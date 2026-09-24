Travel insurance for a Schengen visa in the Netherlands

Below, you’ll see what the policy must cover, what your certificate should show, and where applicants often go wrong. Compliant insurance helps complete your file but does not guarantee visa approval or entry, and this guide is for general information rather than legal, immigration, insurance, or financial advice. The responsible Dutch mission or visa application center will assess your full application.

Key takeaways At least €30,000 in medical cover is required.

The policy must be valid across the whole Schengen Area, not just the Netherlands.

Your dates should cover the full stay, including arrival and departure days.

The policy should clearly include emergency care, hospital treatment, prescription medicine, and repatriation to your country of residence, including in the event of death.

The certificate should show your name, policy number, dates, territory, and core benefits in clear wording.

This is short-stay visa insurance, not Dutch resident health insurance.

What insurance does the Netherlands require for a Schengen visa? According to NetherlandsWorldwide, the European Commission, and Article 15 of the Visa Code, most short-stay applicants need travel medical insurance that matches a clear set of minimum requirements. The policy must cover at least €30,000 in medical costs, be valid in every Schengen country, and last for your entire intended stay. Netherlands-only cover usually is not enough if your visa lets you travel across the wider Schengen Area. “Schengen-wide” means the certificate should not limit cover to one country unless the visa itself is territorially limited. Check your arrival and departure dates carefully, and make sure the insurance starts before or on the day you enter and ends no earlier than the day you leave. Minimum medical cover of €30,000

Valid in all Schengen countries

Dates matching the full trip

Proof available in your name Spend seamlessly across Europe with a Wise card Once your Schengen visa is sorted, managing your travel money is the next step. A Wise account lets you hold and convert over 40 currencies, including euros, at the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees – perfect for seamless spending across Europe. Get your Wise card Medical repatriation and the benefits the policy must include The Netherlands requires cover for urgent medical attention, emergency hospital treatment, and, in NetherlandsWorldwide’s wording, prescription medicine. Your policy should do more than mention “medical assistance” in broad terms. The required cover should include repatriation to your country of residence for medical reasons, including cover in the event of death. If that wording is vague or missing from the certificate or policy summary, ask the insurer to clarify it before you submit your file.

Who needs this insurance, and when should you apply through the Netherlands? This guide is for travelers who need a short-stay Schengen visa and will apply through the Netherlands because it is the only country they will visit, their main destination, or the responsible application country under Schengen rules. If you are unsure about your wider visa path, Expatica’s guide to Dutch visas and residence permits gives the bigger picture. Landing in Amsterdam does not, by itself, make the Netherlands the right application country. Under NetherlandsWorldwide’s guidance on visiting more than one Schengen country, the main test is purpose first, then length of stay, then first entry if the stays are equal. Only destination: the Netherlands is the only Schengen country on your trip.

the Netherlands is the only Schengen country on your trip. Longest stay: you will spend more days in the Netherlands than anywhere else.

you will spend more days in the Netherlands than anywhere else. Equal stays: if the purpose is the same in each country, apply through the country you enter first. For example, if you spend six days in the Netherlands and three in Belgium for tourism, the Netherlands is your main destination. If you attend a business meeting in the Netherlands and then take a longer holiday in Sweden, the Netherlands may still be the right application country because the main purpose of travel is business. Visas & Immigration Dutch visas: how to immigrate to the Netherlands in 2026 Read more

What should your insurance certificate show? Visa staff need to verify your insurance fast. In many cases, the certificate matters more than the insurer’s sales page because it is the document attached to your application file. Compare your certificate line by line against NetherlandsWorldwide’s Schengen visa hub before your appointment. If the insurer only sends a payment receipt, booking email, or short note without benefits and territory, ask for a fuller certificate or policy schedule. Your full name, matching your passport

Clear proof that you are covered by the policy

Start and end dates that match your trip

Validity in the Schengen Area, or wording that clearly covers all Schengen countries

Medical cover of at least €30,000

Emergency treatment and hospital care

Prescription medicine, if shown on the certificate or schedule

Repatriation to your country of residence, including in the event of death Certificates that only say “Europe” are not automatically enough. The insurer should be able to confirm that the wording covers the full Schengen Area and the required medical and repatriation benefits.

