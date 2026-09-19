Schengen visa for the Netherlands: requirements and steps

Visas & Immigration
Planning a short trip to the Netherlands? Depending on your visit purpose, length, full itinerary and your nationality, you may need to apply for a Schengen visa in advance.
The Schengen area is made up of 29 European countries, which use a common short stay visa, but differing application routes. This means that before you get started you’ll need to check if you need a visa at all, and whether or not the Netherlands is the right country to apply through.
This guide explains the Schengen visa process for the Netherlands, and why the right route depends on factors like your nationality and legal residence.
Not every traveler needs a Schengen visa for the Netherlands. The answer turns on nationality, legal residence, and travel purpose.
This article covers short stays only, meaning up to 90 days in any 180-day period. It does not cover applications for a Dutch MVV or residence permit. For broader immigration routes, see our guide on Dutch visas and permits below.
Some travelers are visa-exempt for short visits to the Netherlands, but visa-free entry still comes with document rules. Use the official Dutch checker instead of assuming.
If you’re visiting the Netherlands only the decision is simple – you’ll need to follow the appropriate application route for your residence country, applying through the Netherlands consulate or service partner like VFS.
If you’re visiting more than one country it gets a little more complicated.
If your trip includes more than one Schengen country, the Netherlands is only the right application country if your time there is your main purpose of travel. If every stop has the same purpose, apply through the country where you will stay the longest.
If you’re staying in more than one country for equal lengths of time, apply through the country where you’re making your first entry to the Schengen area.
Take some time to work through the rules before you apply. If you are visiting family in the Netherlands and entering Schengen elsewhere, the Dutch route can still be correct if you’re spending most of your time in the Netherlands overall. For longer family stays, Expatica’s guide to family and partner visas in the Netherlands explains the separate route.
Editor in the Netherlands
Tarah Ren
If Amsterdam is not your first landing point but the Netherlands is still your main destination, keep your onward train or flight booking handy in case border staff ask how the itinerary fits together.
Here, UK residence matters more than UK nationality. British passport holders are often visa-exempt for short stays, while legal residents with other passports may still need an appropriate visa.
There is no single checklist for every applicant. The right list depends on your purpose of travel and legal residence, so you need the right VFS checklist for Schengen visa (Netherlands) for your specific home country.
Most applicants collect similar document types, but the exact evidence changes by case. Use the Dutch or VFS checklist that matches your purpose and country of residence before you print anything.
You’re usually asked for documents including:
Officers are looking for a believable trip with clear funding and a clear end point. That is why mismatched hotel dates, vague accommodation proof, or insurance that does not show Schengen-wide cover can cause problems.
If you’re already thinking about how to manage your money in Europe, consider looking at Wise to convert money into euros before departure. That can help with planning, and may also reduce your overall travel spending costs as Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate with low fees. Wise can’t help you with your visa application – but once you have your Schengen visa for the Netherlands, Wise may be able to help you do more with your money once you get to Europe.
No commitment required
Expatica tip: print the checklist and stack your papers in the same order for the appointment. For broader insurance context, see Expatica’s guide to health insurance in the Netherlands.
Book as early as you can within the allowed window, especially in busy periods. Most applicants can apply up to 6 months before travel and should apply at least 15 days before departure.
You usually need to appear in person. At the appointment, you submit documents, give fingerprints if required, answer trip questions, and pay the visa fee plus any service fee. When possible, book directly with the official Dutch partner instead of using unofficial middlemen.
After submission, you usually receive a processing-complete email, not an approval email. The decision is known when your passport is returned or collected and, if approved, the visa sticker is inside.
Before you travel, check the sticker carefully. Make sure your name, validity dates, number of entries, and allowed stay match your plans.
Dutch guidance says high season can push average Schengen processing to 25 calendar days, and some cases can take up to 45 days.
The visa fee is separate from service fees charged by VFS Global or TLScontact. Fees and timelines can change, so confirm current amounts before you pay or book non-refundable travel.
|Item
|Current guidance
|What to know
|Visa fee
|€90 standard adult fee
|Children and some other groups may pay less or be exempt.
|Service fee
|Extra
|VFS Global or TLScontact may charge a service fee on top of the visa fee.
|Processing time
|25 calendar days average, up to 45 in some cases
|High season, extra checks, or missing documents can slow a case.
Tracking depends on where you submitted the case. You need the reference or tracking number given at submission, and official Dutch authorities cannot provide extra status detail beyond the online systems.
A refusal letter should explain the reason and the next-step options. Read that reason carefully before deciding whether to object or reapply, and follow the official Dutch route if you do decide to appeal.
Changed plans can matter too. If you applied through the Netherlands for a holiday, then moved most of the trip to another Schengen country, the original application logic may no longer match the journey you will actually take.
A short trip goes more smoothly when your money plan is as clear as your paperwork. Think about how you will access funds, pay in euros, limit repeated conversion losses, and keep tidy records.
Wise can help some travelers move money, hold EUR, and spend in euros before or during the trip. It is useful for planning, although Wise can not help you get a Netherlands visa. For a closer look, see Expatica’s Wise Review in the Netherlands.
Some other money management pointers:
FAQ
The official average Netherlands Schengen visa processing time can reach 25 calendar days in high season, and some cases take up to 45 days. Missing documents, extra checks, and heavy application volume can all slow a case.
You can usually apply for a Netherlands Schengen visa from the UK only if you legally live there. British passport holders are often visa-exempt for short stays, while other UK residents may still need to apply.
There is no universal VFS checklist for every Netherlands applicant. The right list depends on your travel purpose and country of residence, so use the official Dutch or VFS page for your case.
Longer-validity multiple-entry visas can exist, including up to 5 years, but they are not guaranteed. The issuing authority decides based on travel history, documents, passport validity, and the case itself.
Usually yes, if your visa type and entries allow it and you still respect the 90/180-day rule. Keep your itinerary, accommodation details, and proof of return or onward travel in case border staff ask about the trip.
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