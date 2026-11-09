This guide covers taxable assets, exemptions, tax calculations and the steps to declare and receive your inheritance. It also explains succession rules and potential tax obligations where you live.
Key takeaways
- Non-resident heirs generally pay 10% stamp duty on taxable Portuguese assets, but some of the most common beneficiaries are covered by exemptions
- Spouses, qualifying unmarried partners, children, grandchildren, parents and grandparents are exempt, even when living abroad.
- Portuguese property and bank deposits are generally covered. Company shares and debts owed to the deceased generally fall outside the tax when the heir is not a Portuguese tax resident.
- The country where the heir lives may also tax the inheritance. Relief for Portuguese stamp duty depends on that country’s rules and any applicable treaty.
Do non-residents pay inheritance tax in Portugal?
Non-resident heirs owe 10% stamp duty on assets covered by Portuguese tax rules unless they qualify for an exemption.
Liability depends on the asset’s type and location and the heir’s relationship to the deceased. Living abroad does not itself provide an exemption: Portuguese property can be taxable even if both the deceased and heir lived abroad.
Who is exempt from Portuguese stamp duty?
|Beneficiary
|Treatment of the inheritance
|Spouse or qualifying de facto partner
|Exempt from the 10% charge
|Children, grandchildren, parents, grandparents and other direct descendants or ascendants
|Exempt from the 10% charge
|Other relatives or unrelated heirs, such as siblings, nieces, nephews or friends
|Generally 10% on taxable assets
|Unmarried partner who does not meet the de facto partnership conditions
|Generally 10% on taxable assets
|Certain public bodies and charitable organizations
|Exempt if the legal conditions are met
A qualifying de facto partnership (união de facto) generally requires more than two years of living together as a couple, proof of the relationship, and satisfaction of the other legal conditions.
However, tax exemption does not grant automatic inheritance rights: under Portuguese succession law, an unmarried partner generally needs a will to inherit, although separate housing or support rights may apply.
Which inherited assets are taxable in Portugal?
Portuguese stamp duty covers inherited assets treated as located in Portugal. For financial assets, legal classification matters as well as location.
|Asset
|When Portuguese stamp duty can apply
|Real estate
|The property is in Portugal.
|Vehicles, boats and other registered movable assets
|They are registered, or subject to registration, in Portugal.
|Bank deposits
|Held with an institution based in Portugal, or a foreign institution’s Portuguese permanent establishment.
|Company shares and debts owed to the deceased
|The company or debtor has the required Portuguese connection, and the beneficiary is domiciled in Portugal.
|Money not held on deposit
|For an inheritance, the deceased was domiciled in Portugal.
|Industrial property and copyright
|The rights are registered, or subject to registration, in Portugal.
|Foreign property and foreign bank deposits
|Generally outside Portuguese inheritance stamp duty.
For these rules, “domiciled” refers to the Portuguese income tax residence test. An heir who is non-resident under that test generally falls outside the rules for company shares and debts owed to the deceased, even when the company or debtor is Portuguese.
How is inheritance tax calculated in Portugal?
Calculating inheritance tax in Portugal starts with the asset’s value at death. For property, this is generally the VPT (valor patrimonial tributário), its registered tax value rather than the market price. For bank deposits, it is the account balance on that date.
The 10% rate is then applied to the taxable share inherited by each non-exempt heir.
|Example
|Heir
|Asset
|Taxable value
|Stamp duty
|Example 1
|Sibling living in Germany
|Portuguese apartment
|€180,000 VPT
|€18,000
|Example 2
|Daughter living in Canada
|Same apartment
|€180,000 VPT
|€0
|Example 3
|Friend living in Ireland
|Money in a Portuguese bank account
|€25,000
|€2,500
In example 2, the estate still needs to be reported even though the daughter owes no tax.
How do you file and pay inheritance tax in Portugal?
Inheritance tax in Portugal is declared using Modelo 1 ISTG, normally filed with the Portuguese tax authority (AT) by the estate administrator (cabeça-de-casal). One declaration covers all heirs identified in it.
Prepare the documents and tax numbers
The administrator should gather:
- The death certificate and any will.
- IDs and NIFs (Portuguese tax numbers) for the deceased and heirs.
- Proof of family relationships or a qualifying partnership.
- An asset inventory, including property references, bank balances at death, and valuation documents.
The undivided estate (herança indivisa) also needs a separate NIF, which the administrator can request through the Portal das Finanças.
Submit Modelo 1 by the filing deadline
The administrator submits Modelo 1 and its asset schedules through the Portal das Finanças, e-balcão or a tax office.
The deadline is the end of the third month after the month of death. A death on March 12 means a June 30 deadline, even when the heirs are exempt.
AT may grant up to 60 extra days for a documented, justified reason. Extensions are not automatic.
