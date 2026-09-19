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Relocation

Moving to the Netherlands from Australia in 2026

Discover the essential steps for Australians relocating to the Netherlands, from securing the right residence permit to navigating housing and health insurance.

Claire Millard
Written by
Last updated

Moving to the Netherlands from Australia is an exciting opportunity – but the planning can feel quite overwhelming. For most Australians, the biggest risks are choosing the wrong residence route, paying for housing you cannot register at, and leaving insurance and euro planning too late.

Whatever your reason for moving, the real test is whether your paperwork, housing, health cover, and budget work in daily life. This guide gives you a starting point to plan your upcoming move, to ensure everything goes smoothly.

Key takeaways

  • Short trips and long-term moves follow different rules, so do not treat visa-free travel as permission to relocate.
  • Your first big decision is the residence route, usually work, study, family or partner, or working holiday if you meet the age rules.
  • Getting a Citizen service number (BSN) starts with municipal registration, and many later tasks depend on it.
  • Health insurance can become urgent once Dutch rules apply, often within your first 4 months.
  • Early euro planning matters because deposits, rent, and card fees can raise the real cost of the move.

Can Australians move to the Netherlands?

Australian passport holders can usually enter the Netherlands visa-free for visits of up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Long-term living, working, or studying is different and usually means following the right Dutch residence process before you relocate.

If you are only scouting, plan like a short-stay visitor. If you want to rent, register, work, or settle for more than 90 days, use the NetherlandsWorldwide visa checker and plan as a future resident.

Your planIs visa-free entry enough?What it means in practice
Visit, research, or attend meetings for up to 90 daysUsually yesUseful for a scouting trip, separate from relocation admin
Move for more than 90 daysNoYou need the correct Dutch residence route
Work or study long termNoPermission depends on the permit, not nationality alone
Unsure which category you fitNot safelyCheck the route before paying deposits or giving notice
*Details correct at time of research – 31st August 2026

Which residence routes are most relevant for Australians?

The main routes for Australians are work, study, family or partner, and the one-year working holiday for eligible people aged 18 to 30. For full criteria, see Expatica’s Dutch visas and permits guide and confirm the latest rules with IND (the Immigration and Naturalisation Service).

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Visas & Immigration

Dutch visas: how to immigrate to the Netherlands in 2026

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RouteBest fitWhat to verify first
Work permit routeYou have a Dutch job offerSponsor status and work rights
Study permitYou have been accepted by a Dutch institutionEnrolment and funding rules
Family or partner permitYou are joining a spouse or partnerRelationship and sponsor conditions
Working holidayYou are 18 to 30 and want a cultural exchange yearAge, insurance, and work limits
Other long-stay permitYou have a less common reason to moveWhether IND lists your route clearly

What should you arrange before leaving Australia?

Housing is often the first bottleneck. The rental market is tight, and not every property lets you register, so a place that looks fine online can still block your registration for a BSN.

Expatica’s moving to the Netherlands checklist covers the wider setup, and can give a helpful overview. Bear in mind that large payments are safest after you have checked the landlord, contract, and registration position.

  1. Confirm your residence route, timelines, and any appointments before travel.
  2. Gather original documents early and check whether any need translation, legalisation, or an apostille.
  3. Start the housing search early and ask whether BRP (Personal Records Database) registration is allowed. BRP registration is needed to get your BSN number later.
  4. Budget for deposits, first rent, temporary stays, transport, insurance, and setup costs in euros.
  5. Decide what to ship, store, or sell, and line up notice periods in Australia.
Dutch passport with stamps from different countries.

Which documents should you prepare before the move?

The exact paperwork depends on your route and municipality, but it is much easier to over-prepare than to chase records from Australia after you arrive.

Here are some documents you’re likely to need:

  • A passport that will stay valid through travel and the early months of your move
  • Birth, marriage, divorce, or name-change records where relevant
  • Education, employment, or qualification documents linked to your route
  • Rental paperwork or host documents for your first Dutch address
  • Insurance records and key medical information
  • Translated or apostilled documents if your visa route or municipality requires them

What should you do in your first weeks in the Netherlands?

After you land, daily-life admin starts with your address. Then come municipal registration, BRP entry, BSN, DigiD, insurance checks, and the rest of your banking and work admin.

You should register with the municipality within 5 days of arrival, and everyone who is moving to the Netherlands with you must attend the appointment in person.

  1. Attend your municipal appointment early, and if the first slot is late, ask whether the municipality can register you from the booking date.
  2. Register your details and address so you can be entered into the BRP.
  3. Keep your BSN confirmation safe, because you will need it repeatedly.
  4. Apply for DigiD once your registration is active.
  5. Then move onto bank setup, employer paperwork, GP search, and local services.

Some temporary rentals do not allow BRP registration, and that can delay your BSN, payroll, and insurance.

