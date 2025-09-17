Best way to receive money from abroad in the UK

What you need to know before receiving money from abroad If you’ve got a payment coming to you from overseas you’ll need to pass some information to the sender so your payment arrives safely. So – what bank details are needed to receive money in the UK, and what else is worth thinking about before your transfer arrives? Let’s kick off with the essential information you’ll need to understand before choosing a method to receive a payment from abroad in the UK. Key factors to consider Transfer fees and hidden costs: Your sender may have to pay a fee to process the transfer, but you could also pay a receiving fee, plus intermediary costs if the transfer is processed through SWIFT – check all the possible fees so you don’t get any surprises

Exchange rates and margins: If the currency exchange rate used includes a markup, you may find you get less than you expected in the end. Compare the rate used against the mid-market rate for your currency pair to check if any fees apply

Processing speed: Payments initiated through a bank may take 3 – 5 days if coming from outside of the SEPA area. SEPA payments are usually quicker, although since Brexit, processing does take a little longer – expect SEPA transfers to take one business day to arrive. Getting paid like a local using a multi-currency account from a provider like Wise can be pretty much instant

Required documentation: High value payments may require additional documentation to prove the source of the funds, and you'll also usually need ID to create an account with a bank or provider, or to collect a cash payment

Security and regulation: Make sure you use a reputable provider – all the services mentioned in this guide are safe to use, with in built digital and manual security features

High value payments may require additional documentation to prove the source of the funds, and you’ll also usually need ID to create an account with a bank or provider, or to collect a cash payment Security and regulation: Make sure you use a reputable provider – all the services mentioned in this guide are safe to use, with in built digital and manual security features What bank details are needed to receive money Expecting a payment to your bank? You’re probably wondering: what bank details do I give to receive money? The bank details needed to receive money can vary slightly depending on the currency you receive, the value of the payment and the country the person sending the money is based in. Usually you need to provide the following information to receive a payment to your bank or multi-currency account: Your name as shown on the account Your IBAN or account number Your bank or provider’s BIC/SWIFT code if requested Reason for the payment (required for some countries) Sort code for receiving GBP If you’re receiving a payment to a multi currency account in a foreign currency you might also need some extra information, like a BSB for AUD payments.

Comparison Table: Best ways to receive money from abroad We’ll look in this guide at 6 popular ways to receive money from abroad to the UK. First we have a summary of the methods examined, with more information and considerations coming right up afterwards: Method Fees Speed Receiving limits Best for Security level Multi-currency account Free to receive in 8+ currencies with Wise Local payments can arrive quickly or instantly High limits based on currency being sent Flexible, cheap incoming payments in GBP and foreign currencies Safe to use with in built digital security features Bank transfer SEPA transfers may be free to receive, but incoming non SEPA payments may have fees SEPA transfers can arrive in a day or so, non SEPA SWIFT payments may take 3 – 5 days to arrive in some cases Usually high or unlimited Receiving large amounts for deposit to your bank account Secure payments organised through traditional channels Online money transfer service Fees may apply depending on the bank you receive money to

No incoming fee for 8+ currencies if you receive to Wise Some payments can be fast or instant, others can take several days Set by money transfer service – Wise limits are usually very high Low cost ways to receive money to a bank account in GBP, with additional currencies if you receive to a multi-currency account Regulated providers are safe to use with strong antifraud measures Digital wallets Often no fee to receive a payment, but costs may apply if you need to convert currencies or withdraw Incoming payments from the same wallet type can be instant – other transfers may take a say or so Limits set by the provider – you also need to check the sending limit which can be fairly low Splitting bills and other small, same currency payments among friends Safe to use for payments to people you know and trust Cash pick up services Usually no receive fee, but the sending fees can be fairly high If the sender pays using a card or cash, the money may arrive instantly – otherwise you may wait a day or two Often pretty low limits apply, which are set by the provider who arranges the transfer Getting cash quickly to someone without access to bank account Security measures such as a reference number and ID requirements are in place International money orders Fees may apply to sender and recipient which may be high Sent by mail, which can mean waiting some time for arrival – then a further delay when cashing Variable limits set by providers More commonly used in some countries than others – less used in Europe than in the Americas Security can depend on the mail – which may be risky *Details correct at time of research – 15th September 2025

