IMI tax in Portugal: rates, deadlines, and exemptions

Key takeaways IMI is an annual municipal tax charged on the property’s VPT, not usually its market price.

Residents and non-residents can both owe IMI if they own Portuguese property.

Urban property is taxed at 0.3% to 0.45%, while rural property is taxed at 0.8%.

The usual payment pattern depends on the bill: up to €100 is paid in May, more than €100 and up to €500 in May and November, and over €500 in May, August, and November.

The common main-home exemption is tied to habitual residence, VPT up to €125,000, and household income up to €153,300.

AIMI is separate and may apply when total relevant urban VPT exceeds €600,000 for individuals or €1.2 million for eligible joint cases.

What is IMI and who has to pay it? IMI, short for Imposto Municipal sobre Imóveis, is Portugal’s annual municipal property tax. It is the recurring yearly charge on ownership, while IMT is the one-time transfer tax on purchase and AIMI is a separate additional tax for higher-value holdings. This article focuses on IMI only. For the broader context, Expatica’s the tax system in Portugal guide explains how property taxes fit into the wider Portuguese system. Who is liable on December 31? Under the IMI code, the tax is generally due from the owner recorded on December 31 of the relevant year. If there is a usufruct or surface right, the liable party can be the usufructuary or surface-right holder instead. In practice, that date is the key point. If a home changes hands during the year, AT usually looks to the person or entity on record on December 31. More complex cases, such as joint ownership, undivided inheritances, or company structures, are worth checking with a Portugal-based adviser. Do residency status and renting change IMI? Residents and non-residents can both owe IMI if they own Portuguese property. The tax follows ownership, not nationality. Renting out the home does not usually move IMI to the tenant. The owner normally remains liable even when the property has tenants. Insider Tip If you buy mid-year, check the sale contract. Buyers and sellers sometimes split the upcoming IMI bill privately, even though AT still looks at the owner recorded on December 31.

How is IMI calculated in Portugal? The formula is simple: IMI equals the municipal rate multiplied by the property’s VPT. The hard part is knowing which value and which rate to use. What does VPT mean and where to find it? VPT, or Valor Patrimonial Tributário, is the tax-assessed value AT uses for IMI. It is not the same as the asking price or what you paid. For urban property, Portuguese rules build VPT from factors such as the base construction value, area, use, location, quality or comfort, and age. You will usually find the VPT in the Caderneta Predial, the property’s tax record sheet. It also shows the property article number and other core details that matter for owners and buyers. If you still need Portuguese tax access, Expatica’s applying for a NIF in Portugal guide explains the first admin step. Municipal rates and a simple IMI example National law sets the band, but each municipality sets the urban rate within it each year. Current urban rates run from 0.3% to 0.45%, while rural property follows a national 0.8% rate. Always verify the local rate for the property’s municipality before you budget. A simple example looks like this: 1 VPT: €200,000 2 Sample municipal rate: 0.35% 3 Annual IMI: €200,000 × 0.35% = €700 Can you ask for a revaluation? Yes, but the route depends on what you are challenging. If you disagree with a direct urban property assessment, the IMI code allows a second evaluation request within 30 days of notification. This can help if the recorded area, use, age, or features are wrong. But there is a catch: a second evaluation can involve a fee, and the result can go up as well as down. If you are not sure whether the issue is factual or just about market price, ask a local accountant or property tax adviser before filing.

When and how do you pay IMI? IMI is usually paid after AT issues the annual notice. The number of installments depends on the total amount due, and the current notice matters more than last year’s dates. What is the payment schedule and what the notice looks like? The usual statutory pattern is: Total IMI due Usual payment pattern Up to €100 One installment in May More than €100 and up to €500 Two installments in May and November More than €500 Three installments in May, August, and November The notice usually shows the amount due, the payment reference, and the deadline. Always check the current year’s record in Portal das Finanças or the paper notice from AT, because administrative extensions can happen. How do you pay through Portal das Finanças or from abroad? Most owners pay IMI through Portal das Finanças, home banking, Multibanco, CTT post offices, or a local tax office. If you own from abroad, check the notice early, allow time for any transfer, and keep proof of payment. If you are funding the payment from another country, Expatica’s bringing money from abroad to Portugal guide covers the main options. For some owners, a multi-currency option like the Wise account can help with converting money into euros and spending across countries while they manage property costs. You still pay IMI through the AT notice and official payment channels, not through Wise. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

IMI exemptions, reductions, and related taxes Liability and relief are different things. You may owe IMI in principle and still qualify for an exemption or reduction, but you should verify eligibility instead of assuming it. Who may qualify for a temporary or permanent IMI exemption? The most common temporary route is the three-year exemption for a qualifying habitual residence. It applies to certain urban homes used as your permanent home, with VPT up to €125,000 and prior-year gross household income up to €153,300. The property generally needs to become your habitual residence within six months of acquisition, construction, or qualifying works. For qualifying onerous acquisitions, the law says the exemption is automatic based on information AT already holds, but it is still wise to check that the notice reflects it. There is also low-income relief for qualifying resident households. It follows annual IAS-based income and total VPT limits and is automatic when the conditions are met, but the automatic rule does not include properties owned by non-resident taxpayers. What other IMI reductions or surcharges should owners know? Municipalities can sometimes offer extra relief for permanent homes with dependents. Reductions can reach up to 20% for one dependent, 40% for two, and 70% for three dependents, but you should still check whether your municipality adopted the measure for the current year. Bills can also rise in specific cases. The IMI code allows higher rates for certain vacant, ruined, or degraded homes, so do not assume a low urban rate tells the whole story. Insider Tip Nearby homes can still have different IMI bills if they sit in different municipalities, so check the exact local rate. When does AIMI also apply? AIMI, or Adicional ao IMI, is a separate additional property tax. It looks at the combined VPT of relevant urban property, not just one home, and targets high-value properties. Individuals get a €600,000 deduction, while married couples or civil partners who elect the joint route can access €1.2 million. Above that, individuals can face 0.7%, with higher marginal rates of 1% and 1.5% at higher bands. Companies generally face 0.4% with no deduction. If you own multiple homes or hold property through a company, get professional advice before you budget.