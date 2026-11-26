Key takeaways Scottish rates usually apply if HMRC sees you as living in Scotland for tax purposes, even if your employer is in England.

England and Scotland share the same Personal Allowance, but Scotland has more income tax bands and reaches 42% earlier.

In 2026/27, some lower earners pay slightly less income tax in Scotland, while many middle and higher earners pay more.

Scottish rates generally apply to wages, self-employment income, pensions, and rental income. Savings interest and dividend tax rates are generally UK-wide.

National Insurance is not different just because you live in Scotland. It remains a UK-wide deduction, even though some other taxes are devolved.

What to check now: your payslip tax code, the address HMRC holds, and the tax year shown on any rate table or calculator. Wise Account for managing money across borders Receive money from abroad in supported currencies

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Income tax rates in Scotland and England at a glance England and Scotland sit inside the same UK tax system, but they do not use the same bands for non-savings, non-dividend income. That is why 2 people on the same salary can pay different amounts after a move. The shape of the bands explains why the difference flips as income rises. Scotland has more steps between the Personal Allowance and the higher rates, while England makes fewer jumps. 2026/27 tax bands side by side For the 2026/27 tax year, which runs from 6 April 2026 to 5 April 2027, the official HMRC rates for England and Scottish Income Tax bands are: Country Taxable income band Rate Quick note England Up to £12,570 0% Standard Personal Allowance England £12,571 to £50,270 20% Basic rate England £50,271 to £125,140 40% Higher rate England Over £125,140 45% Additional rate Scotland Up to £12,570 0% Standard Personal Allowance Scotland £12,571 to £16,537 19% Starter rate Scotland £16,538 to £29,526 20% Basic rate Scotland £29,527 to £43,662 21% Intermediate rate Scotland £43,663 to £75,000 42% Higher rate Scotland £75,001 to £125,140 45% Advanced rate Scotland Over £125,140 48% Top rate These bands assume the standard Personal Allowance of £12,570. If your adjusted net income exceeds £100,000, your Personal Allowance is reduced by £1 for every £2 above that threshold. Your actual income tax calculation may therefore differ from a simple application of the headline bands. Scotland has 6 taxable bands above the Personal Allowance, while England has 3. That earlier move into the 42% band drives much of the gap at mid-to-higher salaries. For a broader overview of income tax, National Insurance, and other UK taxes, see Expatica’s guide to British taxes: understanding the UK tax system. Taxes British taxes: understanding the UK tax system in 2026 Read more Which types of income use Scottish rates Scottish bands do not cover every type of income. They usually apply to wages, most pension income, self-employment profits, and other non-savings, non-dividend income, which can include rental profits. Savings interest and dividend tax rates are generally UK-wide. So a Scottish address can change the income tax on your payslip without changing the rate that applies to interest from a bank account or dividends from shares. If you have overseas income or a mixed setup, check HMRC guidance before relying on this comparison alone.

Who counts as a Scottish taxpayer This is the rule that decides whether the Scottish or English income tax bands apply to you. Under HMRC’s Scottish taxpayer guidance, the starting point is where you live and where your main home is, not where your employer is based, where the office sits, or where payroll is run from. A practical check is to ask whether any of these points fit your situation: Your main home is in Scotland.

You have more than 1 home in the UK, but your closest connection is to the Scottish one.

You do not have a settled home, but you spend more days in Scotland than elsewhere in the UK.

You moved recently and your HMRC record may not yet match your new address.

Your payslip has changed to, or from, an S-prefix tax code after a move. If you live in one nation and work in another Living in Edinburgh with a London employer usually still points to Scottish rates, because your home location is the starting point. The same often applies if you work remotely for an English company but live in Scotland full time. If you keep your home in England and commute into Scotland, or work for a Scottish employer while living in England, English rates are usually the relevant comparison. In other words, commuter routes and payroll location do not usually override where you live. After any move, check the address HMRC holds and the tax code on your payslip, especially if you kept the same employer. What if you move mid-year? If you move between Scotland and another part of the UK during the tax year, your Scottish taxpayer status depends on your residence circumstances across that tax year. If HMRC changes your tax rate after the move, the change is backdated to the start of that tax year, and the tax deducted from your wages or pension is adjusted accordingly. Tell HMRC as soon as your address changes and check whether your tax code needs an S prefix. Payroll teams can lag behind a move, especially if you relocate between pay cycles or keep the same employer. If the wrong code stays in place, you might overpay or underpay for a time before HMRC or payroll corrects it.

