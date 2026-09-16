Portuguese citizenship by investment in 2026: is it possible?

Can you get Portuguese citizenship by investment? St. George Castle in Lisbon, Portugal (Photo: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images) No. Portugal does not offer direct Portuguese citizenship by investment. What it does offer is the ARI, usually called the Portugal Golden Visa, which gives temporary residence first, not a passport. That distinction matters because temporary residence, permanent residence, and citizenship are governed differently. A practical point often raised by Portugal-based immigration advisers is that ARI and nationality should be treated as two separate files, because AIMA, or Agência para a Integração, Migrações e Asilo, handles residence matters while the Ministry of Justice and IRN, or Instituto dos Registos e do Notariado, handle nationality. Myth Fact You can buy Portuguese citizenship You cannot buy Portuguese citizenship directly The Golden Visa gives citizenship automatically The Golden Visa grants residence first; a later application for nationality may be possible if you qualify

The Golden Visa gives residence first, then a later nationality application may be possible if you qualify Buying a home still works as the main route Property purchase no longer qualifies for new ARI applications

How the Golden Visa path works in Portugal Portugal’s ARI (Autorização de Residência para Investimento) is a residence-by-investment route for eligible third-country nationals. While it carries a minimal stay requirement of 7 days in the first year and 14 days in each subsequent two-year renewal period, it is simply one pathway among several, and it is not inherently superior to alternative routes like the D7, D8, or standard residence permits. Who can apply for the ARI? The program is available to third-country nationals who execute an eligible investment and verify a lawful source of funds. Crucially, obtaining an ARI grants temporary residence; it does not guarantee automatic citizenship. Applicants should anticipate thorough background checks covering identity verification, criminal history, tax compliance, health insurance, and document authenticity. While family reunification is permitted under official regulations, nationality-specific restrictions and compliance checks still apply. Valid passport and evidence of lawful entry or stay

Clean, current documentation, including criminal record certificates

Proof of tax identification and compliant source of funds

Evidence that the qualifying investment meets the legal threshold

Formal commitment to maintain the qualifying investment for the required minimum duration Minimum stay requirements and family inclusion rules Meeting the ARI physical presence requirement maintains temporary residence; it does not grant an automatic pathway or shortcut to Portuguese citizenship. Under statutory ARI rules managed by AIMA, residence permit holders must reside in Portugal for at least 7 days during the first year and 14 days during each subsequent two-year renewal period to maintain their permit. Eligibility for citizenship remains governed separately by Portuguese nationality law. Eligible Family Members Spouse or legally recognized civil partner

Minor children (under 18 years of age)

Dependent adult children (usually subject to age, study, and dependency rules)

Dependent parents

Minor siblings under the main applicant’s legal guardianship Important Advisory: Families applying with adult dependent children should verify age and enrollment status before filing. Given current administrative processing timelines, processing delays can cause adult dependents to lose eligibility before their biometrics appointment is scheduled.

Which investment routes currently qualify? Woman browsing internet on mobile phone while working on laptop computer at home Do not rely on outdated guides focused on real estate or property funds. Under Article 90-A of the Portuguese Foreigners’ Law (Lei n.º 23/2007), as amended by Law No. 56/2023 (Mais Habitação), direct real estate acquisitions, property rehabilitation, and passive capital transfers have been permanently discontinued for new applicants. The current framework restricts qualifying investments strictly to non-property commercial initiatives, scientific research, job creation, and cultural contributions. Compare the current qualifying routes Low-density areas are less populated or lower-output regions that Portugal treats differently for some incentives, so some thresholds fall there. Some routes may let capital come back later, while others work more like a non-refundable support contribution. Route Minimum amount Who it may suit Capital-return profile What to verify Job creation 10 jobs, or 8 in low-density areas

Entrepreneurs building a business in Portugal Operational business risk

Hiring threshold, timing, and payroll proof Scientific research €500,000, or €400,000 in low-density areas Investors seeking to fund accredited R&D activities

Non-refundable contribution (Donation model)

Eligible institution and documentation Cultural support €250,000, or €220,000 in low-density areas Donors supporting national heritage or artistic production

Non-refundable contribution (Donation model)

Eligible project and approval evidence Non-real-estate funds €500,000 Investors preferring managed capital diversification

Potentially recoverable, subject to fund risk Maturity, 60% Portugal company rule, CMVM status Company capital plus jobs €500,000 Business owners expanding an existing or new Portuguese company

Equity / Commercial risk

Job creation or maintenance requirements A recoverable investment locks up capital for years and carries financial risk. By contrast, a non-refundable contribution yields zero capital return. The core question isn’t just the minimum threshold, but whether you prefer investment risk, business execution risk, or a pure donation model. What no longer qualifies? Real estate acquisitions no longer qualify for new ARI applications. Following the entry into force of Law No. 56/2023 (Mais Habitação), investors comparing older guides should disregard any advice treating property purchases as an active ARI route.

