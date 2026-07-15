UK Non-Resident Tax Rules for Expats

Key takeaways Topic What it means in practice What to do next Residence status “Non-resident” is a tax result, not just a moving date or an expat label Check the statutory residence test, your UK day count, and your ties Working abroad Foreign work does not by itself remove UK tax if you still have UK duties or UK ties Review where duties were physically carried out and whether split-year treatment applies UK rental income UK non resident tax on rental income usually still applies after you move abroad Check the Non-Resident Landlord Scheme and whether Self Assessment continues UK pensions and investments Some UK income can still be taxable, while treaties or disregarded income rules may change the outcome Check the income type, any UK tax already deducted, and the relevant treaty article UK property sales UK land and property can stay within UK capital gains rules even for non-residents Review disposal reporting early, because a separate reporting step may still apply Forms and admin P85, SA109, and Self Assessment do different jobs Match the form to your situation before assuming HMRC is fully notified

How UK non-resident status is decided Non-resident status is a UK tax concept, not just proof that you moved abroad. A common question is whether the answer comes down to days alone, but HMRC starts with the statutory residence test, which looks at day count and wider connections to the UK. How the statutory residence test works The statutory residence test UK rules work in three stages. HMRC first looks at automatic overseas tests, then automatic UK tests, and only then the sufficient ties test if the first two stages do not settle the answer. In practice, you should check: how many days you were in the UK in the tax year

how many UK workdays you had

whether you had close family in the UK

whether you had accommodation available in the UK

whether you spent more than 90 days in the UK in earlier years

whether the UK was the country where you spent the most time, if that rule can apply to you HMRC often counts a UK day by whether you were in the UK at midnight, so late arrivals, red-eye flights, and short visits can change your result. Keep flight confirmations, passport scans, diaries, and work calendars together. When split year treatment may apply Split year treatment UK rules can matter in the year you leave or arrive, because a tax year may be divided into a UK part and an overseas part. That can change whether certain foreign income is taxed in the UK for that year. One thing worth knowing is that the year is not split just because you packed your bags on a certain date. You still need to fit one of HMRC’s split-year cases and meet the conditions, so check the criteria before treating post-departure income as outside UK tax.

Which UK income and gains are still taxable? The main rule is source based. If you are non-resident, foreign income and gains are usually outside UK tax, but tax on UK income if you live abroad can still apply, and some UK assets remain in scope. Income or gain type Usually taxable in the UK Common example What to verify next UK employment duties Often yes, for duties done in the UK You work abroad but attend meetings in London Where the duties were physically carried out UK business profits Often yes, if the trade is carried on in the UK Sole trader work linked to a UK branch or activity Whether the business has a UK source or presence UK rental income Usually yes Rent from a flat in Manchester NRLS position and Self Assessment UK pensions Often yes, but treaties can change this Private pension paid into an overseas account Pension type and treaty wording UK dividends or interest Sometimes, but final UK liability may be limited Dividends from a UK company or UK bank interest Disregarded income rules and treaty relief UK property or land gains Often yes Sale of a former UK home or buy-to-let property Reporting rules and timing This table is a general editorial summary of common UK-source income and gain types. The final tax treatment can depend on residence status, treaty wording, and HMRC filing rules. Work, business, pensions, and investment income If you are paid for work physically done in the UK, that part of the earnings can stay within UK tax even if your employer is abroad. The mechanism matters here: HMRC usually taxes employment income by where the duties were performed, not just where the contract sits or where the money landed. The same practical idea applies to self-employment and business profits. If your work is really carried on from abroad, the result may differ from a case where you still have UK trading activity, a UK office, or contracts performed in the UK. UK pensions, savings interest, and dividends often cause the most confusion. Some pensions remain within UK tax unless a treaty changes that, while savings interest and dividends can still appear on your UK paperwork even when the final UK charge is reduced or removed by specific rules. Example: you move to Spain in July, work there for the rest of the year, but spend three weeks doing UK duties in November. In practice, HMRC may still care about those UK workdays even if most of your income was earned abroad. Finance British taxes: understanding the UK tax system in 2026 Read more UK property income and capital gains UK rental income generally stays within UK tax after you move abroad. If you keep a UK property and let it out, start with Expatica’s Non-Resident Landlord Scheme: guide for Expats, because withholding by an agent is only one part of the picture. A common misconception is that tax deducted by an agent or tenant means your UK job is finished. It often does not. You may still need to file, claim expenses, or reconcile what was already withheld against the final position. Non-residents may also still face UK capital gains tax on UK land and property. Reporting can matter even where no tax is ultimately due, which is why you should check the disposal process before completion rather than after the sale has gone through. Use this quick property checklist: confirm whether you have UK rental income or a property disposal

check whether HMRC has approved gross payment under NRLS

review whether you still need Self Assessment

gather completion statements, legal bills, and improvement records early Many readers assume their agent’s withholding settles everything, but HMRC may still expect a return or a separate property disposal report. Treat withholding as one step in the process, not the end of it. Taxes Non-Resident Landlord Scheme: guide for Expats Read more

