Non-Resident Landlord Scheme: guide for Expats

Key takeaways
|Topic
|What it means
|What to do next
|Who it applies to
|HMRC looks at whether your usual place of abode is outside the UK
|Check whether your living pattern could place you within NRLS
|Who deducts tax
|A UK letting agent usually deducts first, or the tenant may need to if there is no agent
|Confirm who receives the rent and whether HMRC has approved gross payment
|20% withholding
|Basic-rate tax is usually withheld first
|Plan cash flow and keep any certificates or statements
|£100 a week rule
|The tenant threshold mainly matters for direct payments to an overseas landlord
|Work out the weekly rent for each landlord share
|Main forms
|Individuals use NRL1, companies use NRL2 and trusts use NRL3
|Match the form to the legal owner and wait for HMRC confirmation
Key takeaways are based on HMRC guidance and summarise the main NRLS rules for general information. Check the latest GOV.UK guidance before acting.
What the non-resident landlord scheme is
The Non-resident Landlord Scheme is HMRC’s way of collecting UK rental income tax when a landlord’s usual place of abode is outside the UK. It matters because HMRC wants tax to be collected even when the landlord lives overseas.
In practice, the scheme usually makes a UK letting agent deduct basic-rate tax before paying rent on, or puts that duty on the tenant in some direct-payment cases. A common question is whether that means the rent is tax-free once it reaches you, but it does not.
- It is about collection at source, not a separate tax system.
- Basic-rate withholding affects cash flow, because part of the rent may be held back first.
- If HMRC lets you receive rent gross, you still may need to report the income and pay any UK tax due.
Who counts as a non-resident landlord?
For NRLS, you can be an individual, company, trustee or partnership with UK rental income and a usual place of abode outside the UK. If you kept a UK property after moving abroad, this is often the first question to answer.
Check whether any of these points fit your situation:
- You usually live outside the UK and HMRC would treat your usual place of abode as overseas.
- You receive rent from UK property, whether directly or through an agent.
- The legal owner is you, your company, a trust, or a partnership share.
Why usual place of abode is not the same as tax residence
A common mistake is to treat NRLS status as the same as your wider UK tax residence position. HMRC normally treats an absence of 6 months or more as meaning your usual place of abode is outside the UK, but that does not settle the full Statutory Residence Test for every case.
In other words, you can be caught by NRLS even if the rest of your tax position is more complicated. If you are unsure, check the wider rules in Expatica’s guide to British taxes: understanding the UK tax system in 2026 and confirm the current HMRC position.
What happens with joint owners, companies and trusts?
Joint owners are treated separately for their share of the rental income. That means one owner’s approval to receive rent gross does not automatically cover the other owner, and companies and trusts use different application routes from individuals.
Editor
Roy Pallas
Insider Tip
If two joint owners do not both have HMRC approval to receive rent gross, a letting agent may still need to withhold tax on one owner’s share.
For example, if a couple own a flat 50 50 and only one has HMRC approval, the agent can still deduct tax from the unapproved owner’s part of the rent.
How tax is deducted and by whom
This is where many expat landlords get stuck, because the answer depends on who handles the rent first. The key question is whether you use a UK letting agent or the tenant pays you direct.
Basic-rate deduction does not change the final tax calculation, but it can change your cash flow during the year. One thing worth knowing is that the NRLS year runs from 1 April to 31 March, which is different from the usual UK tax year for individuals.
Who deducts the tax: landlord, agent or tenant?
- If a UK letting agent collects the rent, the agent usually operates the scheme and deducts tax unless HMRC has approved gross payment.
- If there is no agent and the tenant pays you direct, check whether the rent is more than £100 a week for that landlord.
- If the weekly rent is over the threshold, the tenant may need to deduct tax and account to HMRC unless HMRC says otherwise in writing.
- Tax is worked out on net rent at the basic-rate level, so the money reaching you can be lower than the headline rent.
- Payments are accounted for quarterly to HMRC, and annual reporting and certificates follow later in the year.
Example: your agent collects £1,000 rent for the month and pays a £100 repair bill that is deductible, the agent works from the net amount and sends the tax due to HMRC, not from the full £1,000.
If you use a letting agent
A UK letting agent usually carries the main NRLS duty, and the £100 a week threshold does not remove that duty. The agent accounts to HMRC each quarter, keeps annual reporting records, and should give you statements or certificates you can use for your own files.
If your tenant pays you direct
If rent comes straight from the tenant, use this quick check:
- Is the rent more than £100 a week for your share of the income?
- Has HMRC already told the tenant in writing that you can receive rent gross?
- Is the payment going direct to you rather than through a UK letting agent?
If the answers point to tenant withholding, tell the tenant to check the official guidance on paying tax on rent to landlords abroad and keep copies of any HMRC notice about gross payment.
How to apply to receive rent gross
Receiving rent gross means HMRC has told the agent or tenant not to deduct tax before paying you. It can help cash flow, but it does not remove your duty to deal with UK rental income tax for non residents through the normal filing process.
HMRC looks at three main things:
- whether your UK tax affairs are up to date, or you have never had UK tax obligations
- whether you meet the right form route for the legal owner
- whether you appear likely to meet your future UK obligations
Submit the form and wait for HMRC to confirm the result in writing. Do not assume approval is automatic, and ask your letting agent to confirm exactly when any gross-payment notice starts to apply.
Editor
Roy Pallas
Insider Tip
Ask your letting agent to confirm in writing exactly which landlord names their HMRC gross-payment notice covers before the next rent cycle starts.