Pay after AT issues the assessment
The payment deadline is separate from filing: payment in full or the first installment is normally due by the end of the second month after notification of AT’s assessment.
AT’s notice sets out the payment options:
- Pay in full: on-time payment earns a discount calculated at 0.5% per month on the installments otherwise payable after the first.
- Pay in installments: tax exceeding €1,000 can be spread over up to 10 installments of at least €200, with subsequent payments due six months apart.
Installment payments for tax on movable assets require a suitable guarantee. Late filing can lead to penalties, while late payment incurs interest.
How can home-country inheritance tax overlap with Portugal?
An inheritance from Portugal may also be subject to inheritance or estate tax abroad. The rules can depend on the deceased’s or heir’s residence, domicile or nationality and the location of the assets.
Do Portugal’s double tax treaties cover inheritance tax?
Not automatically. Many double taxation agreements cover income and capital gains without covering inheritance or gift taxes. Treaty relief depends on which taxes the relevant agreement covers.
Double taxation relief may be available under national law even without a treaty. Whether Portuguese stamp duty qualifies for a credit, and the credit’s limits, depend on the other country’s rules. An adviser familiar with both systems can assess any remaining tax liability.
How to reduce Portuguese inheritance tax legally as a non-resident?
Non-resident heirs may reduce Portuguese inheritance tax through applicable exemptions, eligible deductions and discounts for paying in full.
- Claim an exemption: spouses, qualifying unmarried partners and direct relatives, such as children and parents, are exempt from the 10% charge.
- Deduct eligible liabilities: qualifying debts and charges affecting inherited assets at death can reduce the value taxed at 10%.
- Consider full payment: for tax over €1,000, paying the full amount by the deadline qualifies for the full-payment discount.
Before death, choosing exempt beneficiaries may reduce the overall tax, but changes who inherits and must respect any legally reserved family shares.
What happens after you inherit assets in Portugal?
Can you deposit inherited money into your bank account?
Usually yes, once the bank has verified the inheritance paperwork and tax position. The receiving bank may also request proof of the source of funds, even if no Portuguese stamp duty is due.
Prepare these documents before you ask a bank to move the money:
- Death certificate and proof that you are an heir.
- Will or estate division documents, with certified translations if needed.
- Valid ID and proof of address.
- Proof that Portuguese stamp duty has been paid or, if exempt, that the inheritance has been declared.
Converting and transferring inherited money abroad
Once inherited euros are available in your own account, Wise is one option for converting them and sending money to a bank account in another supported currency. Its transfer quote shows the exchange rate, fee and amount the recipient should receive.
Availability and limits depend on your residence, currencies and payment method. Wise may request inheritance documents to verify the source of funds.
Send money with Wise
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The main steps to deal with the inheritance tax in Portugal
Keep copies of every document as you go:
Confirm your status as an heir and whether you are exempt.
Confirm which assets fall within Portuguese stamp duty.
Gather documents and get NIFs for the people who need them.
File Modelo 1 on time and keep the receipt.
Check what your bank needs and how your home country taxes the inheritance.
FAQ
Inheritance tax in Portugal for non-residents
Do I need a Portuguese NIF to inherit from Portugal?
Generally, yes. A Portuguese NIF is normally needed for inheritance reporting, estate administration and property or banking procedures.
Can I handle a Portuguese inheritance without traveling there?
You can often handle some steps remotely with powers of attorney, translated documents and local professional help. Ask your notary or lawyer which steps need you in person.
Will a bank ask for proof of where inherited money came from?
Yes, in most cases. Banks typically ask for death documents, estate paperwork, ID and tax evidence because anti-money laundering rules require them to check where large sums come from.
Does choosing foreign law in a will remove Portuguese inheritance tax?
Not by itself. A choice of law under Brussels IV, known as professio juris, can affect succession rules, but tax is outside the regulation. Portuguese stamp duty can still apply to Portuguese assets.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Article 4: territorial scope, Portuguese Tax Authority, Stamp Duty Code
- Article 6: exemptions, Portuguese Tax Authority, Stamp Duty Code
- Article 13: property valuation, Portuguese Tax Authority, Stamp Duty Code
- Stamp duty rates, Portuguese Tax Authority
- Article 26: declarations and deadlines, Portuguese Tax Authority
- Article 63-A: releasing inherited deposits, Portuguese Tax Authority
- Conditions for a de facto partnership, Diário da República
- Inheritance rights of unmarried partners, Portuguese Order of Notaries
- Succession Regulation No 650/2012, European Union
- Commission Recommendation of 15 December 2011 regarding relief for double taxation of inheritances, European Union
- Acquisition value of inherited assets, Portuguese Tax Authority
- IMT rules for property transfers and estate divisions, Portuguese Tax Authority