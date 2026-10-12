RSU tax in the UK for expats

RSUs are usually taxed as employment income when they vest in the UK, and any later rise or fall in value can create a Capital Gains Tax question when you sell. If you are new to Britain, the UK tax system helps with the basics, but RSUs sit inside technical employee share scheme rules. The answer can change with your work location, payroll setup, and records. This guide explains when UK tax usually applies, what HMRC may still expect after vesting, and when specialist advice is sensible. This article is for general information only, not tax, legal, investment, or financial advice.

Key takeaways There is usually no UK tax at grant.

RSUs are usually taxed as employment income at vesting, and National Insurance may apply then too.

Selling later can trigger Capital Gains Tax on any post-vest movement.

Moving to the UK during vesting can change the answer because residence, workdays, payroll, and treaty rules may all matter.

Sell to cover can fund payroll deductions, but you may still need Self Assessment or cross-border relief. Wise for managing RSU proceeds across currencies Hold USD/EUR proceeds and convert to GBP only when you need it.

Convert at the mid-market rate with fees shown upfront.

Send money to your UK bank and keep a clear transfer record. Check Wise rates for USD/EUR→GBP conversions No commitment required

What are RSUs and why do expats need to track them? Restricted stock units, or RSUs, are a promise to give you shares later if certain conditions are met, usually time in role, performance, or both. You do not usually receive actual shares on the grant date. For expats, the dates matter because residence, payroll country, and work location can change between grant and vesting. That can alter which country taxes the award first and what HMRC may want to see. Grant date: the company promises the award. In standard cases, this is not the main UK tax point.

the company promises the award. In standard cases, this is not the main UK tax point. Vesting date: the award turns into shares or a cash equivalent. This is usually the main tax point for RSUs in the UK, so keep the vesting notice, share value, and GBP exchange-rate record.

the award turns into shares or a cash equivalent. This is usually the main tax point for RSUs in the UK, so keep the vesting notice, share value, and GBP exchange-rate record. Sale date: if you sell later, any post-vest price movement can lead to a later Capital Gains Tax calculation. Save documents for all three stages, but pay special attention to vesting-day value and exchange-rate evidence if the stock is priced in another currency.

How are RSUs taxed at vesting in the UK? Under HMRC’s employee share scheme rules, non-tax-advantaged awards are usually taxed as employment income when the shares are acquired. For RSUs, that normally means the market value at vesting, translated into GBP if the stock is priced in another currency. Tax point Likely UK tax Who usually collects it What you should verify Grant Usually none in standard RSU cases Nobody yet Grant agreement and vesting schedule Vesting Income Tax and possibly National Insurance Employer payroll Vesting-day value, GBP conversion, payslip, and any shares sold to cover Sale Potential Capital Gains Tax on post-vest movement Often you through Self Assessment, if reportable Base cost, fees, sale proceeds, and whether you have multiple vesting tranches Income Tax and National Insurance on vesting That value is added to your employment income for the tax year. For 2026/27, HMRC’s main Income Tax bands for England, Wales and Northern Ireland are 20%, 40%, and 45%, and employee National Insurance can also arise. Some employee share arrangements allow the employer and employee to agree or jointly elect for the employee to meet certain employer secondary National Insurance liabilities. Whether this applies to your RSU arrangement depends on its legal structure, so check the plan documents and any election you signed rather than assuming it applies. Worked example Amount Shares vesting 100 Vesting value per share £20 Employment income added for the tax year £2,000 Shares sold to cover payroll deductions 40 Shares left after sell to cover 60 The point is simple: the employment income is based on value at vesting, not on what you do with the shares later. What if your employer uses sell to cover? Sell to cover funds PAYE and National Insurance from the sale proceeds, but it does not settle every filing question. Your employer or plan administrator sells part of the vested shares straight away and uses the cash for deductions. Check that the vesting notice, broker confirmation, and payslip all show the same share count, vesting-day price, and tax withheld. Keep the trade confirmation, vesting statement, payroll slip, and any foreign-exchange record shown in the portal.

