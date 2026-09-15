Which countries have a double tax agreement with the UK?

Key takeaways Treaty network: The UK has tax treaties with many countries, but the official HMRC tax treaties collection is the source to check for live treaty status.

The UK has tax treaties with many countries, but the official HMRC tax treaties collection is the source to check for live treaty status. Relief rather than exemption: A treaty does not usually wipe out tax. It can decide which country taxes first, where you claim relief, or whether a foreign tax credit applies.

A treaty does not usually wipe out tax. It can decide which country taxes first, where you claim relief, or whether a foreign tax credit applies. Tax residence: Your residence position matters before anything else. For UK purposes, the tax year runs from 6 April to 5 April, and dual residence can trigger treaty tie-breaker rules.

Your residence position matters before anything else. For UK purposes, the tax year runs from 6 April to 5 April, and dual residence can trigger treaty tie-breaker rules. Income type: Employment income, pensions, rent, dividends, bank interest, and gains can be treated differently under the same agreement.

Employment income, pensions, rent, dividends, bank interest, and gains can be treated differently under the same agreement. Claims: Relief is not always automatic. You may need a form, a refund claim, or Foreign Tax Credit Relief through your tax return.

Relief is not always automatic. You may need a form, a refund claim, or Foreign Tax Credit Relief through your tax return. No treaty: You may still be able to claim unilateral relief, depending on the circumstances, but you should keep proof of foreign tax paid and check both countries’ filing rules. Wise for managing money across UK tax treaty countries If you earn in one country and pay tax in another, keep clear records and know your net amounts in GBP. A Wise account can help you hold and convert currencies, send payments, and download transfer statements for your files. Open a Wise account No commitment required

What a UK double tax agreement actually means A double tax agreement is a treaty between the UK and another country that aims to stop the same income being taxed twice in full. In practice, it usually allocates taxing rights between the two countries rather than making the income tax-free. One thing worth knowing is that you often need both domestic tax rules and treaty rules. A UK resident with rental income from Spain, for example, may be taxable in Spain on that property income and may also need to report the income in the UK, with relief potentially available under the treaty and UK rules. It can decide which country has the main right to tax a specific income stream.

It can reduce withholding tax, which is tax taken off at source before the money reaches you.

It can tell you whether relief should be claimed as an exemption, a refund, or a credit against tax due elsewhere.

It can leave some items outside its scope, which is why checking the exact treaty article matters. Why a treaty does not always mean tax-free income A common question is whether a treaty means you will pay no tax. Usually it does not, because many UK tax treaties work through reduced withholding, credit relief, or a rule that lets one country tax first and the other give relief later. If the foreign rate is higher than the UK rate, the treaty may stop you paying twice, but it may not lower you below the higher rate. If the UK rate is higher, you may still owe something in the UK after credit is given.

Which countries have a double tax agreement with the UK? The UK has a large treaty network, and the HMRC tax treaties collection is the best place to confirm whether a country is covered. The table below is a practical snapshot of treaty countries readers commonly look for, but you should still verify live status on HMRC before acting. Region Treaty countries readers commonly check Europe Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland Americas Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, USA Middle East and Africa Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates Asia and Pacific Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam This table is a practical snapshot rather than a complete legal list. Treaty status, protocols, and effective dates should be checked against HMRC’s live collection before publication or action. HMRC’s collection also includes many other treaty partners, some territories, and historic entries, so do not rely on a standalone double taxation agreement UK list. Where to check the official HMRC list Open HMRC’s treaty collection, then work from the relevant country page rather than from a blog summary. Check the publication or update details, open the treaty text or digest if available, and confirm that the document matches your country and tax year. 1 Go to the HMRC tax treaties collection and select your country. 2 Open the country page, then look for the treaty text, any protocol changes, and any HMRC digest or claim form linked nearby. 3 Read the article that matches your income type, and check whether the page says anything about dates, amended wording, or special rules. HMRC’s Tax treaties collection lists current UK tax treaty pages by country and includes publication and update information.