What this means for common salary levels Here is the practical effect at common salary levels. The table below shows illustrative annual income tax only, using the 2026/27 bands, the standard Personal Allowance, and no other reliefs or deductions. Rates and thresholds can change each tax year. Gross salary England income tax Scotland income tax Annual difference £25,000 £2,486 £2,446 Scotland pays £40 less £40,000 £5,486 £5,551 Scotland pays £65 more £50,000 £7,486 £8,982 Scotland pays £1,496 more £75,000 £17,432 £19,482 Scotland pays £2,050 more You do not always pay more in Scotland. Scottish Government analysis for 2026/27 says people earning less than around £33,500 are expected to pay slightly less income tax than they would elsewhere in the UK, while many people above that point pay more. The gap widens because Scotland adds extra bands and starts its 42% higher rate earlier. This table covers income tax only. National Insurance is calculated separately and does not change just because you live in Scotland. Pension contributions, salary sacrifice, and other reliefs can also change your own result. For more detail on filing obligations, read Expatica’s guide to how to file income taxes in the UK. Taxes How to file income taxes in the UK in 2026 Read more

What expats should check before choosing where to live Before choosing where to live, work out: Where will your main home actually be for tax purposes?

Can your employer or payroll team update your address and tax code quickly after a move?

Will any salary, pension, or savings still arrive from abroad?

Does your income mix include rent, pensions, or dividends as well as salary?

Will the move change rent or commuting costs enough to outweigh the tax difference, especially if it happens close to 6 April? Comparing only headline rates misses part of the picture. For many expats, housing costs, payroll timing, and overseas income matter just as much. If money still arrives from abroad, you may also want a simple way to receive, hold, and convert it in British pounds (GBP). Residence, foreign income, and double-tax questions You can fall under Scottish or English income tax rules inside the UK and still have a wider cross-border tax question to solve. That often happens when you have overseas pensions, foreign rental income, split-year treatment, or filing duties in more than 1 country. This guide is for general information only and does not replace personal tax advice. If your case involves foreign income, dual-country filing, or uncertainty about UK residence, check HMRC guidance and consider speaking to a qualified adviser. For situations beyond a straightforward UK-only comparison, read Expatica’s UK Non-Resident Tax Rules for Expats. If you have overseas income or tax obligations in another country, see which countries have a double tax agreement with the UK. Taxes UK Non-Resident Tax Rules for Expats Read more

How to check your tax code and avoid mistakes A tax code tells payroll how to collect the right amount of tax from your pay. In a Scotland move, the quickest clue is often the prefix. 1 Check the address HMRC holds for you, because taxpayer status usually follows where you live rather than where your employer sits. 2 Look for an S-prefix tax code on your payslip if you think Scottish rates should apply. A common example is S1257L for someone with the standard Personal Allowance. The tax code appears on your UK payslip. Scottish taxpayers typically have a code starting with S, such as S1257L. 3 Compare payslips before and after a move, especially if you relocated between Scotland and England mid-year. 4 Use the HMRC Personal Tax Account to review your tax code, income tax estimate, and recent details, then contact HMRC or your payroll team if the code still shows the wrong nation. To update your address with HMRC, select Start now on the GOV.UK website and sign in to your Personal Tax Account. Tax code errors are fixed through HMRC or payroll, not through a bank, even if your wider expat setup uses major local banks such as Barclays, HSBC, or Lloyds.

Managing cross-border money with a Wise Account If you still receive salary, a pension, or savings from abroad, a Wise account can help you receive money in a supported currency and convert it to GBP when you choose. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, and it does not change your UK tax residence, tax code, or HMRC treatment. If you want to separate money movement from tax admin, compare how the Wise Account works for your route before you decide.