6 Best ways to receive money from abroad in the the UK To help you decide which way of receiving money will work best for you, here’s a more detailed look at some options commonly used by residents in the UK: 1 Multi-Currency Accounts (Wise, Revolut) The benefit of a multi-currency account is that you can receive the funds as the same currency as the one sender used for transferring. This means that you can save on currency exchange fees, and remain in control of conversion, even when the sender makes the transfer from their own bank. Providers like Wise offer domestic account details for 8+ major currencies like GBP, USD, EUR and AUD enabling customers to receive funds with no incoming payment fee. You can then choose to convert to GBP or leave in the original balance for later conversion or use. Other providers such as Revolut also offer multi-currency accounts with ways to receive payments with local and SWIFT account information. Typical fees: Free to receive in 8+ currencies with Wise Processing time: Local payments can arrive quickly or instantly Best for: Flexible, cheap incoming payments in GBP and foreign currencies 2. Bank transfers Your sender can make a transfer from their bank overseas, to yourUK bank account if you’d prefer to receive your money in pounds. Generally payments like this are managed through SWIFT if they’re sent from outside of the SEPA area. While SEPA payments can be quite cheap and fast, transfers from other regions and currencies can incur fairly high fees, including SWIFT costs which can be tricky to know in advance. If you’re receiving a payment from outside of SEPA, look at the transfer fee paid by the sender, possible intermediary fees which are deducted from the payment as it’s processed, and also any exchange rate markup applied to see the full cost of your payment. Receiving fees can also apply. Typical fees : SEPA transfers may be free to receive, but incoming non SEPA payments may have variable incoming payment fees, often up to about 7 GBP. Other fees include SWIFT costs and exchange fees, as well as any transfer fee paid by the sender Processing time : SEPA transfers can arrive in a day or so, non SEPA SWIFT payments may take 3 – 5 days to arrive in some cases Best for: Receiving large amounts for deposit to your bank account 2. Online money transfer services (Wise, Remitly) Your sender can transfer money to you using an online money transfer service like Wise or Remitly, to be received either to a bank account in GBP or a multi-currency account from a provider like Wise. If you’re using a Wise account to receive your payment you can get local details for 8+ currencies which have no incoming payment fee, or SWIFT details for 20+ currencies which let you get paid with a small fee. Wise currency exchange uses the mid-market rate with no hidden fees so you can then hold, send or spend your balance – or exchange to the currency you need with great rates and low fees. Typical fees: Fees may apply depending on the bank you receive money to. No incoming fee for 8+ currencies if you receive to Wise Processing time: Some payments can be fast or instant, others can take several days Best for: Low cost ways to receive money to a bank account in GBP, with additional currencies if you receive to a multi-currency account 4. Digital wallets (PayPal, Skrill) Digital wallets let you get paid instantly in many cases, and often offer easy transfer methods which only need your name and contact information. PayPal is a global provider of payments and other financial services – and a good option for sending a PayPal to PayPal transfer in the same currency. If you’re wondering how to receive money on PayPal, all you need to give the sender is your email. However, when getting paid by someone in a different currency this may be a pricey choice as fees apply for currency conversion. Skrill is another solid option, but also has fees built into its currency conversion rates which may mean it’s not ideal for cross border use. Typical fees: Often no fee to receive a payment, but costs may apply if you need to convert currencies or withdraw Processing time: Incoming payments from the same wallet type can be instant – other transfers may take a day or so Best for: Splitting bills and other small, same currency payments among friends 5. Cash pickup services (Western Union, MoneyGram) If you’re struggling to get to a bank or need to get cash quickly, a cash collection service from a provider like Western Union or MoneyGram may be a good choice. The sender can initiate the payment online or at an agent near them, and you can then use MoneyGram or Western Union to receive money in cash at a local location close to your home or work. Because these services are quite labour intensive, fees overall can be high – but they’re mainly covered by the sender. Typical fees: Usually no receive fee, but the sending fees can be fairly high Processing time: If the sender pays using a card or cash, the money may arrive instantly – otherwise you may wait a day or two Best for: Getting cash quickly to someone without access to bank account 6. International money orders An international money order looks a bit like a cheque which you can then mail to someone, for them to cash at a bank or similar agent location, and get their money. This is a more traditional method, which has largely fallen out of favour in Europe. It is theoretically still possible, but you may have to shop around to find a bank or provider which will cash your money order if you receive one. Fees can apply to both the sender, and to you as the recipient, which are set by the providers involved with processing the transaction. Typical fees: Fees may apply to sender and recipient which may be high Processing time: Sent by mail, which can mean waiting some time for arrival – then a further delay when cashing Best for: More commonly used in some countries than others – less used in Europe than in the Americas