Even when you receive rent gross, you still may need a non-resident landlord Self Assessment return or, for a relevant company, a Company Tax Return. Some people may also qualify for a non-resident landlord personal allowance, but that depends on nationality, residence and treaty rules.
Which form should you use: NRL1, NRL2 or NRL3?
Use the form that matches the legal owner of the rental income:
- NRL1 form, individuals use form NRL1 to apply to receive UK rental income with no tax deducted.
- NRL2 form, companies use form NRL2 for company-owned property income.
- NRL3 form, trusts use form NRL3 if the non-resident owner is a trust or estate.
What returns, deadlines and records you still need
Approval to receive rent gross or tax already deducted under NRLS does not end the story. You still need to think about filing, payment dates and records, because HMRC may later check what was reported and what was already withheld.
Keep these points in mind:
- Individuals often still need to file Self Assessment and include their property pages, usually with SA105 and, if relevant, the residence pages.
- Paper returns are due by 31 October and online returns by 31 January after the tax year.
- Relevant companies may need a Company Tax Return instead of an individual return.
- NRLS quarterly dates for agents and tenants run to 30 June, 30 September, 31 December and 31 March, which is easy to confuse with the normal UK tax year.
- Keep rent statements, bank records, invoices, repair bills, agent certificates, HMRC notices and proof of expenses. Agents and tenants operating the scheme also have annual reporting duties by 5 July.
A common mistake is to assume that deductions made by an agent settle everything permanently. They do not. You may still need to pay more tax, or you may be able to reclaim overpaid tax if too much was withheld and you are eligible.
For broader background, see Expatica’s guides to how to file income taxes in the UK in 2026 and British taxes: understanding the UK tax system in 2026. Both are useful for deadlines and admin, but complex cross-border cases still deserve specialist advice.
How a separate current account can simplify overseas landlord admin
A separate current account will not change HMRC rules, your tax residence or the tax due. It can, however, make overseas landlord admin easier by keeping rent and property costs away from personal spending.
Wise account
Managing UK rental income from abroad? With Wise, you can hold GBP, receive rent, pay UK property costs, and keep a separate reserve for tax payments. It’s a simple way to keep landlord admin organised while you’re overseas.
It can help you to:
- ring-fence rent paid in and bills paid out
- keep a set tax reserve for repairs, service charges and future payments
- export clearer statements for an accountant or adviser
- manage GBP payments online if you still need to pay UK suppliers or providers from abroad
If you’re comparing options, focus on practical features first: online access, statement exports, Direct Debits, debit card controls, and whether the account supports your UK payment needs. Wise is a useful option to benchmark against these criteria, with eligibility, fees, and how you’ll manage money from abroad all shaping the best fit.
If you want a practical next step, read Expatica’s guide to opening a bank account in the UK, its overview of banking in the UK and mobile banks and banking apps in the UK before choosing an account just for rent and property costs.
A current account can support organisation and bill payments, but it does not replace tax advice or HMRC registration.
Conclusion
The non-resident landlord scheme does not make UK rental income tax-free, but it does change how HMRC collects tax when you live abroad. If you understand who deducts tax, which form applies and what records to keep, the scheme becomes much easier to manage.
If you want a simpler admin setup, a separate Wise account can help you organise rent, property costs and a GBP tax reserve from abroad. It can support your workflow, but it does not change HMRC rules, your filing duties or the tax you owe.
This article provides general information only and should not be treated as tax, legal, or financial advice. Cross-border tax situations can be complex, so consider professional advice for your circumstances.
Sources
- What the Non-resident Landlords Scheme is – GOV.UK: Used for the scheme definition, usual place of abode, landlord types, joint-owner treatment, quarterly dates, and gross-payment approval rules, checked on 25 June 2026.
- Paying tax on rent on behalf of landlords who are abroad – GOV.UK: Used for who deducts tax, the £100 a week tenant threshold, the 20% basic-rate withholding example, annual return timing, and record-keeping rules for tenants and agents, checked on 25 June 2026.
- Tax on your UK income if you live abroad: Rental income – GOV.UK: Used for plain-English confirmation that NRLS status can apply even if wider UK tax residence is different, plus Self Assessment, SA105, and refund context, checked on 25 June 2026.
- Non-UK resident landlords: enquiries – GOV.UK: Used for HMRC contact routes for non-UK resident landlords and official signposting to forms and annual return pages, checked on 25 June 2026.
- Apply as an individual to receive UK rental income without UK tax deducted – GOV.UK: Used to verify the official NRL1 route for individuals, checked on 25 June 2026.
- Apply as a company to receive UK rental income with no UK tax deducted – GOV.UK: Used to verify the official NRL2 route for companies, checked on 25 June 2026.
- Apply for a trust to receive UK rental income without UK tax deducted – GOV.UK: Used to verify the official NRL3 route for trusts, checked on 25 June 2026.
- Self Assessment tax returns – GOV.UK: Used to support filing references for individual landlords, checked on 25 June 2026.
- Self Assessment: UK property (SA105) – GOV.UK: Used to support the property pages reference for individual returns, checked on 25 June 2026.
- Company Tax Returns – GOV.UK: Used to support the company filing reference for relevant corporate landlords, checked on 25 June 2026.
- Non-resident landlord scheme | Low Incomes Tax Reform Group: Used as a secondary plain-English source for reader confusion points, especially around the tenant rule, joint owners, and the difference between NRLS status and UK tax residence, checked on 25 June 2026.