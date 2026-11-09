Key takeaways Non-resident heirs generally pay 10% stamp duty on taxable Portuguese assets, but some of the most common beneficiaries are covered by exemptions

Spouses, qualifying unmarried partners, children, grandchildren, parents and grandparents are exempt, even when living abroad.

Portuguese property and bank deposits are generally covered. Company shares and debts owed to the deceased generally fall outside the tax when the heir is not a Portuguese tax resident.

The country where the heir lives may also tax the inheritance. Relief for Portuguese stamp duty depends on that country’s rules and any applicable treaty.

Do non-residents pay inheritance tax in Portugal? Non-resident heirs owe 10% stamp duty on assets covered by Portuguese tax rules unless they qualify for an exemption. Liability depends on the asset’s type and location and the heir’s relationship to the deceased. Living abroad does not itself provide an exemption: Portuguese property can be taxable even if both the deceased and heir lived abroad. Who is exempt from Portuguese stamp duty? Beneficiary Treatment of the inheritance Spouse or qualifying de facto partner Exempt from the 10% charge Children, grandchildren, parents, grandparents and other direct descendants or ascendants Exempt from the 10% charge Other relatives or unrelated heirs, such as siblings, nieces, nephews or friends Generally 10% on taxable assets Unmarried partner who does not meet the de facto partnership conditions Generally 10% on taxable assets Certain public bodies and charitable organizations Exempt if the legal conditions are met A qualifying de facto partnership (união de facto) generally requires more than two years of living together as a couple, proof of the relationship, and satisfaction of the other legal conditions. However, tax exemption does not grant automatic inheritance rights: under Portuguese succession law, an unmarried partner generally needs a will to inherit, although separate housing or support rights may apply.

Which inherited assets are taxable in Portugal? Portuguese stamp duty covers inherited assets treated as located in Portugal. For financial assets, legal classification matters as well as location. Asset When Portuguese stamp duty can apply Real estate The property is in Portugal. Vehicles, boats and other registered movable assets They are registered, or subject to registration, in Portugal. Bank deposits Held with an institution based in Portugal, or a foreign institution’s Portuguese permanent establishment. Company shares and debts owed to the deceased The company or debtor has the required Portuguese connection, and the beneficiary is domiciled in Portugal. Money not held on deposit For an inheritance, the deceased was domiciled in Portugal. Industrial property and copyright The rights are registered, or subject to registration, in Portugal. Foreign property and foreign bank deposits Generally outside Portuguese inheritance stamp duty. For these rules, “domiciled” refers to the Portuguese income tax residence test. An heir who is non-resident under that test generally falls outside the rules for company shares and debts owed to the deceased, even when the company or debtor is Portuguese.

How is inheritance tax calculated in Portugal? Calculating inheritance tax in Portugal starts with the asset’s value at death. For property, this is generally the VPT (valor patrimonial tributário), its registered tax value rather than the market price. For bank deposits, it is the account balance on that date. The 10% rate is then applied to the taxable share inherited by each non-exempt heir. Example Heir Asset Taxable value Stamp duty Example 1 Sibling living in Germany Portuguese apartment €180,000 VPT €18,000 Example 2 Daughter living in Canada Same apartment €180,000 VPT €0 Example 3 Friend living in Ireland Money in a Portuguese bank account €25,000 €2,500 In example 2, the estate still needs to be reported even though the daughter owes no tax.

How do you file and pay inheritance tax in Portugal? Inheritance tax in Portugal is declared using Modelo 1 ISTG, normally filed with the Portuguese tax authority (AT) by the estate administrator (cabeça-de-casal). One declaration covers all heirs identified in it. Prepare the documents and tax numbers The administrator should gather: The death certificate and any will.

IDs and NIFs (Portuguese tax numbers) for the deceased and heirs.

Proof of family relationships or a qualifying partnership.

An asset inventory, including property references, bank balances at death, and valuation documents. The undivided estate (herança indivisa) also needs a separate NIF, which the administrator can request through the Portal das Finanças. Submit Modelo 1 by the filing deadline The administrator submits Modelo 1 and its asset schedules through the Portal das Finanças, e-balcão or a tax office. The deadline is the end of the third month after the month of death. A death on March 12 means a June 30 deadline, even when the heirs are exempt. AT may grant up to 60 extra days for a documented, justified reason. Extensions are not automatic. Pay after AT issues the assessment The payment deadline is separate from filing: payment in full or the first installment is normally due by the end of the second month after notification of AT’s assessment. AT’s notice sets out the payment options: Pay in full: on-time payment earns a discount calculated at 0.5% per month on the installments otherwise payable after the first.

on-time payment earns a discount calculated at 0.5% per month on the installments otherwise payable after the first. Pay in installments: tax exceeding €1,000 can be spread over up to 10 installments of at least €200, with subsequent payments due six months apart. Installment payments for tax on movable assets require a suitable guarantee. Late filing can lead to penalties, while late payment incurs interest.

How can home-country inheritance tax overlap with Portugal? An inheritance from Portugal may also be subject to inheritance or estate tax abroad. The rules can depend on the deceased’s or heir’s residence, domicile or nationality and the location of the assets. Do Portugal’s double tax treaties cover inheritance tax? Not automatically. Many double taxation agreements cover income and capital gains without covering inheritance or gift taxes. Treaty relief depends on which taxes the relevant agreement covers. Double taxation relief may be available under national law even without a treaty. Whether Portuguese stamp duty qualifies for a credit, and the credit’s limits, depend on the other country’s rules. An adviser familiar with both systems can assess any remaining tax liability.

How to reduce Portuguese inheritance tax legally as a non-resident? Non-resident heirs may reduce Portuguese inheritance tax through applicable exemptions, eligible deductions and discounts for paying in full. Claim an exemption: spouses, qualifying unmarried partners and direct relatives, such as children and parents, are exempt from the 10% charge.

spouses, qualifying unmarried partners and direct relatives, such as children and parents, are exempt from the 10% charge. Deduct eligible liabilities: qualifying debts and charges affecting inherited assets at death can reduce the value taxed at 10%.

qualifying debts and charges affecting inherited assets at death can reduce the value taxed at 10%. Consider full payment: for tax over €1,000, paying the full amount by the deadline qualifies for the full-payment discount. Before death, choosing exempt beneficiaries may reduce the overall tax, but changes who inherits and must respect any legally reserved family shares. You might enjoy Wills and estate planning in Portugal Read more