Step-by-step guide: How to receive money from abroad Here’s a quick overview of the process you’re likely to follow if you need to receive a payment from overseas: Step 1: Choose Your Method You’ve got a few different ways to receive money in the UK, such as a deposit to a bank, digital wallet or multi-currency account, or a cash collection payment. Consider what’s the best method for you, and talk your options through with the sender to agree which to use. Step 2: Gather Required Information The details you need depend on the payment method you’ve selected. For digital wallet payments you may only need your email address or phone number, while for bank deposits you’ll need your banking information and account number. Double check what’s needed so you can pass all the details to the sender easily. Step 3: Share Details with Sender Once you’ve got everything ready you can send the information needed to the sender. If you’re sharing sensitive banking information, make sure you send the details securely. Once the sender has your details they can initiate the transfer at their end. Step 4: Track the Transfer The sender can now track the transfer, and depending on the payment type, you may also be able to log into an app or website to see where their money has got to on its journey. Step 5: Receive and Verify Funds Your money will be deposited to your nominated account – or if you’ve opted for a cash collection service you’ll need to go out to get your money in person. Once you’ve got your money you can double check it’s correct and you’re good to go.

How can I receive money safely? It’s normal to worry about security when sending and receiving international payments. Some good practice guidelines to make sure your money arrives safely include: Only use reputable, regulated and trusted providers to send and receive payments Before passing your payment information to the sender be sure to check and double check the details as incorrect or incomplete information may cause the transfer to fail Ask the sender to pass you the relevant reference for your payment, and any tracking option you can use to review where the money is Make sure you’ve checked how to contact your provider in case there are any issues with your transfer

What is the cheapest way to receive money? Finding the cheapest way to receive money may be harder than you think, because there are several different types of fee which can apply on any one payment. Calculating the cost of a bank transfer can be challenging due to exchange rate markups – which are fees – added when the money is converted, and possible intermediary bank fees which are deducted as the payment is processed. These fees can mean you get less than the sender intended – plus your own bank may charge a fee if your funds are deposited to your account directly. As an alternative, Wise offers transparent transfers, allowing you to see all fees and the exact amount the recipient will receive if you’re using local account information. There’s no Wise incoming fee for payment using local account details, and only a low flat fee for SWIFT transfers, which varies by currency. Tips to minimize costs when receiving money from abroad Here are a few tips to minimize costs when receiving money from abroad: Compare exchange rates and fees: The true costs of a transfer can include several different fees – look at the transfer fee, any exchange costs and third party fees from intermediaries and your own bank to get a full picture

Consider timing for better rates: If you're not in a hurry, you may find that by having the sender target a certain exchange rate you can get a better deal overall. Many providers like Wise allow you to set a rate alert so you can initiate a payment at the optimal time based on rate availability.

Use services with transparent pricing: Don't get caught out by unexpected fees – pricing methods for international payments can be very complicated, but choosing a transparent service makes it as simple as possible to see what you're really paying.

