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Visas & Immigration

Travel insurance for a Schengen visa in the Netherlands

If you need a short-stay Schengen visa for the Netherlands, your insurance must meet specific rules on medical cover, territory, and travel dates. The proof must also be clear enough for visa staff to check quickly. Choosing travel insurance for a Schengen visa for the Netherlands is less about extras and more about matching the Dutch checklist.

Gary Buswell
Written by
Roy Pallas
Reviewed by
Last updated
Travel insurance tag hanging from the handle of a suit case.

Below, you’ll see what the policy must cover, what your certificate should show, and where applicants often go wrong. Compliant insurance helps complete your file but does not guarantee visa approval or entry, and this guide is for general information rather than legal, immigration, insurance, or financial advice. The responsible Dutch mission or visa application center will assess your full application.

Key takeaways

  • At least €30,000 in medical cover is required.
  • The policy must be valid across the whole Schengen Area, not just the Netherlands.
  • Your dates should cover the full stay, including arrival and departure days.
  • The policy should clearly include emergency care, hospital treatment, prescription medicine, and repatriation to your country of residence, including in the event of death.
  • The certificate should show your name, policy number, dates, territory, and core benefits in clear wording.
  • This is short-stay visa insurance, not Dutch resident health insurance.

What insurance does the Netherlands require for a Schengen visa?

According to NetherlandsWorldwide, the European Commission, and Article 15 of the Visa Code, most short-stay applicants need travel medical insurance that matches a clear set of minimum requirements.

Minimum coverage, territory, and travel dates

The policy must cover at least €30,000 in medical costs, be valid in every Schengen country, and last for your entire intended stay. Netherlands-only cover usually is not enough if your visa lets you travel across the wider Schengen Area.

“Schengen-wide” means the certificate should not limit cover to one country unless the visa itself is territorially limited. Check your arrival and departure dates carefully, and make sure the insurance starts before or on the day you enter and ends no earlier than the day you leave.

  • Minimum medical cover of €30,000
  • Valid in all Schengen countries
  • Dates matching the full trip
  • Proof available in your name

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Medical repatriation and the benefits the policy must include

The Netherlands requires cover for urgent medical attention, emergency hospital treatment, and, in NetherlandsWorldwide’s wording, prescription medicine. Your policy should do more than mention “medical assistance” in broad terms.

The required cover should include repatriation to your country of residence for medical reasons, including cover in the event of death. If that wording is vague or missing from the certificate or policy summary, ask the insurer to clarify it before you submit your file.

Who needs this insurance, and when should you apply through the Netherlands?

This guide is for travelers who need a short-stay Schengen visa and will apply through the Netherlands because it is the only country they will visit, their main destination, or the responsible application country under Schengen rules. If you are unsure about your wider visa path, Expatica’s guide to Dutch visas and residence permits gives the bigger picture.

Landing in Amsterdam does not, by itself, make the Netherlands the right application country. Under NetherlandsWorldwide’s guidance on visiting more than one Schengen country, the main test is purpose first, then length of stay, then first entry if the stays are equal.

  • Only destination: the Netherlands is the only Schengen country on your trip.
  • Longest stay: you will spend more days in the Netherlands than anywhere else.
  • Equal stays: if the purpose is the same in each country, apply through the country you enter first.

For example, if you spend six days in the Netherlands and three in Belgium for tourism, the Netherlands is your main destination. If you attend a business meeting in the Netherlands and then take a longer holiday in Sweden, the Netherlands may still be the right application country because the main purpose of travel is business.

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What should your insurance certificate show?

Visa staff need to verify your insurance fast. In many cases, the certificate matters more than the insurer’s sales page because it is the document attached to your application file.

Compare your certificate line by line against NetherlandsWorldwide’s Schengen visa hub before your appointment. If the insurer only sends a payment receipt, booking email, or short note without benefits and territory, ask for a fuller certificate or policy schedule.

