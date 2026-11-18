Key takeaways NHR 2.0, officially called IFICI, is a tax regime. You need a separate right to live in Portugal.

Qualifying employment and self-employment income can benefit from a 20% rate for up to 10 years.

You must become Portuguese tax resident after at least five years of non-residence.

Your activity and, where required, the organisation you work for must qualify.

The normal application deadline is 15 January of the year after becoming tax resident.

Foreign pensions fall outside the IFICI foreign-income exemption.

What is Portugal’s NHR 2.0 tax regime? Often called NHR 2.0, the Incentivo Fiscal à Investigação Científica e Inovação (IFICI) is Portugal’s tax incentive for scientific research and innovation. Article 58-A of the Estatuto dos Benefícios Fiscais (EBF), the tax benefits statute, establishes the regime. Its popular name refers to the Non-Habitual Resident scheme introduced in 2009, although IFICI has different eligibility rules. NHR 2.0 changes your tax treatment, not your immigration status. You still need an appropriate visa or right to live in Portugal. A D7 or D8 visa does not automatically qualify you for IFICI.

NHR vs NHR 2.0: what has changed? Portugal repealed the old NHR regime from 1 January 2024, subject to transitional arrangements. Its replacement, IFICI, retains some tax benefits but has narrower eligibility. Feature Old NHR NHR 2.0 (IFICI) Eligibility Broader access for qualifying new tax residents Specific activities and, where required, qualifying employers Benefit period 10 years 10 years Qualifying earned income 20% rate on eligible activities 20% rate on eligible activities Foreign-source income Exemptions subject to income-specific conditions Exemptions for eligible income, excluding pensions Foreign pensions Preferential treatment depended on when you joined Normal IRS rules, subject to treaty relief Access today Closed to new applicants; existing holders retain their remaining benefits Open to applicants meeting IFICI requirements You cannot combine both regimes. Older guides may describe the former scheme, so make sure you don’t make decisions based on outdated information.

What are the NHR 2.0 tax benefits? For eligible applicants, IFICI changes how certain income is taxed within the wider Portuguese tax system. The main benefits and limits are: 20% rate: applies to net employment income (Category A) and self-employment income (Category B) from eligible activities.

applies to net employment income (Category A) and self-employment income (Category B) from eligible activities. Foreign-income exemption: generally covers eligible foreign-source income. Special rules, including a 35% rate, apply to certain income from jurisdictions on Portugal’s tax haven list.

generally covers eligible foreign-source income. Special rules, including a 35% rate, apply to certain income from jurisdictions on Portugal’s tax haven list. Pensions: foreign pensions are outside the exemption and follow normal IRS rules.

foreign pensions are outside the exemption and follow normal IRS rules. Duration: up to 10 consecutive years from the year you become tax resident, with no renewal. Portuguese tax residents must still report worldwide income. Double taxation treaties and home-country rules can affect the result: US citizens, for example, generally remain subject to US tax on worldwide income. Ask an adviser to assess each income type.

Portugal NHR 2.0 requirements: who qualifies? Photo: SolStock/Getty Images IFICI eligibility has three layers: your personal circumstances, your activity and, for most private-sector routes, the organisation you work for. Check all three before assuming you can claim the 20% rate. Personal and tax residence requirements To qualify for Portugal’s NHR 2.0 regime, you generally need to: 1 Become Portuguese tax resident, usually by spending more than 183 days in Portugal during a relevant 12-month period or maintaining a home intended as your habitual residence. 2 Have no Portuguese tax residence in the previous five years. 3 Not have benefited from the old NHR or opted for the Return Programme. IFICI also cannot be claimed as a new, repeat 10-year benefit. 4 Remain Portuguese tax resident in each year for which you claim relief. 5 Earn income from an eligible activity during those years. Keep evidence of your previous tax residence, such as foreign tax returns. The Portuguese Tax Authority (Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira, or AT) may request it. A visa or residence permit does not, by itself, establish tax residence. Eligible jobs, activities and employers Meeting the IFICI requirements depends on both your activity and the organisation you work for. A job title or Portuguese employment contract alone is insufficient. IFICI route Qualifying activity or organisation Reviewing body Research and teaching Eligible roles in higher education and the national science and technology system FCT Certified start-ups Eligible employment or board roles in recognised start-ups Startup Portugal Research and development Qualifying R&D roles linked to the SIFIDE tax credit scheme ANI Investment projects Qualified jobs or board roles in projects receiving contractual investment tax benefits AICEP Companies relevant to the national economy Qualified jobs or board roles in recognised organisations AICEP or IAPMEI Highly qualified professions Listed occupations at companies meeting the RFAI investment conditions or eligible activity-code and export tests AT, with employer confirmation For the highly qualified profession route, your occupation must appear in Annex I of Ordinance 352/2024/1. You generally need a PhD or a degree plus at least three years’ professional experience. Under the export route, the company must export at least 50% of its turnover and meet the listed activity-code requirements. The ordinance was amended in 2025, so check the current rules and official IFICI guidance before applying. Can remote workers and freelancers qualify for NHR 2.0? Remote workers and freelancers can qualify only when their activity and the organisation through which they work meet the relevant IFICI conditions. Working from Portugal, invoicing overseas clients or using an Employer of Record does not establish eligibility by itself. Work physically performed in Portugal generally counts as Portuguese-source income, even when paid from abroad. Artificial arrangements or companies without genuine activity can create tax risks. Before restructuring your employment or setting up a company, ask a Portuguese chartered accountant (contabilista certificado) to assess the arrangement.

Is Portugal NHR 2.0 suitable for you? Portugal’s NHR 2.0 tax regime is most relevant to researchers, university teachers, specialists at qualifying exporters, and eligible staff or board members of certified start-ups. Even within these groups, your exact role and organisation must meet the IFICI requirements. It is generally unsuitable for retirees relying on pensions, people with passive income only, or remote employees whose work and employer do not qualify. Foreign income alone does not provide access to the regime. Before planning your move around the 20% rate, confirm both your NHR 2.0 eligibility and your right to live in Portugal.

How to apply for NHR 2.0 in Portugal Once you have identified a qualifying route, prepare your tax registration and supporting documents. The application generally follows these steps: 1 Get a Portuguese NIF (Número de Identificação Fiscal), your tax number. 2 Confirm that your activity and employer qualify, including whether the organisation can supply the required declarations. 3 Become Portuguese tax resident and register your Portuguese address and resident status with AT. 4 Collect your contract, qualifications and relevant employer or reviewing-body declarations. 5 Submit your IFICI request through the Portal das Finanças by 15 January of the following year. 6 Keep annual evidence of your qualifying activity and income, and file your IRS return with the relevant annexes. Qualifying income can receive 20% withholding once you give the payer proof of your application. This does not replace the eligibility assessment. Late registration may provide relief only for the remaining years of the original 10-year period. If you change jobs, report the change and check that the new activity qualifies; a further registration request may be required.

Managing foreign income in Portugal with Wise Whether or not you qualify for NHR 2.0, receiving money in one currency and paying Portuguese expenses in euros requires some planning. You’ll also need clear records when filing your Portuguese income tax return. A Wise account lets you receive supported payments in several currencies, hold the money and convert it into euros when needed. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate and shows the conversion fee before you confirm. For regular income from abroad, this means you can keep funds in their original currency and convert the amount needed for rent, bills or other euro expenses. You can also download statements showing incoming payments and conversions. Keep these alongside contracts and other income records for each tax year. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website