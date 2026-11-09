Key takeaways Portugal has no broad annual net wealth tax, but AIMI works as a targeted property tax.

AIMI applies to urban residential property and building land, including when non-residents own it.

The tax uses the VPT (valor patrimonial tributário), the official taxable value, not the market price.

Individuals deduct €600,000 from their combined VPT, and couples who elect joint taxation deduct €1,200,000.

The Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira (AT), Portugal’s tax authority, assesses AIMI in June and issues one payment notice for September.

Does Portugal have a wealth tax? Portugal does not levy a broad annual net wealth tax. The state does not charge you each year on your global savings, investments or other assets. Most people who search for a Portugal wealth tax mean AIMI. It is an additional property tax on certain Portuguese real estate, on top of the regular annual property tax. Portugal’s tax authority, the Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira (AT), applies it mainly to urban homes and building land. That makes AIMI a tax on one asset class, not on global wealth.

Portugal’s wealth-tax landscape in 2026 Four taxes cause most of the confusion. IMI and AIMI are annual ownership taxes, while IMT and Stamp Duty apply at purchase, inheritance or gift. Tax Trigger Timing Tax base Why it matters to expats IMI Owning property Annual VPT Applies to residents and non-residents alike AIMI Owning urban residential property or building land above the deduction Annual Combined VPT The closest thing to a wealth tax IMT Buying property Once, at purchase Usually the higher of price and VPT Budget for it before you buy Stamp Duty Buying property, gifts or inheritances Once, at the transfer Price or declared value Adds to purchase and transfer costs AIMI: the charge most people mean by “Portugal wealth tax” AIMI applies, as a rule, to the combined VPT of urban residential property and building land. VPT, not market price, drives the calculation. Owners, usufruct holders and surface-right holders recorded on 1 January owe it. Individuals get a €600,000 deduction, then pay these rates on the remaining taxable value: Up to €1,000,000: 0.7%

€1,000,000 to €2,000,000: 1%

Above €2,000,000: 1.5% IMI: the annual municipal property tax IMI (Imposto Municipal sobre Imóveis) taxes the VPT of urban and rural property in Portugal. Owners, usufruct holders and surface-right holders recorded on 31 December owe it, whether they live in Portugal or abroad. Each municipality sets its urban rate, within a 0.3% to 0.45% range. IMT and Stamp Duty: one-time costs that still matter IMT (Imposto Municipal sobre as Transmissões Onerosas de Imóveis) and Stamp Duty arise when you buy property, so they are not annual wealth taxes. They still matter if you budget for a Portuguese move, because they raise your upfront cost and sit outside AIMI and IMI. Other tax areas expats still confuse with wealth tax Three adjacent taxes can matter to wealthier expats, but none proves Portugal has a general wealth tax: Tax on rental income from Portuguese property

Capital gains tax when you sell property

Inheritance-related rules, which follow their own regime

Who may need to pay AIMI in Portugal? AIMI depends on property type, ownership record and taxable value. The AT charges whoever the property register lists as owner on 1 January. Residents and non-residents Non-residents can owe AIMI if they own qualifying Portuguese property. The rules follow the property and the registered owner, so living abroad does not remove the charge. Residency matters more for your wider position on taxes in Portugal for expats. Couples, inherited property, and company ownership Ownership structure changes how AIMI applies. Married couples and união de facto partners (unmarried couples in a recognised partnership) can elect joint taxation, even if only one partner owns property.

An undivided inheritance (an estate not yet split between heirs) pays a single 0.7% rate, unless heirs file declarations to tax themselves individually.

Company ownership follows different AIMI treatment, so review the rate and deductions that apply.

Which properties are exempt from AIMI? Exemption from AMIM depends on property classification and below and you can learn about the different classification types. Property types that are usually outside AIMI AIMI generally targets urban homes and building land, so other categories usually fall outside it. Classification still depends on the tax record. The different property types when it comes to AIMI are: Rural land (rústico)

A commercial, industrial or services building

Owned by the State or a local authority What to check in the caderneta predial and VPT before assuming you owe tax? The caderneta predial (property tax record) shows each property’s type and VPT. You can view it in the Portal das Finanças, the AT’s online portal. These details decide whether AIMI applies far more than a listing price does. Insider tip: Ask for the caderneta predial before relying on listing price or agent language about “luxury” property. Insider Tip Ask for the caderneta predial before relying on listing price or agent language about “luxury” property.

How AIMI is calculated in Portugal for 2026? The calculation has four steps: add your qualifying VPT, subtract the deduction, apply the rate bands, then check the payment date. The 2026 AIMI thresholds and rates These figures come from the AT’s official AIMI guidance: Individual deduction: €600,000 of combined VPT.

Joint taxation deduction: €1,200,000.

Individual rates on the value left after the deduction: 0.7% up to €1,000,000, 1% from €1,000,000 to €2,000,000, and 1.5% above €2,000,000.

Joint taxation: the same rates apply, with the band limits doubled. Why does VPT matter more than market value? AIMI uses the VPT, not the asking price or market value. You can find it in the caderneta predial through Portal das Finanças, the AT’s online tax portal. Example: an apartment worth €900,000 on the market has a VPT of €650,000. After the €600,000 deduction, the taxable value is €50,000, so AIMI is €350 at 0.7%. Insider tip: Before buying or estimating your tax bill, check the property’s VPT in the caderneta predial and not just the sale price. When is AIMI assessed and due? The yearly timeline runs like this: 1 On 1 January, the property register shows who owns each property. 2 During June, the AT assesses AIMI. 3 The AT issues one payment notice, due in September. 4 To reissue the notice, use Movimentos Financeiros, then Emitir 2ª Via, in Portal das Finanças and select Adicional ao IMI. ||||

How can expats reduce AIMI exposure legally? Focus on legal, documented steps: elections, record checks and professional advice. Each household’s facts differ. Joint taxation and shared ownership decisions to review Joint taxation can help couples whose property sits mostly in one name, because the combined deduction reaches 1,200,000 EUR. Do not assume separate ownership always helps without a review. You should check: Whether you are married or in a união de facto

Whose name appears on the property register

The election window, from 1 April to 31 May

That the option stays valid until you cancel it Should you get advice before changing ownership or structure? Talk to a Portugal tax adviser or lawyer before you change who owns a property or move it into a company. The same applies to inherited property, mixed-use assets and cross-border household arrangements. This guide leaves out debt, mortgage and restructuring tactics, because they depend on your facts and on rules we have not verified here.

How to pay Portuguese tax bills from abroad with Wise Once you know the amount, you still have to move EUR to AT. From abroad, AT offers direct debit or international bank transfer. For a transfer, AT asks you to quote your NIF and the payment reference, send one transfer per payment document, and ideally pay at least two working days before the deadline. When does a multi-currency account help with recurring EUR tax payments? A multi-currency account holds balances in several currencies, so you can receive, convert and send money without opening local accounts. Wise, a money transfer provider, lets you hold currencies and convert them to EUR when you need them. The account does not reduce your tax; it only changes payment logistics and conversion costs. A simple routine: Hold your source currency until the AT payment reference arrives.

Convert to EUR once you know the amount and deadline.

Send one transfer per document with your NIF and reference.

Keep proof of payment. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website