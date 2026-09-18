Best MBA Programmes in the UK for International Students

Compare the best MBA programmes in the UK with an expat-focused view of tuition, programme format, career potential, and the practical realities of studying abroad. For international applicants, the right MBA is not simply the highest-ranked option: cost, location, work experience, career goals, and visa considerations can all shape which programme offers the strongest fit. This guide weighs Financial Times and QS signals alongside official school information and expat practicality to compare tuition, formats, career positioning, visa factors, and the main costs to plan for before moving to the UK.

Key takeaways If you’re still wide open, start with the shortlist below and then narrow it to two or three programmes. London Business School: London; full-time, 15–21 months; indicative tuition £123,950; best for global network and flexibility.

London; full-time, 15–21 months; indicative tuition £123,950; best for global network and flexibility. University of Oxford Saïd: Oxford; full-time, one year; indicative tuition £88,800; best for brand strength and speed.

Oxford; full-time, one year; indicative tuition £88,800; best for brand strength and speed. Cambridge Judge: Cambridge; full-time, one year; indicative tuition £80,000; best for projects and entrepreneurship.

Cambridge; full-time, one year; indicative tuition £80,000; best for projects and entrepreneurship. Imperial College Business School: London; full-time, one year; indicative tuition £78,000; best for tech and innovation.

London; full-time, one year; indicative tuition £78,000; best for tech and innovation. Alliance Manchester Business School: Manchester; full-time, 15 or 18 months; indicative tuition £51,500; best for applied learning and value.

Manchester; full-time, 15 or 18 months; indicative tuition £51,500; best for applied learning and value. Warwick Business School: Coventry; full-time, one year; indicative tuition £59,500; best for value and format choice. Wise for paying MBA tuition and living costs in the UK If you’re funding a UK MBA from abroad, a Wise account can help you hold and convert currencies and pay in GBP for everyday costs while studying. For tuition or deposits, always check your business school’s payment method, reference format, deadlines, and refund rules before sending money, and allow extra time for large transfers. Open a Wise account No commitment required Higher Education Guide to higher education: universities in the UK Read more

1. London Business School MBA London Business School is the benchmark choice if you want the deepest global network, the most flexible top-tier format, and direct access to London recruiters. Tuition, format, and who it suits The latest published tuition for the LBS MBA is £123,950, and the programme runs for 15 to 21 months. Its average student brings around 5.4 years of work experience, so this is usually a fit for applicants with a clear career story rather than early-career candidates. Exit points let you balance time on campus against cost, but flexibility does not make LBS cheap. Best if you want global consulting, finance or leadership mobility.

Best if you value a London base and a very large alumni network.

Less suited if you need a lower-tuition option or prefer a fixed one-year format. Pros, trade-offs, and expat considerations LBS can make sense if you are aiming high on brand, network and recruiter access. The school’s latest published employment data says 86% of the class accepted job offers within three months, which helps explain why it stays near the top of many shortlists.

2. University of Oxford Saïd MBA Oxford is a strong one-year UK MBA option if you want a globally recognised university brand, a broad general management curriculum, and a more self-contained city experience than London. Tuition, format, and who it suits The tuition fee for the Oxford MBA starting in September 2026 is £88,800, and the programme runs full-time over one year. The latest published class profile shows six years of average work experience, so the programme tends to suit applicants who want to accelerate, switch sector or add broader leadership range. The one-year pace suits candidates who want to return to the market quickly and can handle an intense schedule. Best for internationally mobile applicants who want a powerful university brand.

Best for candidates who value a one-year format and broad career optionality.

Less suited if you want the widest choice of MBA duration or the lowest tuition. Pros, trade-offs, and expat considerations Oxford offers scale, recognition and an unusually international class. The school reports an average base salary of £81,466 for the 2024–25 employment cycle, but the bigger point is career mobility, not a guaranteed pay jump. Visas & Immigration Student visas in the UK Read more

3. Cambridge Judge MBA Cambridge Judge suits applicants who want Oxbridge prestige, a one-year format, and a programme built around hands-on projects rather than brand alone. Tuition, format, and who it suits The tuition fee for the Cambridge MBA starting in September 2026 is £80,000, and the programme lasts one year. Cambridge highlights more than 400 hours of practical experience, which matters if you learn best by working through real client problems rather than only classroom discussion. Cambridge leans more visibly into project work, entrepreneurship and the innovation ecosystem around the university. Best for career changers who want project-heavy learning.

Best for applicants interested in entrepreneurship, tech or innovation alongside general management.

Less suited if you want a large-city lifestyle or London recruiter density every week. Pros, trade-offs, and expat considerations Cambridge can be a smart choice if you want a smaller city, strong university halo and a practical curriculum. The school says its recent MBA cohort recorded an average base salary of £71,216 and 82% received a job offer within four months, which gives useful context even if your own outcome will depend on sector and geography.

4. Imperial College Business School MBA Imperial is one of the clearest specialist picks in this list if you want an MBA in London with a technology, innovation and entrepreneurship angle. Tuition, format, and who it suits The tuition fee for Imperial’s Full-Time MBA starting in September 2026 is £78,000. The programme runs for one year, with an optional extended term if you want more work or exchange time. Imperial is most compelling when your target roles sit close to technology, digital strategy or innovation. Best for applicants targeting tech, digital transformation or entrepreneurship.

Best for those who want London access without LBS pricing.

Less suited if your main priority is a classic finance-first MBA identity. Pros, trade-offs, and expat considerations Imperial combines London’s employer access with a more defined sector lens. Its latest employment summary reports an average salary of $124,363 on a purchasing power parity basis.