Travel insurance for a Schengen visa in the Netherlands

Visas & Immigration
If you need a short-stay Schengen visa for the Netherlands, your insurance must meet specific rules on medical cover, territory, and travel dates. The proof must also be clear enough for visa staff to check quickly. Choosing travel insurance for a Schengen visa for the Netherlands is less about extras and more about matching the Dutch checklist.
Below, you’ll see what the policy must cover, what your certificate should show, and where applicants often go wrong. Compliant insurance helps complete your file but does not guarantee visa approval or entry, and this guide is for general information rather than legal, immigration, insurance, or financial advice. The responsible Dutch mission or visa application center will assess your full application.
According to NetherlandsWorldwide, the European Commission, and Article 15 of the Visa Code, most short-stay applicants need travel medical insurance that matches a clear set of minimum requirements.
The policy must cover at least €30,000 in medical costs, be valid in every Schengen country, and last for your entire intended stay. Netherlands-only cover usually is not enough if your visa lets you travel across the wider Schengen Area.
“Schengen-wide” means the certificate should not limit cover to one country unless the visa itself is territorially limited. Check your arrival and departure dates carefully, and make sure the insurance starts before or on the day you enter and ends no earlier than the day you leave.
Once your Schengen visa is sorted, managing your travel money is the next step. A Wise account lets you hold and convert over 40 currencies, including euros, at the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees – perfect for seamless spending across Europe.
The Netherlands requires cover for urgent medical attention, emergency hospital treatment, and, in NetherlandsWorldwide’s wording, prescription medicine. Your policy should do more than mention “medical assistance” in broad terms.
The required cover should include repatriation to your country of residence for medical reasons, including cover in the event of death. If that wording is vague or missing from the certificate or policy summary, ask the insurer to clarify it before you submit your file.
This guide is for travelers who need a short-stay Schengen visa and will apply through the Netherlands because it is the only country they will visit, their main destination, or the responsible application country under Schengen rules. If you are unsure about your wider visa path, Expatica’s guide to Dutch visas and residence permits gives the bigger picture.
Landing in Amsterdam does not, by itself, make the Netherlands the right application country. Under NetherlandsWorldwide’s guidance on visiting more than one Schengen country, the main test is purpose first, then length of stay, then first entry if the stays are equal.
For example, if you spend six days in the Netherlands and three in Belgium for tourism, the Netherlands is your main destination. If you attend a business meeting in the Netherlands and then take a longer holiday in Sweden, the Netherlands may still be the right application country because the main purpose of travel is business.
Visa staff need to verify your insurance fast. In many cases, the certificate matters more than the insurer’s sales page because it is the document attached to your application file.
Compare your certificate line by line against NetherlandsWorldwide’s Schengen visa hub before your appointment. If the insurer only sends a payment receipt, booking email, or short note without benefits and territory, ask for a fuller certificate or policy schedule.
Certificates that only say “Europe” are not automatically enough. The insurer should be able to confirm that the wording covers the full Schengen Area and the required medical and repatriation benefits.
Start with compliance, then look at value. Price matters, but a cheaper policy can still be a poor choice if the certificate is unclear, the exclusions are tighter than you expected, or the insurer makes it hard to get visa-ready proof.
Two policies can meet the €30,000 threshold and still differ significantly when you need to use them. Compare the paperwork quality as carefully as the benefits.
|What to compare
|What to look for
|Why it matters
|Questions to ask
|Coverage amount
|At least €30,000, clearly shown
|Missing or vague limits can slow review
|Is the amount stated on the certificate?
|Territory and dates
|All Schengen countries, full travel period
|The cover should match where you can travel and for how long
|Do the dates match my itinerary exactly?
|Repatriation wording
|Medical repatriation and death included
|This is one of the core visa requirements
|Is repatriation written plainly?
|Excess or deductible
|Any excess explained in simple terms
|A low premium may leave you with higher out-of-pocket costs
|What do I pay before cover starts?
|Claims and emergency help
|24/7 assistance, direct billing or reimbursement rules
|This affects how usable the policy is during the trip
|How do I get help abroad?
|Visa refusal refund
|Full, partial, or no refund
|Some insurers offer refunds after a refusal, but rules vary
|What proof is needed if the visa is refused?
Do not stop at the headline cover amount. Read the exclusions and the certificate wording together, because a policy can look compliant on the sales page and still create trouble in your application file.
Check these red flags before you pay:
Short-stay Schengen visa applicants usually need travel medical insurance that clearly matches the visa rules. International health insurance is broader and may suit people whose plans could turn into a longer stay, who move countries often, or who want ongoing cover beyond one trip.
This is different from health insurance in the Netherlands, which deals with resident obligations and local access rules, not just getting a short-stay visa file accepted.
|Insurance type
|Typical use
|Medical scope
|Visa fit
|Travel medical insurance
|Short trips and short-stay visa files
|Emergency treatment, hospitalization, repatriation, and related travel limits
|Usually the better fit for a short-stay Schengen visa
|International health insurance
|Longer stays, relocation, or ongoing cross-border cover
|Broader routine and ongoing care, depending on plan
|Not automatically visa-compliant unless the certificate and benefits clearly match the visa rules
If your plans may extend beyond a short visit, or you want broader international cover, examples readers may research further include Cigna Global, APRIL International, and Feather Insurance. Do not assume any provider is automatically accepted for a Netherlands visa. Check the certificate and benefits against the Dutch requirements first.
Most delays happen because the proof submitted does not match the visa checklist, not because of obscure legal rules.
Confirm that the Netherlands is the correct application country for your trip.
Check that your certificate is in your name and matches your passport spelling.
Confirm the policy dates cover your full trip, including entry and exit days.
Make sure the territory wording covers the full Schengen Area.
Verify the medical limit is at least €30,000.
Check that emergency treatment, hospital care, prescription medicine, and repatriation are clearly covered.
Add the certificate to the rest of your visa file, including accommodation, finances, and travel reservations.
Review the latest instructions from the responsible Dutch mission or visa application center before your appointment.
Once the insurance is sorted, finish the rest of your application with the same level of detail. Your accommodation proof, travel reservation, financial evidence, and trip purpose should all tell the same story, and official Dutch visa sources should be your final check before submission.
After visa approval, you can start thinking about trip spending. A Wise card may help some readers manage euro payments in the Netherlands and elsewhere in the Schengen Area, but it does not replace visa-compliant medical insurance, and you should verify card availability for your country of residence before relying on it. For longer stays or everyday money setup, major local banks such as ING, ABN AMRO, and Rabobank become more relevant, and Expatica’s guide to banking in the Netherlands explains the basics.
FAQ
For most short-stay applicants, yes. NetherlandsWorldwide notes exceptions for holders of diplomatic passports and some seafarers, but insurance is still only one document in the file and does not decide the outcome by itself.
Yes. The policy should be valid across the Schengen Area, not only in the Netherlands. If the certificate uses broad wording such as “Europe,” check that it really includes all Schengen countries and the full travel period.
It should clearly show your full name, policy number, travel dates, territory, coverage amount, and the required medical and repatriation benefits. A booking confirmation or payment receipt on its own may not be enough.
Usually, Dutch resident insurance serves a different purpose. Short-stay applicants normally need visa-compliant travel medical cover unless another policy clearly meets the visa requirements and provides acceptable proof.
No. Compliant insurance helps complete your file, but Dutch authorities and the responsible mission also assess the purpose of travel, finances, accommodation, and the wider visa requirements.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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