What does the timeline to citizenship look like? Photo: MementoJpeg/Getty Images The path to Portuguese citizenship is a multi-stage process rather than a single application. Investors must keep ARI temporary residence distinct from eventual naturalization: maintaining permit renewals and physical-presence rules fall under AIMA, whereas language certification and citizenship applications are processed separately through the IRN national registry authority. Main stages from ARI to nationality Choose a qualifying ARI route and check whether its capital profile actually suits you. Get your Portuguese NIF (Número de Identificação Fiscal), set up banking if needed, and collect source-of-funds evidence before any transfer. Make the qualifying investment and file the ARI application through AIMA’s process. Attend biometrics and respond quickly to any document requests, since scheduling gaps are a common delay point. Attend biometrics and respond quickly to any document issues, because scheduling gaps are a common delay point. Maintain the investment, meet the minimum stay rules, and complete renewals on time. Later, if you qualify under the rules then in force, you can look at How to get permanent residence in Portugal or a nationality application, and compare the details in Expatica’s citizenship guide before filing. Language and document requirements Portuguese citizenship requirements are the part many readers underestimate. The official position should be checked again before you apply, especially because 2026 nationality updates and transitional rules have not been explained consistently across all government pages. Typical items to prepare include: Identity: valid passport and full birth certificate

valid passport and full birth certificate Criminal records: certificates from relevant countries, often with translation and apostille

certificates from relevant countries, often with translation and apostille Residence proof: evidence of lawful residence history in Portugal

evidence of lawful residence history in Portugal Language proof: CIPLE, or Certificado Inicial de Português Língua Estrangeira, is the commonly referenced A2 exam

CIPLE, or Certificado Inicial de Português Língua Estrangeira, is the commonly referenced A2 exam Civic knowledge : a test on Portuguese history, culture, and civic values, added by the 2026 reform alongside the language requirement

: a test on Portuguese history, culture, and civic values, added by the 2026 reform alongside the language requirement Translations: certified Portuguese translations where required

certified Portuguese translations where required Verification: compare current rules on CAPLE, IRN, and Ministry of Justice pages before you book or submit anything The main gov.pt nationality service page and older Justice pages have not always reflected the same residence timeline in 2026. That is why you should verify the current framework and any transitional rules before relying on a five-year or ten-year claim.

What costs, fees, and practical steps should you plan for? The headline investment amount is only part of the budget. In real life, applicants also need to plan for government charges, renewals, document preparation, travel, and sometimes tax or relocation advice, depending on how much of the year they will actually live in Portugal. Fees, administration, and proof requirements Use exact numbers only when you are looking at a current official fee table. If not, it is safer to budget broadly and then recheck AIMA or IRN before you pay. Plan for costs such as: ARI analysis and card-issue fees, plus renewal fees

Later nationality application fees through IRN or the Ministry of Justice

Certified translations, apostilles, and notarized copies

Legal representation or document coordination, if your case is complex

Travel and accommodation for in-person appointments Travel and accommodation for in-person steps Health coverage or other compliance proof where required Example scenario: a non-EU couple choosing a €500,000 qualifying-fund route would still need to budget separately for government fees, translations, criminal records, renewals, and travel. The qualifying investment threshold is not the same as the total cost of the process. Moving money and managing currencies Moving qualifying funds usually means getting a NIF, building a Portugal-based banking relationship, and keeping a clean trail of transfers for compliance. Major local banks such as Caixa Geral de Depósitos, Millennium bcp, and Novo Banco are common reference points, but they are not the only option for day-to-day money management. For cross-border life, some expats also use international money transfer providers. A Wise account can hold 40 currencies, lets users convert, send, and receive money, and allows them to use the Wise card in 150 countries. If day-to-day spending across borders matters to you, see how the Wise card works specifically for residents in Portugal; it pairs well with your core Portugal banking setup rather than replacing it. Documents banks in Portugal typically ask ARI investors for NIF (Número de Identificação Fiscal) — mandatory before any account can be opened

