AIMI tax in Portugal for expats

Key takeaways AIMI is different from IMI: IMI is the regular annual municipal property tax, while AIMI is an extra charge that can apply when relevant Portuguese property holdings exceed the official deduction.

IMI is the regular annual municipal property tax, while AIMI is an extra charge that can apply when relevant Portuguese property holdings exceed the official deduction. The official taxable value matters: AIMI is based on Valor Patrimonial Tributário (VPT), not what the property could sell for on the market.

AIMI is based on Valor Patrimonial Tributário (VPT), not what the property could sell for on the market. The main individual deduction starts at €600,000: Married or união de facto couples who opt for joint treatment can access a higher combined threshold under the official rules.

Married or união de facto couples who opt for joint treatment can access a higher combined threshold under the official rules. AIMI is usually settled separately from IMI: The Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira (AT) generally assesses AIMI in June and issues a single payment for September.

The Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira (AT) generally assesses AIMI in June and issues a single payment for September. Non-residents can still owe it: AIMI follows the Portuguese property and ownership record, not just where the owner lives.

What is AIMI and is it the same as IMI? Many readers are trying to sort AIMI from IMI. AIMI is Adicional ao IMI, an additional Portuguese property tax, while IMI is Imposto Municipal sobre Imóveis, the broader annual municipal tax that applies to property ownership more widely. In practice, many expats pay IMI without ever owing AIMI. Paying IMI does not cancel out AIMI, because they are separate charges with different triggers and payment schedules. Comparison point IMI AIMI What it is Portugal’s annual municipal property tax An additional property tax on certain higher-value holdings Who usually pays Owners, usufruct holders, or superficiaries recorded for the relevant IMI year Owners, usufruct holders, or superficiaries recorded on 1 January of the AIMI year Which value matters The property’s VPT The sum of relevant VPT amounts after any official deductions When it is usually paid Usually in May, August, and November, depending on the amount due Assessed in June, generally paid in a single installment in September

Who pays AIMI in Portugal? AIMI can apply to individuals, couples, companies, and certain inherited-property structures, but the key question for most expats is: do you own relevant Portuguese property whose official taxable value pushes you over the line? The tax generally relates to certain urban residential properties and building land, not every kind of property in Portugal. The ownership record matters. AIMI is charged to the owner, usufruct holder, or holder of a surface right shown in the tax records on 1 January of the relevant year. That is why the result can surprise owners who focus on purchase price or residency instead of the property’s official classification. Individuals with relevant Portuguese property can owe AIMI if the combined taxable value goes beyond the deduction.

Married or união de facto couples may be assessed separately unless they opt for joint treatment.

Companies can face different rates and fewer reliefs than private owners.

Undivided inheritances fall under specific AIMI rules and may need separate declarations.

Non-resident status does not, by itself, remove AIMI exposure. Insider Tip Many expats assume AIMI follows the purchase price. In reality, the Portuguese tax authority works from the property’s Valor Patrimonial Tributário (VPT), which can be very different from the market value you paid. Does AIMI apply to non-residents and expats? Yes, it can. Portuguese property taxes are linked mainly to the property and the ownership record, not only to whether you live in Portugal full time. Residency still matters in the wider tax system in Portugal and in cross-border planning. For AIMI itself, though, a non-resident can still be liable if the Portuguese property, ownership structure, and relevant taxable values fall within the rules.

