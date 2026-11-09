Key takeaways Individuals generally pay progressive income tax on 50% of net property gains, including non-residents.

Share and securities gains usually face 28% tax, with exceptions based on income and holding period.

Residents report worldwide gains. Non-residents are taxed on Portuguese gains, but worldwide income affects their property-gain tax rate.

Reinvesting qualifying main-home sale proceeds can reduce or eliminate tax, subject to conditions and deadlines.

Tax treaties, NHR or IFICI may provide relief on eligible gains, but reporting can still be required.

What counts as capital gains tax in Portugal? Capital gains tax in Portugal applies to the profit you make when selling an asset. These gains are called mais-valias in Portuguese. For individuals, they fall under Portugal’s personal income tax system, known as IRS (Imposto sobre o Rendimento das Pessoas Singulares). The calculation and tax rate depend on the type of asset you sell: Real estate, including houses, apartments, and land

Shares, funds, and other securities

Other assets, which may have their own tax rules This guide focuses on individuals. Assets owned by companies may be subject to different corporate tax rules.

When can Portugal tax your gain? Residency and source rules Portugal generally taxes residents on worldwide capital gains. It usually taxes non-residents only on Portuguese-source gains, such as profits from selling Portuguese property. The table below compares capital gains tax in Portugal for residents and non-residents. Factor Tax resident Non-resident Scope of gains Worldwide Portuguese-source Common triggers Sale of property, shares, or foreign holdings Sale of Portuguese property Verify Treaty residence, reliefs Rate setting, treaty, filing duty You generally become a tax resident if you spend more than 183 days in Portugal in a 12-month period, or if you keep a habitual home there that suggests you intend to stay. Portugal calls your tax home your domicílio fiscal. If Portugal and another country both consider you resident, an applicable tax treaty’s tie-breaker rules decide where you are resident for treaty purposes. Residency also affects how your other income is taxed, as our guide to taxes in Portugal for expats explains.

How does capital gains tax in Portugal work for property sales? Property is the most common pain point for expats. Portugal taxes only part of an individual’s gain, and the next sections separate residents, non-residents, and deductible costs. How are residents taxed on Portuguese or foreign property gains? Portuguese tax residents generally pay tax on worldwide gains, including profits from selling property abroad. The Portuguese tax authority, Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira (AT), usually includes only 50% of your net property gain in taxable income, then applies progressive IRS rates. In 2026, marginal rates run from 12.5% to 48%, plus a solidarity rate where it applies. To estimate your tax bill, check: Your net gain after eligible costs

Your other taxable income for the year How are non-residents taxed on Portuguese property gains? Since 2023, AT taxes only 50% of a non-resident’s gain on Portuguese real estate, at progressive rates. It also considers your worldwide income to set the rate, even though Portugal does not tax that foreign income directly. As a non-resident seller, check: Your Portuguese tax filing obligations

How your home country taxes the same sale Other Portuguese income, like rent, follows separate non-resident tax rules. Which costs and adjustments can reduce the taxable gain? Your taxable gain is not simply your sale price minus your purchase price. Portugal lets you adjust for documented items, including selling costs, as the guide to selling property in Portugal outlines. The taxable gain can take into account: Purchase price

Sale price

Qualifying buying and selling costs, such as IMT (property transfer tax), Imposto do Selo (stamp duty), and agent fees

Documented improvements, backed by invoices with your NIF (tax number)

Inflation adjustment on the purchase price, where it applies Example: You buy for €200,000 and sell for €300,000. You document €25,000 in costs and improvements. Your net gain is €75,000, and AT includes €37,500 in taxable income. This example ignores the inflation adjustment. Insider Tip Keep every invoice and make sure it includes your NIF, because undocumented costs are hard to defend when AT asks for proof.

