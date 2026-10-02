Orientation year visa in the Netherlands: who qualifies and how to apply

This guide explains who can apply, how the three-year rule works, what documents you need, what work rights the permit gives, and which residence routes may follow.

Key takeaways The Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) oversees the management of visas and permits for the Orientation Year

The permit is for certain recent Dutch graduates, PhD holders, researchers, and some overseas master’s or PhD applicants.

It is usually valid for up to 1 year and it cannot be extended.

You generally have to apply within 3 years of graduating, completing qualifying research, or getting your PhD, but people already in the Netherlands should also avoid a local residence gap.

It gives free access to the Dutch labor market only.

Many holders later switch to a highly skilled migrant permit if they secure a qualifying job.

What the orientation year visa is and what it lets you do The official IND route is the residence permit for orientation year. In Dutch it is also known as the zoekjaar, and it sits inside the country’s post-study immigration system for graduates, PhD holders, and certain researchers. In practice, the permit lets you stay in the Netherlands to look for work, take a job, freelance, or prepare a business route. It is temporary, usually valid for up to one year, and it does not by itself guarantee employment, employer sponsorship, or long-term residence.

Who can apply for a Dutch orientation year visa? The evidence needed for an orientation year visa depends on whether you’re qualifying through a Dutch degree or research route, or through an eligible overseas institution. Here’s a summary. Route Typical qualification Extra evidence Timing rule Common mistake Dutch qualification route Usually a Dutch bachelor’s or master’s, post-master’s, PhD, or qualifying research route Diploma, certificate, or approved completion statement Apply within 3 years of the qualifying date Waiting for the diploma when another accepted proof may be available Eligible overseas institution route Master’s, post-master’s, or PhD from a qualifying foreign institution Ranking proof, Nuffic credential evaluation where required, and language evidence if relevant Apply within 3 years of the qualifying date Assuming a foreign bachelor’s alone is enough *Details correct at time of research – 21st September 2026. As rules can change, check the live details online before you apply. Other qualifying routes can include: an Erasmus Mundus Joint Master

qualifying Dutch study linked to the Cultural Policy Act

qualifying Dutch study linked to Dutch development cooperation policy

some research routes already recognized by IND If you graduated or did research in the Netherlands This is the route most applicants already living in the Netherlands use. It can cover an accredited Dutch bachelor’s or master’s degree, a qualifying post-master’s program of at least one academic year, a Dutch PhD, or certain research routes already recognized by IND. What matters most is proof of completion. That is usually your diploma or certificate with the completion date. If your diploma has not been issued yet, IND can accept its official Statement on completion of study instead. If you are applying with an eligible overseas institution Many applicants overestimate this route. Under current IND guidance, a foreign bachelor’s degree on its own does not qualify. The overseas path is for a qualifying master’s, post-master’s, or PhD. The institution must also meet the top-200 rule on the date you graduated. IND says it must appear in the top 200 of at least two accepted rankings from separate publishers. If the school qualifies only by faculty or subject, that ranking has to match your field. Before applying, verify: the exact graduation date

which ranking year matches that date

whether the institution appears in at least two accepted publisher lists

whether you need a Nuffic credential evaluation

whether you still need separate language evidence Save dated screenshots of the ranking pages for the exact year you graduated. Once a ranking page changes, recreating that evidence can be harder. Simplify your Dutch finances with Wise Moving to the Netherlands involves managing multi-currency savings, international transfers, and early euro spending. A Wise account lets you hold 40+ currencies, send money at mid-market exchange rates with low transparent fees, and make seamless euro payments from day one. Open a Wise account No commitment required

When to apply and how to avoid a residence gap You generally apply within 3 years of graduating, completing qualifying research, or getting your PhD. If you already live in the Netherlands, the bigger risk is letting your current permit expire and creating a residence gap. Visas & Immigration Dutch student visas Read more 1 Identify the date that starts your 3-year window. 2 Check when your current Dutch permit ends, if you already live here. 3 Gather any diploma, completion, ranking, or Nuffic evidence before that expiry date becomes a problem. 4 Apply through the correct inside-Netherlands or abroad route. Applying from inside the Netherlands If you already have a lawful right to stay in the Netherlands, apply before your current permit ends. Do not rely on the 3-year window alone to protect your local residence position. For anything about a pending application, work while waiting, or an endorsement sticker, confirm the live IND procedure first. Applying from abroad and when an MVV may apply If you are outside the Netherlands, the NetherlandsWorldwide MVV guidance is useful to understand. A machtiging tot voorlopig verblijf (MVV) is a long-stay entry permit. Some applicants combine the MVV and residence permit procedure at a Dutch embassy or consulate, while others are exempt.

What documents, fees, and checks do you need? Document problems are a common reason for delay. You will usually need: a valid passport

the correct IND application form

an antecedents declaration

proof of graduation, doctorate, or qualifying research

ranking evidence for an eligible overseas institution

a Nuffic credential evaluation, or proof that you applied for one when allowed

translations into Dutch, English, French, or German if your documents are in another language

a tuberculosis test declaration if that requirement applies to your nationality

the current IND fee, €254 on the live fees page checked on 21 September 2026 For regular temporary residence permit applications, IND’s statutory decision period is usually up to 90 days. However, a first orientation year application can be extended by 30 days if extra investigation is needed. What to do if you do not have your diploma yet If you completed a Dutch program but your diploma is still pending, use the official Statement on completion of study route. A list of marks is not accepted as a substitute.

Can you work on an orientation year visa in the Netherlands? Yes. The orientation year gives free access to the Dutch labor market. You can work for an employer, do internships, freelance, or start preparing a business, depending on the role and the other rules that apply to that work. That freedom applies in the Netherlands only. It does not give you work rights in other Schengen countries, and it does not turn into a long-term work permit by itself. To use the year well, start your job search materials early and adapt them to Dutch hiring norms with these Dutch CV and interview tips. What employers and applicants should know about work rights For employers, the main practical point is that a separate Dutch work permit, called a tewerkstellingsvergunning (TWV), is not needed during the orientation year. That makes the hiring process easier for recruiters or HR. The next permit still needs planning before the orientation year expires.

What happens after the orientation year ends? The most common follow-on route is a work permit, especially the highly skilled migrant route. Depending on your role and employer, another path such as a gecombineerde vergunning voor verblijf en arbeid (GVVA), which combines residence and work permission, or a self-employment route may fit better. Visas & Immigration Dutch work visas and permits Read more Moving with a highly skilled migrant permit This route is often attractive because people who qualify for the orientation year may be able to use the reduced salary criterion for a later highly skilled migrant application. On the current IND income requirements page, that threshold is €3,122 gross per month for 2026. That can make the route more realistic for early-career hires, but it matters only if you get a qualifying job with an employer that can use the scheme. If a sponsored role is not the right fit, another work permit may suit your job better. Some readers may instead look at a self-employment or startup route. Review those options well before your permit ends, because you need another valid residence basis to stay lawfully in the Netherlands.