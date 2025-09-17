How to use the Wise card in the UK

At a glance: Benefits of using the Wise card in the UK Key points: Multi-currency support Hold and spend in 40+ currencies in one card at home and abroad. Transparent conversion fees Currency is converted at the mid-market exchange rate, with no hidden markups. A small fee only applies when switching between currencies. No foreign transaction fees Spend abroad without the extra percentage fees often charged by banks. Card fees Pay a one-time 7 GBP fee to order the card, with no ongoing maintenance charges. Convenience of spending Use for in-store, online, and contactless payments across the UK and 140+ countries. ATM withdrawals Withdraw up to 200 GBP per month per account (2 or fewer withdrawals) with no Wise fee. Withdrawals above this limit incur 0.50 GBP per withdrawal + 1.75% of the amount. Safety features Freeze and unfreeze the card instantly in the Wise app, set spending limits and get instant notifications after every transaction. Virtual cards Create a digital card for online purchases, or add your card to Apple Pay or Google Pay for contactless payments.

Can I get a Wise card in the UK? Yes, UK residents can order a Wise card to use for everyday spending, online shopping and cash withdrawals in the UK and 140+ other countries. The card links directly to your Wise account, meaning you can hold, send and convert money in 40+ currencies without hidden exchange rate markups or foreign transaction fees. Designed for everyday use, you can use your Wise card to pay in shops and restaurants, book travel online, or withdraw cash at ATMs in the UK and abroad, while extra features, such as freezing and unfreezing your card in the app, helps keep your money safe. Getting started is simple, too. After you’ve opened your Wise account, you can order your card for a one-time fee of 7 GBP and create a digital card while you wait for it to arrive. Providing an extra layer of security, you can use your virtual card just as you would your physical card, and store it in your Apple Pay or Google Pay mobile wallets. The Wise debit card is also available for UK business accounts. Useful for freelancers, entrepreneurs and companies that pay suppliers or contractors in different currencies, business customers can issue cards to team members, monitor spending in real time and reduce costs when paying suppliers or contractors in other currencies.

Using the Wise card for everyday transactions in the UK Managing day-to-day spending with the Wise card is simple and secure. A practical companion for everyday life, use it for everyday groceries, a quick coffee on the go, dining out with friends, or tapping in on public transport. You can also create a digital card in the Wise app and add it to Apple Pay or Google Wallet for fast contactless payments in-store or online. With built-in safety features including card freezing, real-time notifications and spending limits, you stay in control wherever you use it. With the Wise card, you can: Pay in shops and restaurants, or use contactless travel on services like Transport for London.

Add your card to Apple Pay or Google Wallet for mobile payments with your phone or smartwatch.

Shop securely online with your physical card or by creating a Wise virtual card.

Spend directly from balances you hold in GBP or let Wise convert automatically from another currency at a transparent, low fee.

Manage security by freezing or unfreezing your card instantly and receiving real-time transaction alerts.

Use the app to track spending by category such as food, travel or shopping and keep on top of your budget each month.

Managing your card with the Wise app The Wise app makes it simple to manage both your Wise account and card in one place. You can add money in different currencies, check balances instantly and convert funds at the mid-market exchange rate whenever you need to. It also gives you control over how you use your card. Spending limits can be set or adjusted at any time, and the card can be frozen or unfrozen instantly if misplaced or lost. You can also create virtual cards for extra security online, while real-time transaction alerts and monthly expense tracking help you see exactly where your money is going. If you don’t already hold the currency you need, the app will convert it automatically from another balance at a low, up-front fee, so you always know the cost of your transactions and feel confident spending in both the UK and internationally. How do I put money on my Wise card? You can add money in GBP or other supported currencies to your Wise account through a bank transfer, debit card, or credit card, with the Wise app guiding you through each step. Most transfers arrive quickly, so you can start using your balance without delay. At the moment, it is not possible to add cash directly at an ATM, and all top-ups need to be made electronically through the supported payment methods in the app or on the Wise website.