  • Your full name, matching your passport
  • Clear proof that you are covered by the policy
  • Start and end dates that match your trip
  • Validity in the Schengen Area, or wording that clearly covers all Schengen countries
  • Medical cover of at least €30,000
  • Emergency treatment and hospital care
  • Prescription medicine, if shown on the certificate or schedule
  • Repatriation to your country of residence, including in the event of death

Certificates that only say “Europe” are not automatically enough. The insurer should be able to confirm that the wording covers the full Schengen Area and the required medical and repatriation benefits.

How to compare Schengen visa travel insurance for the Netherlands

Start with compliance, then look at value. Price matters, but a cheaper policy can still be a poor choice if the certificate is unclear, the exclusions are tighter than you expected, or the insurer makes it hard to get visa-ready proof.

What to compare beyond the minimum requirement

Two policies can meet the €30,000 threshold and still differ significantly when you need to use them. Compare the paperwork quality as carefully as the benefits.

What to compareWhat to look forWhy it mattersQuestions to ask
Coverage amountAt least €30,000, clearly shownMissing or vague limits can slow reviewIs the amount stated on the certificate?
Territory and datesAll Schengen countries, full travel periodThe cover should match where you can travel and for how longDo the dates match my itinerary exactly?
Repatriation wordingMedical repatriation and death includedThis is one of the core visa requirementsIs repatriation written plainly?
Excess or deductibleAny excess explained in simple termsA low premium may leave you with higher out-of-pocket costsWhat do I pay before cover starts?
Claims and emergency help24/7 assistance, direct billing or reimbursement rulesThis affects how usable the policy is during the tripHow do I get help abroad?
Visa refusal refundFull, partial, or no refundSome insurers offer refunds after a refusal, but rules varyWhat proof is needed if the visa is refused?

Exclusions, excesses, and proof problems to check before you buy

Do not stop at the headline cover amount. Read the exclusions and the certificate wording together, because a policy can look compliant on the sales page and still create trouble in your application file.

Check these red flags before you pay:

  • Cover for pre-existing conditions may apply only in narrow emergency cases.
  • High-risk activities may be excluded if your trip includes them.
  • Non-emergency care may be excluded depending on the policy, which is different from the visa’s emergency medical requirement.
  • Proof can be weak, such as a receipt or one-line confirmation with no territory or benefit details.

International vs. travel insurance: key differences

Short-stay Schengen visa applicants usually need travel medical insurance that clearly matches the visa rules. International health insurance is broader and may suit people whose plans could turn into a longer stay, who move countries often, or who want ongoing cover beyond one trip.

This is different from health insurance in the Netherlands, which deals with resident obligations and local access rules, not just getting a short-stay visa file accepted.

Insurance typeTypical useMedical scopeVisa fit
Travel medical insuranceShort trips and short-stay visa filesEmergency treatment, hospitalization, repatriation, and related travel limitsUsually the better fit for a short-stay Schengen visa
International health insuranceLonger stays, relocation, or ongoing cross-border coverBroader routine and ongoing care, depending on planNot automatically visa-compliant unless the certificate and benefits clearly match the visa rules

If your plans may extend beyond a short visit, or you want broader international cover, examples readers may research further include Cigna Global, APRIL International, and Feather Insurance. Do not assume any provider is automatically accepted for a Netherlands visa. Check the certificate and benefits against the Dutch requirements first.

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Common mistakes that can delay a Netherlands visa application

Most delays happen because the proof submitted does not match the visa checklist, not because of obscure legal rules.

