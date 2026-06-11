US-UK tax treaty guide for American expats

Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- What is the US-UK tax treaty?
- What the treaty covers — and what it doesn’t
- The saving clause: what it means for you
- How the treaty handles key income types
- Tax residency and tie-breaker rules
- How to claim US-UK treaty benefits
- What the treaty doesn’t replace: FBAR, FATCA, and Social Security
- Manage your US-UK finances with Wise
Key takeaways
- The US-UK tax treaty is a bilateral agreement designed to prevent the same income from being taxed in both countries.
- The saving clause means the US can still tax its own citizens as if the treaty never existed — so most relief comes from the Foreign Tax Credit and FEIE, not the treaty directly.
- The treaty does not remove FBAR or FATCA reporting obligations.
- Form 8833 is only required in specific situations — not for standard Foreign Tax Credit or FEIE claims.
- UK pension provisions under Article 17 are among the treaty’s most practical benefits for American expats.
- The treaty was signed in 2001, replacing a 1975 agreement, and remains fully in force.
What is the US-UK tax treaty?
A tax treaty is a bilateral agreement between two governments that coordinates how income is taxed when a person has ties to both countries. The US-UK treaty — formally the “Convention between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income and on Capital Gains” — was signed in 2001, replacing an earlier 1975 agreement.
Failing to disclose a required treaty-based position may result in penalties. Check the latest IRS guidance or speak to a tax adviser if you are unsure whether you need to file Form 8833. US citizens living in the UK generally remain subject to US tax on their worldwide income, regardless of how long they have lived abroad.
Editor
Roy Pallas
Insider Tip
Becoming a UK tax resident does not end your US filing obligations. Even if you have lived in London for ten years and pay United Kingdom income tax, you generally still need to file a US federal tax return reporting your worldwide income.
What the treaty covers — and what it doesn’t
The treaty assigns or reduces taxing rights on many types of income. Here is a quick overview:
|Covered
|Not covered
|Employment income
|FBAR reporting (FinCEN Form 114)
|Pensions and retirement income
|FATCA reporting (Form 8938)
|Dividends (with reduced withholding rates)
|Social Security taxes (covered by a separate Totalization Agreement)
|Interest income
|US state-level taxes
|Royalties
|Capital gains
|Residency tie-breaker rules
|Mutual agreement procedure
This table summarizes the general scope of the US-UK income tax treaty using the treaty text and supporting IRS guidance. Domestic tax and reporting rules may still apply.
The treaty works alongside UK and US domestic tax law — it does not replace it. Filing a US tax return remains mandatory even when treaty provisions apply, and the standard domestic relief tools (the Foreign Tax Credit and the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion) still do the heavy lifting for most Americans in the UK.
The saving clause: what it means for you
The saving clause is the provision that trips most people up. It states that each country retains the right to tax its own citizens and residents as if the treaty never existed. In practice, this means most treaty articles do not directly reduce US tax for US citizens living in the UK — the Foreign Tax Credit and FEIE remain the primary relief tools.
There are, however, exceptions to the saving clause that do benefit US citizens. Pension provisions under Article 17, the relief from double taxation under Article 24, and the non-discrimination protections under Article 25 all survive it. These are the treaty provisions that have the most direct, practical impact on American expats in the UK.
For instance, if you earn a UK salary, the saving clause means the US can still tax that income. However, if your UK tax rate is higher than your US rate — which is common in the UK, where the top rate reaches 45% — the Foreign Tax Credit can reduce your US tax bill to zero. The treaty helps set the framework; the credit is the mechanism that actually eliminates the double tax.
How the treaty handles key income types
Employment income and the 183-day rule
Employment income is generally taxed in the country where the work is physically performed. The treaty creates an exception: your income can remain taxable only in your home country if all three of the following conditions are met simultaneously:
- You spend 183 days or fewer in the host country during any 12-month period.
- Your employer is not resident in the host country.
- Your salary is not borne by a permanent establishment of the employer in the host country.
As a practical example, a US employee on a short assignment in London may qualify for the treaty exemption if all three conditions are met. The result depends on the employment arrangement and which entity bears the salary cost, so the position should be checked case by case.
Editor
Roy Pallas
Insider Tip
The 183-day limit is only one part of the test. Check which company employs you and bears your salary costs before relying on the exemption.
