Tax domicile certificate Portugal: how to get the right document

This guide explains the difference, how to request the document through Portal das Finanças, what it usually proves, what period it may cover, and what to do if a foreign bank, employer, or tax authority asks for its own form, a translation, or extra verification.
What is a tax domicile certificate in Portugal?
In Portugal, the phrase many expats are looking for is certidão de domicílio fiscal. In plain English, that is usually a certificate showing the fiscal address linked to your record with the Portuguese Tax and Customs Authority, or AT.
This is where confusion starts. On English-language pages and in foreign paperwork, you may also see “tax residence certificate” or “certificate of fiscal residence.” Those terms overlap in casual use, but they are not always the same in practice.
Readers often ask whether one Portuguese certificate automatically proves both your current tax address and your treaty residence status. It can help in some situations, but double taxation relief, past tax years, and country-specific tax forms often require something more precise than a standard domicile certificate.
When do you need it?
Common use cases for expats
Expats are often asked for this document when opening or reviewing an overseas investment account, updating a non-resident status, claiming treaty benefits, proving an address to a pension provider, or dealing with payroll and withholding tax questions.
Typical examples include:
- an overseas broker asking why your Portuguese tax profile differs from your passport address
- a foreign employer or payroll team updating withholding tax settings
- a pension provider or insurer checking your tax residence after a move
- a foreign tax authority asking for treaty relief or reduced withholding
Requests can also come from different teams inside the same institution. A compliance team may want address proof, while a tax team may want a residence certificate for a specific period. Before you download anything, ask whether they need proof of Portuguese tax address, proof of tax residence, or their own form completed.
Address proof vs treaty proof
If the goal is simple address confirmation, the domicile certificate is often the starting point. It reflects what AT has on file for your fiscal address.
If the goal is treaty relief or avoiding double taxation, the receiving authority may want something more specific. Portugal’s international taxation area includes forms and procedures linked to residence certification for treaty use. In that case, the key issue is not just where your mail goes, but whether you are being certified as resident for tax purposes, and for which period.
How can I tell whether the request is for treaty purposes?
Some requests are clearly about compliance or address checks. Others are really tax treaty requests, even if the email uses loose wording such as “tax certificate” or “proof of residence.”
Treat the request as treaty-related if it mentions reduced withholding, dividend or interest income, pension payments, royalties, a double taxation agreement, a specific tax year, or a foreign tax form that needs certification. Those clues usually mean the standard domicile certificate may only be part of the answer.
If the request comes with terms such as “beneficial owner,” “relief at source,” “withholding tax refund,” or a reference to a treaty article, assume the standard domicile certificate may only be part of the answer.
By contrast, a bank’s onboarding team or a pension administrator may only need proof of the country currently attached to your Portuguese tax record. When the purpose is unclear, ask what they need the document to prove and whether they need a standard portal certificate or a form for treaty relief.
Which certificate should you request?
The safest approach is to match the document to the use case, not to the English name used in the email you received.
|If the institution wants…
|Portuguese term to check
|What it usually proves
|Best next step
|Proof of the fiscal address on your AT record
|Certidão de Domicílio Fiscal
|Your current registered tax address in Portugal
|Request the domicile certificate through the portal (Portal das Finanças)
|Proof you are treated as resident for tax purposes, often for a given period
|Certificado de Residência Fiscal
|Tax residence status, sometimes for treaty or period-specific use
|Confirm the exact period and wording required before applying
|Its own foreign tax form for treaty relief or withholding
|n.a.
|Certification tied to the foreign form, not just a standard portal PDF
|Ask whether AT must certify that exact form or whether a Portuguese certificate is enough
If you are unsure, do not guess based on the English label alone. “Tax domicile certificate Portugal” is a common search, but the right answer depends on what the receiving party is actually trying to verify.
How can I get the certificate through Portal das Finanças?
Before you start
First, make sure your Portal das Finanças access works. You can sign in with your NIF and password, or through Portuguese digital authentication methods shown on the login page. If you still need the basics, Expatica’s guide to applying for a NIF in Portugal is a useful starting point.
If you cannot log in, solve that first. The portal includes password recovery and digital authentication options, and that step can take longer than the certificate request itself if you leave it to the last minute.
Second, check that your tax record is up to date. The certificate reflects AT’s record, not the address you plan to use. If you moved recently and the change has not been fully confirmed yet, the PDF may still show the old details.
Step-by-step in the portal
You can start from the Portal das Finanças certificate service and log in.
Once inside, the usual route is:
Search for Pedir Certidão.
Open the certificate request service.
Choose the option that matches your need, often Domicílio Fiscal for simple fiscal address proof.
Confirm the request.
Select Obter when the document is available.
Download the PDF and save a copy before sending it on.
Public AT guidance also points taxpayers to the certificate request area under the broader certificates and proof documents information page.
Check the PDF before you send it
Before you email the document, check four things:
- your full name and tax number
- the address shown on the certificate
- whether the document type matches what was requested
- whether the receiving institution asked for a specific year, language, form, or certification style
If the recipient wants document verification, ask whether the portal PDF alone is enough or whether they also want a validation code, translation, or a separately certified form. Sending the original PDF is usually safer than sending a screenshot or photo of a printout.
What if my tax record is not up to date?
The portal can only certify what AT already has on file. That matters because many expats try to solve an address or residence problem by downloading a fresh certificate, when the real issue is that the underlying record has not been updated yet.
This is especially relevant after a move into Portugal, a move out of Portugal, or a late change from resident to non-resident status, or the other way round. AT’s public FAQs explain that address changes are not fully effective until the required confirmation steps are complete, and some retroactive changes need supporting evidence. In other words, a brand-new PDF can still contain old information if the tax record has not caught up.
