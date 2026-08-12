Netherlands dual citizenship: key rules and exceptions for expats

Key takeaways Question Short answer What to verify Is dual citizenship generally allowed? Usually not for adults naturalising in the Netherlands. Check whether you must renounce your current nationality. Does marriage change the outcome? Sometimes, but marriage does not create dual citizenship by itself. Check your relationship status, route, and supporting documents. Are children treated differently? Often yes. Dual citizenship can arise automatically for children in some cases. Check birth, descent, acknowledgement, adoption, or a parent’s route. Can Dutch citizenship be lost later? Yes, in some cases, especially after taking another nationality or living abroad for years. Check loss rules before any second passport or long stay abroad. Where should you check first? Start with your municipality and IND, then your embassy or consulate. Verify both Dutch law and your other country’s law.

Can you have dual citizenship in the Netherlands? Yes, but only in limited situations. You cannot apply for dual citizenship as a separate Dutch process, and the outcome depends on how Dutch nationality is acquired or changed. How Dutch naturalisation usually works One thing worth knowing is that there is no standalone Dutch application called dual citizenship. For most adults, the default naturalisation step is to: Build the required lawful residence record, often through one of the routes explained in Dutch visas: how to immigrate to the Netherlands in 2026

Apply through your municipality, which works with the IND

Renounce your other nationality if Dutch law requires it, unless an exception applies Current fees, eligibility rules, and timelines can change, so always check the latest official pages before you book. When dual citizenship can happen automatically Dual citizenship can happen automatically through birth, descent, acknowledgement of parentage, or adoption, depending on both legal systems involved. This does not mean the Dutch government granted a special exemption. It simply means two distinct legal systems applied their rules simultaneously, recognising both nationalities at the same time.

Who can usually keep another nationality? The safest way to read this topic is through exceptions, not assumptions. Even if an exception seems to fit, you must still verify it against both Dutch rules and your other country’s nationality law. | Marriage or registered partnership with a Dutch citizen If you are married to a Dutch citizen, or in a registered partnership with one, Dutch rules may let you keep your other nationality when you naturalise. Marriage does not automatically grant Dutch citizenship or dual citizenship, and timing matters. You still need the correct citizenship route, proof of the relationship, and confirmation that your other country will not cancel your nationality. Love, Marriage & Partnership Dutch weddings: how to get married in the Netherlands Read more Refugees and people who cannot renounce their nationality Recognised refugees may usually keep their original nationality under Dutch rules. Other people may also fall under an exception if renunciation is legally impossible, unsafe, or not accepted in practice in their other country. Do not rely on old forum posts or broad country lists for this step. Check IND guidance first, then ask your embassy or consulate what renunciation involves, whether it is possible, and what proof they can issue now. Children and option procedure routes Children may be treated differently from adults. Dual citizenship can arise automatically for a child through birth, descent, adoption, acknowledgement, or through the way a parent acquires Dutch nationality. Visas & Immigration Family and partner visas in the Netherlands Read more Some adults should also check the option procedure, a simplified route for people with a strong link to the Netherlands. You may want to investigate this option more closely if you are: A former Dutch national

A long-term resident in a category listed by IND

A child or young adult whose status is tied to a Dutch parent or a parent’s case Expatica tip Long-term residents often focus only on naturalisation, but some expats with a strong link to the Netherlands may have an option route that is faster, cheaper, and easier to document. If you are weighing citizenship against long-term settlement rights, compare it with Permanent residence in the Netherlands.

When can you lose Dutch citizenship? This is the part many readers miss. The real risk is not only whether you can keep two citizenships now, but what could trigger loss later. Taking another nationality after becoming Dutch If you are already a Dutch citizen, voluntarily acquiring another nationality can trigger the automatic loss of your Dutch citizenship. This is widely considered the single biggest legal trap for expats, as people can easily invest years into gaining Dutch citizenship only to forfeit it later by taking on a new passport without reviewing the loss rules first. Use this order before you act: Check for exemptions: Confirm whether a Dutch exception (such as marriage or birth country rules) applies to your situation. Review the foreign application process: Confirm exactly how the other country grants citizenship, including any oath, registration, or passport step. Confirm the legal impact on your Dutch status: Verify whether completing that final step will automatically terminate your Dutch citizenship before you commit. Living abroad and document renewal risks Another overlooked risk affects dual nationals who live outside the EU and outside the Kingdom of the Netherlands. After turning 18, living there for more than 13 years without renewing a Dutch passport or getting a declaration of Dutch citizenship can lead to automatic loss. To protect your status, set clear reminders for document expiry dates well in advance and view renewals as a key citizenship safeguard rather than routine travel admin. Visas & Immigration Getting a Dutch passport Read more

How to check your route before you apply Taking the next step toward citizenship is much easier when you have all your paperwork organised upfront. You do not need to become an expert in immigration law overnight, but having the right facts ready makes your conversations with official authorities much more productive. Documents and questions to verify with both countries Use this checklist before you book an appointment: 1 Your residence history in the Netherlands, including permit type or EU residence basis. 2 Your current passports, birth certificate, and any older nationality documents. 3 Your relationship and family status, including marriage, registered partnership, divorce, children, and adoption records where relevant. 4 Your BRP entry, because the Basisregistratie Personen is still used to confirm core personal data even though second nationalities are no longer recorded there. 5 Your other country’s rules on renunciation, automatic loss, fees, waiting times, legalisation, and translations. For example, an expat married to a Dutch citizen may assume marriage settles the issue. However, they still need to confirm their Dutch route, the evidence their municipality will ask for, and what their own country will do if they naturalise. Where to apply, costs and timelines Most people start with their municipality, because municipalities receive naturalisation and option applications and check whether a file is complete. The IND then advises or decides depending on the route, while some overseas cases run through embassies or consulates. Fees and waiting times change, so check the current official pages before booking. The IND states that option decisions usually take 13 weeks, with one possible extension of up to 13 more weeks. If you have DigiD, some municipalities let you book appointments or start parts of the process online. Expatica tip In cities with expat support desks, such as The Hague International Centre, readers can often get signposting on nationality paperwork before a formal municipality appointment, which may save a wasted visit or the wrong booking type.