  • Applying through the wrong Schengen country. Check your main destination or main purpose before you buy insurance.
  • Buying Netherlands-only cover. Make sure the certificate states validity across the Schengen Area.
  • Using dates that do not match the trip. Compare your insurance against your flight and accommodation dates, including arrival and departure days.
  • Uploading a payment receipt instead of a certificate. Submit a document in your name with benefits, territory, and dates.
  • Assuming EHIC, GHIC, or card-linked cover is enough. Check Expatica’s guide to the EHIC in the Netherlands, and use existing cover for a visa only if it clearly meets the visa criteria and can produce acceptable proof.
  • Ignoring multiple-entry rules. If you receive a multiple-entry visa, keep proof of insurance for each later stay in the Schengen Area.
  • Treating insurance as the whole decision. The Dutch mission or visa center will still review your travel purpose, finances, accommodation, and return evidence.
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Final checklist before you submit your application

1

Confirm that the Netherlands is the correct application country for your trip.

2

Check that your certificate is in your name and matches your passport spelling.

3

Confirm the policy dates cover your full trip, including entry and exit days.

4

Make sure the territory wording covers the full Schengen Area.

5

Verify the medical limit is at least €30,000.

6

Check that emergency treatment, hospital care, prescription medicine, and repatriation are clearly covered.

7

Add the certificate to the rest of your visa file, including accommodation, finances, and travel reservations.

8

Review the latest instructions from the responsible Dutch mission or visa application center before your appointment.

Next steps: finish your visa file and plan your trip spending

Once the insurance is sorted, finish the rest of your application with the same level of detail. Your accommodation proof, travel reservation, financial evidence, and trip purpose should all tell the same story, and official Dutch visa sources should be your final check before submission.

After visa approval, you can start thinking about trip spending. A Wise card may help some readers manage euro payments in the Netherlands and elsewhere in the Schengen Area, but it does not replace visa-compliant medical insurance, and you should verify card availability for your country of residence before relying on it. For longer stays or everyday money setup, major local banks such as ING, ABN AMRO, and Rabobank become more relevant, and Expatica’s guide to banking in the Netherlands explains the basics.

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FAQ

Frequently asked questions about travel insurance for a Schengen visa in the Netherlands

Is travel insurance mandatory for a Netherlands Schengen visa?

For most short-stay applicants, yes. NetherlandsWorldwide notes exceptions for holders of diplomatic passports and some seafarers, but insurance is still only one document in the file and does not decide the outcome by itself.

Does the insurance need to cover all Schengen countries?

Yes. The policy should be valid across the Schengen Area, not only in the Netherlands. If the certificate uses broad wording such as “Europe,” check that it really includes all Schengen countries and the full travel period.

What should a Schengen visa insurance certificate show?

It should clearly show your full name, policy number, travel dates, territory, coverage amount, and the required medical and repatriation benefits. A booking confirmation or payment receipt on its own may not be enough.

Can I use Dutch health insurance for a short-stay visa?

Usually, Dutch resident insurance serves a different purpose. Short-stay applicants normally need visa-compliant travel medical cover unless another policy clearly meets the visa requirements and provides acceptable proof.

Does meeting the insurance requirement guarantee visa approval?

No. Compliant insurance helps complete your file, but Dutch authorities and the responsible mission also assess the purpose of travel, finances, accommodation, and the wider visa requirements.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Netherlands-specific requirements for medical cover, Schengen-wide validity, proof, and repatriation, NetherlandsWorldwide — What kind of insurance do I need when applying for a visa for the Netherlands?
  2. Country-of-residence routes and application information for Dutch short-stay Schengen visas, NetherlandsWorldwide — Applying for a Schengen visa for the Netherlands
  3. EU-wide overview of Schengen visa applications, supporting documents, and where to apply, European Commission — Applying for a Schengen visa
  4. Article 15 rules on travel medical insurance, territorial validity, repatriation, and minimum coverage, EUR-Lex — Regulation (EC) No 810/2009, Visa Code
  5. Rules for identifying the responsible Schengen country when a trip includes multiple destinations, NetherlandsWorldwide — Visiting more than one Schengen country
Gary Buswell

About the author

Based in London, Gary has been freelancing for Expatica since 2016. An expert writer with experience in social research and community development, he focuses on topics such as politics and current affairs, healthcare, recruitment, human rights and migration.

More articles by Gary Buswell
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