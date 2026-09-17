Getting paid by a foreign company in the UK

Money Management
This guide explains how to receive pay from a foreign employer while living in the UK by sharing the right account details for the payment route (including SWIFT, USD, and EUR), understanding where fees can reduce the amount received, and flagging when PAYE, Self Assessment, or double-tax relief may apply.
If you’re getting paid by a foreign company while living in the UK, you need to make sure the sender uses the right payment route and that the amount arrives as expected. Employees and contractors may need different account details, especially when payments involve SWIFT, USD, or EUR. UK tax treatment can also vary depending on your residence status, employment setup, and whether tax has already been paid abroad. This guide explains what payment details to share, where fees can appear, how Wise may fit into the process, and when PAYE, Self Assessment, or double-tax relief may need attention.
A Wise account can help you receive supported currencies from an overseas employer or client using the correct local or SWIFT details, then hold funds and convert to GBP when you need them. It can make it easier to track what was sent, what arrived, and what fees were deducted.
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The contents of this article are for informational purposes only and do not constitute legal or tax advice. Decisions related to tax should be made after thorough research, consultation, and verification with qualified financial and legal advisers.
A salary paid from New York and a contractor invoice paid from Berlin can reach the UK in very different ways. In practice, most readers fall into three groups: employees of an overseas company, contractors or freelancers billing foreign clients, or people receiving foreign-currency payments into an account they use from the UK.
The label matters. An employee may be on an overseas contract, a UK payroll run by an employer of record, or a setup where the employer is abroad but some UK payroll obligations still exist.
Contractor payments from abroad work differently. You may invoice as a sole trader, through a limited company, or through a platform, which changes the paperwork, payment pattern, and HMRC checks you may need to make.
Check your agreement for:
Ask the sender what rail they actually use before you send any details. If a UK payroll provider is involved, UK domestic rails such as Faster Payments, BACS, or CHAPS may work. Some foreign employers may use SWIFT if they do not have access to a suitable local payout route. For more background on cross-border payment routes, see Expatica’s guide to international money transfers in the UK.
|Route
|What the payer needs
|Typical use
|What to verify first
|Faster Payments
|Sort code, account number, account holder name
|Faster UK domestic payments in GBP
|That the sender can make UK domestic GBP payments
|BACS
|Sort code, account number, payroll setup details
|Batch salary runs in GBP
|That the employer or payroll provider is set up for BACS
|CHAPS
|Sort code, account number, account holder name
|Higher-value same-day GBP payments
|That the sender needs a UK high-value route rather than SWIFT
|SWIFT
|Account holder name plus the relevant SWIFT or international account details
|Overseas salary or contractor payments
|Which currency will be sent, whether intermediary deductions may apply, and whether the receiving account supports that route
Payment availability and required details depend on the sender, currency, provider, and route. Confirm the current requirements before payday.
Payroll teams reject plenty of first payments for one simple reason: the details do not match the payment route. Small errors in currency, reference, or account format can delay payday or reduce the amount that arrives.
If you want to use Wise, start with the live receiving details shown in your account, not an old screenshot or a guess from another currency balance. The broader setup is similar to the one covered in How to use Wise in the UK as an expat, but the details still need to match the sender’s route.
Wise can be helpful if you want to receive in a supported currency and decide later whether to convert to GBP. It can also help if you are comparing holding options such as USD accounts in the UK.
Share the exact account holder name, the currency you want to receive, the correct local or SWIFT details for that currency where available, the payment reference the sender must include, and confirmation of whether the sender can use local rails or only SWIFT.
Good records help with both disputes and HMRC reporting. Keep:
If you are UK tax resident, HMRC will usually look at your worldwide income rather than only what was paid from inside the UK. That does not put every reader on the same filing route, and it does not mean foreign salary is automatically taxed twice.
What matters is how the income reaches you in tax terms. Some readers will already have PAYE dealt with before the money lands, while others may need to review Self Assessment, foreign tax relief, or residence rules within the wider British taxes: understanding the UK tax system in 2026 framework.
Some overseas employers use a UK payroll provider or employer of record. In those cases, PAYE may already be deducting Income Tax and National Insurance before you are paid. If you are a contractor, or if no UK payroll is running, Self Assessment is more likely to matter.
The UK tax year runs from 6 April to 5 April. If you need to register, HMRC usually expects that by 5 October after the end of the relevant tax year, and online filing is usually due by 31 January. The core return is SA100, and foreign income may also need the SA106 foreign pages. The practical steps are close to those explained in How to file income taxes in the UK in 2026.