How do BRP registration, BSN and DigiD work?

These terms appear everywhere. The BRP is the personal records database, your BSN is your citizen service number, and DigiD is the secure login used for many public services online. Completing all your registration steps is crucial as without them payroll, insurance, and some bank applications can stall.

  • BRP: the municipality records who you are and where you live.
  • BSN: this number helps unlock work, tax, insurance, and banking tasks.
  • DigiD: this is your login for many Dutch government services.

How does health insurance work when you move from Australia?

Dutch basic health insurance, called basisverzekering, can become mandatory once your residence or work position brings you under the Dutch system. Do not assume an Australian policy or international cover will keep meeting the rules after arrival.

If you are unsure, use the SVB Wlz assessment tool, Zorgverzekeringslijn website, and Expatica’s guide to health insurance in the Netherlands.

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Healthcare Basics

Guide to getting health insurance in the Netherlands in 2026

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Some useful terms to know include:

  • Basisverzekering is the standard insurance package
  • Eigen risico is the annual deductible many adults pay before some care is reimbursed
  • Zorgtoeslag is a healthcare allowance for some lower-income residents with Dutch basic insurance

If you may need temporary international cover first, compare options such as Allianz Worldwide Care, Cigna Global, April International, and Feather Insurance, but verify whether that cover is valid for your stage.

Cover typeWhen it may fitMain limit
Temporary international coverBefore arrival, during waiting periods, or when Dutch basic insurance is not yet availableIt does not automatically replace Dutch basic insurance once Dutch rules apply
Dutch basic insuranceWhen you live or work in the Netherlands and fall under the Dutch systemYou need to arrange it on time and check the deductible and allowance rules

When should Australians use international health insurance first?

International cover can fill specific gaps, not replace Dutch insurance in every case. Verify timing with official Dutch sources before you buy.

International health insurance can be relevant in the following situations:

  • For pre-arrival cover and travel to the Netherlands
  • During a waiting period before Dutch basic insurance is available to you
  • During certain study or search periods when you are not yet under Dutch basic insurance
  • Until an official check confirms whether Dutch rules apply to your case

How should you budget and move money to the Netherlands?

A rent deposit, first rent, transport, groceries, and health insurance can make your first month pricier than expected.

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About the Netherlands

The cost of living in the Netherlands in 2026

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Exchange rates, foreign card fees, and transfer costs can all change the real cost of the move, especially when you need to pay a deposit quickly. You might want to compare Wise with your existing Australian bank setup. You can open a Wise account before you travel to the Netherlands, and can hold and convert AUD and EUR. You can also get the Wise card to help with early spending before a full Dutch account with ING, ABN AMRO, or Rabobank is in place.

Commonly required planning steps include:

  • Price up the first eight weeks.
  • Check how and when your landlord expects deposits and rent to be paid.
  • Compare total transfer costs, not headline fees.
  • Keep one backup way to pay while Dutch admin catches up.
  • Avoid closing useful Australian accounts until salary, rent, and bills are running smoothly.
Discover Wise

Which payment and banking options are practical for new arrivals?

There’s usually more than one solution to manage your money as a new arrival in the Netherlands. However, planning is crucial – if your Dutch account is not ready yet, you need a way to pay a deposit and cover groceries without relying on one costly card or one delayed transfer.

OptionBest forWatch out for
Australian debit or credit cardFirst days and backup spendingForeign transaction costs and higher conversion costs
Wise account and cardSending savings, holding AUD and EUR, and early euro spendingCompare costs and limits before using it for large payments
Dutch bank account with ING, ABN AMRO, or RabobankSalary, rent, and local direct debitsUsually easier once your BSN and address are sorted
Pre-arranged bank transfer from AustraliaLarge planned payments such as a depositVerify the landlord, timing, and total charges before sending

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about moving to the Netherlands from Australia

Do Australians need a visa to move to the Netherlands?

Australians do not usually need a short-stay visa to visit the Netherlands, but moving there for more than 90 days is different. Check the correct Dutch residence route instead of relying on visa-free entry.

Can I work in the Netherlands as an Australian?

Working in the Netherlands as an Australian depends on your residence route and its conditions. Before accepting a job, verify whether an employer must sponsor you and what the permit allows.

How much money do I need before relocating to the Netherlands?

There is no one safe number for every move. Budget for a deposit, first rent, temporary housing, insurance, transport, food, and transfer costs, then use Expatica’s cost of living guide for city-specific planning.

Is Amsterdam the best place to live after moving from Australia?

Amsterdam suits some newcomers, but it is not the only sensible base. High rent and housing pressure mean cities such as The Hague, Rotterdam, Utrecht, or Eindhoven may fit better depending on your budget, commute, and lifestyle.

Useful resources
Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
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