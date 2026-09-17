Getting paid by a foreign company in the UK

If you’re getting paid by a foreign company while living in the UK, you need to make sure the sender uses the right payment route and that the amount arrives as expected. Employees and contractors may need different account details, especially when payments involve SWIFT, USD, or EUR. UK tax treatment can also vary depending on your residence status, employment setup, and whether tax has already been paid abroad. This guide explains what payment details to share, where fees can appear, how Wise may fit into the process, and when PAYE, Self Assessment, or double-tax relief may need attention.

Key takeaways Payment route: A foreign employer may be able to pay your UK account directly, but some overseas finance teams may use SWIFT if they do not have access to a suitable local payout route. Confirm the payment rail before you send any details.

A foreign employer may be able to pay your UK account directly, but some overseas finance teams may use SWIFT if they do not have access to a suitable local payout route. Confirm the payment rail before you send any details. Account details: The correct details depend on both the currency and the route. A GBP salary may use a sort code and account number, while USD or EUR payments may need different local or SWIFT details.

The correct details depend on both the currency and the route. A GBP salary may use a sort code and account number, while USD or EUR payments may need different local or SWIFT details. Tax and reporting: UK residents are generally taxed on worldwide income, but the filing route changes if PAYE is already running, if you are a contractor, or if tax has already been withheld abroad.

UK residents are generally taxed on worldwide income, but the filing route changes if PAYE is already running, if you are a contractor, or if tax has already been withheld abroad. FX costs: The visible transfer fee is only one part of the total cost. Exchange-rate markups, inbound wire fees, and intermediary deductions can matter just as much.

The visible transfer fee is only one part of the total cost. Exchange-rate markups, inbound wire fees, and intermediary deductions can matter just as much. Records: Keep contracts, payslips or invoices, proof of tax withheld abroad, and a clear record of each incoming payment and any later conversion.

Keep contracts, payslips or invoices, proof of tax withheld abroad, and a clear record of each incoming payment and any later conversion. Where Wise can help: A Wise account can help you receive supported currencies, hold them briefly, and convert to GBP later. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank. Wise for getting paid from abroad in the UK A Wise account can help you receive supported currencies from an overseas employer or client using the correct local or SWIFT details, then hold funds and convert to GBP when you need them. It can make it easier to track what was sent, what arrived, and what fees were deducted. Open a Wise account No commitment required The contents of this article are for informational purposes only and do not constitute legal or tax advice. Decisions related to tax should be made after thorough research, consultation, and verification with qualified financial and legal advisers.

How getting paid from abroad works in the UK A salary paid from New York and a contractor invoice paid from Berlin can reach the UK in very different ways. In practice, most readers fall into three groups: employees of an overseas company, contractors or freelancers billing foreign clients, or people receiving foreign-currency payments into an account they use from the UK. Employee salary vs contractor payments The label matters. An employee may be on an overseas contract, a UK payroll run by an employer of record, or a setup where the employer is abroad but some UK payroll obligations still exist. Contractor payments from abroad work differently. You may invoice as a sole trader, through a limited company, or through a platform, which changes the paperwork, payment pattern, and HMRC checks you may need to make. Check your agreement for: whether you are described as an employee, contractor, or company supplier

which currency you will be paid in and how often

whether any tax or social security is already being withheld abroad

whether the payer expects invoices, payroll references, or both Local details, UK transfers, and SWIFT Ask the sender what rail they actually use before you send any details. If a UK payroll provider is involved, UK domestic rails such as Faster Payments, BACS, or CHAPS may work. Some foreign employers may use SWIFT if they do not have access to a suitable local payout route. For more background on cross-border payment routes, see Expatica’s guide to international money transfers in the UK. Route What the payer needs Typical use What to verify first Faster Payments Sort code, account number, account holder name Faster UK domestic payments in GBP That the sender can make UK domestic GBP payments BACS Sort code, account number, payroll setup details Batch salary runs in GBP That the employer or payroll provider is set up for BACS CHAPS Sort code, account number, account holder name Higher-value same-day GBP payments That the sender needs a UK high-value route rather than SWIFT SWIFT Account holder name plus the relevant SWIFT or international account details Overseas salary or contractor payments Which currency will be sent, whether intermediary deductions may apply, and whether the receiving account supports that route Payment availability and required details depend on the sender, currency, provider, and route. Confirm the current requirements before payday. Money Management International money transfers in the UK Read more

What your foreign employer needs from you Payroll teams reject plenty of first payments for one simple reason: the details do not match the payment route. Small errors in currency, reference, or account format can delay payday or reduce the amount that arrives. Details to share for a Wise account If you want to use Wise, start with the live receiving details shown in your account, not an old screenshot or a guess from another currency balance. The broader setup is similar to the one covered in How to use Wise in the UK as an expat, but the details still need to match the sender’s route. Wise can be helpful if you want to receive in a supported currency and decide later whether to convert to GBP. It can also help if you are comparing holding options such as USD accounts in the UK. Share the exact account holder name, the currency you want to receive, the correct local or SWIFT details for that currency where available, the payment reference the sender must include, and confirmation of whether the sender can use local rails or only SWIFT. Wise EUR account details showing the information a sender may need to make a payment, including the IBAN and SWIFT/BIC. Records, invoices, and payslips to keep Good records help with both disputes and HMRC reporting. Keep: your contract or engagement letter, to show whether this is salary, freelance income, or company income

payslips or invoices, so you can match each incoming payment to what was due

proof of any tax withheld abroad, in case you later need to review relief or reporting

incoming payment confirmations, including the sent amount, received amount, and any deductions

conversion records, so you can reconcile foreign receipts against your GBP records later

How to use a Wise account to receive money from abroad Some readers want a payment route that lets them receive supported foreign currencies, hold them briefly, and convert only when needed. That is where a Wise account can fit into the workflow. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, and using it does not change your tax treatment. Opening the account and getting verified 1 Create your account using the Wise app or website. 2 Complete identity and address checks so you can use the features available to UK residents. 3 Open the currency balances you need for the currencies you expect to receive. 4 Check the live receiving options for that currency before you share details, because availability, fees, and rails can change. 5 For a large incoming payment, Wise may ask for more information about your relationship with the sender or the purpose of the payment. Any additional checks are handled case by case. If the sender plans to pay by SWIFT, check the specific receiving fee for that currency before payday. Wise currently shows multiple receiving options for UK users, but product availability and pricing can change. Receiving in foreign currencies and converting to GBP If the currency is supported, you may be able to receive the payment in the employer’s currency, hold it there, and convert only what you need into GBP. That can help if your rent, bills, and savings do not all need to move on the same day. Take a simple example. An expat in Manchester is paid in USD by a US company. They receive the payment in USD, convert enough for this month’s GBP rent and bills, and keep the rest in USD for a software subscription due later. That is a budgeting choice, not a forecast on where the market will move next. If you want supported foreign-currency receiving details and transparent conversion, Wise is one practical option to compare with your current bank or another money transfer provider. A Wise currency conversion preview showing €120 converted to pounds, including the exchange rate and total fees.