How is AIMI calculated? AIMI is calculated from the VPT, which is the official taxable value used in the Portuguese property-tax system. That figure usually appears in the property’s caderneta predial, the tax record or property tax certificate. If you need to verify the official record, Portugal’s Património Predial service explains how owners can check the registered property information online through Portal das Finanças. This is usually more useful than relying on estate-agent pricing or a rough market estimate. 1 Add the relevant VPT values: Start with the sum of the taxable values for the Portuguese properties that fall within AIMI’s scope. 2 Apply the deduction: For individuals and undivided inheritances, the standard deduction is €600,000. Couples who opt for joint treatment can access a €1.2 million combined deduction. 3 Apply the rates: For individuals, the rate is 0.7% on taxable value above the deduction up to €1 million, 1% on the next band up to €2 million, and 1.5% above that. Qualifying joint treatment doubles the band thresholds. 4 Work a simple example: If Sofia owns two Portuguese apartments with a combined VPT of €780,000, the first €600,000 is deducted. The remaining €180,000 falls into the 0.7% band, creating an AIMI bill of €1,260. That calculation is why two smaller homes can create an AIMI issue even when neither one looks especially expensive on its own. It is also why owners sometimes overestimate their exposure when the market value is much higher than the tax value. What counts toward the €600,000 threshold? The €600,000 figure is applied to the combined relevant VPT of the Portuguese properties that fall within AIMI’s scope. If you own more than one relevant property, the official values can be aggregated for AIMI purposes. Higher-value households, couples, inherited-property situations, and mixed-use portfolios should double-check the official records before relying on a quick estimate. The tax record matters more than assumptions about how “luxury” a property feels.

Exemptions, reductions, and legal ways to lower AIMI AIMI planning is usually about getting the classification and election right. The first step is checking that the property is recorded correctly in the tax system and that you are not assuming an IMI rule automatically carries over into AIMI. Some properties are outside AIMI’s normal scope under the official framework, especially where the recorded use is not residential. That is why the tax record and ownership structure deserve a proper review before you assume the bill is fixed. Check the recorded property type: Properties allocated to trade, industry, services, or “others” are generally treated differently from residential property for AIMI purposes.

Properties allocated to trade, industry, services, or “others” are generally treated differently from residential property for AIMI purposes. Review building land carefully: Land for construction can be relevant even before a home is built, depending on how it is recorded.

Land for construction can be relevant even before a home is built, depending on how it is recorded. Use the joint-treatment option where relevant: Married or união de facto couples can raise the deduction to €1.2 million if they make the official election correctly.

Married or união de facto couples can raise the deduction to €1.2 million if they make the official election correctly. Confirm inherited-property options: Undivided inheritances can sometimes shift taxation to heirs if the required declarations are filed through Portal das Finanças.

Undivided inheritances can sometimes shift taxation to heirs if the required declarations are filed through Portal das Finanças. Separate private and company analysis: Company ownership can change the applicable rate and remove deductions available to individuals. Insider tip Married or união de facto couples may be able to change how AIMI is assessed if they file the relevant option in time through Portal das Finanças, usually between 1 April and 31 May.

When and how should you pay AIMI? The AT generally calculates AIMI during June and issues the payment for September. That timing matters because IMI follows its own installment schedule, while AIMI normally arrives as a separate bill. The payment notice is the nota de cobrança, which is the official tax bill. If you miss the deadline, interest or other penalties can follow. Portugal’s official IMI payment guidance is useful for the main local payment channels and late-payment warning, but your own AIMI notice carries the payment reference you need. 1 Watch for the notice: It may arrive by post or through electronic tax notifications, depending on how your account is set up. 2 Check the details carefully: Confirm the tax year, amount due, and deadline on the nota de cobrança. 3 Use the stated payment reference: The safest route is to pay using the reference attached to your official notice or replacement document. 4 Keep proof of payment: Save the receipt or confirmation, especially if you are paying from abroad or close to the deadline. How can you check your bill in Portal das Finanças? To log in, you will usually need your Número de Identificação Fiscal (NIF), Portugal’s tax number, plus your Portal password or digital credentials. If you still need one, Expatica’s guide to getting a NIF in Portugal explains the basics. 1 Log in to Portal das Finanças with your NIF and password, Chave Móvel Digital, or Citizen Card credentials. 2 For IMI, look under Imposto Municipal sobre Imóveis > Consultar Notas de Cobrança or A Minha Área > Pagamentos a decorrer. 3 For AIMI, if you need the document again, go to Movimentos Financeiros > Emitir 2ª Via, then select Adicional ao IMI and the relevant year. 4 Download the document, confirm the due date, and check the payment reference before sending funds.