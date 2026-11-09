How to renew a residence card in Portugal

Key takeaways Most expats renewing a Portuguese autorização de residência or título de residência now deal with AIMA, but not every expiring document follows the same route.

Your first job is to identify the exact title on your current document, because temporary permits, permanent permits, EU permanent certificates, family member cards, and ARI cases can follow different renewal paths.

Before you start, prepare your valid passport, current or recently expired residence document, address proof, and any tax, social security, or permit-specific records your category requires.

Do not rely on old fee amounts or forum advice. AIMA updates its fee table, and portal availability windows can change.

Be careful with travel plans. A pending receipt or expired card should not be treated as a general travel document for trips outside Portugal.

If Step 1 shows you are actually dealing with a first permit or a broader status question, Expatica’s Portugal visas and immigration guide gives the wider route context.

Step 1: Confirm which residence document you need to renew Not every expiring card follows the same AIMA process. Portugal residence permit renewal depends first on document type, not just on the expiry date printed on the card. Start by reading the exact Portuguese wording on your document. If you are close to five years of legal residence, compare your situation with Expatica’s guide to permanent residence in Portugal before assuming a standard temporary renewal still fits. Temporary and permanent permits issued to non-EU residents Most readers fall into AIMA’s main residence system for non-EU nationals. That includes temporary residence permits and permanent residence permits, but the route can still change based on the card label, passport validity, biometric status, and the legal category behind the permit. Use this quick check before you start: Look for the exact title on the card, such as autorização de residência or a permanent residence label.

Confirm whether the document is temporary or permanent, because permanent permits have a different legal basis.

Check the expiry date on both the residence card and your passport.

Note whether your permit is linked to work, study, family, retirement, or investment. EU permanent certificates, family cards, and special cases EU nationals and their family members can be on a different track from standard non-EU permit holders. Some permanent EU certificates and family member cards now have a specific Portal das Renovações path, which AIMA announced separately in July 2026. Insider Tip Many readers search for “residence card” even when they actually hold an EU residence certificate or a family member card, so check the exact Portuguese title on the document before following generic renewal advice. Special routes can also apply to ARI holders and some older paper-format documents, which is why document type matters more than the label people use in everyday English.

Step 2: Check whether your renewal is online, notified, or appointment-based After you identify the document, match it to the correct channel. The Portuguese Ministry of Justice and AIMA both point most standard renewals toward AIMA’s digital system, but some older expired permits still follow a notification workflow instead of an open portal submission. Older SEF or IRN guidance may no longer fit your case. In its July 2026 update, AIMA said the portal was available for residence permits expired or expiring from July 1, 2025 to October 31, 2026, ARI documents expired from February 22, 2020 to October 31, 2026, and certain EU permanent documents, but you should still check the live portal notice before acting. Renewal channel Who usually uses it What you should do next Main caution Portal das Renovações Many standard permits in the live portal window Log in, upload documents, generate payment, save proof Availability windows can change AIMA notification workflow Some permits expired on or before June 30, 2025 Wait for the email notice and follow its link and payment steps Do not self-start on the wrong platform In-person follow-up after digital review Readers asked for biometrics or another specific check Attend only if AIMA notifies you Bring originals and confirm the location Special EU or ARI portal path EU permanent documents, family cards, or ARI cases where enabled Verify the correct portal route first Do not assume the standard non-EU renewal logic applies Using the Portal das Renovações If your document falls inside the live portal route, the Portugal residence card renewal online process is usually straightforward. Log in or register on AIMA’s Portal das Renovações. Check that the document type and personal details shown are correct. Upload the requested documents in clear digital format. Generate the payment document and follow the payment instructions. Save the submission screens and your comprovativo, which is the receipt or proof of submission. According to AIMA, biometric collection can still be required after review when the passport is outdated, the stored biometric data is too old, or the case needs an extra check before the renewed card is issued. If AIMA contacts you, act from the message you received, not from a forum summary. Keep your email address, spam folder, and portal access current, because missed notices are a common reason a simple renewal turns into a longer delay. Sao Bento railway station (Photo: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Step 3: Gather the documents and checks that usually matter most Most Portugal residence card renewal documents fall into a few groups: identity, residence, address, compliance records, and permit-specific proof. The exact checklist changes by category, so compare your file against the live AIMA or Ministério da Justiça page for your route before you upload anything. Missing documents are not the only problem. Often delays come from mismatched records, such as a passport that expires soon, a different spelling on your NIF record, or unclear address evidence. You should make sure you have: Valid passport or other accepted travel document

Current or recently expired residence card or permit

Proof of address or accommodation in Portugal

Proof of tax registration, if applicable, including your NIF in Portugal if you still need to sort that part out

Proof of social security status where your permit type requires it

Permit-specific support, such as work, study, income, investment, or family records

Any other document named in the live AIMA checklist for your category Core documents to prepare before you start Group your file into four buckets: identity, address, compliance, and category-specific proof. That makes it easier to spot a gap before the portal does. Identity document, usually a valid passport

Current residence document, even if recently expired

Address or accommodation proof, such as a rental document or housing declaration

Tax and social security records where your permit type requires them

Category-specific proof, such as employment, self-employment, study, pension, or family evidence

Clear digital copies that are readable and consistent across all records The small issues that often delay approval Renewals often stall because of small record problems, not dramatic ones. An expired passport, inconsistent names, or weak address evidence can trigger manual review or a request for more documents. Frequent mismatch: before uploading anything, compare the spelling and order of your names across your passport, NIF, social security records, and current residence card. Even a small difference can lead to a follow-up request. Also check whether any tax or social security obligations that apply to your permit have actually been regularized, not just started. Photo: cottonbro studio/Pexels

Step 4: Submit the renewal, pay the fee, and save your proof Once your file is ready, treat the submission like a records process, not just a form. Keep a copy of every file you upload, every payment reference, and every confirmation screen you see. The payment step also creates the paper trail that proves what you filed and when. If there is later confusion, your receipt, screenshots, and messages may matter more than your memory. Submit the renewal request through the correct AIMA channel. Wait for the system to validate the application and issue the Documento Único de Cobrança or DUC, which is the single payment document. Pay within the deadline shown for your case, and remember that some portal payments may only be possible around 24 hours after the guide is issued. Download the receipt, payment confirmation, and any proof-of-submission message. Store everything in one folder so you can answer later questions quickly. How payment and fee checks work Fees vary by permit type, and AIMA updated its fee table from March 1, 2026. Check the live AIMA table right before you pay. Use the current AIMA fee update page, not an undated blog

Match the fee to your permit type before paying

Follow the payment timing shown in your specific portal or notification flow

Save the DUC reference and proof of payment immediately What should I save after applying? After you apply, your record-keeping job is not over. Save the receipt, the submission confirmation screens, the uploaded files, the DUC reference, the payment proof, and every message from AIMA. If a portal session fails or a follow-up request arrives later, these records help you respond faster. If part of your renewal costs or everyday life still involves moving money between currencies, receiving funds from abroad, or spending in several countries, some expats use the Wise account as one cross-border money option while they are living between systems. It is not part of the renewal process, but it can help you manage payment records and day-to-day spending while paperwork is still in motion. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website