How are cross-border RSUs taxed if you moved to the UK? Cross-border cases are harder because HMRC may look beyond the vesting date. Where the award was earned, where you worked during vesting, and how payroll operated across countries can all matter. Check Why it matters What to gather Where you worked during vesting The award may relate to duties performed in more than one country Workday records, travel dates, and grant or vest schedule Where tax was withheld first Foreign payroll deductions do not automatically settle the UK result Overseas payslips, broker statements, and tax certificates Whether you were UK resident for the tax year Residence can affect what falls into UK reporting Arrival date, split-year analysis, and tax-year notes Whether treaty relief may be needed Relief depends on the treaty and income type Treaty reference, foreign tax evidence, and adviser notes if used Taxes British taxes: understanding the UK tax system in 2026 Read more When UK residence and workdays change the tax position If part of the vesting period was spent outside the UK, the award may need a cross-border review rather than a one-country answer. UK residence for the year, UK workdays during vesting, arrival timing, and the exact grant and vest dates can all matter. Double taxation relief and foreign tax credits Paying foreign tax first does not automatically cancel the UK position, but it can matter when you claim relief. Start with HMRC guidance on tax on foreign income if you’re taxed twice and check whether you may need foreign tax credit relief, treaty paperwork, or a certificate of residence. Relief is not always full or automatic. The answer depends on the treaty, the type of income, when it was taxed abroad, and how the foreign withholding matches the UK charge. US-listed shares, dividends and Form W-8BEN If your employer uses a US broker or your vested shares later pay US-source dividends, you may be asked for Form W-8BEN. The form goes to the withholding agent or broker, not to HMRC, and it is mainly used to certify foreign status and claim any applicable treaty rate on certain US withholding. It is separate from your HMRC reporting and it will not answer every RSU question by itself. Follow your broker’s current instructions rather than relying on an old form saved from a previous employer. If the award spans two countries or two payrolls, specialist advice is usually worth it before you file.

What tax do you pay when you sell vested RSUs? Once shares have vested, a later sale is a separate step. The later tax question is about any movement after vesting, not the whole value again. If you hold several tranches from different vest dates, later calculations can become more involved, so keep each vest notice and sale confirmation. Capital Gains Tax after vesting For a simple single-tranche case, the vesting-day value usually becomes the starting base cost for later gain calculations. If the share price rises after vesting and you sell later, that later growth may fall within Capital Gains Tax rather than Income Tax. For 2026/27, the annual Capital Gains Tax exempt amount is £3,000 for most individuals. However, different rules can apply to qualifying new residents who claim Foreign Income and Gains relief or Overseas Workday Relief, so check HMRC’s current Capital Gains Tax rates and allowances before filing. Is selling straight away simpler? Selling soon after vesting can be simpler because there may be little or no extra gain between vesting and sale, which can reduce later admin. Holding longer can add market risk, dividends, foreign paperwork, and more record-keeping. This is not investment advice. The practical question is whether you want ongoing exposure to one company’s share price after the employment tax event has already happened.

How do you report RSUs to HMRC? Payroll withholding is often not the end of the job. If figures do not match, if you sold later, or if cross-border relief is involved, HMRC may still expect a filing. Compare each vesting notice with your payslip and broker statement. Keep a consistent GBP record of vesting values, sale proceeds, fees, and any foreign tax paid. Diarise the filing and payment deadlines for the relevant UK tax year. Document Why keep it Grant agreement Shows the original award terms and timeline Vesting notice Confirms vest date, number of shares, and value Payslip Shows PAYE and National Insurance withheld Broker statement Confirms sell to cover trades or later sales Foreign tax statement Supports double-tax relief or foreign credit claims When Self Assessment may still be required Self Assessment may still be needed if payroll did not fully collect the UK tax, if you need to report later gains or foreign income, or if you want to claim cross-border relief. HMRC’s standard Self Assessment timetable generally requires you to tell HMRC by 5 October after the end of the relevant tax year, submit a paper return by 31 October, and file online and pay by 31 January. A further payment-on-account deadline can fall on 31 July where it applies. If you need the wider process, Expatica’s guide to filing income taxes in the UK explains the standard route, and HMRC keeps the current Self Assessment deadlines on GOV.UK. Taxes How to file income taxes in the UK in 2026 Read more Documents to keep before and after moving Keep the items in the table above plus any travel logs, workday records, final overseas payslips, and exchange-rate evidence used in your UK calculations.