EU Blue Card Portugal: requirements, salary, and application steps

Key takeaways Point EU Blue Card in Portugal Portugal highly qualified route Standard work visa Best fit Non-EU professionals who meet Blue Card qualification and salary requirements and want EU mobility advantages later Highly qualified workers using Portugal’s broader national residence route Workers with a job offer who do not meet Blue Card or highly qualified thresholds Main salary rule Currently at least 1.5 times Portugal’s average gross salary, with some shortage-role exceptions Must meet salary requirements for the relevant highly qualified role No Blue Card salary formula, although employment must comply with Portuguese pay and labor rules Contract rule Usually a binding offer or contract for at least one year Depends on the Portuguese route used Based on the work visa route and employer paperwork Family and mobility Family reunification is usually available, and later EU mobility can be easier Family reunification is possible, but EU Blue Card mobility benefits do not automatically apply Family route depends on the residence category After approval Complete any required AIMA steps, arrange practical matters such as NIF, NISS, healthcare, and banking Similar local setup steps apply Similar local setup steps apply *Checked and correct on 23rd July 2026 If you are not sure which route fits, the key question is whether you meet the Blue Card’s higher qualification and salary test. If not, Portugal’s national highly qualified pathway or another work visa in Portugal may be more practical.

What the EU Blue Card is in Portugal The EU Blue Card is a residence and work permit for highly qualified non-EU nationals moving to Portugal for a qualifying job. It forms part of an EU-wide framework, although Portugal applies its own immigration procedures and administrative rules. This matters because the headline benefits are European, but the paperwork is local. Depending on where you apply, the process may involve a Portuguese consulate abroad, AIMA (Portugal’s immigration service which replaced SEF), and documents specific to your circumstances. In broad terms, the Blue Card can give you the right to: Live and work in Portugal

Apply for family reunification

Renew your permit to stay for a longer period, if you continue to meet requirements

Use EU mobility rules more easily than some national permits. Although the EU Blue Card offers additional mobility benefits, it does not automatically give you the right to work anywhere in the EU. If you move later, you would usually need to apply again in the next EU country. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website How it differs from Portugal’s other skilled-worker permits Portugal has more than one route for skilled workers. The three main pathways are: EU Blue Card : Suitable if you meet the higher salary threshold and want the extra EU mobility advantages later on.

: Suitable if you meet the higher salary threshold and want the extra EU mobility advantages later on. Highly qualified activity residence permit : Portugal’s broader national route, suitable for skilled workers who might not meet all EU Blue Card requirements.

: Portugal’s broader national route, suitable for skilled workers who might not meet all EU Blue Card requirements. General work visa: may be more relevant if you have a valid job offer but the role is not treated as highly qualified. Some tech hires may also come through Tech Visa linked processes, but that is a separate employer certification route. If your main goal is simply to work in Portugal, and not to use later EU mobility rights, a national route can sometimes be the simpler option. Visas & Immigration Work visas and residence permits in Portugal Read more

Who can apply for the EU Blue Card in Portugal? The Portugal EU Blue Card is mainly for third-country nationals – people from outside the EU, EEA, and Switzerland – who have a valid offer for highly qualified employment in Portugal. The job must meet the Blue Card requirements, including the applicable salary threshold, and your qualifications or experience must match the job. In practice, “highly qualified” usually means your role needs advanced skills and your background needs to show higher education, higher professional qualifications, or in some cases strong relevant experience. If your profession is regulated in Portugal, you may need to demonstrate sufficient recognition or licensing before proceeding with your application. Use this quick checklist if you are deciding whether you are likely to qualify: You are a non-EU, non-EEA, non-Swiss national

You have a binding job offer or work contract for highly qualified work

for highly qualified work The contract or offer usually covers at least one year

You can prove higher qualifications or relevant professional experience

Your salary meets the Portugal Blue Card formula

If your field is regulated, you can show recognition or licensing in Portugal Salary threshold verification The salary requirement can be difficult to present as a fixed euro amount because published figures may refer to different years. The best way to proceed is to check the current formula and then look at official EU or government pages for information on live salary thresholds. Portuguese law currently states that: The usual salary requirement for an EU Blue Card is at least 1.5 times Portugal’s average gross salary

Some shortage occupations can use a lower multiplier, often 1.2 times As of 23 July 2026, official public pages do not all display the same reference year or euro amount for the salary threshold. The European Commission’s Blue Card in Portugal page shows a salary figure from 2023, while the non-governmental EU Blue Card Network page uses an estimated figure for 2026. Before applying, check AIMA’s current EU Blue Card guidance and confirm the applicable salary figure with AIMA or the Portuguese consulate handling the application. You can also keep an eye on current average salaries in Portugal to give you a general idea of requirements.

