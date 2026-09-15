Non-dom tax status in the UK

What does non-dom tax status mean in the UK? Historically, a non-dom was someone who was UK tax resident but whose domicile, meaning their permanent home under general law, was outside the UK. Under the old rules, that status could affect how foreign income and gains were taxed. A common question is whether non-dom meant “not taxed in the UK”. It did not. UK-source income and gains were still in scope, and the special treatment mainly mattered for overseas income, gains, and the way money was brought into the UK. Domicile vs residence: why they are not the same Residence and domicile are different ideas. Residence is a tax concept based on where you live and spend time in a tax year, while domicile is a deeper legal connection linked to your permanent home or the place you ultimately belong. That is why someone could be tax resident in the UK without being UK domiciled. It is also why your nationality, visa, or passport did not automatically decide your domicile, even though they could be part of the wider picture. What the remittance basis meant Before 6 April 2025, some UK residents who were not domiciled in the UK could claim the remittance basis. In simple terms, that meant foreign income and gains were generally taxed in the UK only if they were remitted, or brought, into the UK. The remittance basis was never a blank cheque. Claiming it could mean losing certain UK tax allowances, and some longer-term UK residents also faced an annual charge to use it. For the older background, GOV.UK still keeps guidance on ‘Non-domiciled’ residents and the RDR1 residence and domicile guide. Money Management International money transfers in the UK Read more

What changed from 6 April 2025? From 6 April 2025, the UK moved away from the old non-dom model for income and gains tax. The broad direction is simpler to describe than the detail: the system now focuses far more on whether you are UK resident, not on whether you are domiciled outside the UK. The new residence-based Foreign Income and Gains (FIG) regime The replacement is the Foreign Income and Gains, or FIG, regime. Broadly, HMRC says this can give relief on eligible foreign income and gains for up to the first four tax years of UK residence, but only for qualifying new residents who have been non-UK resident for at least 10 consecutive tax years before coming to the UK. This is different from the old non-dom system in two important ways. First, it is residence-based. Second, it is time-limited. A common misunderstanding is that every new arrival gets four years automatically, but claims must be made and the 10-year non-residence test matters. You can check the current rules on GOV.UK’s 4-year FIG regime guidance. What happened to the old remittance basis The old remittance basis ended for current use from 6 April 2025. In practical terms, you can no longer rely on non-dom status in the old sense for future tax years from that date onward. However, old years do not simply disappear. If you used the remittance basis before 6 April 2025, historic income, gains, structures, or account records may still matter. This is where many readers need tailored advice, because the tax year when money arose can still be relevant even if the main regime has changed. Money Management Wills and estate planning in the UK Read more

Who is likely to be affected by the changes? The reforms do not affect every international resident in the same way. The key question is usually not “am I an expat?” but “how long have I been resident, and what overseas income, gains, or assets do I still have?” New arrivals in the UK If you have recently moved to the UK after a long period abroad, the new FIG regime may be the first thing to check. The risk here is assuming that a recent move alone is enough, when the real test is whether you were non-UK resident for the required 10 consecutive tax years beforehand. This is different from the old non-dom conversation, which centred on domicile. For many new arrivals, residence history now matters more than personal background or long-term family origin. Long-term residents and deemed domiciled individuals Long-term residents should pay close attention because the UK had already tightened the old regime through deemed domicile rules. Before the 2025 change, some people lost access to the remittance basis after being resident in the UK for long enough. From a reader point of view, this means two layers may matter at once. Your historic status may explain what happened in earlier tax years, but your current tax position now sits inside a newer residence-based framework. People with overseas income, gains, trusts, or family assets If you still have income from abroad, investments outside the UK, family trusts, or inherited overseas assets, the changes are more likely to matter. The more cross-border moving parts you have, the more important it becomes to review dates, ownership, and where income or gains actually arose. Trusts and family structures are often where plain-English articles stop being enough. You do not need to master the technical rules yourself, but you do need to know when the facts become too complex for a general guide.

How do domicile, residence, and deemed domicile differ? These terms are often used together, which makes them easy to confuse. They are not interchangeable. Domicile Domicile is the broadest and most personal concept of the three. Under UK law, it is linked to your permanent home and can depend on where your domicile of origin began and whether you later established a domicile of choice somewhere else. In practice, domicile is about long-term connection and intention, not just where you happen to live this year. That is why HMRC treats it as distinct from residence and why it can be difficult to determine in more complex cases. Tax residence Tax residence is about a specific tax year. HMRC uses the Statutory Residence Test to work out whether you are UK resident, based on factors such as days in the UK, work patterns, homes, and other ties. This is the concept that now carries much more weight under the post-6 April 2025 system. If you are not sure whether you are resident, start there before thinking about anything else, and review the wider UK tax system if you need a broader refresher. Taxes British taxes: understanding the UK tax system in 2026 Read more Deemed domicile Deemed domicile was a statutory tax concept used before the 2025 reform. It did not mean your actual common-law domicile had changed. It meant the tax system treated you as domiciled for certain purposes once you met certain conditions, such as long UK residence. For the tax rules covered here, deemed domicile is now mainly a historical concept. It can still matter when looking back at older tax years and under certain transitional rules, but it is no longer the main framework for new years from 6 April 2025.

What should expats in the UK check now? Most readers do not need a full technical analysis on day one. They do need a sensible checklist. Your UK residence position Start by confirming whether you are actually UK tax resident for the tax year in question. Arrival dates, departure dates, split-year treatment, and work patterns can all change the answer. If you are unsure, do not guess based on where you rent or where your salary lands. Residence is a formal tax test, and getting it wrong can affect everything that follows. Overseas income and gains Next, map out what foreign income and gains you still have. That might include overseas salary, dividends, rental income, bank interest, share sales, or inherited assets outside the UK. The practical point is record keeping. Note when the income arose, where it arose, and whether it relates to a pre- or post-6 April 2025 period. If you may qualify for FIG, remember that it is claim-based, not automatic. Inheritance tax and estate planning Inheritance tax deserves its own review because the post-2025 changes are not only about income tax. HMRC now uses long-term UK residence rules for inheritance tax from 6 April 2025, which means some overseas assets may come into scope once you are treated as a long-term UK resident. If your family situation spans more than one country, review both inheritance tax in the UK and wills and estate planning in the UK. This is also a good time to check how your retirement arrangements fit into the wider picture by reviewing pensions in the UK. Taxes Inheritance law and estate taxes in the UK Read more Trusts and family structures Trusts, offshore companies, and shared family holdings often need specialist advice. The key reason is that the tax effect may depend on who settled the structure, when it was set up, where assets sit, and whether the relevant income or gains are historic or current. This is one area where “I will sort it out later” can become expensive. Even if you do not act immediately, it helps to gather the documents now so an adviser can review them properly.