dates, and missives.

Budget for more than the purchase price, including deposit, LBTT (Land and Buildings Transaction Tax), solicitor fees, registration, survey costs, insurance, removals, and a repair buffer.

The purchase becomes binding when missives are concluded, not when an offer is first accepted.

If your deposit is abroad, line up GBP (British pound sterling) funding early, because proof-of-funds checks, mortgage limits, transfer fees, and exchange-rate movement can all affect timing. Wise for moving your Scottish home deposit to GBP Convert to GBP: Plan your deposit in sterling before your date of entry

Compare the total cost: Check fees and the exchange rate before you send

Allow time: Finish verification early and confirm timing with your solicitor Learn more about the Wise Account

Step 1: check whether you can buy and what rights you do not get Foreigners, including non-residents, can generally buy property in Scotland. The key differences show up later, when lenders, solicitors, and agents ask how you will fund the purchase, whether you will live in the home, and what documents you can provide. In practice, three situations matter most. Buyers already living in the UK often find it easier to show address history and income. People moving soon still need to sort out UK visas and immigration, because the right to live in the property is separate from the right to buy it. Buyers purchasing from abroad usually face more document certification, remote viewing risk, and a narrower mortgage market. One thing worth knowing is that intended use matters. A home you plan to live in can be treated differently from a holiday home or rental property when tax and mortgage rules are applied. Before house-hunting, confirm: your immigration position if you plan to live there

whether the property will be your main home, a second home, or a rental

whether you expect to be resident or non-resident at completion

how you will prove the source of your deposit That sounds basic, but it shapes your mortgage search and your tax position from the start. What makes Scotland different from England and Wales? The table below compares Scottish buying terms with those used in England and Wales. Process point Scotland England and Wales Home Report Seller usually provides one before offers No equivalent standard seller pack Note of interest Tells the seller you want updates Not a standard step Closing date Often used when several buyers are interested Less formal Missives Solicitor letters that form the contract Contracts are usually exchanged later Property tax LBTT Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) Completion term Date of entry Completion The biggest practical difference is timing. Because sellers usually provide more information upfront, buyers in Scotland often need to understand the survey, tax, and legal detail earlier than they would in England or Wales. Buying & Selling Real estate guide: buying a house in the UK Read more

Step 2: set your budget, deposit and tax buffer Start with the full cash needed, not just the asking price. Your budget may need to cover a deposit, LBTT, solicitor fees, registration fees, mortgage charges, extra survey costs, insurance, removals, and a buffer for repairs or delays. Many expat buyers also keep a contingency fund in case the Home Report reveals repairs, the lender asks for extra information, or completion shifts by a few days. A simple way to test affordability is to work backwards. Use the property price and the deposit percentage required by your lender, then add the tax from the official Revenue Scotland calculator, ask your solicitor for an itemized quote, and keep spare cash for work flagged in the Home Report. Costs vary by buyer status, lender, and property type. A simple budget sheet should separate: purchase deposit

LBTT and any Additional Dwelling Supplement (ADS)

solicitor and registration costs

survey or mortgage fees

insurance, removals, and a repair buffer That makes it easier to see whether the cash shortfall is the deposit, the tax, or the post-completion setup costs. If you are comparing systems across the UK, Expatica’s guide to property taxes in the UK can help with the wider picture. For your offer, though, use Scottish figures only. How LBTT and ADS work in Scotland Scotland charges Land and Buildings Transaction Tax in bands, so you pay different rates on different slices of the purchase price. Revenue Scotland’s residential property guidance shows the current bands, and the total is added up band by band rather than charged at one flat rate. For example, on a £235,000 main home, the first £145,000 falls into the 0% band and the next £90,000 is charged at 2%, so the standard LBTT comes to £1,800 before any applicable relief or Additional Dwelling Supplement. Additional Dwelling Supplement may apply if you already own another property or are buying certain second homes or buy-to-let properties. Exemptions and repayment rules can apply, so check your individual circumstances against Revenue Scotland’s current guidance before you bid. First-time buyer relief may be available in some cases, but use the current calculator rather than an old article or forum post. Planning deposit money from abroad If your deposit is still in euros, dollars, or another currency, the sterling amount can move before your date of entry. Transfer fees, cut-off times, and proof-of-funds checks can also affect when the money is ready. You may also need evidence showing both how the money built up and how it moved between accounts, especially if savings, gifts, or sale proceeds are involved. If you want to compare a money transfer provider, Wise is one option for holding supported currencies, converting to GBP, or sending money internationally. Before you use any provider, check the route, pricing, verification steps, and your solicitor’s client account details.

