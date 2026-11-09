AIMI tax in Portugal for expats

AIMI sits inside Portugal’s wider property-tax framework, alongside IMI and the other homeowner charges covered in Expatica’s property taxes in Portugal guide. For expats, the practical question is whether your property, ownership arrangement, and official taxable value bring you within its scope.
Key takeaways
- AIMI is different from IMI: IMI is the regular annual municipal property tax, while AIMI is an extra charge that can apply when relevant Portuguese property holdings exceed the official deduction.
- The official taxable value matters: AIMI is based on Valor Patrimonial Tributário (VPT), not what the property could sell for on the market.
- The main individual deduction starts at €600,000: Married or união de facto couples who opt for joint treatment can access a higher combined threshold under the official rules.
- AIMI is usually settled separately from IMI: The Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira (AT) generally assesses AIMI in June and issues a single payment for September.
- Non-residents can still owe it: AIMI follows the Portuguese property and ownership record, not just where the owner lives.
What is AIMI and is it the same as IMI?
Many readers are trying to sort AIMI from IMI. AIMI is Adicional ao IMI, an additional Portuguese property tax, while IMI is Imposto Municipal sobre Imóveis, the broader annual municipal tax that applies to property ownership more widely.
In practice, many expats pay IMI without ever owing AIMI. Paying IMI does not cancel out AIMI, because they are separate charges with different triggers and payment schedules.
|Comparison point
|IMI
|AIMI
|What it is
|Portugal’s annual municipal property tax
|An additional property tax on certain higher-value holdings
|Who usually pays
|Owners, usufruct holders, or superficiaries recorded for the relevant IMI year
|Owners, usufruct holders, or superficiaries recorded on 1 January of the AIMI year
|Which value matters
|The property’s VPT
|The sum of relevant VPT amounts after any official deductions
|When it is usually paid
|Usually in May, August, and November, depending on the amount due
|Assessed in June, generally paid in a single installment in September
Who pays AIMI in Portugal?
AIMI can apply to individuals, couples, companies, and certain inherited-property structures, but the key question for most expats is: do you own relevant Portuguese property whose official taxable value pushes you over the line? The tax generally relates to certain urban residential properties and building land, not every kind of property in Portugal.
The ownership record matters. AIMI is charged to the owner, usufruct holder, or holder of a surface right shown in the tax records on 1 January of the relevant year. That is why the result can surprise owners who focus on purchase price or residency instead of the property’s official classification.
- Individuals with relevant Portuguese property can owe AIMI if the combined taxable value goes beyond the deduction.
- Married or união de facto couples may be assessed separately unless they opt for joint treatment.
- Companies can face different rates and fewer reliefs than private owners.
- Undivided inheritances fall under specific AIMI rules and may need separate declarations.
- Non-resident status does not, by itself, remove AIMI exposure.
Insider Tip
Many expats assume AIMI follows the purchase price. In reality, the Portuguese tax authority works from the property’s Valor Patrimonial Tributário (VPT), which can be very different from the market value you paid.
Does AIMI apply to non-residents and expats?
Yes, it can. Portuguese property taxes are linked mainly to the property and the ownership record, not only to whether you live in Portugal full time.
Residency still matters in the wider tax system in Portugal and in cross-border planning. For AIMI itself, though, a non-resident can still be liable if the Portuguese property, ownership structure, and relevant taxable values fall within the rules.
How is AIMI calculated?
AIMI is calculated from the VPT, which is the official taxable value used in the Portuguese property-tax system. That figure usually appears in the property’s caderneta predial, the tax record or property tax certificate.
If you need to verify the official record, Portugal’s Património Predial service explains how owners can check the registered property information online through Portal das Finanças. This is usually more useful than relying on estate-agent pricing or a rough market estimate.
Add the relevant VPT values: Start with the sum of the taxable values for the Portuguese properties that fall within AIMI’s scope.
Apply the deduction: For individuals and undivided inheritances, the standard deduction is €600,000. Couples who opt for joint treatment can access a €1.2 million combined deduction.
Apply the rates: For individuals, the rate is 0.7% on taxable value above the deduction up to €1 million, 1% on the next band up to €2 million, and 1.5% above that. Qualifying joint treatment doubles the band thresholds.
Work a simple example: If Sofia owns two Portuguese apartments with a combined VPT of €780,000, the first €600,000 is deducted. The remaining €180,000 falls into the 0.7% band, creating an AIMI bill of €1,260.
That calculation is why two smaller homes can create an AIMI issue even when neither one looks especially expensive on its own. It is also why owners sometimes overestimate their exposure when the market value is much higher than the tax value.
What counts toward the €600,000 threshold?
The €600,000 figure is applied to the combined relevant VPT of the Portuguese properties that fall within AIMI’s scope. If you own more than one relevant property, the official values can be aggregated for AIMI purposes.
Higher-value households, couples, inherited-property situations, and mixed-use portfolios should double-check the official records before relying on a quick estimate. The tax record matters more than assumptions about how “luxury” a property feels.
Exemptions, reductions, and legal ways to lower AIMI
AIMI planning is usually about getting the classification and election right. The first step is checking that the property is recorded correctly in the tax system and that you are not assuming an IMI rule automatically carries over into AIMI.
Some properties are outside AIMI’s normal scope under the official framework, especially where the recorded use is not residential. That is why the tax record and ownership structure deserve a proper review before you assume the bill is fixed.
