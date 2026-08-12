Dutch American Friendship Treaty visa in the Netherlands

Key takeaways Question Short answer Who is DAFT for? US citizens who want to run a self-employed business in the Netherlands How much capital is needed? The IND forms currently refer to a minimum business capital of €4,500 for common DAFT structures such as an eenmanszaak or BV How long is the first permit? The first DAFT permit is usually granted for up to two years Can family join? Usually yes, but extra conditions can apply, especially for unmarried partners Is a business plan required? Not usually in the same way as the standard self-employed route, but you still need clear business and financial evidence What is the big catch? Renewal is different from first approval, so keep records and maintain the business properly from day one Renewal checks are usually stricter than the initial route. Treat the minimum required business investment €4,500 and your paperwork as ongoing compliance, not a one-time box tick.

What is the DAFT visa? DAFT stands for the Dutch-American Friendship Treaty, a long-standing agreement that gives US citizens a streamlined path to self-employment in the Netherlands. While many people search for the Dutch-American Friendship Treaty or the DAFT visa Netherlands, the official status you receive is a Dutch self-employed residence permit. The key difference is that US applicants do not go through the same points-based assessment used for most other self-employed applicants. Lowering entry barriers makes this path especially attractive for American freelancers, consultants, creatives, and small business owners who want to live in the Netherlands legally while building a business. Exclusively available to US citizens rather than all foreign entrepreneurs

Operates directly within the standard Dutch self-employed residence framework

Offers a far more accessible route than the general points system, though approval is never guaranteed Self-Employment Becoming a freelancer (ZZP’er) in the Netherlands Read more

Who can apply and what do you need? Eligibility for DAFT hinges on holding US citizenship and operating a genuine self-employed business in the Netherlands. This requires establishing your own company, completing official registration, and managing your own client invoicing, income, and tax obligations. Independent consultants, developers, designers, coaches, and creative professionals often find this route a great fit. However, if your goal is standard salaried employment with a Dutch company, applying for a traditional work-related visa in the Netherlands is usually the more appropriate path. Standard Dutch residency requirements still apply. You will need a valid passport, a clean immigration record, municipal registration after arriving, and clear documentation proving your business and startup funds are legitimate. Checklist for DAFT applicants: A US passport

A Dutch business setup, often an eenmanszaak or a BV

Proof that the required capital has been placed into the business correctly

A business bank statement and opening balance information checked by an authorised independent expert

KvK registration from the Dutch Chamber of Commerce

Apostilled civil documents where relevant, such as marriage or birth records

Extra family evidence if a spouse, partner, or children are applying with you One thing worth knowing is that a formal business plan is not usually the defining DAFT requirement in the way many lawyer sites suggest. Even so, basic planning still matters, because you will need to explain what you do, how you earn, and how your records fit together. If you are choosing between structures, start by comparing the Dutch basics in Expatica’s guides to: Self-Employment How to start a business in the Netherlands Read more You can also review the official KVK guidance on choosing and changing legal structures.

How to apply for a DAFT visa Applying for a DAFT visa is less about navigating complex paperwork and more about getting your timing right. Most delays happen when people have the right documents in the wrong sequence, or when housing, registration, and business proof do not line up. 1 Step 1: Prepare your documents and choose a business structure Start before you travel if you can. Gather your passport, any apostilled civil records you may need, and a simple written plan for what your business will do, who pays you, and why you are choosing the Netherlands. For many solo workers, an eenmanszaak or ZZP setup is the simplest starting point. A BV can make sense in some tax or liability situations, but it brings more admin, so it is often worth getting specialist advice before you choose it. 2 Step 2: Register the business and fund the required capital The capital rule is where many people get nervous. Current IND rules set a minimum capital threshold of €4,500 for common DAFT structures, requiring clear proof that these funds are correctly allocated to the business entity. Use this order: Register your business with the KvK