How to check whether a treaty helps in your situation Finding your country on the list is only the first step. To work out how double taxation relief may apply in the UK, follow the decision process in order. 1 Confirm the country and the live treaty status. Start with HMRC’s collection, not a copied article or forum post. 2 Check your tax residence for the right tax year. In the UK, that usually means looking at the Statutory Residence Test and then any dual-residence tie-breaker in the treaty. 3 Identify the income type. A salary, private pension, government pension, dividend, rental profit, bank interest, or capital gain can follow different treaty articles. 4 Read the treaty article or HMRC digest that matches that income. If the wording is unclear, check whether you need HMRC double taxation relief, a foreign tax credit, or a claim in the other country first. 5 Keep records before you file. Do not rely on a summary page without keeping the treaty article, proof of residence, and proof of tax paid. Check your tax residence first Tax residence helps determine which country starts with the right to tax your worldwide income, and it also shapes how you claim relief. For UK purposes, the main starting point is HMRC’s Statutory Residence Test, which looks at your days in the UK and your ties to the country. If both countries treat you as resident, the treaty may use tie-breaker rules, sometimes called dual tax residence UK rules, to decide which residence counts for treaty purposes. This matters before you read the income article, because the same pension or rental payment can be treated differently depending on where you are treaty-resident. Match the treaty to the income type A common mistake is reading only the country name and missing the article that covers your actual income. If you are also dealing with US filing duties, Expatica’s separate guide on filing US taxes abroad may help, but you still need the UK treaty article for the UK side. Employment income: check where the work is physically done and whether short-term work rules apply.

check where the work is physically done and whether short-term work rules apply. Private pensions: many treaties cover them, but the country with taxing rights can vary.

many treaties cover them, but the country with taxing rights can vary. Government pensions: these often have separate rules and may be taxed differently from private pensions.

these often have separate rules and may be taxed differently from private pensions. Dividends and bank interest: look for withholding limits and credit relief wording.

look for withholding limits and credit relief wording. Rental income: property income is often taxed where the property sits, with relief given elsewhere.

property income is often taxed where the property sits, with relief given elsewhere. Gains: some gains are covered differently, and UK residential property can need extra caution.

What UK tax treaties usually cover and what they may not Most income tax treaties focus on who taxes income or gains first and how the other country gives relief. They commonly cover employment income, many private pensions, dividends, interest, royalties, business profits, and some capital gains. The treaty is only part of the answer. You still need to compare it with local domestic rules, because a country can tax under its own law first and only then give relief or ask you to claim it. Topic Usually covered by an income tax treaty? What to check next Employment income Usually yes Check where the work was done and whether residence or short-term work rules shift the taxing right Pensions and annuities Often yes, but article wording varies Check whether the payment is private or government and use Expatica’s retirement in the UK guide for wider pension context Dividends, interest, and royalties Often yes Check withholding limits, beneficial ownership wording, and whether credit relief is claimed at source or on return Rental income and property gains Mixed, with extra caution needed Check where the property is located, and remember that UK residential property gains can follow separate rules Inheritance tax and social security Usually no, or not in the same treaty Check separate inheritance tax conventions or social security agreements Treaty coverage varies by agreement and income type. Use the relevant treaty text, protocol, and current HMRC guidance before relying on this summary. Retirement Retirement in the UK: top questions answered Read more Do not confuse income tax treaties with inheritance tax or social security agreements Income tax treaty: this is the agreement you use for wages, rent, dividends, interest, pensions, or some gains.

this is the agreement you use for wages, rent, dividends, interest, pensions, or some gains. Inheritance tax convention: this is different. HMRC has separate guidance on Inheritance Tax: Double Taxation Relief because estate and gift taxes are not handled in the same way.

this is different. HMRC has separate guidance on Inheritance Tax: Double Taxation Relief because estate and gift taxes are not handled in the same way. Social security agreement: this deals with contributions and benefit coordination, not with your income tax bill. An expat can rely on one set of rules for pension contributions and a different treaty article for the pension income itself. In practice, a retired person in France might use an income tax treaty to check how a pension is taxed, while using a separate inheritance tax framework for an estate question. A country appearing in one system does not guarantee the same treatment in the other.

What if there is no double tax agreement with the UK? If you are UK-resident and your foreign income comes from a country that does not have a double tax agreement with the UK, that does not automatically mean no relief is available. HMRC says you can usually still get relief for foreign tax already paid, unless the foreign tax does not correspond to UK Income Tax or Capital Gains Tax. If you are non-UK resident with UK income, the position can differ, so check the rules in your country of residence and the relevant HMRC guidance. You may still need to file in both countries, report the income in both places, and then use the correct relief method instead of assuming the issue disappears. Keep proof of foreign tax paid, such as assessments, certificates, or withholding statements.

Check whether the UK expects the claim on your income tax return in the UK for that tax year.

Verify whether the other country has its own relief form or certificate of residence requirement.

Speak to a qualified adviser if the amounts are large, the residency position is unclear, or the income involves property, pensions, or mixed gains. Taxes How to file income taxes in the UK in 2026 Read more