Allowances, reliefs, and double taxation Once you know what is still taxable, the next question is what may reduce the UK charge. This is where uk personal allowance non resident rules, treaty relief, and disregarded income become important, but none of them apply automatically. When you may keep a personal allowance Non-residents do not always lose the UK personal allowance. In broad terms, you may still qualify if you are a British citizen, an EEA citizen, have worked for the UK government during the tax year, or if the relevant treaty gives that right. What this means in practice is simple: do not assume the allowance continues just because you used to live in the UK, but do not assume it disappears either. Your nationality, residence, and treaty position can all matter. Form R43 may be relevant if you are not filing Self Assessment and need to claim the allowance or reclaim tax, but it is a niche next step rather than the starting point for most readers with ongoing UK filing duties. How double tax treaties and disregarded income can help A double tax treaty UK expat issue is really about allocating taxing rights between countries. The key question is not “Is there a treaty?” but “What does the treaty say about this exact income type?” because property, work income, pensions, dividends, and interest can be treated differently. A common question is why a UK dividend or savings interest may still show up, but not lead to extra UK tax in the way readers expect. One reason can be the disregarded income rules, which may limit the UK liability on some investment income and certain social security income, including UK dividends, UK bank interest, and some State Pension-related payments. This is different from treaty relief. Disregarded income is a UK domestic rule about how the liability is calculated, while treaty relief is an agreement between countries that may reduce or shift the right to tax. If you are checking either point, verify the income type first, then the treaty article, then whether you need a claim such as HS302 or HS304 rather than assuming relief happens by itself.

What to tell HMRC and when After you work out your likely status, the next job is admin. Your departure form, your residence pages, and your annual return are not the same thing, so it helps to think in terms of filing routes rather than one magic form. Which forms and returns you may need Use this practical route check: If you left UK employment and do not normally file Self Assessment, P85 may help tell HMRC you have left and sort out PAYE for the departure year. If you already file a tax return, or you need to claim non-resident treatment or split-year treatment, SA109 non-resident pages usually sit alongside your SA100 return. If you still have UK rental income or other untaxed UK income, Self Assessment may continue even after you move abroad. If you already file Self Assessment, P85 on its own may not replace your annual filing duties. Check the filing route first, then the form. For the wider filing process and the normal return cycle, see Expatica’s How to file income taxes in the UK in 2026. Taxes How to file income taxes in the UK in 2026 Read more Deadlines, records, and common mistakes Check the tax position in your country of residence as well, because local reporting can still apply even if the UK charge is reduced. For each tax year, use this compliance checklist: Keep a travel log showing UK days, arrivals, departures, and workdays. Save rental statements, tax certificates, dividend vouchers, pension paperwork, and property documents. Do not assume tax withheld at source settles your whole UK position. Do not rely on old thresholds, old treaty summaries, or old adviser articles. Check the tax position in your country of residence as well, because local reporting can still apply even if the UK charge is reduced. The risk here is admin drift. Cross-border tax cases often go wrong because readers remember the move, but not the evidence. If you want a broad resident income comparison tool while you organise your paperwork, Expatica’s United Kingdom Income Tax Calculator can help with general assumptions, but it does not replace non-resident analysis.

The five-year temporary non-residence trap The temporary non resident rules UK readers worry about are anti-avoidance rules. In plain English, HMRC does not want someone to leave the UK for a short period, realise certain income or gains while abroad, then return and keep the UK outside the picture. In broad terms, the trap can matter if you return to UK residence after a short period abroad and, before leaving, you had a strong UK residence history. HMRC’s detailed rules look at concepts such as “sole UK residence,” residence periods, and whether the non-resident period exceeded five years, so the exact result can depend on the facts. What matters in practice is that the rule is not limited to one obvious scenario. It can catch some gains on assets you owned before leaving, and it can also matter for certain distributions and other receipts while abroad. What it does not mean is that every foreign transaction will be taxed on your return. If you expect to come back, do not make major timing decisions on guesswork. A property sale, a company distribution, or a pension event that looks clean while you are away may need a second review through the temporary non-residence lens.