For recent movers, this timing issue matters because a foreign institution may compare the certificate against older onboarding records or passport information and flag a mismatch. A short explanation from you can help, but the cleaner fix is a corrected AT record.
If your situation involves a corrected effective date or a past period, standard self-service may not be enough. You may need to update the record first through the normal AT channels, then request the certificate only after the change is reflected.
This is also where document preparation can slow people down. In AT procedures, supporting records in foreign languages may need certified translation. If you are fixing your record at the same time as requesting a certificate, gather those documents early rather than waiting for AT or the foreign institution to ask twice.
What period does the certificate cover?
The standard domicile certificate is best understood as a snapshot of your current AT record, not a historical tax report. That is useful when a bank or broker simply wants to see the address AT currently holds for you.
It is less useful when a foreign authority needs a clear statement that you were treated as resident during a named period, such as tax year 2025 or the month a dividend was paid. In those cases, period wording can matter as much as the certificate title itself.
If the request mentions a specific year or payment period, refer back to the question you asked earlier and confirm whether they want current address proof or residence certification for that period. That small check often determines whether the first document you send is accepted.
What are the most common mistakes expats make?
Many people download a domicile certificate when the institution really wants residence certification for treaty purposes. The document may look official, but it may not answer the question the other side is asking.
Another frequent problem is assuming the certificate will fix an outdated AT record. If your resident or non-resident status, address, or name details are wrong in the system, downloading a fresh PDF will simply reproduce the same problem.
It is also easy to assume an older NIF document or earlier certificate will still do the job. Sometimes it will, but many institutions want a recent official download, so check any freshness requirement before sending older paperwork.
Language creates a different kind of trap. Some institutions accept the Portuguese PDF exactly as issued. Others want their own form, a certified translation, or extra validation, especially when the document will be used for treaty relief or formal tax filing.
A less obvious issue is format. For a compliance team abroad, the original PDF often carries more weight than a screenshot, cropped scan, or phone photo.
What if the foreign institution asks for its own form, a translation, or legalization?
Start by asking exactly what they need. The request may sound broad, but the real issue is usually one of four things: current tax address, residence for a named period, certification of their own form, or extra formalities for local filing.
For treaty-related cases, check Portugal’s international double taxation forms and guidance. That area includes Mod. 2-RFI, described by AT as a request for a certificate of fiscal residence, along with other treaty forms used for withholding tax and refund procedures.
The structure of that AT page is useful in itself. It shows that treaty forms and residence certification sit in a different bucket from a simple portal download, which is a good sign that not every cross-border request is solved by the same generic PDF.
Translation and legalization are separate questions from the certificate itself. If the receiving body asks for a certified translation, check whether they need a full translation of the certificate, a sworn translation, or just a bilingual treaty form. If they mention legalization or an apostille, confirm who must issue it and whether a standard portal certificate is eligible before you spend money on extra steps.
If the request is for a past year, treaty relief, or a foreign authority’s own template, pause before downloading anything and confirm the exact format in writing. That is usually faster than sending the wrong document twice.
Managing money between Portugal and another country
Tax paperwork often comes with money movement. You may need to receive funds from abroad, pay a foreign tax bill, or keep spending in more than one currency while your Portuguese admin is still being sorted.
That can matter if you are paying rent, school fees, or professional invoices in euros while still receiving income elsewhere.
If that is part of your situation, the Wise account can be a practical tool for holding and converting currencies, sending money internationally, and spending with a linked card in multiple countries. It is not a substitute for getting the right certificate, but it can make the cross-border money side easier once the paperwork is in motion.
Wise account
Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler.
FAQ
Tax domicile certificate Portugal
Is a tax domicile certificate in Portugal the same as a tax residence certificate?
Not always. A domicile certificate usually shows the fiscal address on your AT record, while a tax residence certificate may be needed when a foreign institution wants proof of tax residence for a specific period or treaty purpose. Always check what the receiving institution is actually asking you to prove.
How long does it take to get a tax domicile certificate in Portugal?
If your Portal das Finanças access works and your records are up to date, the document is often available immediately through the online certificate service. During busy periods, the longer delay is often correcting the underlying record rather than generating the certificate itself. Delays are more likely when the issue is an outdated address, the wrong certificate type, or a request for extra certification.
What if a foreign bank or tax authority rejects the Portuguese certificate?
Ask why it was rejected before you order anything else. In many cases, the problem is that they wanted proof for a specific tax year, a treaty form, a certified translation, or their own template completed, rather than a standard domicile certificate.
This guide is for general information only, not legal or tax advice, and requirements can vary by institution and country.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Portal das Finanças, Official certificate request service entry point used to verify the Portal das Finanças application route and login requirement, checked on 2026-09-29.
- Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira, Certidões e comprovativos, Official AT guidance confirming the certificate request area and related proof document services, checked on 2026-09-29
- Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira, Dupla Tributação Internacional, Official AT page used to verify Mod. 2-RFI and treaty-related residence certification context, checked on 2026-09-29
- Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira, Registo Contribuinte > Identific > Alteração Morada/Singulares, Official AT FAQ used for statements about address change confirmation, retroactive updates, and certified translations in related procedures, checked on 2026-09-2
- Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira, IRS > Relações Internacionais > Rendimentos no Estrangeiro, Official AT FAQ used to support distinctions around residence proof for specific periods and international tax contexts, checked on 2026-09-29
- Portal das Finanças certificate service
- AT guidance on certificates and proof documents, https://info.portaldasfinancas.gov.pt/pt/apoio_ao_contribuinte/Cidadaos/Casa_e_propriedades/Certidoes_e_comprovativos/Paginas/default.aspx