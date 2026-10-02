Orientation year visa in the Netherlands: who qualifies and how to apply

Visas & Immigration
The orientation year, often called the zoekjaar, gives some international graduates and researchers time to stay in the Netherlands after a qualifying degree or research route ends. This can give you a Dutch residence permit and the right to work for 12 months, but as Dutch graduates and overseas applicants face different eligibility requirements it helps to identify your route first.
This guide explains who can apply, how the three-year rule works, what documents you need, what work rights the permit gives, and which residence routes may follow.
The official IND route is the residence permit for orientation year. In Dutch it is also known as the zoekjaar, and it sits inside the country’s post-study immigration system for graduates, PhD holders, and certain researchers.
In practice, the permit lets you stay in the Netherlands to look for work, take a job, freelance, or prepare a business route. It is temporary, usually valid for up to one year, and it does not by itself guarantee employment, employer sponsorship, or long-term residence.
The evidence needed for an orientation year visa depends on whether you’re qualifying through a Dutch degree or research route, or through an eligible overseas institution. Here’s a summary.
|Route
|Typical qualification
|Extra evidence
|Timing rule
|Common mistake
|Dutch qualification route
|Usually a Dutch bachelor’s or master’s, post-master’s, PhD, or qualifying research route
|Diploma, certificate, or approved completion statement
|Apply within 3 years of the qualifying date
|Waiting for the diploma when another accepted proof may be available
|Eligible overseas institution route
|Master’s, post-master’s, or PhD from a qualifying foreign institution
|Ranking proof, Nuffic credential evaluation where required, and language evidence if relevant
|Apply within 3 years of the qualifying date
|Assuming a foreign bachelor’s alone is enough
Other qualifying routes can include:
This is the route most applicants already living in the Netherlands use. It can cover an accredited Dutch bachelor’s or master’s degree, a qualifying post-master’s program of at least one academic year, a Dutch PhD, or certain research routes already recognized by IND.
What matters most is proof of completion. That is usually your diploma or certificate with the completion date. If your diploma has not been issued yet, IND can accept its official Statement on completion of study instead.
Many applicants overestimate this route. Under current IND guidance, a foreign bachelor’s degree on its own does not qualify. The overseas path is for a qualifying master’s, post-master’s, or PhD.
The institution must also meet the top-200 rule on the date you graduated. IND says it must appear in the top 200 of at least two accepted rankings from separate publishers. If the school qualifies only by faculty or subject, that ranking has to match your field.
Before applying, verify:
Save dated screenshots of the ranking pages for the exact year you graduated. Once a ranking page changes, recreating that evidence can be harder.
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You generally apply within 3 years of graduating, completing qualifying research, or getting your PhD. If you already live in the Netherlands, the bigger risk is letting your current permit expire and creating a residence gap.
Identify the date that starts your 3-year window.
Check when your current Dutch permit ends, if you already live here.
Gather any diploma, completion, ranking, or Nuffic evidence before that expiry date becomes a problem.
Apply through the correct inside-Netherlands or abroad route.
If you already have a lawful right to stay in the Netherlands, apply before your current permit ends. Do not rely on the 3-year window alone to protect your local residence position. For anything about a pending application, work while waiting, or an endorsement sticker, confirm the live IND procedure first.
If you are outside the Netherlands, the NetherlandsWorldwide MVV guidance is useful to understand.
A machtiging tot voorlopig verblijf (MVV) is a long-stay entry permit. Some applicants combine the MVV and residence permit procedure at a Dutch embassy or consulate, while others are exempt.
Document problems are a common reason for delay. You will usually need:
For regular temporary residence permit applications, IND’s statutory decision period is usually up to 90 days. However, a first orientation year application can be extended by 30 days if extra investigation is needed.
If you completed a Dutch program but your diploma is still pending, use the official Statement on completion of study route. A list of marks is not accepted as a substitute.
Yes. The orientation year gives free access to the Dutch labor market. You can work for an employer, do internships, freelance, or start preparing a business, depending on the role and the other rules that apply to that work.
That freedom applies in the Netherlands only. It does not give you work rights in other Schengen countries, and it does not turn into a long-term work permit by itself. To use the year well, start your job search materials early and adapt them to Dutch hiring norms with these Dutch CV and interview tips.
For employers, the main practical point is that a separate Dutch work permit, called a tewerkstellingsvergunning (TWV), is not needed during the orientation year. That makes the hiring process easier for recruiters or HR. The next permit still needs planning before the orientation year expires.
The most common follow-on route is a work permit, especially the highly skilled migrant route. Depending on your role and employer, another path such as a gecombineerde vergunning voor verblijf en arbeid (GVVA), which combines residence and work permission, or a self-employment route may fit better.
This route is often attractive because people who qualify for the orientation year may be able to use the reduced salary criterion for a later highly skilled migrant application. On the current IND income requirements page, that threshold is €3,122 gross per month for 2026.
That can make the route more realistic for early-career hires, but it matters only if you get a qualifying job with an employer that can use the scheme.
If a sponsored role is not the right fit, another work permit may suit your job better. Some readers may instead look at a self-employment or startup route. Review those options well before your permit ends, because you need another valid residence basis to stay lawfully in the Netherlands.
Once the immigration side is moving, everyday setup becomes the next stress point. You may need to move savings from abroad, receive family support, register in the Basisregistratie Personen (BRP) – the personal records database, get a burgerservicenummer (BSN) – citizen service number, and cover first-month euro spending before you are fully set up with banks such as ING, ABN AMRO, or Rabobank.
This is one place where Wise can be useful. While Wise can’t help you with the immigration process, a Wise account can be handy to move savings, receive money from abroad, hold 40+ currencies including EUR, GBP, AUD and USD, and make early local payments while you settle in.
If you also need interim international or private health cover, compare options carefully. Some readers look at Cigna Global, April International, or Feather Insurance, but paid work can change whether Dutch basic health insurance becomes mandatory. Verify the latest rule with official Dutch guidance before you buy any policy.
FAQ
No. Current IND guidance says a foreign bachelor’s degree on its own does not qualify for this route. If your study was outside the Netherlands, the overseas pathway is tied to a qualifying master’s, post-master’s, or PhD route.
Match your graduation date to the correct ranking year first. Then check whether your institution was in the top 200 in at least two accepted ranking lists from separate publishers, and use a subject or faculty ranking only if it matches your field. If IND requires it, add a Nuffic credential evaluation.
Sometimes, yes. If you completed a Dutch program but do not yet have the diploma, IND allows a specific Statement on completion of study. A grade list alone is not enough.
Maybe. It depends on your nationality and current residence status, so there is no single rule for everyone. Check the IND route for your case and confirm the abroad process with NetherlandsWorldwide.
Then you need another valid residence route if you want to stay in the Netherlands lawfully. Review your next-step permit options before your orientation year expires, because the orientation year itself does not roll over into long-term residence.
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