Wise card fees in the UK The Wise card comes with a one-time order fee but no monthly or annual subscription costs. Everyday spending is covered as long as you hold enough balance in the currency of the transaction. But, don’t worry if you don’t – Wise will automatically convert from another balance using the mid-market exchange rate, and a low conversion fee. ATM withdrawals are subject to monthly limits, and small charges may apply depending on how often and how much you withdraw. Here are some of the main Wise card fees you can expect to come across in the UK: 💡 Wise card pricing Card order fee 7 GBP for standard delivery or 10.85 GBP for optional Express Delivery Monthly or annual fee None Fees for spending No Wise fee if you hold enough balance in the transaction currency. Currency conversion incurs a low, transparent fee, starting from 0.33% Fees for topping up Depends on your chosen method. For example, topping up external e-wallets carries a 2% fee. See more on Wise pricing ATM cash withdrawal fees No fee up to 200 GBP per month (2 or fewer withdrawals). Above this: 0.50 GBP per withdrawal plus 1.75% of the amount Getting a digital card No extra cost Replacing your card 2.50 GBP Replacing expired card No extra cost Information checked on 30th August 2025

Is the Wise card safe to use? The Wise card is designed with multiple security features to help keep your money safe, including two-factor authentication, data encryption and biometrics. If your card is ever lost or stolen, you can freeze or unfreeze it instantly in the Wise app, or cancel it altogether and order a replacement, keeping you safe and in control even in emergencies. Wise also provides real-time spending notifications, so you’ll immediately know when your card is used. Virtual cards can be created in the app for an extra layer of protection and safer online shopping, helping to protect your main card details from fraud. More information about how Wise protects your money and data can be found on the Wise safety and security page. Tips for staying secure in the UK and abroad: Always keep your card in a safe place and avoid carrying more than one payment card when travelling.

Use contactless or mobile wallets where possible to add extra layers of security via biometric verification, etc.

Review your Wise app regularly to check balances and monitor spending.

Set lower spending limits in the app if you only plan to use the card for certain expenses.

Create and use virtual cards for online purchases and subscriptions.

How to get a Wise card in the UK If you live in the UK, you can order a Wise card once you’ve opened a Wise account. Ordering is simple, and you only pay a one-time fee of 7 GBP for the card. Standard delivery usually takes 2 to 6 working days, while express delivery can get your card to you in as little as 1-2 days for an additional 10.85 GBP. A digital card is also available immediately in the Wise app, so you can start using it online or with a mobile wallet while you wait for your physical card to arrive. Steps to get your Wise card Open a Wise account: Sign up with your personal details and verify your identity. Once approved, you can add your first currency balance. Order your physical card: Go to the Cards tab in the Wise app or website. You’ll be asked to pay the one-time card fee, and in some cases add money to your account before the card is issued. Choose your delivery option: Standard delivery in the UK takes 2-6 working days. If you need the card sooner, you can pay for express delivery, which usually arrives in 1-2 days. Receive and use your card: Your card will be delivered by post or courier depending on your chosen delivery method. Do I need to activate my Wise card? For UK cardholders, there’s no separate activation process. Once your card arrives, just make your first payment using Chip and PIN, and the card will be ready to use. If that first attempt is declined, you can also activate the card by making a balance inquiry or withdrawal at an ATM.

Moving to the UK Do you already have a Wise card? If you’re relocating to the UK, you can usually keep using it until it expires. However, the rules depend on where your card was issued, and in some cases, you may need to order a new card once you update your address. Card availability is based on licences for each country and region, and these can change when you move. If your current country isn’t on the eligible list, you won’t be able to order a card until you arrive on British shores, but once you have a UK address, you can easily apply for a Wise card through your Wise account. Ordering costs 7 GBP, with standard delivery taking around 2-6 working days. You can also choose express delivery, starting from 10.85 GBP, which usually arrives within 1-2 working days. While you wait, a digital card is available instantly in the Wise app, so you can add it to a mobile wallet and start spending in GBP straight away. The good news is that if you’re moving within the EEA + Switzerland or between European microstates and overseas territories and the UK, there’s no need to replace your Wise card. Your existing Wise card will remain valid, and you can keep using it as before. If your country is supported, it may be easier to order a Wise card before your move. You can check the latest information on Wise card availability by country.

