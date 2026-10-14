Receiving gift money from abroad: UK tax rules

If you’re receiving money from family or friends overseas, the practical questions are usually less about day‑one UK tax and more about what happens next: whether the transfer is clearly a gift (not pay, a loan, or a trust payment), what evidence you may need for bank or solicitor checks, and when inheritance tax rules—such as the seven‑year rule—could become relevant. This guide explains the definitions, common grey areas, and the records that can help. The contents of this article are for informational purposes only and do not constitute legal or tax advice. Decisions related to tax should be made after thorough research, consultation, and verification with a qualified financial or legal adviser.

Key takeaways A genuine cash gift from abroad is not normally subject to UK Income Tax for the recipient.

The amount alone does not usually change that answer, but large transfers are more likely to trigger bank or solicitor checks.

Tax can still arise later if the money earns interest, dividends, or investment gains after you receive it.

Inheritance Tax can matter where the donor and the gift fall within the scope of UK Inheritance Tax. If so, gifts made within seven years before death may affect the tax calculation.

You do not usually declare a simple cash gift just because it arrived, but good records can save problems later with HMRC, probate, lenders, or conveyancing. Wise: receive gift money from abroad and keep a clear paper trail Receive money from abroad and keep transfer records in one place.

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What counts as gift money from abroad? Before looking at tax, it helps to define the transfer properly. A payment reference that says “gift” is helpful, but HMRC and your bank will still care about what the money really is. Cash gifts, family support, and when a payment is not really a gift A genuine gift is money given with no obligation to repay it and no work, service, or asset being provided in return. For example, if your parents in India send you money for rent or settling-in costs and make clear it is non-repayable, that is treated very differently from earnings. Calling a transfer a gift does not settle it. If the money is really freelance income, wages, rent, a company payment, or a loan later written off, it may need different tax treatment. A client in Dubai paying your invoice is not making a gift, even if the transfer note uses that word. Why cash gifts and physical gifts follow different UK rules This article is about money transfers, not parcels. GOV.UK’s gifts sent from abroad page deals with goods that can trigger customs or import VAT, which is a separate question from receiving cash into your account. A quick myth-buster helps here: the customs page is useful for a birthday package, not for money landing in your current account. A bank transfer of money is not the same as a parcel arriving through customs.

Jewellery, electronics, or other goods sent from abroad can follow customs and VAT rules instead.

If you receive both money and goods from the same relative, treat them as two separate issues.

Do you pay tax on gift money you receive in the UK? For most readers, the answer is no. The gift itself is not normally taxed as income when it arrives, but later income from the money and inheritance tax can still matter. When a genuine cash gift is usually not subject to UK Income Tax GOV.UK’s foreign income overview covers things like wages, pensions, rental income, savings interest, and investment income. A personal cash gift sits outside that list, which is why money from parents abroad for living costs, education, or a house deposit is not taxed as income just because you received it in the UK. A £25,000 transfer from your mother in the UAE does not become Income Tax simply because it is large. What changes is the chance that a bank, a solicitor, or HMRC may want evidence of who sent it and why. When tax can still arise after you receive the money Once the money is yours, normal UK tax rules can apply to what it earns later. If you put the gift into a savings account, the interest may be taxable. If you invest it, dividends or capital gains may also fall under the usual UK rules. Different rules may apply if part of the transfer is actually pay for work, rent, a trust distribution, or another taxable receipt. The important test is what the payment represents in practice, not which country it came from. Taxes British taxes: understanding the UK tax system Read more

When inheritance tax can apply to gifts from abroad The main UK tax risk linked to a genuine gift is inheritance tax. That is why many expats who feel relaxed after the Income Tax answer still need to read this section carefully. How the seven-year rule works HMRC’s rules on giving gifts say that gifts made more than seven years before death are usually outside Inheritance Tax. If the donor dies within seven years, non-exempt gifts can still count when working out whether tax is due. Think of it like this. Non-exempt gifts are looked at in date order, starting with the oldest within the seven-year period. They use up the donor’s available nil-rate band before the rest of the estate. Taper relief can reduce the tax rate on some gifts made three to seven years before death, but only if the total relevant gifts exceed the threshold. At the time of writing, the standard nil-rate band remains £325,000. It is sensible to confirm the live HMRC page before acting. Who usually pays, and when the recipient could become liable Inheritance Tax due on gifts is usually paid by the estate. However, if gifts within the seven years before death exceed the available Inheritance Tax threshold, a recipient can become responsible for tax due on their gift. This only matters where the gift is within the scope of UK Inheritance Tax in the first place. HMRC’s guidance on working out Inheritance Tax due on gifts explains that a recipient can become liable in some situations when gifts within seven years go over the available threshold.In practice, a large transfer from an overseas parent or relative can therefore matter later if the gift falls within the scope of UK Inheritance Tax and the donor dies within seven years. For a wider overview, see Expatica’s guide to inheritance tax in the UK. Taxes Inheritance law and estate taxes in the UK Read more Common exemptions and lower-risk situations HMRC also allows several reliefs and exemptions, so many family transfers never produce an Inheritance Tax bill. An annual exemption of £3,000 can apply each tax year.

Small gifts of up to £250 per person can be exempt in the right circumstances.

Wedding or civil partnership gifts can have their own limits.

Regular gifts out of income can also be exempt if the conditions are met. The UK tax year runs from 6 April to 5 April, which matters when you check how annual exemptions were used.

What expats should check before accepting a large overseas gift Large overseas gifts often raise admin questions before anything else. If you prepare the paperwork early, you are less likely to face delays when the money arrives. Source of funds, anti-money laundering checks, and bank questions Major local banks and payment providers may ask where a large transfer came from, especially if the amount is unusual for your account activity. That does not automatically mean tax is due. It usually means the provider wants to satisfy anti-money laundering rules and understand the source of funds. If you are still deciding how the money should be sent, the operational side of international money transfers in the UK also matters. Whether the money comes through Barclays, HSBC UK, Lloyds, NatWest, or Wise, you may be asked for the same core documents. Money Management International money transfers in the UK Read more The donor’s full name and relationship to you

A simple gift letter confirming the money is a gift and does not need repaying

The transfer confirmation or payment receipt

Proof of the donor’s identity if a bank or solicitor asks for it

Source-of-funds evidence for very large sums, such as account history or sale documents When gifts can affect a mortgage, house purchase, or visa paperwork Even where no UK Income Tax is due, a gifted deposit or support payment can still matter to a lender, solicitor, or immigration adviser. A lender may want proof that the money is not a repayable loan. A solicitor may need to trace where the funds came from before completion. A realistic example is parents in the US sending part of a deposit for a flat in London. The money itself may still be a genuine gift, but the buyer can be asked for a gift letter, donor ID, transfer evidence, and several months of statements. Requirements vary by institution, and translated documents may sometimes be needed if the paperwork is not in English.