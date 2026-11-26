On £25,000, you would pay about £40 less income tax in Scotland in 2026/27, while at £50,000, you would pay about £1,496 more. For expats moving between England and Scotland, the result depends on where you live, what kind of income you have, and whether HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has your details right. This guide compares the official 2026/27 bands, explains who counts as a Scottish taxpayer, and covers common moves inside the UK.
This guide is for general information only and does not constitute personal tax or legal advice. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and may change. The rates and examples below relate to the 2026/27 tax year and were checked against official UK sources.
Key takeaways
- Scottish rates usually apply if HMRC sees you as living in Scotland for tax purposes, even if your employer is in England.
- England and Scotland share the same Personal Allowance, but Scotland has more income tax bands and reaches 42% earlier.
- In 2026/27, some lower earners pay slightly less income tax in Scotland, while many middle and higher earners pay more.
- Scottish rates generally apply to wages, self-employment income, pensions, and rental income. Savings interest and dividend tax rates are generally UK-wide.
- National Insurance is not different just because you live in Scotland. It remains a UK-wide deduction, even though some other taxes are devolved.
- What to check now: your payslip tax code, the address HMRC holds, and the tax year shown on any rate table or calculator.
Wise Account for managing money across borders
- Receive money from abroad in supported currencies
- Hold and convert money into GBP
- Manage cross-border payments separately from tax admin
Income tax rates in Scotland and England at a glance
England and Scotland sit inside the same UK tax system, but they do not use the same bands for non-savings, non-dividend income. That is why 2 people on the same salary can pay different amounts after a move.
The shape of the bands explains why the difference flips as income rises. Scotland has more steps between the Personal Allowance and the higher rates, while England makes fewer jumps.
2026/27 tax bands side by side
For the 2026/27 tax year, which runs from 6 April 2026 to 5 April 2027, the official HMRC rates for England and Scottish Income Tax bands are:
|Country
|Taxable income band
|Rate
|Quick note
|England
|Up to £12,570
|0%
|Standard Personal Allowance
|England
|£12,571 to £50,270
|20%
|Basic rate
|England
|£50,271 to £125,140
|40%
|Higher rate
|England
|Over £125,140
|45%
|Additional rate
|Scotland
|Up to £12,570
|0%
|Standard Personal Allowance
|Scotland
|£12,571 to £16,537
|19%
|Starter rate
|Scotland
|£16,538 to £29,526
|20%
|Basic rate
|Scotland
|£29,527 to £43,662
|21%
|Intermediate rate
|Scotland
|£43,663 to £75,000
|42%
|Higher rate
|Scotland
|£75,001 to £125,140
|45%
|Advanced rate
|Scotland
|Over £125,140
|48%
|Top rate
These bands assume the standard Personal Allowance of £12,570. If your adjusted net income exceeds £100,000, your Personal Allowance is reduced by £1 for every £2 above that threshold. Your actual income tax calculation may therefore differ from a simple application of the headline bands.
Scotland has 6 taxable bands above the Personal Allowance, while England has 3. That earlier move into the 42% band drives much of the gap at mid-to-higher salaries.
For a broader overview of income tax, National Insurance, and other UK taxes, see Expatica’s guide to British taxes: understanding the UK tax system.
Which types of income use Scottish rates
Scottish bands do not cover every type of income. They usually apply to wages, most pension income, self-employment profits, and other non-savings, non-dividend income, which can include rental profits.
Savings interest and dividend tax rates are generally UK-wide. So a Scottish address can change the income tax on your payslip without changing the rate that applies to interest from a bank account or dividends from shares.
If you have overseas income or a mixed setup, check HMRC guidance before relying on this comparison alone.
Who counts as a Scottish taxpayer
This is the rule that decides whether the Scottish or English income tax bands apply to you. Under HMRC’s Scottish taxpayer guidance, the starting point is where you live and where your main home is, not where your employer is based, where the office sits, or where payroll is run from.
A practical check is to ask whether any of these points fit your situation:
- Your main home is in Scotland.
- You have more than 1 home in the UK, but your closest connection is to the Scottish one.
- You do not have a settled home, but you spend more days in Scotland than elsewhere in the UK.
- You moved recently and your HMRC record may not yet match your new address.
- Your payslip has changed to, or from, an S-prefix tax code after a move.
If you live in one nation and work in another
Living in Edinburgh with a London employer usually still points to Scottish rates, because your home location is the starting point. The same often applies if you work remotely for an English company but live in Scotland full time.
If you keep your home in England and commute into Scotland, or work for a Scottish employer while living in England, English rates are usually the relevant comparison. In other words, commuter routes and payroll location do not usually override where you live.
After any move, check the address HMRC holds and the tax code on your payslip, especially if you kept the same employer.
What if you move mid-year?
If you move between Scotland and another part of the UK during the tax year, your Scottish taxpayer status depends on your residence circumstances across that tax year. If HMRC changes your tax rate after the move, the change is backdated to the start of that tax year, and the tax deducted from your wages or pension is adjusted accordingly. Tell HMRC as soon as your address changes and check whether your tax code needs an S prefix.
Payroll teams can lag behind a move, especially if you relocate between pay cycles or keep the same employer. If the wrong code stays in place, you might overpay or underpay for a time before HMRC or payroll corrects it.
