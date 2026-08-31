Moving to Portugal from the UK: visas, costs, and first steps

Key takeaways Route or issue Who it suits Main proof needed First admin step after arrival Visa-free stay Short scouting trip Passport and 90/180 planning Track entry dates and do not overstay National Visa Retirees or passive-income movers Ongoing income, housing, insurance Continue residence process and get a NIF National Visa Remote workers and freelancers Overseas work income and contracts Complete residence follow-up and tax setup Work or family route Employees or people joining relatives Job offer or family documents Register local details and keep paperwork aligned First-weeks setup Anyone staying long term ID, address, NIF, health cover Open core services and daily payment tools *Details taken from publicly available resources, 4th August 2026

Can UK citizens move to Portugal? Yes, but the right route to follow depends on how long you want to stay. UK citizens can still visit Portugal without a visa for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, but a long-term move usually means applying for a national visa first and then completing residence steps in Portugal. Which visa is the best fit for your move? For most UK readers, the right visa type depends on your stay duration and how you intend to make money while in Portugal. Long stay visa applications tend to fall under the national visa category. The broader route map in Portuguese visas: how to immigrate to Portugal in 2026 helps if your case falls outside the options below. National visa Portugal: different visa types, for retirees or people living on pensions, rent, or other passive income. Also available for remote workers and freelancers earning from outside Portugal.

different visa types, for retirees or people living on pensions, rent, or other passive income. Also available for remote workers and freelancers earning from outside Portugal. Work route: more suitable if you already have a Portuguese employer. If that is your plan, check work visas in Portugal before signing a lease or giving notice in the UK.

more suitable if you already have a Portuguese employer. If that is your plan, check work visas in Portugal before signing a lease or giving notice in the UK. Family route: relevant if you are joining close relatives who already have legal status in Portugal. Pick the route that matches your income, housing proof, and documents, not just the label. Visas & Immigration Work visas in Portugal Read more How do residency and AIMA work after arrival? Getting the visa is only the first stage. After arrival, you usually need to continue the residence process with AIMA, the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum, which replaced SEF. Enter Portugal on the correct visa. Follow the residence instructions linked to your case and keep your documents consistent. Update any address or contact changes quickly if asked. Timelines can move around. Missing translations, mismatched names, or weak proof of address are common reasons the process slows down.

What should you do before leaving the UK? Your pre-departure work in the UK can save you money and stress later. A solid moving to Portugal checklist is useful because housing, visas, and banking all depend on having the right documents ready in the right order. Which documents and applications should you start early? Start with the items that are slowest to replace or update. That usually means your passport, criminal record certificate, proof of accommodation, proof of funds, health cover documents where required, and any certified translations or apostilles requested for your route. One thing worth knowing is that accommodation proof often becomes a bottleneck. People focus on visa forms first, then discover that the harder part is securing housing paperwork that matches the dates and names on the application. How much should you budget for the move? Think in two layers, upfront moving costs and monthly living costs. Upfront costs can include visa fees, flights, rental deposits, temporary housing, removals, insurance, and early admin, while the ongoing cost of living in Portugal depends heavily on region. About Portugal The cost of living in Portugal in 2026 Read more Lisbon, Cascais, Porto, and much of the Algarve are usually pricier than inland or northern areas. A remote worker in Porto may need rent deposits, rent in advance, and short-term housing, while a retired couple may need higher amounts of assets to demonstrate their ability to meet income requirements for their visa application.

Where should you live in Portugal? There is no one best place, only the best fit for your budget, lifestyle, and reason for moving. The broader guide to where to live in Portugal: the best places for expats is useful once you know whether you want city access, beach life, or lower monthly costs. Which areas suit retirees, families, and remote workers? Lisbon suits professionals and families who want international schools, English usage, and strong transport links, but you pay for that convenience. Porto offers city life with a slightly calmer feel and can work well for remote workers who still want services close by. The Algarve remains popular with British retirees because English is common and daily life can feel easier at first. Braga, Coimbra, and some inland central areas often cost less, but you may hear less English and need more Portuguese for everyday errands. In popular Algarve towns, summer listings can distort what year-round housing really costs. Always check whether a place is a true long-stay rental before you plan around it. Should you rent or buy first? For many newcomers, renting first is the safer choice. It gives you time to test the area, learn local price levels, and avoid making a property decision while your visa, tax, and daily routines are still settling. Renting also lowers the risk of buying in the wrong place after a short scouting trip. Expect landlords to ask for deposits, proof of income, and sometimes rent upfront, especially in tighter markets, and be careful with listings that look unusually cheap or rush you to pay before viewing.