- Check the recorded property type: Properties allocated to trade, industry, services, or “others” are generally treated differently from residential property for AIMI purposes.
- Review building land carefully: Land for construction can be relevant even before a home is built, depending on how it is recorded.
- Use the joint-treatment option where relevant: Married or união de facto couples can raise the deduction to €1.2 million if they make the official election correctly.
- Confirm inherited-property options: Undivided inheritances can sometimes shift taxation to heirs if the required declarations are filed through Portal das Finanças.
- Separate private and company analysis: Company ownership can change the applicable rate and remove deductions available to individuals.
Insider tip
Married or união de facto couples may be able to change how AIMI is assessed if they file the relevant option in time through Portal das Finanças, usually between 1 April and 31 May.
When and how should you pay AIMI?
The AT generally calculates AIMI during June and issues the payment for September. That timing matters because IMI follows its own installment schedule, while AIMI normally arrives as a separate bill.
The payment notice is the nota de cobrança, which is the official tax bill. If you miss the deadline, interest or other penalties can follow. Portugal’s official IMI payment guidance is useful for the main local payment channels and late-payment warning, but your own AIMI notice carries the payment reference you need.
Watch for the notice: It may arrive by post or through electronic tax notifications, depending on how your account is set up.
Check the details carefully: Confirm the tax year, amount due, and deadline on the nota de cobrança.
Use the stated payment reference: The safest route is to pay using the reference attached to your official notice or replacement document.
Keep proof of payment: Save the receipt or confirmation, especially if you are paying from abroad or close to the deadline.
How can you check your bill in Portal das Finanças?
To log in, you will usually need your Número de Identificação Fiscal (NIF), Portugal’s tax number, plus your Portal password or digital credentials. If you still need one, Expatica’s guide to getting a NIF in Portugal explains the basics.
Log in to Portal das Finanças with your NIF and password, Chave Móvel Digital, or Citizen Card credentials.
For IMI, look under Imposto Municipal sobre Imóveis > Consultar Notas de Cobrança or A Minha Área > Pagamentos a decorrer.
For AIMI, if you need the document again, go to Movimentos Financeiros > Emitir 2ª Via, then select Adicional ao IMI and the relevant year.
Download the document, confirm the due date, and check the payment reference before sending funds.
Paying from abroad and funding a Portuguese account
If you live outside Portugal, timing is often the biggest problem. You may need to top up a Portuguese euro account before the deadline, and a late international transfer can cause problems even when the tax amount itself is correct.
If you are still opening a bank account in Portugal, plan ahead for how the money will arrive and when it will clear. If you hold pounds, dollars, or another currency, a Wise account is one option to compare for converting and sending euros to a Portuguese account before the deadline (it is a money-management tool, not tax advice).
- Leave time for currency conversion and bank cutoffs: Do not wait until the last day if your money starts in another currency.
- Confirm that the euros have cleared: A transfer on the way is not enough if the bill is due now.
- Keep your records together: Save the transfer confirmation, the tax notice, and the payment receipt for the same tax year.
Wise account
Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler.
FAQ
AIMI tax in Portugal
Is AIMI the same as IMI?
No. IMI is the regular annual municipal property tax, while AIMI is an extra Portuguese property tax that applies only in certain higher-value cases after the relevant deduction is considered. Expats often confuse them because both sit inside the same wider property-tax system.
Do foreigners pay AIMI in Portugal?
They can. Foreign ownership does not automatically exempt someone from Portuguese property tax, and AIMI liability depends on the type of property, the ownership structure, and the official taxable-value rules. More complex ownership arrangements should be checked before payment.
Is AIMI based on market value or VPT?
AIMI is based on VPT, the official taxable value. You can usually find that figure in the property’s caderneta predial and related records in Portal das Finanças.
When is AIMI due in Portugal?
Broadly, AIMI is assessed during June and generally paid in a single installment in September. Always check the current year’s official notice or portal entry, because that notice controls the real deadline and AIMI is separate from IMI’s usual installment schedule.
Are Madeira and the Azores different for IMI or AIMI?
They can be in the wider property-tax picture. IMI rates and some local tax context can vary by municipality and region, so a mainland summary does not always answer every point for Madeira or the Azores.
This guide is for general information only, not tax or legal advice. Rules, dates, and exemptions can change, so check the current position with Portal das Finanças or a qualified adviser, especially for company-owned property, joint ownership, inherited property, or mixed-use portfolios. Keep reading for who pays AIMI, how it is calculated, and how to pay it in practice.
Information checked against official Portuguese government and tax authority pages on 12 October 2026.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Official AIMI and IMI definitions, thresholds, rates, payment timing, and Portal document paths, checked on 12 October 2026, Portal das Finanças: Imposto anual – IMI e AIMI
- Official IMI payment timing, payment methods, and late-payment warning, checked on 12 October 2026, Pagar o Imposto Municipal sobre Imóveis (IMI) – gov.pt
- Official guidance on accessing property records with a NIF and Portal credentials, checked on 12 October 2026, Consultar o Património Predial – Imposto Municipal sobre Imóveis (IMI) – gov.p
- Official guidance on checking the IMI payment notice online, checked on 12 October 2026, Consultar o estado da nota de cobrança do IMI – gov.pt
- Legal reference page for the CIMI framework, including the AIMI chapter and caderneta predial articles, checked on 12 October 2026, Código do IMI – Índice