(Número de Identificação Fiscal) — mandatory before any account can be opened Valid passport (certified copy, often required for all applicants including family members)

(certified copy, often required for all applicants including family members) Proof of address in your home country (a Portuguese address usually isn’t required at this stage)

in your home country (a Portuguese address usually isn’t required at this stage) Source of funds documentation — bank statements, tax returns, employment records, business income documents, or asset-sale agreements showing where the invested capital came from

— bank statements, tax returns, employment records, business income documents, or asset-sale agreements showing where the invested capital came from Source of wealth declaration — broader evidence of how your overall wealth was accumulated, not just the specific transfer, especially for larger or less straightforward profiles

— broader evidence of how your overall wealth was accumulated, not just the specific transfer, especially for larger or less straightforward profiles Multi-year financial history — complete, consistent financial documentation, including multi-year bank statements, tax returns, and asset records, to satisfy AIMA’s AML standards

— complete, consistent financial documentation, including multi-year bank statements, tax returns, and asset records, to satisfy AIMA’s AML standards AML/KYC questionnaire — standard anti-money-laundering questions the bank puts directly to investor clients

— standard anti-money-laundering questions the bank puts directly to investor clients Fund subscription or investment documents , once you’ve chosen a route — an official bank statement confirming the transfer specifically for fund subscription, plus the fund manager’s certificate of units purchased

, once you’ve chosen a route — an official bank statement confirming the transfer specifically for fund subscription, plus the fund manager’s certificate of units purchased W-9 form , for US citizens (FATCA) — and note that some banks and funds are cautious about accepting US clients due to the added compliance burden, so confirm this early

, for US citizens (FATCA) — and note that some banks and funds are cautious about accepting US clients due to the added compliance burden, so confirm this early Certified translations, where documents aren’t in Portuguese or English Build in extra time: investor account opening, once compliance review is included, generally takes significantly longer than opening a standard account; plan for this to run into months rather than days or weeks. Incomplete or inconsistent source-of-funds paperwork is one of the most common causes of delays or rejections; start gathering this documentation well before you choose a qualifying route. Requirements vary by bank and can change without notice, so confirm the current list directly with your chosen bank before your appointment.

What are the main risks, delays, and alternatives? Serious diverse business colleagues meeting in coworking cafe, talking at laptop, discussing work project. Young businesswoman consulting African advisor, legal expert, agent Risk comes from more than just picking the wrong investment threshold: choosing a route that doesn’t match your life, underestimating paperwork, and assuming residence rules answer tax or citizenship questions on their own are just as likely to cause problems. Common pitfalls and how to avoid them Automatic citizenship assumptions: Treat ARI as residence first, and verify nationality rules separately.

Treat ARI as residence first, and verify nationality rules separately. Property-led advice: Treat older property-focused Golden Visa guidance as outdated.

Treat older property-focused Golden Visa guidance as outdated. Slow document prep: Start criminal records, apostilles, and translations early, because these delays are common.

Start criminal records, apostilles, and translations early, because these delays are common. Family dependency issues: Check ages, dependency, and study status before you file.

Check ages, dependency, and study status before you file. Tax misunderstandings: A low-stay visa does not automatically answer tax-residence questions in Portugal or at home.

A low-stay visa does not automatically answer tax-residence questions in Portugal or at home. Capital profile mismatch: A route’s headline investment amount doesn’t capture its full cost. Admin fees, renewal charges, and whether the contribution is refundable all vary by route and should be compared individually before you choose. The lowest threshold is not always the lowest real-world cost once documentation, renewals, and capital risk are added. When D7 or D8 may fit better If you actually plan to live in Portugal for most of the year, a D7 or D8 visa may fit better than ARI. The Golden Visa is no longer the default choice for relocation. D7 tends to suit people with passive income (pensions, rental income, dividends), while D8 tends to suit remote workers with active foreign income. Both visas generally require more day-to-day physical presence than ARI, but they may fit more naturally if your goal is a full move rather than a low-stay investment strategy. Before paying fees or moving funds, compare the broader options in Portuguese visas: how to immigrate to Portugal in 2026.