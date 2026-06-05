VAT refund in the UK (2026)

VAT refund in the UK at a glance Situation Can you get VAT back? What to do Shopping in Great Britain (England/Scotland/Wales) and taking goods in luggage Generally no (scheme withdrawn) Consider shipping goods directly outside the UK (if retailer offers) Shopping in Great Britain with delivery to an address outside the UK Sometimes yes (tax-free supply possible if delivered abroad) Ask retailer if they offer this service and what proof they need Shopping in Northern Ireland (eligible visitors) and leaving NI/EU with the goods Sometimes yes Ask for VAT 407(NI) form, export within the deadline, get Customs approval Business visitor (non-UK company) with UK VAT on business expenses Possibly (separate process) Use HMRC business VAT refund guidance (not an airport counter) *Information checked and correct on 21st May 2026 Key VAT facts in the UK The UK’s VAT Retail Export Scheme for tourists is no longer available in Great Britain (England, Scotland, and Wales), having been withdrawn on 1 January 2021.

“Duty free” at airports is different from a “VAT refund on high-street shopping”, as retailers sell eligible goods without charging certain taxes at the point of sale (meaning you don’t need to claim a refund).

In Great Britain, the main remaining “tax-free” shopping option is delivery straight to a non-UK address (if the retailer offers this).

Northern Ireland has its own separate rules and processes, and overseas tourists from outside the EU can still claim VAT refunds on certain goods.

Refund companies and retailers may charge independent admin fees where refunds are possible.

Can tourists claim VAT back in the UK? In short – not in the way they can in many EU countries. Tourists visiting the UK can no longer claim VAT refunds at airports for goods carried in their luggage. The UK abolished the VAT Retail Export Scheme in 2021 as part of its post-Brexit tax reforms. Tax-free shopping in the UK is now only available in limited circumstances: Export delivery at the point of sale – some retailers offer direct shipping to overseas addresses, meaning VAT may not be charged

– some retailers offer direct shipping to overseas addresses, meaning VAT may not be charged Duty free shopping – you can still buy certain goods at airports and international departure points where certain taxes and import duties are not applied

– you can still buy certain goods at airports and international departure points where certain taxes and import duties are not applied Shopping in Northern Ireland (NI) – separate rules apply in NI, and overseas visitors can claim VAT refunds on certain goods if they live outside the EU

Why there’s (usually) no VAT refund in Great Britain (England, Scotland, Wales) Before 2021, many overseas visitors to the UK could claim VAT refunds on a range of high street goods through the VAT Retail Export Scheme (VAT RES). The scheme applied to goods bought in the UK and taken home in a traveller’s luggage when leaving the country. Eligible goods included: Clothing and accessories

Electronic items

Jewellery

Cosmetics and perfume

Toys, souvenirs, and gifts

Homeware UK airports also offered “airside” tax-free shopping in airport departure areas. Passengers travelling outside the EU could buy many goods without paying VAT or excise duties, while travellers to EU destinations sometimes benefited from airport pricing discounts and duty-free sales on certain products. These schemes mainly benefited visitors from outside the EU and the wider EU VAT area. EU visitors generally could not reclaim VAT on ordinary shopping while the UK was part of the EU single market and VAT system. After Brexit, some expected VAT-free shopping may be expanded to EU visitors. Instead, the UK abolished both schemes in Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales). The changes took effect on 1 January 2021. As a result, EU visitors did not gain VAT-free shopping after Brexit – and non-EU visitors lost it too. What remained was traditional duty-free shopping on certain products (e.g., alcohol and tobacco), which was extended to passengers travelling from Great Britain to EU destinations. Taxes British taxes: understanding the UK tax system Read more

