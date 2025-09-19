GBP accounts in the UK

If you are moving to the UK, or already live there as an expat, digital nomad or international student, having a GBP account in the UK can help make it easier to manage your money in pounds. You can open a GBP account with a digital provider like Wise, or with a UK bank. Account types, features and fees vary a lot depending on the product you select – with options for everyday spending, saving and business needs. This guide covers all you need to know.

What is a GBP currency account? A GBP currency account is an account which lets you hold British pounds. Many GBP currency accounts also let you receive GBP payments, send money in GBP to others, or spend with a linked debit card. Some GBP currency accounts hold British pounds only, while others are multi-currency accounts which support GBP as well as EUR, USD, CAD, AUD and other currencies. Wise For convenient, cheap cross border transactions, check out Wise. Open a Wise account to hold and exchange GBP and 40+ other currencies, and order your Wise card to spend and withdraw in 150+ countries. Accounts offer ways to send money to 140+ countries and receive payments globally in GBP, USD, EUR and more with local or SWIFT account details. Go to website What can you do with a GBP account in the UK? So – why might you want a GBP account? Here are some common ways you might want to use your new British Pound account: Hold a balance in GBP: If you’re a new arrival in the UK and need to pay bills in British pounds, holding a balance in pounds can be a huge help.

Use your account to send GBP payments to others, to cover rent or a mortgage, pay for school or uni fees, or send money to family for example. Spend and withdraw GBP: With providers like Wise you can spend with a linked card, online and in person, and also get cash in the UK for spending day to day. Types of GBP accounts Here are the most common types of GBP accounts you’ll find in the UK market: GBP currency accounts: Standard UK accounts support only GBP and can be offered as current accounts for day to day use, or savings accounts to earn interest for example. Options are available from pretty much all UK banks, for personal and business use. Here are the accounts we’ve picked out for this review: Barclays GBP Account: Barclays has a full range of savings and current accounts in GBP. We’ve selected the Barclays Bank Account – a current account – for this review, which also has an optional travel wallet feature.

Lloyds has GBP current accounts and GBP savings accounts, including some with monthly fees. We’ve used the Classic Account in this guide, which has no ongoing charges to pay. Starling GBP Account: Digital bank Starling has GBP accounts which also offer add-on EUR accounts for personal customers, with no ongoing fees for a GBP account. Multi currency accounts: Multi-currency accounts support GBP as well as other currencies – providers like Wise let you hold over 40 currencies in one account. A multi-currency account allows you to convert between currencies whenever you want to. Some accounts offer ways to spend with a linked debit card, while most let you send payments in pounds and other currencies. Wise Account: Hold 40+ currencies, and get local account details for receiving 8+ currencies including GBP, and SWIFT details for receiving international payments in 20+ currencies easily.

Best GBP currency accounts in the UK If you’re living in the UK, having a GBP account is pretty much essential to allow you to spend easily, pay bills, and cover your day to day needs. However, picking the best GBP account for your specific situation might take a little thought. You can open a GBP account with a UK high street bank like Barclays or Lloyds, or with a digital only bank like Starling. These accounts are usually intended to hold GBP only, although you may also be able to add on some foreign currency account support as an extra if you like. As someone living an international lifestyle, having a multi-currency account which can hold GBP as well as other currencies might be more convenient. Digital providers like Wise offer ways to hold GBP alongside many other currencies, and offer both payment services and handy debit cards for daily spending online and in person. Here we’ve selected some different providers and banks offering GBP accounts for personal and business use, looking at convenience, cost and customer intention. We’ve got a closer look at each coming up right after the table, so you can decide if any suit your own unique needs. 💡 At a glance Wise Account Hold and exchange GBP and 40+ other currencies, spend with a Wise card in 150+ countries, send and receive payments globally in GBP, USD, EUR and more. Revolut Account Choose from 5 different account plans which all offer a debit card, and support 35+ currencies for holding and withdrawal. Travel perks available on some account tiers. Barclays Bank Account Barclays’ standard current account has no monthly fee and offers a travel wallet to add on multi-currency features if you need them. Lloyds Classic Account No ongoing fees with the Classic account, which supports GBP for holding and spending. Starling GBP Account Digital bank which has GBP accounts with no ongoing fees and a linked card – option to have eUR account balance for an additional fee. *Details correct at time of research – 18th September 2025 Wise GBP Account Open a Wise Account online or in the Wise app, for personal or business use, and hold GBP and 40+ other currencies all in the same account. You can exchange between currencies in the app with the mid-market rate and low, transparent fees, order an optional debit card for spending and cash withdrawals, and send and receive payments globally in GBP, USD and more. Accounts offer local and SWIFT details to receive payments, with no fee to receive GBP to your Wise account with local account information. There’s a small Wise fee to receive GBP SWIFT payments. Hold and exchange GBP and 40+ other currencies

Fees for GBP accounts in the UK The fees for GBP accounts can vary a lot depending on the account type and the provider or bank you select. Read the fee schedule carefully before you transact. Here are some fees to look out for: Monthly maintenance fee: You won’t usually find a monthly fee for most standard current accounts from UK banks, but costs may apply on premium account types. Providers like Wise don’t charge a maintenance fee.

How to open a GBP account in the UK How to open a GBP account might vary slightly depending on the provider or bank you choose. However, the process is relatively similar across most services. Before you start to open your account do check if you meet the eligibility criteria as banks may ask you to meet an age requirement, live in the UK and have a local UK mobile phone for example. You’ll then need to assemble the information and documents required by the provider – usually your proof of ID and address, and make your application. With banks: You can usually open a GBP account with a bank in the UK by downloading their app if you meet standard eligibility criteria. There are also often options to open your account online or in a branch if you don’t have standard documents or a local phone for example. With online providers: You’ll be able to open a GBP account with online specialist providers with your phone or laptop. Enter the personal and contact information required following the prompts, and upload images of the paperwork needed according to the onscreen instructions. Verification and onboarding is all managed digitally.

How to use your GBP account in the UK If you’re an expat in the UK, an international student, or a business owner trading in GBP, having a GBP account can help you cut costs and transact with less hassle. Having a multi-currency account in particular can make it easier to manage your money between your home currency and GBP, as well as any other currencies you need to receive, hold, send or spend. Here are some ways you may want to use your GBP account: Send international money transfers: If you need to pay bills in the UK, using a GBP account can make the transfer process simple and reduce the costs of currency conversion.