Receive funds with no incoming fee with Wise: Open a Wise multi-currency account to receive payments with no Wise fee in 8+ currencies using local account information

Open a Wise multi-currency account to receive payments with no Wise fee in 8+ currencies using local account information Avoid unnecessary currency conversions: Multi-currency accounts can also allow you to avoid currency conversion costs by receiving and holding foreign currency payments – spend the foreign currency balance next time you travel or have a bill to pay internationally instead of being forced to convert back to pounds

How long does it take to receive money from abroad? The amount of time it takes to receive money from abroad depends on the method used to process the payment. Other factors may also apply including the value of the transfer and where it’s coming from. Here are the average transfer times for common transfer methods in the UK: Processing time with mutli-currency accounts: Local payments can arrive quickly or instantly Processing time with bank transfers: SEPA transfers can arrive in a day or so, non SEPA SWIFT payments may take 3 – 5 days to arrive in some cases Processing time with digital wallets: Incoming payments from the same wallet type can be instant – other transfers may take a day or so Processing time with cash collection services: If the sender pays using a card or cash, the money may arrive instantly – otherwise you may wait a day or two

Common problems and how to solve them Hopefully you’ll receive your incoming payment to the UK with no hassle. In case you have any issues along the way, here are a few troubleshooting tips: Transfer Delays Your sender will often see a transfer delivery estimate when they initiate the payment which should tell you when to expect your money. If your payment is late, ask the sender to track the payment – or to give you the information so you can do so if the provider offers that option. The provider’s customer service may be able to help if you think a transfer is taking longer than it should. Missing Payments If a transfer fails it may have been returned back to the sender. Ask them in the first instance if they’ve received a refund on the payment. If this isn’t the case you can ask your own bank – although they may advise you that the sender’s bank needs to track the transfer from their end. If a payment appears to have gone missing you’ll need to work with your bank or provider and theirs, to establish where the money is. Incorrect Exchange Rates Exchange rates do change all the time, so if you get a rate that wasn’t quite what you expected, it may be because of movements on global markets. If you think there’s a problem with the rate used, ask the sender to check with – and if necessary, complain to – the provider which handled the payment in the first place. Documentation Issues Particularly for high value transfers, you may need to provide extra documents such as proof of the source of the funds, to send or receive the money. This is to comply with law, and is likely to be a step you can’t get around. The provider arranging the payment will be able to confirm what’s needed to send and to receive the funds.

Conclusion There are several different common ways to receive an incoming payment to the UK from abroad. There’s not one single best option – which works for you may vary based on your preferences, the value of the payment, where it’s coming from and how fast you need to get your hands on the money. This guide gives some ideas to get you started, including receiving your money to a powerful multi-currency account from Wise which offers no incoming payment fees on 8+ currencies using local account information. Ready to send or receive money? Compare our top-rated providers today.

FAQ How long does it take to receive money from abroad? The delivery time to receive a payment from abroad depends on the payment method. Some deposits to banks and mobile wallets can be pretty much instant, as can cash collection services. Other options may take 3 – 5 days. What’s the cheapest way to receive money from overseas? There’s often a low or no fee for the recipient when getting money from abroad, but the fees can be paid by the sender or deducted as the transfer is processed instead. Shop around, looking at methods with transparent pricing and easy payment options like the Wise account. What information do I need to provide to receive money? You may only need your name and contact information – or your full bank information including IBAN and BIC/SWIFT code. This depends on the method of payment selected. Check with the sender what’s required before you get started. Is it safe to receive money from abroad? With normal precautions it’s safe to receive money from abroad. Different methods have their own pros and cons, including around safety, so compare a few to decide which best fits your needs. Is Western Union safer than Bank transfer? Western Union and a bank transfer are both safe to use as long as you’re careful about checking the details used, and only paying someone you know and trust. All the providers covered in this guide are considered safe with normal precautions.