How are shares and investment gains taxed in Portugal? Shares and securities follow a different system from property. The 28% rate you often read about usually applies here. Below, you’ll see how standard rates, short-term gains, and foreign holdings differ. When does the 28% rate apply to securities? Portugal generally taxes gains from shares and securities at a flat 28%. Residents can usually choose to add these gains to other income instead, but that choice does not automatically cost less. Some securities admitted to trading, and units in certain investment funds, can qualify for a partial exclusion after longer holding periods: 10% exclusion after more than 2 years

20% exclusion from 5 years

30% exclusion from 8 years Can short-term gains be added to your other income? Yes, if you hold certain securities for less than 365 days, the net balance of gains and losses may have to join your other income. This applies only when your total taxable income, including that balance, reaches €86,634. A quick sale does not trigger progressive taxation by itself. When do foreign shares still belong on a Portuguese return? Tax residents still need to report gains from foreign brokerage accounts. Selling shares through a US or UK broker does not keep the gain outside the Portuguese system. Your Portuguese IRS return usually has sections for capital gains and foreign income. Gather these before you file: Broker statements showing purchase and sale dates

Euro values on each transaction date

Proof of any foreign tax paid

Which exemptions and reliefs can reduce your tax bill? Each relief depends on strict conditions, timing, and evidence. Below are the cases that matter most for expats. Reinvesting the sale of your main home Portugal can exempt some or all of the gain on your habitação própria e permanente (main permanent home) if you reinvest the proceeds. The home must have been your main residence, at your registered tax address, during the previous 12 months. The test uses the sale proceeds minus any purchase loan you still owe, not only the profit. A partial reinvestment usually gives partial relief. To qualify, you generally need to: 1 Reinvest within 24 months before or 36 months after the sale in a new main home in Portugal or elsewhere in the EU. 2 Declare your reinvestment intention on your IRS return. If you miss the deadline, AT can tax the gain and add interest. Insider Tip Check that your Portuguese tax address was updated correctly before you rely on main-home reinvestment relief. Relief for retirees and people age 65+ If you are retired or 65 or older, you may have another route. Instead of buying a new home, you may be able to move the sale proceeds into a qualifying retirement or savings product. The deadline is short, so check it before you sell. Verify which products qualify and what payout conditions apply. Ask AT or your accountant about: Pension funds

Qualifying life insurance contracts Pre-1989 property and other reliefs to verify Property bought before 1 January 1989 may qualify for relief, but it is not a blanket exemption. Your eligibility depends on the exact asset history, including land classification and later changes. A temporary measure may also apply to disposals between 1 January 2026 and 31 December 2029. It can exempt gains when you reinvest in Portuguese homes you rent out at capped rents. Conditions to confirm: Reinvestment and rental deadlines

Rent cap of €2,300 per month

How can double tax treaties, NHR, and IFICI change the result? A double tax treaty decides which country can tax a gain and helps prevent double taxation. Check Portugal’s double tax treaty list. Treaty relief does not automatically remove your reporting obligations. NHR and IFICI can also affect capital gains tax in Portugal, but their rules differ: Regime Status Capital gains treatment NHR (Non-Habitual Resident) Closed to most new applicants; existing and qualifying transitional beneficiaries remain covered. Tax relief depends on the asset, its source, and the applicable treaty. IFICI (tax incentive for scientific research and innovation) Newer regime with separate eligibility rules. Qualifying foreign-source gains may be exempt. This exemption does not cover gains from selling Portuguese property. Before claiming tax relief, confirm: Your exact status and start date

The asset type and income source

The applicable tax treaty

How should you report capital gains to AT and what records to keep? You usually report capital gains in Portugal on your annual IRS return through the Portal das Finanças, AT’s online tax portal. The usual filing period is April 1 to June 30 of the year after the sale. Non-residents who sell Portuguese property generally need to file even if they have no other Portuguese income. Check the applicable forms and deadlines with AT before submitting. Keep these records for your file: Purchase deed

Sale deed

Invoices for improvements

Brokerage statements

Proof of loan repayment, where relevant

Proof of foreign tax paid, if treaty relief may apply

Managing euro tax payments or sale proceeds across currencies If you own property in Portugal but your salary, pension or savings are in pounds, US dollars or another currency, you may need to convert money to cover your tax bill in euros. The exchange rate and transfer fees affect how much you’ll pay in your home currency. Wise lets you convert money at the mid-market exchange rate, with fees shown upfront, and send euros to your Portuguese bank account. Enter the euro amount you need for your AIMI bill to see how much to send in your own currency, including Wise’s fees. Before confirming, compare that total with your bank’s quote and check the estimated arrival time. Allow enough time for the money to arrive and for you to pay the tax using the instructions on your tax notice. Send money with Wise Sending money to or from Portugal? Cross-border payments don’t have to be complicated. With Wise, you can hold over 40 currencies in one account and send money to over 140 countries transparently at the mid-market exchange rate. Be smart. Get Wise. Go to website