Check whether you may need to register if:
Receiving foreign pay and working out how HMRC taxes it are two separate tasks. LITRG guidance suggests working through three questions: what UK domestic rules say first, whether a treaty changes that answer second, and how any relief is claimed third.
That is why HMRC’s Tax on foreign income guidance is the best starting point, while the Statutory Residence Test helps you check whether the worldwide-income rule is likely to apply to you at all.
If tax was already withheld abroad, review the UK tax treaties collection and the SA106 foreign pages rather than assume the UK will ignore the income. Newer arrivals should also note that the 4-year Foreign Income and Gains regime does not provide FIG relief for foreign earnings or foreign specific employment income. Some qualifying new residents may instead be eligible for Overseas Workday Relief on employment income relating to duties performed outside the UK.
If your year involves split-year treatment, leaving the UK, or mixed-residency questions, the broader context in UK Non-Resident Tax Rules for Expats becomes relevant.
Some readers want a payment route that lets them receive supported foreign currencies, hold them briefly, and convert only when needed. That is where a Wise account can fit into the workflow. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, and using it does not change your tax treatment.
Create your account using the Wise app or website.
Complete identity and address checks so you can use the features available to UK residents.
Open the currency balances you need for the currencies you expect to receive.
Check the live receiving options for that currency before you share details, because availability, fees, and rails can change.
For a large incoming payment, Wise may ask for more information about your relationship with the sender or the purpose of the payment. Any additional checks are handled case by case.
If the sender plans to pay by SWIFT, check the specific receiving fee for that currency before payday. Wise currently shows multiple receiving options for UK users, but product availability and pricing can change.
If the currency is supported, you may be able to receive the payment in the employer’s currency, hold it there, and convert only what you need into GBP. That can help if your rent, bills, and savings do not all need to move on the same day.
Take a simple example. An expat in Manchester is paid in USD by a US company. They receive the payment in USD, convert enough for this month’s GBP rent and bills, and keep the rest in USD for a software subscription due later. That is a budgeting choice, not a forecast on where the market will move next.
If you want supported foreign-currency receiving details and transparent conversion, Wise is one practical option to compare with your current bank or another money transfer provider.
A low transfer fee can still turn into an expensive payment once the exchange rate and bank deductions are factored in. The total cost of getting paid from abroad is usually wider than the first fee line suggests.
|Cost area
|Where it appears
|Who may charge it
|What to verify
|Sender fee
|Before the payment is sent
|Employer bank or payroll provider
|Whether the employer pays this or deducts it from the transfer
|Inbound wire fee
|When the payment arrives
|Your provider or receiving account
|Whether the route is domestic, wire, or SWIFT
|Intermediary deduction
|Mid-transfer on some SWIFT routes
|Correspondent banks
|Whether the payment can arrive short even if the sender paid in full
|Exchange-rate markup
|During conversion to GBP
|Banks or providers
|The rate offered against the mid-market rate
|Provider conversion fee
|When you switch currency
|Your provider
|Whether the fee is fixed, percentage-based, or both
Fees and deductions vary by provider, currency, and route. Check current pricing and the receiving method before payday or conversion.
Major local banks such as Barclays, HSBC UK, Lloyds, and NatWest may charge costs in different places depending on the account and route. Often the bigger surprise sits in the rate rather than the line marked fee. Never assume a route is free unless the exact currency and rail are confirmed.
Holding the payment currency for a short time can work well when your spending is split across currencies. It is simply a cash-flow decision.
It may help to hold some of the payment currency if:
Even after you choose the right route, small operational mistakes can still derail payday. Getting the money in and keeping your HMRC records straight are connected, but they are not the same job.
Another common mistake is assuming every employer can use local payment rails. One overseas company may be able to send Faster Payments through a UK payroll partner, while another can only send SWIFT in USD. Start with the sender’s actual payment rail, not their country or company size.
Use this final checklist:
Getting paid from abroad is easier when you separate the payment route from the tax treatment. Confirm the rail and currency before sharing account details, keep clear records of what was sent and received, and check whether PAYE or Self Assessment applies to your setup. If tax has already been withheld abroad, review the relevant HMRC guidance and treaty position rather than assuming the income is taxed twice. A Wise account can be one option to compare for supported foreign-currency receiving and conversion, but it does not change your UK tax obligations. This guide is for general information only and not tax, legal, or financial advice.
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