Where can I use my Wise card? The Wise debit card can be used for spending and withdrawals in over 140 countries, making it a useful option for both expats and frequent travellers. From popular destinations such as Spain, France or Italy, to trips further afield and across the pond to the United States, the card is designed for international use with transparent fees and no hidden markups on exchange rates. For expats living in the UK, the card also makes it simple to spend when visiting home. With support for 40+ currencies, you can hold balances in the ones you use the most, and Wise will automatically convert them at the mid-market exchange rate when needed. More information on supported countries and currencies is available in the Wise Help Centre. Using the Wise card for international travel Built with international travel in mind, the Wise card lets you spend abroad without worrying about high foreign transaction fees. It can be used for day-to-day purchases, ATM withdrawals and online bookings, and it works with mobile wallets and virtual cards for extra convenience. Ways to use your Wise card while travelling include: Paying abroad: Use the card in shops, hotels, restaurants and on public transport in 140+ countries.

Use the card in shops, hotels, restaurants and on public transport in 140+ countries. ATM withdrawals: Access local cash easily, with no Wise fee on the first 200 GBP each month.

Access local cash easily, with no Wise fee on the first 200 GBP each month. Smart Conversion : If you don’t have the local currency, Wise converts automatically from the balance with the lowest fee.

: If you don’t have the local currency, Wise converts automatically from the balance with the lowest fee. Virtual cards: Create a virtual card in the app for safer online bookings, travel reservations, or subscription services while you’re away or add to Apple Pay or Google Wallet to pay with your phone or smartwatch when you’re on the go.

Create a virtual card in the app for safer online bookings, travel reservations, or subscription services while you’re away or add to Apple Pay or Google Wallet to pay with your phone or smartwatch when you’re on the go. Track spending while you’re away: Stick to your budget and easily see what you’re spending on travel, dining, or transport.

Stick to your budget and easily see what you’re spending on travel, dining, or transport. Safer payments: Freeze or unfreeze your card instantly in the app if your card gets lost or stolen while you’re abroad. How does Wise know what currency to spend? If you hold the local currency in your Wise account, the card will use that balance first. If there isn’t enough, Wise automatically converts from another balance using smart conversion technology – you don’t even have to think about it. The conversion happens at the mid-market exchange rate, with a small, transparent fee, so you always know exactly what you are paying.

What are my Wise card spending limits? Every Wise card comes with daily and monthly limits on spending and ATM withdrawals to keep your account secure and make it easier to manage your money. When your card is first issued, default limits are set automatically, and in the UK your daily limits are the same as your monthly limits. You can view all of your current limits any time in the Cards tab of the Wise app or website and adjust your daily or monthly limits as needed. Just keep in mind that the total amount can’t go above your overall account limits, so if you want to increase what you can use, you’ll need to raise your account limit as well. See here for more information.

Key takeaways UK residents can order the Wise card for a one-time fee of 7 GBP, with optional express delivery available from 10.85 GBP.

The card supports 40+ currencies and works in over 140 countries, making it useful for expats, travellers and anyone managing money internationally.

A digital card is available instantly as soon as you open an account in the Wise app, and can be added to Apple Pay or Google Wallet while you wait for your physical card.

Everyday spending, online shopping and ATM withdrawals are supported, with automatic conversion at the mid-market exchange rate if you don’t hold the local currency.

The Wise app lets you track spending by category, freeze or unfreeze your card, adjust limits and create virtual cards for safer online purchases.

Default spending and withdrawal limits apply when your card is first issued, but these can be adjusted in the app or on the website.

If you move to the UK from another eligible country, you can usually keep using your Wise card until it expires, and then order a replacement with your UK address.