How to compare Schengen visa travel insurance for the Netherlands Start with compliance, then look at value. Price matters, but a cheaper policy can still be a poor choice if the certificate is unclear, the exclusions are tighter than you expected, or the insurer makes it hard to get visa-ready proof. What to compare beyond the minimum requirement Two policies can meet the €30,000 threshold and still differ significantly when you need to use them. Compare the paperwork quality as carefully as the benefits. What to compare What to look for Why it matters Questions to ask Coverage amount At least €30,000, clearly shown Missing or vague limits can slow review Is the amount stated on the certificate? Territory and dates All Schengen countries, full travel period The cover should match where you can travel and for how long Do the dates match my itinerary exactly? Repatriation wording Medical repatriation and death included This is one of the core visa requirements Is repatriation written plainly? Excess or deductible Any excess explained in simple terms A low premium may leave you with higher out-of-pocket costs What do I pay before cover starts? Claims and emergency help 24/7 assistance, direct billing or reimbursement rules This affects how usable the policy is during the trip How do I get help abroad? Visa refusal refund Full, partial, or no refund Some insurers offer refunds after a refusal, but rules vary What proof is needed if the visa is refused? Exclusions, excesses, and proof problems to check before you buy Do not stop at the headline cover amount. Read the exclusions and the certificate wording together, because a policy can look compliant on the sales page and still create trouble in your application file. Check these red flags before you pay: Cover for pre-existing conditions may apply only in narrow emergency cases.

High-risk activities may be excluded if your trip includes them.

Non-emergency care may be excluded depending on the policy, which is different from the visa’s emergency medical requirement.

Proof can be weak, such as a receipt or one-line confirmation with no territory or benefit details.

International vs. travel insurance: key differences Short-stay Schengen visa applicants usually need travel medical insurance that clearly matches the visa rules. International health insurance is broader and may suit people whose plans could turn into a longer stay, who move countries often, or who want ongoing cover beyond one trip. This is different from health insurance in the Netherlands, which deals with resident obligations and local access rules, not just getting a short-stay visa file accepted. Insurance type Typical use Medical scope Visa fit Travel medical insurance Short trips and short-stay visa files Emergency treatment, hospitalization, repatriation, and related travel limits Usually the better fit for a short-stay Schengen visa International health insurance Longer stays, relocation, or ongoing cross-border cover Broader routine and ongoing care, depending on plan Not automatically visa-compliant unless the certificate and benefits clearly match the visa rules If your plans may extend beyond a short visit, or you want broader international cover, examples readers may research further include Cigna Global, APRIL International, and Feather Insurance. Do not assume any provider is automatically accepted for a Netherlands visa. Check the certificate and benefits against the Dutch requirements first. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in the Netherlands in 2026 Read more

Common mistakes that can delay a Netherlands visa application Most delays happen because the proof submitted does not match the visa checklist, not because of obscure legal rules. Applying through the wrong Schengen country. Check your main destination or main purpose before you buy insurance.

Check your main destination or main purpose before you buy insurance. Buying Netherlands-only cover. Make sure the certificate states validity across the Schengen Area.

Make sure the certificate states validity across the Schengen Area. Using dates that do not match the trip. Compare your insurance against your flight and accommodation dates, including arrival and departure days.

Compare your insurance against your flight and accommodation dates, including arrival and departure days. Uploading a payment receipt instead of a certificate. Submit a document in your name with benefits, territory, and dates.

Submit a document in your name with benefits, territory, and dates. Assuming EHIC, GHIC, or card-linked cover is enough. Check Expatica’s guide to the EHIC in the Netherlands, and use existing cover for a visa only if it clearly meets the visa criteria and can produce acceptable proof.

Check Expatica’s guide to the EHIC in the Netherlands, and use existing cover for a visa only if it clearly meets the visa criteria and can produce acceptable proof. Ignoring multiple-entry rules. If you receive a multiple-entry visa, keep proof of insurance for each later stay in the Schengen Area.

If you receive a multiple-entry visa, keep proof of insurance for each later stay in the Schengen Area. Treating insurance as the whole decision. The Dutch mission or visa center will still review your travel purpose, finances, accommodation, and return evidence. Healthcare Basics EHIC in the Netherlands Read more