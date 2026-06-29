Non-Resident Landlord Scheme: guide for Expats

Key takeaways Topic What it means What to do next Who it applies to HMRC looks at whether your usual place of abode is outside the UK Check whether your living pattern could place you within NRLS Who deducts tax A UK letting agent usually deducts first, or the tenant may need to if there is no agent Confirm who receives the rent and whether HMRC has approved gross payment 20% withholding Basic-rate tax is usually withheld first Plan cash flow and keep any certificates or statements £100 a week rule The tenant threshold mainly matters for direct payments to an overseas landlord Work out the weekly rent for each landlord share Main forms Individuals use NRL1, companies use NRL2 and trusts use NRL3 Match the form to the legal owner and wait for HMRC confirmation Key takeaways are based on HMRC guidance and summarise the main NRLS rules for general information. Check the latest GOV.UK guidance before acting.

What the non-resident landlord scheme is The Non-resident Landlord Scheme is HMRC’s way of collecting UK rental income tax when a landlord’s usual place of abode is outside the UK. It matters because HMRC wants tax to be collected even when the landlord lives overseas. In practice, the scheme usually makes a UK letting agent deduct basic-rate tax before paying rent on, or puts that duty on the tenant in some direct-payment cases. A common question is whether that means the rent is tax-free once it reaches you, but it does not. It is about collection at source, not a separate tax system.

Basic-rate withholding affects cash flow, because part of the rent may be held back first.

If HMRC lets you receive rent gross, you still may need to report the income and pay any UK tax due.

Who counts as a non-resident landlord? For NRLS, you can be an individual, company, trustee or partnership with UK rental income and a usual place of abode outside the UK. If you kept a UK property after moving abroad, this is often the first question to answer. Check whether any of these points fit your situation: You usually live outside the UK and HMRC would treat your usual place of abode as overseas.

You receive rent from UK property, whether directly or through an agent.

The legal owner is you, your company, a trust, or a partnership share. Taxes How to file income taxes in the UK in 2026 Read more Why usual place of abode is not the same as tax residence A common mistake is to treat NRLS status as the same as your wider UK tax residence position. HMRC normally treats an absence of 6 months or more as meaning your usual place of abode is outside the UK, but that does not settle the full Statutory Residence Test for every case. In other words, you can be caught by NRLS even if the rest of your tax position is more complicated. If you are unsure, check the wider rules in Expatica’s guide to British taxes: understanding the UK tax system in 2026 and confirm the current HMRC position. What happens with joint owners, companies and trusts? Joint owners are treated separately for their share of the rental income. That means one owner’s approval to receive rent gross does not automatically cover the other owner, and companies and trusts use different application routes from individuals. Editor Roy Pallas Insider Tip If two joint owners do not both have HMRC approval to receive rent gross, a letting agent may still need to withhold tax on one owner’s share. For example, if a couple own a flat 50 50 and only one has HMRC approval, the agent can still deduct tax from the unapproved owner’s part of the rent.

How tax is deducted and by whom This is where many expat landlords get stuck, because the answer depends on who handles the rent first. The key question is whether you use a UK letting agent or the tenant pays you direct. Basic-rate deduction does not change the final tax calculation, but it can change your cash flow during the year. One thing worth knowing is that the NRLS year runs from 1 April to 31 March, which is different from the usual UK tax year for individuals. Who deducts the tax: landlord, agent or tenant? If a UK letting agent collects the rent, the agent usually operates the scheme and deducts tax unless HMRC has approved gross payment. If there is no agent and the tenant pays you direct, check whether the rent is more than £100 a week for that landlord. If the weekly rent is over the threshold, the tenant may need to deduct tax and account to HMRC unless HMRC says otherwise in writing. Tax is worked out on net rent at the basic-rate level, so the money reaching you can be lower than the headline rent. Payments are accounted for quarterly to HMRC, and annual reporting and certificates follow later in the year. Example: your agent collects £1,000 rent for the month and pays a £100 repair bill that is deductible, the agent works from the net amount and sends the tax due to HMRC, not from the full £1,000. If you use a letting agent A UK letting agent usually carries the main NRLS duty, and the £100 a week threshold does not remove that duty. The agent accounts to HMRC each quarter, keeps annual reporting records, and should give you statements or certificates you can use for your own files. If your tenant pays you direct If rent comes straight from the tenant, use this quick check: Is the rent more than £100 a week for your share of the income?

Has HMRC already told the tenant in writing that you can receive rent gross?

Is the payment going direct to you rather than through a UK letting agent? If the answers point to tenant withholding, tell the tenant to check the official guidance on paying tax on rent to landlords abroad and keep copies of any HMRC notice about gross payment.

How to apply to receive rent gross Receiving rent gross means HMRC has told the agent or tenant not to deduct tax before paying you. It can help cash flow, but it does not remove your duty to deal with UK rental income tax for non residents through the normal filing process. HMRC looks at three main things: whether your UK tax affairs are up to date, or you have never had UK tax obligations whether you meet the right form route for the legal owner whether you appear likely to meet your future UK obligations Submit the form and wait for HMRC to confirm the result in writing. Do not assume approval is automatic, and ask your letting agent to confirm exactly when any gross-payment notice starts to apply. Editor Roy Pallas Insider Tip Ask your letting agent to confirm in writing exactly which landlord names their HMRC gross-payment notice covers before the next rent cycle starts. Even when you receive rent gross, you still may need a non-resident landlord Self Assessment return or, for a relevant company, a Company Tax Return. Some people may also qualify for a non-resident landlord personal allowance, but that depends on nationality, residence and treaty rules. Which form should you use: NRL1, NRL2 or NRL3? Use the form that matches the legal owner of the rental income: NRL1 form, individuals use form NRL1 to apply to receive UK rental income with no tax deducted.

NRL2 form, companies use form NRL2 for company-owned property income.

NRL3 form, trusts use form NRL3 if the non-resident owner is a trust or estate. GOV.UK lists the main Non-resident Landlord Scheme forms, including NRL1 for individuals, NRL2 for companies, and NRL3 for trusts.