Key takeaways Form W-8BEN is for foreign individuals, not companies or other entities.

You normally give it to the requester, not to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

It helps document your foreign status and may support reduced US withholding if a treaty claim is valid.

Treaty sections need extra care because the answer depends on your tax residence, income type, and any special conditions.

A US ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) isn’t automatically required in every UK case, but identifier rules can vary.

A signed form is usually valid until the end of the third succeeding calendar year, unless your circumstances change sooner.

How to fill in the form line by line Start with the current form, or the requester’s approved substitute version, and work through it in order. If anything is pre-filled, check it against your legal name, tax residence, and the income type involved. Overview of the three sections of IRS Form W-8BEN and the key fields individuals may need to complete. Use your legal name, then add your country of citizenship, your permanent residence address, your mailing address if it’s different, and your date of birth. The permanent residence address matters more than many readers expect. IRS instructions say this should be your residence for tax purposes, not a PO box or an address used only for mail. The foreign tax identifying number (FTIN) field is where UK readers often hesitate. If the requester asks for an FTIN, check which UK tax identifier applies to your circumstances and whether the IRS rules allow you to check line 6b, “FTIN not legally required.” A Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR), National Insurance number, platform ID, and US taxpayer identification number (TIN) are not interchangeable, and the correct information depends on your tax status, the income involved, and the requester’s requirements. The reference field can help the requester match the form to an account number, but it doesn’t replace your own identity details. Part II: treaty benefits and when line 10 needs extra care Only complete this part if you’re claiming treaty benefits. Line 9 is the high-level residence statement, where you say which treaty country you’re claiming as a resident of for treaty purposes. Line 10 is where things get more technical. The IRS says it’s used when special conditions apply, such as some royalties, business profits, student or researcher claims, or remittance-based treaty claims. This is different from a straightforward assumption that living in the UK automatically gives you the reduced rate. HMRC confirms that the UK abolished the remittance basis from 6 April 2025 and introduced the Foreign Income and Gains (FIG) regime for eligible new residents. However, IRS Form W-8BEN instructions still discuss remittance-based treaty claims, including provisions of the US-UK tax treaty. How these provisions apply depends on the relevant income, tax years, and individual circumstances. If your position involves earlier remittance-basis years, transitional rules, or a specific treaty claim, seek qualified tax advice before submitting the form. Readers with wider US-linked treaty questions may also want the background in Expatica’s US-UK tax treaty guide for American expats. Expatica’s guide to US-UK tax treaty guide for American expats Read more Part III: signature, validity, and when to submit a new form Sign and date the form, and use an electronic signature only if the requester’s process accepts it. In general, a W-8BEN remains valid until 31 December of the third calendar year after signature, unless a change in circumstances makes it wrong sooner. That change could be a move to another country, a change in the residence used for treaty benefits, or becoming a US person. If that happens, update the form promptly. Wise for receiving US payments Receive USD payments: Get supported USD receiving details for US payers

Hold USD, convert to GBP: Convert only when you need pounds

Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees Learn more about the Wise account

What Form W-8BEN is and who should use it Form W-8BEN is an IRS form for individuals who aren’t US persons and who are the beneficial owner of income or an account. In plain English, that means the person who actually owns the income. US payers and financial institutions, often called withholding agents, use the form to document foreign status and, where relevant, apply the right withholding treatment. If they don’t have a valid form on file, they may fall back on default withholding for certain US-source payments. A quick form check is: An individual documenting personal foreign status usually uses W-8BEN

A company or other entity usually uses W-8BEN-E

A US citizen or other US person usually uses W-9

Someone claiming exemption on certain personal services performed in the US may need Form 8233 When W-8BEN isn’t the right form W-8BEN is usually the wrong form if: You’re a US citizen or other US person

You’re completing the form for a foreign company or other entity

You’re being paid for certain services physically performed in the US

You’re acting as an intermediary, nominee, or custodian rather than for your own income Using the wrong form can cause the same problems as not filing – delayed onboarding, replacement requests, or unnecessary withholding.

