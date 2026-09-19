Moving to the Netherlands from Australia in 2026

Relocation
Discover the essential steps for Australians relocating to the Netherlands, from securing the right residence permit to navigating housing and health insurance.
Moving to the Netherlands from Australia is an exciting opportunity – but the planning can feel quite overwhelming. For most Australians, the biggest risks are choosing the wrong residence route, paying for housing you cannot register at, and leaving insurance and euro planning too late.
Whatever your reason for moving, the real test is whether your paperwork, housing, health cover, and budget work in daily life. This guide gives you a starting point to plan your upcoming move, to ensure everything goes smoothly.
Australian passport holders can usually enter the Netherlands visa-free for visits of up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Long-term living, working, or studying is different and usually means following the right Dutch residence process before you relocate.
If you are only scouting, plan like a short-stay visitor. If you want to rent, register, work, or settle for more than 90 days, use the NetherlandsWorldwide visa checker and plan as a future resident.
|Your plan
|Is visa-free entry enough?
|What it means in practice
|Visit, research, or attend meetings for up to 90 days
|Usually yes
|Useful for a scouting trip, separate from relocation admin
|Move for more than 90 days
|No
|You need the correct Dutch residence route
|Work or study long term
|No
|Permission depends on the permit, not nationality alone
|Unsure which category you fit
|Not safely
|Check the route before paying deposits or giving notice
The main routes for Australians are work, study, family or partner, and the one-year working holiday for eligible people aged 18 to 30. For full criteria, see Expatica’s Dutch visas and permits guide and confirm the latest rules with IND (the Immigration and Naturalisation Service).
|Route
|Best fit
|What to verify first
|Work permit route
|You have a Dutch job offer
|Sponsor status and work rights
|Study permit
|You have been accepted by a Dutch institution
|Enrolment and funding rules
|Family or partner permit
|You are joining a spouse or partner
|Relationship and sponsor conditions
|Working holiday
|You are 18 to 30 and want a cultural exchange year
|Age, insurance, and work limits
|Other long-stay permit
|You have a less common reason to move
|Whether IND lists your route clearly
Housing is often the first bottleneck. The rental market is tight, and not every property lets you register, so a place that looks fine online can still block your registration for a BSN.
Expatica’s moving to the Netherlands checklist covers the wider setup, and can give a helpful overview. Bear in mind that large payments are safest after you have checked the landlord, contract, and registration position.
The exact paperwork depends on your route and municipality, but it is much easier to over-prepare than to chase records from Australia after you arrive.
Here are some documents you’re likely to need:
After you land, daily-life admin starts with your address. Then come municipal registration, BRP entry, BSN, DigiD, insurance checks, and the rest of your banking and work admin.
You should register with the municipality within 5 days of arrival, and everyone who is moving to the Netherlands with you must attend the appointment in person.
Some temporary rentals do not allow BRP registration, and that can delay your BSN, payroll, and insurance.
These terms appear everywhere. The BRP is the personal records database, your BSN is your citizen service number, and DigiD is the secure login used for many public services online. Completing all your registration steps is crucial as without them payroll, insurance, and some bank applications can stall.
Dutch basic health insurance, called basisverzekering, can become mandatory once your residence or work position brings you under the Dutch system. Do not assume an Australian policy or international cover will keep meeting the rules after arrival.
If you are unsure, use the SVB Wlz assessment tool, Zorgverzekeringslijn website, and Expatica’s guide to health insurance in the Netherlands.
Some useful terms to know include:
If you may need temporary international cover first, compare options such as Allianz Worldwide Care, Cigna Global, April International, and Feather Insurance, but verify whether that cover is valid for your stage.
|Cover type
|When it may fit
|Main limit
|Temporary international cover
|Before arrival, during waiting periods, or when Dutch basic insurance is not yet available
|It does not automatically replace Dutch basic insurance once Dutch rules apply
|Dutch basic insurance
|When you live or work in the Netherlands and fall under the Dutch system
|You need to arrange it on time and check the deductible and allowance rules
International cover can fill specific gaps, not replace Dutch insurance in every case. Verify timing with official Dutch sources before you buy.
International health insurance can be relevant in the following situations:
A rent deposit, first rent, transport, groceries, and health insurance can make your first month pricier than expected.
Exchange rates, foreign card fees, and transfer costs can all change the real cost of the move, especially when you need to pay a deposit quickly. You might want to compare Wise with your existing Australian bank setup. You can open a Wise account before you travel to the Netherlands, and can hold and convert AUD and EUR. You can also get the Wise card to help with early spending before a full Dutch account with ING, ABN AMRO, or Rabobank is in place.
Commonly required planning steps include:
There’s usually more than one solution to manage your money as a new arrival in the Netherlands. However, planning is crucial – if your Dutch account is not ready yet, you need a way to pay a deposit and cover groceries without relying on one costly card or one delayed transfer.
|Option
|Best for
|Watch out for
|Australian debit or credit card
|First days and backup spending
|Foreign transaction costs and higher conversion costs
|Wise account and card
|Sending savings, holding AUD and EUR, and early euro spending
|Compare costs and limits before using it for large payments
|Dutch bank account with ING, ABN AMRO, or Rabobank
|Salary, rent, and local direct debits
|Usually easier once your BSN and address are sorted
|Pre-arranged bank transfer from Australia
|Large planned payments such as a deposit
|Verify the landlord, timing, and total charges before sending
FAQ
Australians do not usually need a short-stay visa to visit the Netherlands, but moving there for more than 90 days is different. Check the correct Dutch residence route instead of relying on visa-free entry.
Working in the Netherlands as an Australian depends on your residence route and its conditions. Before accepting a job, verify whether an employer must sponsor you and what the permit allows.
There is no one safe number for every move. Budget for a deposit, first rent, temporary housing, insurance, transport, food, and transfer costs, then use Expatica’s cost of living guide for city-specific planning.
Amsterdam suits some newcomers, but it is not the only sensible base. High rent and housing pressure mean cities such as The Hague, Rotterdam, Utrecht, or Eindhoven may fit better depending on your budget, commute, and lifestyle.
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