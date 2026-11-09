Key takeaways Portugal taxes non-residents only on Portuguese-source income, including rent from property there

Residential rent has a standard 25% rate, but qualifying leases benefit from 10% or other reduced rates

Eligible, documented expenses reduce your taxable rental income

Declare rental income annually using IRS Modelo 3 and Annex F through Portal das Finanças.

Alojamento Local (short-term tourist lodging) follows different registration and tax rules

Your country of residence may also tax the rent, with relief available under domestic rules or a treaty Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

What rental income tax means for non-residents in Portugal Portugal taxes non-residents on income that comes from Portuguese sources. Rent from a property in Portugal counts, even if you live and bank abroad. We focus on individual landlords paying IRS (Imposto sobre o Rendimento das Pessoas Singulares), Portugal’s personal income tax and skip company structures. Long-term residential rent and Alojamento Local can face different treatment, as a later section explains.

When do you count as a non-resident landlord in Portugal? You count as a resident if you spend more than 183 days in Portugal in a 12-month period, or if you keep a home there that looks like your habitual residence. If neither test applies, Portugal taxes only your Portuguese-source income, including rent. Owning a Portuguese home does not, by itself, make you a tax resident. A treaty may resolve residency if two countries consider you resident.



You likely count as a non-resident landlord if: You spend 183 days or fewer in Portugal

You don’t keep a home in Portugal that serves as your habitual residence

You hold your main home and tax address in another country

How does Portugal tax non-resident rental income in 2026? Portugal taxes non-resident rental income from Portuguese property under Category F of the IRS code, which covers property income. Most residential leases face a 25% rate, and longer permanent-housing leases can qualify for lower rates. The table below compares the main rates by lease type. Lease type Rate Condition Residential, under 5 years 25% Base rate Permanent housing, 5 to under 10 years 15% 10 point reduction Permanent housing, 10 to under 20 years 10% 15 point reduction Permanent housing, 20 years or more 5% 20 point reduction Non-residential and other rental income 28% No residential reduction We checked these rates against the IRS code on the AT website in 2026. Rates, rent caps, and conditions can change, so recheck them before you file. The 25% base rate and when lower rates may apply The 25% rate covers most residential leases, including shorter contracts. If your lease is for permanent housing and lasts 5 years or more, reductions of 10, 15, or 20 percentage points can apply, depending on the term. Rent caps can also block these reductions on contracts signed from 1 January 2024, so check that your lease qualifies. Say you collect €12,000 in rent on a 2-year residential lease and pay €2,000 in deductible costs. Your taxable income is €10,000, so the tax comes to €2,500 at 25%. Some outdated sources still quote 28% for residential rent, which no longer applies to these leases. When may non-residents opt for progressive taxation? Residents of another EU or EEA country (the European Economic Area) can sometimes choose progressive rates, the same scale Portuguese residents use, instead of the flat rate. The tax authority then looks at your worldwide income to set the rate. This may suit you if your total income is low. The option is not automatic, so confirm eligibility with AT or a tax adviser first.

Which rental expenses can non-resident landlords usually deduct? Portugal taxes your net rental income so deductible costs lower your bill. Expenses must be paid, documented and incurred to earn or maintain the rental income.



Common deductible costs include: IMI (municipal property tax)

condominium fees you must pay as owner

insurance linked to the rental

maintenance and repair work

rental management or letting agency fees

stamp duty tied to the rental

conservation work paid up to 24 months before the lease starts Keep Portuguese invoices or receipts with the correct tax details. The code excludes financial costs, depreciation, furniture, appliances, decor, and AIMI (the extra property tax on high-value homes), so don’t lump those in. Ask AT or your adviser whether a repair counts as a deductible cost or a capital improvement. Photo: Maskot/Getty Images

How to declare rental income in Portugal Portal das Finanças is the Portuguese tax authority’s online portal. Follow these 3 steps in order: 1 Get a NIF and check fiscal representation. 2 Register the lease and issue rent receipts. 3 File IRS Modelo 3 with Annex F. Get a NIF and confirm whether you need a fiscal representative A NIF (Número de Identificação Fiscal) is your Portuguese tax number, and AT uses it for filings, lease registration, and payments. Before you register any lease, follow the steps for how to apply for an NIF in Portugal. Fiscal representation depends on where you live. If you live outside the EU, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, you must appoint a fiscal representative within 15 days of creating a tax relationship, or sign up for electronic notifications. If you live inside that area, either option is voluntary. Before you decide, verify: where you hold tax residence

whether electronic notifications cover your case

whether you carry out any self-employed activity in Portugal Insider tip: Set up your tax access early Arrange your NIF and portal access before registering the lease, and keep your contact details current. Register the lease and issue rent receipts online Landlords generally register the lease with AT through Portal das Finanças and issue electronic rent receipts. Long-term residential rent follows this routine, while Alojamento Local carries its own separate duties, covered below. 1 Log in to Portal das Finanças with your NIF and password. 2 Register the lease contract and its details. 3 Issue an electronic receipt for each rent payment. File IRS Modelo 3 and Annex F by the deadline Report rental income on IRS Modelo 3, every year, using Annex F for property income. The filing window usually runs from 1 April to 30 June, so verify the current dates on Portal das Finanças. AT then issues an assessment notice, so check the payment due date on it. Gather these documents before you file: Rent records and details of any tax withheld

Invoices for deductible expenses

Lease details

Tax residence or treaty paperwork

How are Alojamento Local rentals taxed? Alojamento Local (AL) covers tourist accommodation and generally falls under Category B business income, with separate registration and operating requirements. Before you operate an AL, you must register it through the gov.pt registration page or at the municipality counter, then submit proof of civil liability insurance. Here is how the two setups differ in practice: Long-term residential rent: You register the lease, issue rent receipts, and file under Category F.

Alojamento Local: You register the activity, hold insurance, and may report the income as business income instead of Category F.

Check with AT or an adviser before you assume the long-term rates apply to tourist stays.

How can double tax treaties reduce double taxation? Portugal can tax your rent because the property is located there, but your home country may also want to tax it. A double taxation agreement in Portugal for expats can apply to your rent, depending on the income type, your residence status, and your home country’s rules. Treaties and foreign tax credits usually stop two countries from taxing the same income in full. The AT treaty list shows which countries have an agreement with Portugal. Before you claim relief, check: your country of tax residence

whether Portugal has a treaty with that country

which treaty article covers rental income

how your home country gives credit for Portuguese tax

Other Portugal property taxes landlords still need to budget for Rental income tax is only one cost of ownership. IMI is one of several property taxes in Portugal that sit outside income tax, and you still owe it whether or not you rent the home. Budget for these two charges: IMI: Local councils set the rate, which usually falls between 0.3% and 0.45% for urban property, based on its taxable value.

AIMI: This extra tax can apply when your Portuguese residential property value passes €600,000 as an individual, at rates from 0.7% to 1.5%.

How can you move rent and tax payments across borders? Non-resident landlords and owners living between two countries may send funds to Portugal for tax, repairs, insurance, or management fees. Rental income may also move in the opposite direction to cover expenses abroad. Conversion costs can add up, making both the exchange rate and transfer fee worth comparing. Wise international transfers provide a way to move money between Portuguese and overseas bank accounts on supported routes. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate with an upfront fee, allowing comparison with the bank’s total charges. The estimated arrival time also helps with planning transfers around property expenses and tax deadlines. Send money with Wise Sending money to or from Portugal? Cross-border payments don’t have to be complicated. With Wise, you can hold over 40 currencies in one account and send money to over 140 countries transparently at the mid-market exchange rate. Be smart. Get Wise. Go to website