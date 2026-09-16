Best online MBA programmes in the UK

1. Imperial Business School Global Online MBA Imperial is a premium benchmark if you want a London brand, a strong technology and innovation profile, and an online MBA that still feels academically intense. It suits experienced professionals who want global brand recognition and can justify a higher budget. Admissions usually centre on solid postgraduate experience and at least a lower second-class degree or equivalent, with three years being the exceptional minimum rather than the norm. One thing worth knowing is that Imperial is not fully remote in practice, because the school publishes compulsory London attendance for induction week and the capstone, plus a typical study load of 20 to 25 hours a week. Best for: Mid-career professionals who want a high-recognition online MBA with a strong technology and innovation angle.

Mid-career professionals who want a high-recognition online MBA with a strong technology and innovation angle. Fee level: £57,000 for the January 2027 intake, checked in August 2026.

£57,000 for the January 2027 intake, checked in August 2026. Format watch-out: Compulsory London attendance includes a five-day induction and a seven-day capstone.

Compulsory London attendance includes a five-day induction and a seven-day capstone. Verify next: Current tuition, intake dates, live session timings, London dates, and whether GMAT/GRE remains optional for your intake.

2. Warwick Business School Global Online MBA Warwick is one of the most established distance learning MBA UK options and a core comparison point for readers who want elite reputation outside London. It appeals if you want a mature online model, strong brand recognition, and a course that is built for people staying in full-time work. The trade-off is that flexibility still comes with travel. Warwick says the Global Online MBA includes two residential weeks at the Warwick campus and one required face-to-face elective, so it works best for professionals who want structured peer contact and can plan around fixed in-person dates. Best for: Readers who want an established online MBA brand with strong career recognition.

Readers who want an established online MBA brand with strong career recognition. Fee level: Top-end, around £43,550 for the January 2027 intake checked in July 2026.

Top-end, around £43,550 for the January 2027 intake checked in July 2026. Admissions baseline: At least three years’ professional experience and a second-class degree or equivalent are the standard published requirements.

At least three years’ professional experience and a second-class degree or equivalent are the standard published requirements. Verify next: Residential dates, elective format, any optional extension beyond two years, and the current admissions page before applying. Higher Education Top universities in the UK Read more

3. Alliance Manchester Business School Global Part-time MBA Manchester is a strong part-time MBA UK choice if you want a blended MBA with more live business contact, more workshop time, and a broader cohort experience. It suits experienced professionals who value applied projects, global centres, and networking that goes beyond discussion boards. A common question is whether part-time means light-touch. Here, it does not. The school says the Global Part-time MBA is designed with about 28 face-to-face days, rising to 31 depending on electives, so it is excellent for network building but less ideal if you need maximum schedule flexibility or minimal travel. Best for: Experienced professionals who want a more immersive, workshop-led format.

Experienced professionals who want a more immersive, workshop-led format. Fee level: Around £34,000 for the 24-month programme checked in July 2026.

Around £34,000 for the 24-month programme checked in July 2026. Format watch-out: The programme is designed with around 28 face-to-face days, rising to 31 depending on electives, although alternative study approaches may be available for students who need to reduce in-person attendance.

The programme is designed with around 28 face-to-face days, rising to 31 depending on electives, although alternative study approaches may be available for students who need to reduce in-person attendance. Verify next: Current module schedule, workshop dates, travel expectations, and whether the blended format matches your employer and family commitments.

4. The Durham MBA (Online) Durham is a useful option for readers who want a respected UK credential with a flexible online or blended study format. The published profile asks for at least three years of post-graduation experience with significant managerial responsibility, which makes it relevant for established professionals rather than early-career applicants. One thing worth knowing is that online study does not mean every programme offers the same level of flexibility. Durham says you can study entirely online or take a blended approach combining online learning with residential modules held in Durham, so check the current format and attendance expectations before applying. Best for: Readers looking for a strong UK brand with flexible online study and optional residential learning.

Readers looking for a strong UK brand with flexible online study and optional residential learning. Fee level: Check the current tuition fee directly with Durham University Business School before applying.

Check the current tuition fee directly with Durham University Business School before applying. Format watch-out: Optional residential modules in Durham can improve networking but may increase your travel and accommodation costs.

Optional residential modules in Durham can improve networking but may increase your travel and accommodation costs. Verify next: Current scholarship options, optional module travel, admissions criteria, and annual fee increases before committing. Higher Education Studying in the UK Read more

5. Bayes Business School Global MBA (Online) Bayes stands out if London business school branding and City connections matter to you. It may suit professionals in finance, consulting, professional services, or business development who want a flexible part-time format but still see value in spending time on campus in central London. Brand alone is not the full story, though. Bayes publishes a 24-month structure with two on-campus weeks in London, weekly live webinars, and one included London elective, so the key question is whether that London access and cohort interaction justify the fee and travel for your sector goals. Best for: Readers who want a London business school network without a fully campus-based MBA.

Readers who want a London business school network without a fully campus-based MBA. Fee level: About £29,000 for the September 2026 intake checked in July 2026.

About £29,000 for the September 2026 intake checked in July 2026. Admissions baseline: Bayes asks for five years of full-time post-graduation experience and a degree or appropriate professional qualification.

Bayes asks for five years of full-time post-graduation experience and a degree or appropriate professional qualification. Verify next: Current ranking references, module delivery, on-campus commitments, and any extra cost for additional London or international electives.