Put the capital into the business account as required

Keep the bank statement and opening balance evidence your adviser prepares

Holding cash in a personal or foreign account usually fails to satisfy Dutch immigration standards. Confirming current capital verification rules with the IND and your accountant before attempting any workaround remains the safest approach 3 Step 3: Submit the application and attend IND appointments Americans are in the group that can usually apply without first getting an MVV entry visa, but you still need to follow the live IND process for your case. Applications can be submitted by post or by appointment depending on the route, and you will have to schedule a biometrics appointment with the IND. Mini process: Submit the DAFT residence permit application with the supporting documents. Wait for IND instructions on payment, biometrics, or missing evidence. Attend your IND appointment for fingerprints, photo, and signature if required. Processing times can change, and so can local pilot arrangements. Use the live IND page rather than old forum threads. 4 Step 4: Complete your Dutch registration and business admin Getting established in the Netherlands comes down to tackling your admin in the right sequence. You will need a registered address before you can get your BSN, arrange health insurance, and complete the rest of your business admin. Use this checklist after arrival: Confirm your address can be used for gemeente registration

Register in the BRP and get your BSN through the municipality

Arrange basic Dutch health insurance if required

Finish any outstanding tax and business admin, including BTW basics

Expatica tip Some short-stay rentals look expat-friendly but do not allow BRP registration. Check that before you sign, because without registration your BSN and everything linked to it can stall. For the official municipality and BRP sequence, see the Dutch government guidance on registering as a resident and getting a BSN. Visas & Immigration Dutch visas: how to immigrate to the Netherlands in 2026 Read more

Costs, timelines and renewal risks Beyond the capital deposit, budget for the IND application fee, translations, apostilles, accountant or adviser support, housing deposits, and your first months of living costs. Dutch systems are efficient, but setting up a business still means paying for admin before income is fully stable. Do not hard-code the fee total into your own plan from a blog post alone. Check the live IND page for current charges and decision windows, and use the Belastingdienst entrepreneur information for basics such as BTW and business tax admin. Cost area What to expect Why it matters Immigration IND fee, translations, apostilles These can change and must be checked before filing Business setup KvK, accountancy, legal structure costs A BV usually costs more to run than an eenmanszaak Living costs Rent deposit, insurance, transport, early cash flow You may spend money before the business starts earning Renewal prep Bookkeeping, tax records, proof of activity Weak records can hurt you later Renewal is where many people get caught out. Initial approval can feel straightforward, but the extension stage looks harder at whether the business is active and the capital position has been maintained. If your business is barely trading, your equity has fallen below the threshold, or your paperwork is messy, renewal becomes more stressful. Keep invoices, contracts, bank records, tax filings, and proof of real business activity from day one.

Managing money and your first months in the Netherlands Moving on DAFT often means handling immigration admin and business cash flow at the same time. The Netherlands is highly cashless, and most daily transactions across the Netherlands take place digitally through standard SEPA transfers, where established names like ING, ABN AMRO, and Rabobank dominate the banking landscape. Moving money, paying fees and handling day-to-day spending Your first money tasks may include converting USD to EUR, paying a housing deposit, covering setup fees, and handling daily spending before your local banking is fully settled. This is where a flexible international setup can help, especially if your income or savings still sit outside the eurozone. Wise helps bridge the gap when you need to handle international transfers, hold euros in a multi-currency account, or pay for everyday expenses during your move. It makes day-to-day money management much easier, though you should keep in mind that that this helps with practical money management, not with meeting IND capital-proof rules by itself. With a Wise account you can: Move relocation funds from USD to EUR

Pay deposits and early bills in euros

Hold multiple currencies while your banking setup is still in progress

Use a travel-friendly card for first-month spending Learn more about Wise Banking Banking in the Netherlands: the best Dutch banks for expats in 2026 Read more Business banking, invoicing and getting paid Once your company is active, separate personal and business money as early as possible. Clear financial boundaries keep your tax admin straightforward and ensure your documentation stays organized for your IND renewal. If you invoice overseas clients or pay suppliers abroad, Wise Business can be a practical option after registration. It can help with international payment workflows, but if the IND, your accountant, or your sector expects a specific Dutch business banking setup, confirm that first.