Moving to the Netherlands from Australia in 2026

Moving to the Netherlands from Australia is an exciting opportunity – but the planning can feel quite overwhelming. For most Australians, the biggest risks are choosing the wrong residence route, paying for housing you cannot register at, and leaving insurance and euro planning too late. Whatever your reason for moving, the real test is whether your paperwork, housing, health cover, and budget work in daily life. This guide gives you a starting point to plan your upcoming move, to ensure everything goes smoothly.

Key takeaways Short trips and long-term moves follow different rules, so do not treat visa-free travel as permission to relocate.

Your first big decision is the residence route, usually work, study, family or partner, or working holiday if you meet the age rules.

Getting a Citizen service number (BSN) starts with municipal registration, and many later tasks depend on it.

Health insurance can become urgent once Dutch rules apply, often within your first 4 months.

Early euro planning matters because deposits, rent, and card fees can raise the real cost of the move.

Can Australians move to the Netherlands? Australian passport holders can usually enter the Netherlands visa-free for visits of up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Long-term living, working, or studying is different and usually means following the right Dutch residence process before you relocate. If you are only scouting, plan like a short-stay visitor. If you want to rent, register, work, or settle for more than 90 days, use the NetherlandsWorldwide visa checker and plan as a future resident. Your plan Is visa-free entry enough? What it means in practice Visit, research, or attend meetings for up to 90 days Usually yes Useful for a scouting trip, separate from relocation admin Move for more than 90 days No You need the correct Dutch residence route Work or study long term No Permission depends on the permit, not nationality alone Unsure which category you fit Not safely Check the route before paying deposits or giving notice *Details correct at time of research – 31st August 2026 Which residence routes are most relevant for Australians? The main routes for Australians are work, study, family or partner, and the one-year working holiday for eligible people aged 18 to 30. For full criteria, see Expatica’s Dutch visas and permits guide and confirm the latest rules with IND (the Immigration and Naturalisation Service). Visas & Immigration Dutch visas: how to immigrate to the Netherlands in 2026 Read more Route Best fit What to verify first Work permit route You have a Dutch job offer Sponsor status and work rights Study permit You have been accepted by a Dutch institution Enrolment and funding rules Family or partner permit You are joining a spouse or partner Relationship and sponsor conditions Working holiday You are 18 to 30 and want a cultural exchange year Age, insurance, and work limits Other long-stay permit You have a less common reason to move Whether IND lists your route clearly

What should you arrange before leaving Australia? Housing is often the first bottleneck. The rental market is tight, and not every property lets you register, so a place that looks fine online can still block your registration for a BSN. Expatica’s moving to the Netherlands checklist covers the wider setup, and can give a helpful overview. Bear in mind that large payments are safest after you have checked the landlord, contract, and registration position. Confirm your residence route, timelines, and any appointments before travel. Gather original documents early and check whether any need translation, legalisation, or an apostille. Start the housing search early and ask whether BRP (Personal Records Database) registration is allowed. BRP registration is needed to get your BSN number later. Budget for deposits, first rent, temporary stays, transport, insurance, and setup costs in euros. Decide what to ship, store, or sell, and line up notice periods in Australia. Which documents should you prepare before the move? The exact paperwork depends on your route and municipality, but it is much easier to over-prepare than to chase records from Australia after you arrive. Here are some documents you’re likely to need: A passport that will stay valid through travel and the early months of your move

Birth, marriage, divorce, or name-change records where relevant

Education, employment, or qualification documents linked to your route

Rental paperwork or host documents for your first Dutch address

Insurance records and key medical information

Translated or apostilled documents if your visa route or municipality requires them

What should you do in your first weeks in the Netherlands? After you land, daily-life admin starts with your address. Then come municipal registration, BRP entry, BSN, DigiD, insurance checks, and the rest of your banking and work admin. You should register with the municipality within 5 days of arrival, and everyone who is moving to the Netherlands with you must attend the appointment in person. Attend your municipal appointment early, and if the first slot is late, ask whether the municipality can register you from the booking date. Register your details and address so you can be entered into the BRP. Keep your BSN confirmation safe, because you will need it repeatedly. Apply for DigiD once your registration is active. Then move onto bank setup, employer paperwork, GP search, and local services. Some temporary rentals do not allow BRP registration, and that can delay your BSN, payroll, and insurance. How do BRP registration, BSN and DigiD work? These terms appear everywhere. The BRP is the personal records database, your BSN is your citizen service number, and DigiD is the secure login used for many public services online. Completing all your registration steps is crucial as without them payroll, insurance, and some bank applications can stall. BRP: the municipality records who you are and where you live.

BSN: this number helps unlock work, tax, insurance, and banking tasks.

DigiD: this is your login for many Dutch government services.