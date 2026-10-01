Dutch citizenship by marriage in the Netherlands

Visas & Immigration
Many people search for Dutch citizenship by marriage expecting an automatic passport, but marrying a Dutch citizen does not make you Dutch. Marriage or a registered partnership can create a shorter route to naturalization in some cases, but residence rights and nationality follow separate rules.
This guide explains how the 3-year route works, what conditions still apply, and what to check before applying for Dutch citizenship.
Rules and procedures can change, so always verify your situation with the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND), your municipality, or an immigration lawyer before submitting an application.
Marriage or a registered partnership changes your civil status. It does not automatically make you Dutch. For a wider overview of nationality routes, see Dutch citizenship.
Residence is a separate issue. Your right to live in the Netherlands depends on immigration rules, not nationality law. Some people first need a family-based residence route, covered in family and partner visas in the Netherlands, before citizenship becomes relevant.
Citizenship comes later through naturalization under Dutch nationality rules. The process considers lawful residence, shared living arrangements, integration requirements, public order conditions, and possible renunciation requirements.
The standard rule is 5 consecutive years of lawful residence before you apply for Dutch naturalization in the Netherlands. The IND provides an exception for eligible spouses and registered partners of Dutch citizens.
You may be able to apply after three years of living together with the same partner if you are married to or in a registered partnership with a Dutch citizen when you apply. You must remain together throughout the procedure and meet the other naturalization requirements; your partner need not have been Dutch throughout the preceding three years.
Example: Mia began living with her partner in Utrecht in January 2024 and married them in July 2024. If her partner is Dutch when she applies, they have continued living together, and she meets the other requirements, the IND may count their time living together from January 2024. The three years would therefore not necessarily start on their wedding date.
If you live in the Netherlands when you apply, you must continue living there throughout the naturalization process and maintain a qualifying right of residence. This may be a permanent residence permit, a temporary permit for a non-temporary purpose, or qualifying residence under EU law.
Keep records showing that you have lived together. The municipality checks BRP records as part of an application, while the IND asks for separate evidence of periods spent living together abroad. A marriage certificate establishes the marriage, but does not on its own show where you lived together.
Some spouses and registered partners can apply from abroad after three years of marriage or registered partnership and three years of living together with the Dutch partner. They must also meet the other naturalization requirements and continue living together during the procedure.
Applicants from abroad do not need a Dutch residence permit, but must meet the requirements for one with a non-temporary purpose. Civic integration, public-order and ceremony requirements also apply, subject to any relevant exemptions.
The shorter timeline only changes when some applicants may apply. It does not remove the other parts of the naturalization process.
Foreign documents may need legalisation and translation into Dutch, English, French or German. Check the IND’s document requirements before your appointment, especially if your documents are already registered in the Dutch Personal Records Database (BRP).
For naturalization, the IND generally requires proof that you have passed the civic integration exam at at least A2 language level, or evidence that you qualify for an exemption or dispensation. Speaking Dutch at home alone does not establish that you meet the requirement.
Check the IND’s naturalization requirements before booking exams, particularly if you are applying from abroad or have already completed an integration programme or obtained a qualifying diploma. The integration requirement for naturalization and an obligation to follow an integration programme after moving to the Netherlands are related, but separate rules.
Adults who naturalize usually have to renounce their other nationality. Dutch law provides an exception if you are married to or in a registered partnership with a Dutch citizen on the date the Royal Decree granting Dutch citizenship is signed. If that exception applies, the IND will not require you to renounce your other nationality.
Your other country’s law also matters. Some countries automatically withdraw citizenship when a person acquires another nationality. Check its rules before assuming you will retain both.
The naturalization process involves checking eligibility, preparing documents, applying through the correct channel, waiting for a decision, and completing the ceremony.
Check eligibility. Confirm whether you qualify to apply in the Netherlands or from abroad. Check the three-year rule, your shared residence, civic integration requirements and whether you must renounce another nationality. Applicants from abroad do not need a Dutch residence permit, but must meet the conditions for one with a non-temporary purpose.
Gather documents. You will generally need a valid passport or other travel document, a birth certificate, and evidence of your marriage or registered partnership. If you are counting time living together abroad, gather records showing both your names and shared address, such as population registration, a lease or bank statements. Check whether relevant documents are already registered in the BRP.
Apply in the right place. Apply through your municipality if you live in the Netherlands, or through a Dutch embassy or consulate general in your country of residence if you qualify to apply from abroad. Check which original documents, legalisation and translations you need, and confirm the current fee before your appointment.
Wait for the IND decision. The IND’s decision period is 12 months. A positive decision does not itself complete your naturalization.
Attend the naturalization ceremony. You become Dutch only after attending the ceremony and making the Declaration of Solidarity.
Compare your circumstances with the official IND naturalization conditions or the Netherlands Worldwide guidance for applicants abroad. If your residence history, documents or nationality rules are complex, seek specialist advice before filing.
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Marriage can make the naturalization process shorter in some situations, but it does not remove the need to prepare carefully. Many delays happen because applicants misunderstand the difference between being married, having residence rights, and becoming a Dutch citizen.
The IND includes registered partners alongside married couples in the relevant naturalization rules. If your partnership was registered abroad, check how to document it for your application and whether it is recorded correctly in the BRP.
FAQ
No. Marriage to a Dutch citizen does not give you Dutch citizenship automatically. It can create a possible naturalization route, but you still need to meet requirements such as residence conditions, proof of shared living, integration requirements, and other IND rules.
The standard naturalization route usually requires 5 years of lawful residence. Some spouses or registered partners of Dutch citizens may be able to apply after 3 continuous years of living together if they meet all other naturalization conditions. IND also checks shared residence, continuity, and your partner’s Dutch nationality at the time of application.
A registered partnership with a Dutch citizen may qualify for the same shorter naturalization route as marriage if it is legally recognized and all other conditions are met.
Some spouses and registered partners of Dutch citizens may be able to apply from abroad if they have lived together for at least 3 years and meet the other requirements. Applications from abroad must follow the rules for applying through a Dutch embassy or consulate general, and you cannot apply in the country of your own nationality.
Dutch naturalization generally includes renunciation rules, but exceptions may apply, including for some people married to or in a registered partnership with a Dutch citizen. U.S. citizens should check both Dutch and U.S. nationality rules before applying, as dual nationality is not automatic.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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