What you can do instead Option 1 — Buy in Great Britain and have the goods delivered abroad You can still benefit from tax-free shopping in England, Scotland, and Wales if you buy from high street or online retailers and have them delivered straight to your overseas address. In these cases, the sale may qualify as an export, meaning UK VAT may not be charged. Unlike the old VAT refund scheme, you usually do not need to reclaim the VAT yourself at the airport. Instead, the retailer either removes the VAT at the point of sale or refunds it once export requirements are met. However, not all retailers offer international export delivery, so you will need to check before buying. You will also need to weigh up what other fees may apply. For example, delivery/admin fees charged by the retailer, and customs/import taxes in your home country. Delivery times, export paperwork and proof-of-address requirements may also vary between retailers. Option 2 — Shop duty-free when departing Duty free is still available at airports and international departure points (e.g., seaports, rail terminals). However, this applies to a more limited range of goods. The main products you can buy duty free are alcohol, tobacco, and some perfumes/cosmetics. The advantage of duty free is that you simply buy the products to take with you without having to fill in any paperwork or fulfil any address requirements. However, product availability varies across departure locations and retailers. Option 3 — Budget smarter for shopping in the UK If export delivery or duty free shopping don’t work for you, your best option is to look into money saving options when in the UK. You can reduce your budget significantly with the right planning and research. Here are some useful tips: Use price comparison websites to search for the best deals

Book as much as possible in advance for transport, accommodation, and leisure/entertainment activities

Look for special deals (e.g., 2-for-1, meal deals, discount passes)

Use credit/debit cards with the lowest and most transparent transaction and currency exchange fees

Avoid dynamic currency conversion – in other words, pay in the local currency (GBP in this case) rather than your home currency if possible as this avoids high merchant markup fees

Check websites such as MoneySavingExpert for budgeting tips Use Wise to help you to shop cheaper abroad Since you usually can’t get a VAT refund on shopping in Great Britain, it’s worth avoiding extra FX fees. Wise can help you spend in GBP with transparent exchange rates and hold multiple currencies for travel. Go to website

VAT refund in Northern Ireland (the main exception) The scrapping of VAT RES in 2021 only applied to Great Britain (England, Scotland, and Wales). Northern Ireland has separate arrangements for VAT and tax-free shopping under the Northern Ireland Protocol and Windsor Framework. Here’s what you should know. Who may be eligible in Northern Ireland You may be eligible for a VAT refund on certain goods taken out of Northern Ireland (NI) in your luggage if you are: An overseas visitor who lives outside NI and the EU

A person temporarily studying or working in NI whose normal place of residence is outside NI and the EU

A NI/EU resident who is emigrating outside NI and the EU for at least 12 months You will need to take any goods purchased in the country outside NI/EU by the last day of the third month after the month you bought them. For example, something bought in May must be removed by 31 August. Key conditions The main condition is that you must take the goods out of NI and the EU within three months (the last day of the third month following the month of purchase). You must also be able to prove your eligibility to retailers and customs authorities when you leave the area by showing your passport, visa, or other documents. It’s also worth remembering that not all shops in NI offer tax-free shopping, so check before you purchase. Services (e.g., hotel accommodation) are excluded along with the following goods: Goods partly used before departure

Certain zero-rated goods covered under normal export rules

Most business exports

Goods exported as freight

Goods requiring an export license (except most antiques)

Mail-order goods

Motor vehicles and boats

Gemstones and bullion over a specified weight limits that are not attached to jewellery Step-by-step — claiming VAT back in Northern Ireland Here are the steps to claiming a VAT refund in Northern Ireland: Step 1 – ask the retailer for a VAT 407 form and provide proof of eligibility (e.g., passport and travel documents). Step 2 – Complete and sign the form. The shop assistant will also complete and sign the retailer part. Keep the form together with your receipts for the purchase. Step 3 – On departure from NI, show your goods, the VAT form, and receipts to the customs officer. You may have to do this before checking in your luggage. Step 4 – Get your refund. The process will depend on the retailer arrangement. Sometimes you may receive the refund at the airport, other times you may have to post your form using a supplied per-paid envelope. Important route warning — NI to Great Britain can be tricky One important complication is that VAT refunds from Northern Ireland generally do not work in practice if you travel directly to Great Britain, even if you later leave the UK. Under current UK government guidance, the same issue may also apply if your journey goes via an EU country such as the Republic of Ireland before reaching Great Britain. Although you can technically submit a VAT refund claim, goods entering Great Britain are treated as imports. This means import VAT may become payable on arrival, and in many cases the retailer simply offsets your refund against that import VAT – leaving no actual refund to receive. If you travel indirectly to Great Britain via a non-EU country, you may be able to reclaim the VAT if the goods bought exceed your personal allowance. However, the rules are complex, so it is best to check the latest official guidance and confirm eligibility with the retailer before purchasing.