UK pensions and Article 17
Article 17 is one of the most important provisions for American expats in the UK. Under it, regular UK pension payments are generally taxable only in the country of residence. If you live in the UK and receive distributions from a UK pension, the UK has primary taxing rights.
Pension lump sums are treated differently. They are assigned to the country where the scheme was established — the UK — but they are still subject to the saving clause. This means the US can also tax lump sums paid to US citizens, regardless of UK rules.
The most common area of confusion involves the UK’s 25% tax-free pension lump sum. Under UK rules, you can take up to 25% of your pension pot free of UK tax at retirement. The IRS does not automatically recognise this exemption. For a fuller picture of how UK pensions work more broadly, it is worth reviewing the rules alongside your cross-border position.
⚠️ Warning: A UK tax-free pension lump sum may still have US tax consequences. Seek specialist US-UK tax advice before making a withdrawal.
Capital gains, dividends, interest, and royalties
Capital gains on assets are generally taxable in the country of residence. As a US citizen living in the UK, you will usually pay UK capital gains tax first on any gains. The US retains the right to tax those gains too, but the Foreign Tax Credit typically offsets this, preventing double payment.
For passive income, the treaty sets reduced withholding rates:
|Income type
|Treaty withholding rate
|Key note
|Dividends (portfolio, below 10% holding)
|15%
|Saving clause applies for US citizens
|Dividends (10%+ holding)
|5%
|—
|Interest
|0%
|Taxable in the recipient’s country of residence
|Royalties
|0%
|Taxable in the recipient’s country of residence
Treaty rates are based on the US-UK income tax treaty and are provided as a general summary. The applicable treatment may vary according to residence, citizenship, ownership, and the treaty’s saving clause.
Note that the saving clause applies to dividends for US citizens — the treaty’s reduced rates primarily benefit UK residents receiving US-source dividends, not US citizens living in the UK.
Tax residency and tie-breaker rules
Both the US and UK can claim you as a tax resident under their own domestic rules. When this happens — for example, if you have recently moved to the UK but still have strong US ties — the treaty’s tie-breaker rules determine which country has primary treaty residence. The criteria are applied in order:
🏠 Permanent home — where a permanent home is available to you.
💼 Centre of vital interests — where your personal and economic ties are stronger.
🗓️ Habitual abode — where you spend more time day-to-day.
🛂 Nationality — used when earlier steps don’t resolve the question.
🤝 Mutual agreement — the IRS and HMRC determine your status together.
A common question is whether claiming a tie-breaker position creates any filing obligations. It does: if you rely on a tie-breaker clause as a dual resident, you will generally need to file Form 8833 on your US return to disclose that treaty-based position.
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How to claim US-UK treaty benefits
Relief under the treaty is not automatic — it is claimed through one of three mechanisms, depending on your income type.
Foreign Tax Credit (Form 1116) — the main tool for most UK residents
The Foreign Tax Credit (FTC) is the primary mechanism most American expats in the UK use to avoid double taxation. When you pay UK income tax on income that the US also taxes, you can claim a dollar-for-dollar credit on your US return using Form 1116. Because UK income tax rates — which reach up to 45% — often exceed comparable US rates, this credit typically reduces the US tax bill to zero or near zero for most employed expats.
The FTC does not require Form 8833. It is a standard US tax tool used alongside the treaty, not a treaty position in itself. Understanding the broader UK tax system helps when pulling together the figures needed for your Form 1116.
Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (Form 2555) — for earned income only
The Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE) allows qualifying US expats to exclude a set amount of foreign earned income from US taxable income each year. For the 2025 tax year, the maximum exclusion is $130,000 per qualifying person. A key limit to understand: the FEIE applies only to earned income — salary and self-employment income — and cannot be used for pensions, dividends, or rental income.
One thing worth knowing is that in the UK, the FTC is often more beneficial than the FEIE because UK tax rates tend to exceed US rates, generating a surplus credit that can carry forward. If you use the FEIE, you cannot claim the FTC on the same income.
Form 8833 — when you actually need it
Form 8833 is widely misunderstood. It is not required for standard FTC or FEIE claims. You need it only when you are taking a specific treaty-based position that changes how US domestic law applies.