What this means for common salary levels
Here is the practical effect at common salary levels. The table below shows illustrative annual income tax only, using the 2026/27 bands, the standard Personal Allowance, and no other reliefs or deductions. Rates and thresholds can change each tax year.
|Gross salary
|England income tax
|Scotland income tax
|Annual difference
|£25,000
|£2,486
|£2,446
|Scotland pays £40 less
|£40,000
|£5,486
|£5,551
|Scotland pays £65 more
|£50,000
|£7,486
|£8,982
|Scotland pays £1,496 more
|£75,000
|£17,432
|£19,482
|Scotland pays £2,050 more
You do not always pay more in Scotland. Scottish Government analysis for 2026/27 says people earning less than around £33,500 are expected to pay slightly less income tax than they would elsewhere in the UK, while many people above that point pay more.
The gap widens because Scotland adds extra bands and starts its 42% higher rate earlier. This table covers income tax only. National Insurance is calculated separately and does not change just because you live in Scotland. Pension contributions, salary sacrifice, and other reliefs can also change your own result.
For more detail on filing obligations, read Expatica’s guide to how to file income taxes in the UK.
What expats should check before choosing where to live
Before choosing where to live, work out:
- Where will your main home actually be for tax purposes?
- Can your employer or payroll team update your address and tax code quickly after a move?
- Will any salary, pension, or savings still arrive from abroad?
- Does your income mix include rent, pensions, or dividends as well as salary?
- Will the move change rent or commuting costs enough to outweigh the tax difference, especially if it happens close to 6 April?
Comparing only headline rates misses part of the picture. For many expats, housing costs, payroll timing, and overseas income matter just as much. If money still arrives from abroad, you may also want a simple way to receive, hold, and convert it in British pounds (GBP).
Residence, foreign income, and double-tax questions
You can fall under Scottish or English income tax rules inside the UK and still have a wider cross-border tax question to solve. That often happens when you have overseas pensions, foreign rental income, split-year treatment, or filing duties in more than 1 country.
This guide is for general information only and does not replace personal tax advice. If your case involves foreign income, dual-country filing, or uncertainty about UK residence, check HMRC guidance and consider speaking to a qualified adviser.
For situations beyond a straightforward UK-only comparison, read Expatica’s UK Non-Resident Tax Rules for Expats. If you have overseas income or tax obligations in another country, see which countries have a double tax agreement with the UK.
How to check your tax code and avoid mistakes
A tax code tells payroll how to collect the right amount of tax from your pay. In a Scotland move, the quickest clue is often the prefix.
Check the address HMRC holds for you, because taxpayer status usually follows where you live rather than where your employer sits.
Look for an S-prefix tax code on your payslip if you think Scottish rates should apply. A common example is S1257L for someone with the standard Personal Allowance.
Compare payslips before and after a move, especially if you relocated between Scotland and England mid-year.
Use the HMRC Personal Tax Account to review your tax code, income tax estimate, and recent details, then contact HMRC or your payroll team if the code still shows the wrong nation.
Tax code errors are fixed through HMRC or payroll, not through a bank, even if your wider expat setup uses major local banks such as Barclays, HSBC, or Lloyds.
Managing cross-border money with a Wise Account
If you still receive salary, a pension, or savings from abroad, a Wise account can help you receive money in a supported currency and convert it to GBP when you choose. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, and it does not change your UK tax residence, tax code, or HMRC treatment.
If you want to separate money movement from tax admin, compare how the Wise Account works for your route before you decide.
The bottom line
Whether you pay more income tax in Scotland or England depends on your income level, the type of income you receive, and your Scottish taxpayer status. Before moving, compare the 2026/27 bands with your own circumstances, check your HMRC records, and account for housing, commuting, and any overseas income. If you have cross-border payments to manage, the Wise Account may help you organize your money, but it does not change your tax obligations.
FAQ
Income tax in Scotland vs England
Do you pay more income tax in Scotland than in England?
Not always. Some lower earners pay slightly less in Scotland, while many middle and higher earners pay more. The answer depends on your income level and the type of income you receive.
At what salary do you start paying more tax in Scotland?
For 2026/27, the crossover is around the low-to-mid £30,000s, and Scottish Government analysis points to around £33,500 as the rough level where the position starts to flip. If you are comparing Scotland vs England take-home pay, use the current-year bands and the salary table above rather than relying on an old calculator.
If I live in Scotland and work in England, which tax rates apply?
In most ordinary cases, the place you live matters more than where your employer is based. If HMRC treats you as a Scottish taxpayer, Scottish rates usually apply, so check your address record and payslip after any move.
Is National Insurance different in Scotland?
No. National Insurance in the UK is a UK-wide payroll deduction, so living in Scotland does not create a separate Scottish rate. The difference in this guide is about income tax bands, not National Insurance. See Expatica’s guide to National Insurance in the UK.
How do I know if HMRC sees me as a Scottish taxpayer?
Start with your address and your tax code. An S prefix on your code, such as S1257L, is one practical clue that Scottish rates are being used. If you have moved recently, update HMRC and check your record again.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Income Tax in Scotland – Official Scottish Income Tax rates and bands for 2026/27, GOV.UK
- Income Tax rates and Personal Allowances – Standard UK rates, thresholds, and tax year dates, GOV.UK
- Who pays Scottish Income Tax – Scottish taxpayer status, homes, and tax codes, GOV.UK
- Scottish Income Tax 2026 to 2027: technical factsheet – Thresholds and comparisons with the rest of the UK, Scottish Government
- Personal tax account: sign in or set up – Tax codes, income tax estimates, and personal details, GOV.UK
- National Insurance: introduction – UK-wide National Insurance rules, GOV.UK
- Wise account: Multi-currency account – Holding, receiving, and converting currencies, Wise