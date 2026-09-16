Best online MBA programmes in the UK

Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- 1. Imperial Business School Global Online MBA
- 2. Warwick Business School Global Online MBA
- 3. Alliance Manchester Business School Global Part-time MBA
- 4. The Durham MBA (Online)
- 5. Bayes Business School Global MBA (Online)
- 6. University of Birmingham MBA (Online)
- 7. University of Bradford MBA Distance Learning
This guide is for general information only, not admissions, visa, or financial advice.
Key takeaways
- Imperial Business School Global Online MBA: £57,000 for the January 2027 intake, with a choice of 21, 24, or 32 months and compulsory London attendance for induction and the capstone. It suits readers prioritising a premium brand, technology focus, and global network.
- Warwick Business School Global Online MBA: £43,550 for the January 2027 intake over two years, with two residential weeks and one required face-to-face elective. It suits readers looking for a strong reputation and a mature online model.
- Alliance Manchester Business School Global Part-time MBA: £34,000 over 24 months, with around 28 face-to-face days, rising to 31 depending on electives. Alternative study approaches may be available for students who need to reduce in-person attendance.
- The Durham MBA (Online): offers flexible online study with the option to take a blended approach that includes residential modules in Durham. Check the current tuition fee directly with Durham University Business School before applying.
- Bayes Business School Global MBA (Online): £29,000 for September 2026 over 24 months, including two on-campus weeks in London. It may suit readers who value a London business school network alongside primarily online study.
- University of Birmingham MBA (Online): £28,140 total for the 2026–27 academic year over two years. It offers online delivery from a recognised UK university at a lower fee than several premium options in this shortlist.
- University of Bradford MBA Distance Learning: the university lists £21,200 per year for 2026/27 entry, with the programme typically completed over two to three years. It is mainly online, with optional travel for some modules, making it the value-focused option in this shortlist.
Programme details, published fees, and entry requirements were checked on official university pages on 28 August 2026. Verify them again before applying.
Wise for paying UK MBA fees from abroad
Online MBA budgets often include more than tuition, especially if the programme has compulsory residential weeks in the UK. If your savings or income are in another currency, a Wise account can help you hold multiple currencies, convert to GBP at transparent rates, and send a bank transfer when fees or travel costs are due.
No commitment required
There is no single best online MBA in the UK for everyone. For this shortlist, “best” means strongest fit across accreditation, market reputation, flexibility, delivery model, and fee range. For more context, read Expatica’s guides to the higher education landscape and studying in the UK.
1. Imperial Business School Global Online MBA
Imperial is a premium benchmark if you want a London brand, a strong technology and innovation profile, and an online MBA that still feels academically intense. It suits experienced professionals who want global brand recognition and can justify a higher budget.
Admissions usually centre on solid postgraduate experience and at least a lower second-class degree or equivalent, with three years being the exceptional minimum rather than the norm. One thing worth knowing is that Imperial is not fully remote in practice, because the school publishes compulsory London attendance for induction week and the capstone, plus a typical study load of 20 to 25 hours a week.
- Best for: Mid-career professionals who want a high-recognition online MBA with a strong technology and innovation angle.
- Fee level: £57,000 for the January 2027 intake, checked in August 2026.
- Format watch-out: Compulsory London attendance includes a five-day induction and a seven-day capstone.
- Verify next: Current tuition, intake dates, live session timings, London dates, and whether GMAT/GRE remains optional for your intake.
2. Warwick Business School Global Online MBA
Warwick is one of the most established distance learning MBA UK options and a core comparison point for readers who want elite reputation outside London. It appeals if you want a mature online model, strong brand recognition, and a course that is built for people staying in full-time work.
The trade-off is that flexibility still comes with travel. Warwick says the Global Online MBA includes two residential weeks at the Warwick campus and one required face-to-face elective, so it works best for professionals who want structured peer contact and can plan around fixed in-person dates.
- Best for: Readers who want an established online MBA brand with strong career recognition.
- Fee level: Top-end, around £43,550 for the January 2027 intake checked in July 2026.
- Admissions baseline: At least three years’ professional experience and a second-class degree or equivalent are the standard published requirements.
- Verify next: Residential dates, elective format, any optional extension beyond two years, and the current admissions page before applying.
3. Alliance Manchester Business School Global Part-time MBA
Manchester is a strong part-time MBA UK choice if you want a blended MBA with more live business contact, more workshop time, and a broader cohort experience. It suits experienced professionals who value applied projects, global centres, and networking that goes beyond discussion boards.
A common question is whether part-time means light-touch. Here, it does not. The school says the Global Part-time MBA is designed with about 28 face-to-face days, rising to 31 depending on electives, so it is excellent for network building but less ideal if you need maximum schedule flexibility or minimal travel.
- Best for: Experienced professionals who want a more immersive, workshop-led format.
- Fee level: Around £34,000 for the 24-month programme checked in July 2026.
- Format watch-out: The programme is designed with around 28 face-to-face days, rising to 31 depending on electives, although alternative study approaches may be available for students who need to reduce in-person attendance.
- Verify next: Current module schedule, workshop dates, travel expectations, and whether the blended format matches your employer and family commitments.
4. The Durham MBA (Online)
Durham is a useful option for readers who want a respected UK credential with a flexible online or blended study format. The published profile asks for at least three years of post-graduation experience with significant managerial responsibility, which makes it relevant for established professionals rather than early-career applicants.
One thing worth knowing is that online study does not mean every programme offers the same level of flexibility. Durham says you can study entirely online or take a blended approach combining online learning with residential modules held in Durham, so check the current format and attendance expectations before applying.
- Best for: Readers looking for a strong UK brand with flexible online study and optional residential learning.
- Fee level: Check the current tuition fee directly with Durham University Business School before applying.