You need Form 8833 if:
- You are applying a residency tie-breaker clause as a dual resident.
- You are claiming a pension provision under Article 17(1)(b) that is not available under US domestic law.
- You are taking any other treaty position that overrides a US domestic tax rule.
You do NOT need Form 8833 if:
- You are claiming the Foreign Tax Credit for UK taxes paid.
- You are claiming the FEIE for foreign earned income.
- You are simply reporting foreign income on your Form 1040.
If you are required to disclose a treaty-based return position and fail to do so, you may face a $1,000 penalty for each failure. Exceptions may apply, and the penalty may be waived where reasonable cause is established.
What the treaty doesn’t replace: FBAR, FATCA, and Social Security
📋 FBAR (FinCEN Form 114): US persons with foreign bank accounts totalling more than $10,000 in aggregate at any point during the year must file an FBAR, regardless of their treaty status. This applies to standard UK current and savings accounts at Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest, HSBC, or any other UK bank. The treaty provides no exemption from this obligation.
📋 FATCA (Form 8938): If your foreign financial assets exceed the IRS reporting thresholds — $200,000 at year end or $300,000 at any time for single filers living abroad; $400,000 at year end or $600,000 at any time for married filers living abroad — FATCA reporting on Form 8938 is still required. This is entirely separate from the FBAR.
🏦 Social Security and National Insurance: The income tax treaty does not coordinate Social Security or National Insurance contributions. A separate US-UK Totalization Agreement handles that — it prevents you from paying into both the US Social Security system and the UK National Insurance system at the same time. These are two entirely distinct documents serving different purposes.
Manage your US-UK finances with Wise
Managing money across the US and UK means you will regularly need to hold both GBP and USD — whether that’s receiving a US tax refund from the IRS, paying estimated US taxes from a UK bank account, or simply keeping funds in both currencies for day-to-day spending.
The Wise account supports holding multiple currencies, converting at the mid-market exchange rate with transparent fees, and setting up USD account details to receive IRS refunds by direct deposit. If you need a USD account in the UK to manage your cross-border finances more easily, it is worth exploring your options. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank.
Does the US-UK tax treaty cover the UK State Pension?
The treaty contains specific rules for government social security payments, including the UK State Pension. However, the saving clause can make the position more complex for US citizens, so you should confirm the tax treatment with a US-UK tax adviser.
Is there a US-UK tax treaty for inheritance and estate tax?
The 2001 US-UK income tax treaty does not cover inheritance or estate taxes. A separate US-UK Estate and Gift Tax Treaty, dating from 1978, addresses estate tax between the two countries. If you are planning across borders, it is important to treat these as two separate frameworks requiring separate specialist advice. For more detail on how UK inheritance tax applies to foreign residents generally, our full guide covers the rates and thresholds.
Are UK ISAs protected under the US-UK tax treaty?
No. Although ISAs are tax-free in the UK, the IRS does not generally recognize their tax-advantaged status. US citizens may still need to report ISA interest, dividends, and gains on their US tax return, and no Foreign Tax Credit is available when no UK tax has been paid.
This article provides general information and should not be taken as tax or legal advice. Cross-border tax situations are complex and depend on individual circumstances. Always consult a qualified cross-border tax adviser before making decisions.
Sources
- United Kingdom (UK) – Tax treaty documents | Internal Revenue Service: Official IRS page confirming the 2001 UK income tax treaty documents (treaty PDF, technical explanation, protocol, exchange of notes). Checked on 2026-05-28.
- Figuring the foreign earned income exclusion | Internal Revenue Service: Confirms FEIE maximum exclusion of $130,000 for tax year 2025 and $132,900 for tax year 2026. Checked on 2026-05-28.
- Summary of FATCA reporting for U.S. taxpayers | Internal Revenue Service: Confirms Form 8938 thresholds for taxpayers living abroad — $200,000/$300,000 (single) and $400,000/$600,000 (joint). Checked on 2026-05-28.
- Do I need to file Form 8938? | Internal Revenue Service: Confirms Form 8938 thresholds and definitions for specified foreign financial assets. Checked on 2026-05-28.
- Tax treaties | Internal Revenue Service: Confirms US tax treaty general rules, including that treaties generally do not reduce US taxes for US citizens. Checked on 2026-05-28.