Step 3: appoint a Scottish solicitor and prepare your documents In Scotland, appointing a solicitor early is not optional admin. Your solicitor notes interest, sends the offer, negotiates missives, checks title burdens, and handles settlement, so many buyers choose one before they start bidding. Get your paperwork ready at the same time. Most buyers need photo ID, proof of address, bank statements, proof of funds, income evidence, tax returns if self-employed, gift letters if family is helping, and certified translations for any non-English documents. A useful way to organize this is to group papers into three folders: identity, income, and source of funds. If money comes from a gift or property sale, include the gift letter or sale statement from the start. A common delay is leaving anti-money laundering (AML) checks until after the offer is accepted. For example, if part of your deposit comes from savings abroad, your solicitor may want a clear paper trail showing how the money built up and how it reached the account you will use to pay. Typical documents often include: passport or other photo ID

recent proof of address

payslips, contracts, or employer letters

bank statements showing how savings accumulated

tax returns if you are self-employed

translated or certified documents where needed Day-to-day admin may also feel easier after opening a bank account in the UK, though that alone will not improve mortgage eligibility. Can foreigners get a mortgage in Scotland? Some foreign and non-resident buyers can get a UK mortgage, but lender choice may be narrower and deposit requirements may be higher. Major local lenders such as Bank of Scotland, Halifax, Nationwide, Barclays UK, or HSBC UK may be part of your research, but short UK credit history or overseas income often means more questions and more paperwork. Non-resident cases can also move more slowly, so it is sensible to get a decision in principle before you spend heavily on surveys or travel. If you are unsure where you fit, start with Expatica’s UK mortgages guide and then speak to a regulated broker or lender about your own case. Buying & Selling How to get a mortgage in the UK Read more

Step 4: search for homes and read the Home Report properly Most buyers start with property portals, solicitor estate agents, and local agents. In Scotland, though, the document that deserves your first close read is the Home Report. The Scottish government explains that a Home Report is designed to give buyers better information before offers are placed. The pack usually includes a single survey, an energy report, and a property questionnaire, which together help you judge price, repairs, running costs, and legal follow-up. The single survey gives the surveyor’s condition ratings and valuation. The energy report shows how efficient the home is likely to be to run. The property questionnaire covers council tax band, alterations, parking, flooding, and factoring information. For a standard modern home, the report may be enough. Older buildings, unusual construction, visible damp, roof issues, or major repair risk can justify an extra survey before you commit. That is especially true for older stone properties, converted flats, or homes with visible cracking, moisture, or recent structural work. The table below summarizes the main Home Report sections and the first details to check. Home Report part What it tells you First checks Single survey Condition and valuation Valuation, urgent repairs, damp, roof, structure Energy report Energy efficiency Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating and likely running costs Property questionnaire Seller information Council tax band, alterations, flooding, parking, factoring What to check in the Home Report first Start with the valuation and any urgent repairs. Then use the questionnaire to check council tax band, alterations, flooding, parking, and factoring, and use the energy report to judge likely running costs. The seller’s report is a starting point, not a guarantee. If something looks unclear, ask your solicitor or a surveyor to follow it up before you offer.

A note of interest tells the seller you want to stay in the running. It does not reserve the property, stop other buyers, or fix the price, but it should mean your solicitor is told if a closing date is set. In busy city markets, you may hear about blind bidding. That simply means each buyer submits a private offer rather than negotiating in public, so your first bid may also be your last. The practical sequence on mygov.scot is: 1 Read the Home Report and ask follow-up questions 2 Set your maximum price 3 Tell your solicitor whether to note interest 4 Decide whether the offer should be subject to mortgage or further survey 5 Submit the written offer before the deadline Your solicitor can also advise on the date of entry, any items to be included in the sale, and whether a condition is worth the risk in a competitive market. Adding conditions can protect you, but it can also weaken your position. If the property has clear risks or your mortgage is not secure, caution matters more than speed. Common bidding mistakes foreign buyers make Treating “offers over” as the likely sale price.

Bidding above comparable sales without checking local evidence.

Missing the closing date because documents or finance are not ready.

Making an offer before deposit funds or mortgage conditions are clear.

Step 6: review missives, title burdens and final legal checks Missives are the solicitor letters that build the contract. In Scotland, the purchase becomes binding when missives are concluded, not when your offer is first accepted. A qualified acceptance is not the end of the process if points are still being negotiated. Before that point, your solicitor should explain the title and any ongoing obligations in plain English. Focus on these checks: Title burdens, such as limits on alterations, parking, bins, or shared access, because they can affect how you live in the property.

Factor or factoring charges, because flats and shared buildings can come with regular communal bills.

Planned common works, because a cheap flat can become expensive quickly if a roof or stair repair is due.

Local notices or search results, because they can affect value, works, or future plans.

Insurance timing, because buyers are often told to arrange home insurance in the UK from conclusion of missives unless the contract says otherwise. Some burdens are minor, while others affect extensions, satellite dishes, parking, rubbish storage, or shared access. Ask what each one means after move-in, not just whether it exists.

Step 7: complete, pay LBTT and move your money safely On the date of entry, your solicitor sends the purchase money, receives the signed title documents, and releases the keys. They then submit the LBTT return and arrange registration after completion. Title registration follows after settlement, so you may not have final registration papers on the day you collect the keys. Use this final-stage checklist for a safer completion: Confirm when cleared funds must reach the solicitor, not just when you plan to send them. Verify payment instructions by phone using trusted details, never only by email. Leave extra time for international transfers and keep the full transfer trail for compliance checks. Recheck final LBTT and any ADS position before the return is filed. Keep proof of each transfer step, especially if money has moved through more than one account or currency, as your solicitor or lender may ask how the final sum was assembled. Late funds can delay settlement even when the legal work is done. If you plan to use an international payment provider for completion money, compare the route, fees, and expected timing against your bank before you move the funds. Make sure any verification is finished early, and never send money until you have checked the solicitor’s payment instructions by phone.