What you need before you apply Preparing your documents early can help you avoid preventable delays. The exact requirements depend on whether you are applying from abroad or from within Portugal, but the following steps provide a useful starting point: 1 Confirm that the EU Blue Card is the right route: Compare it with Portugal’s national residence route for highly qualified activity and other work visas in Portugal. Check that your job, salary and qualifications meet the specific Blue Card requirements. 2 Secure a qualifying job offer: You normally need an employment contract or binding offer for highly qualified work that meets the minimum contract-length and salary requirements. 3 Prepare proof of qualifications: Gather degree certificates, professional records, or evidence of professional experience that clearly connects you to the job. 4 Check document formalities: Check the current documentary requirements and confirm whether documents such as criminal-record certificates, diplomas and civil-status records must be translated, legalised or apostilled. Requirements can vary according to the issuing country and the authority handling the application. 5 Prepare accommodation and healthcare evidence: Check what proof of accommodation and health coverage is required for the visa and residence-permit stages. Writer Gary Buswell Insider tip Keep clear digital scans and organized paper copies of your key documents, while also retaining the originals. Check in advance whether the consulate or AIMA requires originals, ordinary copies, or certified copies, rather than assuming the same format is accepted in every case. Where to apply and how long it usually takes Where you start the process depends mainly on whether you are applying from abroad or are already legally in Portugal and eligible to apply there. Applications made overseas usually start through a Portuguese embassy or consulate responsible for the applicant’s country of legal residence. An authorised visa application centre may receive the documents on the consulate’s behalf.

Eligible applications made from within Portugal are submitted to AIMA by appointment. The employer may also lodge the application, but the applicant must attend when required for identity checks and biometric enrolment. Processing time varies depending on your personal situation. The EU Blue Card website states that the maximum processing time in Portugal is 60 days, but this can be longer if there are delays. When applying from abroad, obtaining the residence visa is normally a separate first stage. After entering Portugal, you complete the EU Blue Card residence-permit process through AIMA. Appointment availability, an incomplete application or requests for further evidence can increase the total time involved. Before you book flights or commit to a work start date, check the exact process and expected timeframes with the relevant Portuguese consulate or AIMA.

What happens after approval Receiving approval is an important milestone, but there are still practical steps to complete before you are fully settled in Portugal. Depending on where you applied, you may still need to complete the residence permit process with AIMA after arriving in Portugal. You may also need to update your address details and complete other administrative formalities. Small delays at this stage can become bigger problems, particularly if your employer needs your tax and social security numbers quickly or your accommodation documents are incomplete. Use this checklist once you are approved or have arrived: Complete any required AIMA appointment and keep copies of official notices

and keep copies of official notices Get your Número de Identificação Fiscal ( NIF ), the Portuguese tax number, if you do not already have it

), the Portuguese tax number, if you do not already have it Arrange your Número de Identificação da Segurança Social ( NISS ), the Portuguese social security number

), the Portuguese social security number Track any renewal or employer-change obligations early

obligations early Keep your contract, salary evidence, and address records up-to-date If you are planning to stay in Portugal for the longer term, it also helps to understand how this route may lead into permanent residence in Portugal. Government & Law Applying for a NIF in Portugal Read more Family reunification and changing employers If you plan to bring your partner or children to Portugal, the good news is that family reunification is usually possible under Portuguese rules. In general, spouses, minor children, and some dependent relatives may qualify, although eligibility depends on meeting the documentary and dependency requirements. Changing employers is more regulated than many applicants expect. During the first 12 months of legal employment as an EU Blue Card holder, changing employers may be subject to notification or approval requirements. Before accepting a new job, check the current rules with AIMA to make sure you continue to meet the conditions of your EU Blue Card.

Common mistakes and how to avoid them Using outdated salary figures: Check the current salary formula and confirm the applicable threshold with the latest official information, rather than relying on a blog post from a previous year.

Check the current salary formula and confirm the applicable threshold with the latest official information, rather than relying on a blog post from a previous year. Mixing up permit types: Confirm whether you are applying for the EU Blue Card, Portugal’s highly qualified activity route, or another work visa before gathering documents.

Confirm whether you are applying for the EU Blue Card, Portugal’s highly qualified activity route, or another work visa before gathering documents. Assuming any insurance plan will work: Ask the consulate or AIMA what kind of health insurance is acceptable for your route.

Ask the consulate or AIMA what kind of health insurance is acceptable for your route. Booking travel too early: Verify the correct consular or in-country application process and timeframe before you commit to flights, notice periods, or a work start date.

Verify the correct consular or in-country application process and timeframe before you commit to flights, notice periods, or a work start date. Treating a financial account as formal proof of a bank account: A Wise account can help you manage money, hold multiple currencies and make international transfers, but it is not a substitute for a Portuguese bank account where one is specifically required. Authorities, landlords, or employers may still ask for a local bank account or a particular form of proof of funds.