- Format watch-out: Optional residential modules in Durham can improve networking but may increase your travel and accommodation costs.
- Verify next: Current scholarship options, optional module travel, admissions criteria, and annual fee increases before committing.
5. Bayes Business School Global MBA (Online)
Bayes stands out if London business school branding and City connections matter to you. It may suit professionals in finance, consulting, professional services, or business development who want a flexible part-time format but still see value in spending time on campus in central London.
Brand alone is not the full story, though. Bayes publishes a 24-month structure with two on-campus weeks in London, weekly live webinars, and one included London elective, so the key question is whether that London access and cohort interaction justify the fee and travel for your sector goals.
- Best for: Readers who want a London business school network without a fully campus-based MBA.
- Fee level: About £29,000 for the September 2026 intake checked in July 2026.
- Admissions baseline: Bayes asks for five years of full-time post-graduation experience and a degree or appropriate professional qualification.
- Verify next: Current ranking references, module delivery, on-campus commitments, and any extra cost for additional London or international electives.
6. University of Birmingham MBA (Online)
Birmingham is one of the clearest mid-market options if you want a recognised UK university, published online delivery, and a lower total fee than many premium competitors. It also offers named specialism routes, which can matter if you want a little more focus than a general MBA.
Admissions are not simply open-entry, however. Birmingham publishes a 2:1 degree as the standard academic requirement and says applicants should usually have five years of professional management experience, or at least three in exceptional cases, so this is still aimed at established professionals.
- Best for: Readers seeking a recognised UK name at a more accessible price point.
- Fee level: £28,140 total, or £2,010 per module, checked in July 2026.
- Format watch-out: The course is published as online, but you should still confirm whether any current networking or optional campus elements apply.
- Verify next: Fees, scholarship routes, assessment method, and realistic weekly study time before applying.
7. University of Bradford MBA Distance Learning
Readers searching for the cheapest online MBA options in the UK often end up looking at Bradford, and it represents the value-led end of this shortlist. It is a practical choice if affordability and flexibility matter more than maximum prestige, while triple accreditation still helps with credibility.
The trade-off is straightforward: you should not expect the same brand signal as Imperial or Warwick. Bradford works best for readers who care more about a recognised MBA, live online tutor support, and a lower price than about premium-name signalling in status-conscious sectors.
- Best for: Budget-conscious professionals who still want accredited UK MBA study while working.
- Fee level: £21,200 per year for 2026/27 entry, subject to the university’s current fee terms.
- Admissions baseline: At least three years’ postgraduate experience, with GMAT or a school test possible in some cases.
- Verify next: Whether the specialism options, alumni network, and employer recognition match the sector you want to move within.
Conclusion
Choosing an online MBA in the UK is mainly a question of fit: cost, reputation, study intensity, flexibility, and required travel all vary between programmes. Premium and lower-cost options offer different trade-offs, so compare each course against your career goals and the time you can realistically commit. Before applying, check the latest fees, admissions requirements, weekly study expectations, and any in-person components. Use the university’s current programme information before making a final decision.
FAQ
Online MBA programmes in the UK
Is an online MBA respected by UK employers?
In most cases, employer perception depends more on the business school, its accreditation, the alumni network, and your own experience than on whether the format was online. When you compare an online MBA UK course, look for trust signals such as AACSB, AMBA, or EQUIS, and check whether the course uses meaningful cohort work and assessment rather than assuming all delivery models carry the same weight.
How much does an online MBA cost in the UK?
A realistic online MBA fees UK range is £57,000, but headline tuition is only part of the budget. You may also need to cover deposits, books, travel for residentials, hotel stays, and lost leave from work, so it is worth comparing those against your wider cost of living in the UK.
Do UK online MBA programmes require GMAT or GRE scores?
The market is mixed, so there is no universal online MBA without GMAT UK rule. Some schools, such as Imperial, currently say GMAT or GRE is not required, while others may request a test or internal assessment in some cases, so always check the latest admissions page for each course.
Can you study an online MBA in the UK while working full-time?
Yes, but the real question is whether the timetable fits your life rather than whether the brochure says flexible. Compare weekly study hours, live session times, residential attendance, employer support, and family commitments before you commit to an online MBA while working full-time.
Do you need a UK student visa for an online MBA?
Not always. GOV.UK says distance learning students can visit the UK for limited in-person activities such as induction weeks, face-to-face intensive learning, progress checks, or exams, but a full Student visa can apply in other cases depending on the course setup and your circumstances, so start with Expatica’s guide to Student visas in the UK and the university’s visa team.
How can you pay UK MBA fees from abroad?
Most universities publish bank transfer instructions, and some also accept card payments or specialist payment portals. If you may also need a local current account, compare Expatica’s guides to banking in the UK and how to open a bank account in the UK; readers paying from another currency can also compare a Wise account alongside routes from Barclays, HSBC, and NatWest.
Sources
- Imperial Business School: Global Online MBA programme information, checked on 28 August 2026.
- Warwick Business School: Global Online MBA programme information, checked on 28 August 2026.
- Warwick Business School: Global Online MBA entry requirements, checked in July 2026.
- Alliance Manchester Business School: Global Part-time MBA programme information, checked in July 2026.
- Durham University Business School: The Durham MBA (Online) programme information, checked on 28 August 2026.
- Bayes Business School: Global MBA (Online) programme information, checked on 28 August 2026.
- University of Birmingham: Online MBA programme information, checked in July 2026.
- University of Bradford: Distance-learning MBA programme information, checked in July 2026.
- Financial Times: MBA rankings hub, checked in July 2026.
- GOV.UK: Standard Visitor guidance for study-related visits, checked in July 2026.
- GOV.UK: Student visa course requirements, checked in July 2026.
- AACSB: accreditation information, checked in July 2026.