When expats in the UK are asked for a W-8BEN UK-based expats usually see this form when they open a US brokerage account, receive US dividends or royalties, join a US platform, or get paid by a US client. It can also appear when a financial institution wants evidence that an account holder is foreign for US tax reporting purposes. The form is mainly documentation. A payer may ask for it even when the payment doesn’t end up being taxed in the US, because it still needs compliant records on file. If your situation also involves contractor payments or overseas payroll administration, Expatica’s Getting paid by a foreign company in the UK gives wider context on the payment side. Expatica’s guide to Getting paid by a foreign company in the UK Read more Common UK-based scenarios Common examples include: A UK-based expat opening an account with a US broker that holds dividend-paying shares

A creator in the UK joining a US platform that asks for tax onboarding before payouts

A freelancer in the UK invoicing a US client for non-US services

An investor in the UK being asked to refresh foreign-status paperwork on an existing account

What to check before you claim treaty benefits Before you claim a reduced treaty rate, check that: You’re the beneficial owner of the income

You’re resident in the treaty country for treaty purposes

The income type matches the treaty claim you want to make

The requester has the identifier and supporting documents it needs

You’re not dealing with a mixed-residence or mixed-year position that needs expert help Living in the UK doesn’t automatically entitle you to treaty relief. The treaty article, the income type, and the requester’s rules all matter. UK residence, remittance-basis legacy wording, and supporting evidence The UK-specific issue is that older remittance-basis language still appears in US guidance, even though UK domestic rules changed from 6 April 2025. As of October 2026, GOV.UK says a certificate of residence can support relief claims in another country, but it’s not a standard document every W-8BEN reader needs. If you’re comparing the UK with another treaty country or dealing with mixed years, Expatica’s Which countries have a double tax agreement with the UK? and How to file income taxes in the UK in 2026 give the wider treaty and reporting context. Expatica’s guide to How to file income taxes in the UK in 2026 Read more

What the form does not do W-8BEN doesn’t, by itself: Go to the IRS in the normal course of events

Settle your UK tax reporting or Self Assessment position

Guarantee that a payer will accept a reduced treaty rate

Replace tailored advice if your facts are complicated The form helps a payer decide how to treat a payment at source. It doesn’t tell HMRC whether you need to report the income, and it doesn’t lock in the final tax result.

How a Wise account can fit into the process If a US platform or client pays you in USD, a Wise Account can give you supported USD receiving details and let you hold the money before converting to GBP. It can also keep statements and proof of account details in one place, which helps if you want a cleaner paper trail. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank. It doesn’t change your treaty treatment, withholding rate, or UK tax obligations. For a broader operational walkthrough, Expatica’s How to use Wise in the UK as an expat explains the day-to-day setup in more detail. This step-by-step guide shows how Wise users can open their USD balance and find supported receiving details or proof of account details in the app. What to verify before using Wise for this purpose Check that the receiving currency is supported, whether the payer is sending by domestic payment rails or SWIFT, and what fees apply to that route. Also check the live account details inside your account instead of reusing an old screenshot. If incoming-payment fees, foreign exchange (FX) timing, or record-keeping matter most to you, compare Wise with major local banks such as Barclays, HSBC UK, and NatWest before the first payment arrives.

Common mistakes and how to avoid them Use this checklist before you submit: Choosing W-8BEN when the right form is W-8BEN-E, W-9, or 8233

Claiming treaty benefits before checking whether you actually qualify

Entering a mailing address where the form wants permanent residence

Confusing UK residence with citizenship

Sending the form to the wrong party instead of the requester

Forgetting that the form expires or needs replacing after a change in circumstances

Assuming the form settles your UK tax reporting Example: A UK resident receiving US dividends through a US broker may need to complete Part I to document their foreign status and Part III to certify and sign the form. Part II is relevant when claiming eligible tax treaty benefits. Checking the broker’s requirements before submitting the form can help avoid rejected documentation or default withholding, which may be 30% for certain US-source payments.