Leaving the Netherlands: checklist for expats

Key takeaways Deregister from the BRP through your gemeente in the 5 days before departure if you will live abroad for more than 8 months in a year.

Change your DigiD phone number and test the app before you cancel your Dutch mobile number.

If you are a non-EU permit holder, check whether you or your sponsor must inform the IND and whether you need to return your residence card.

Do not close your Dutch bank account too early if you still expect a deposit refund, final salary, energy settlement, or tax refund.

Review tax, toeslagen, UWV, SVB, and health insurance consequences before and after the move.

5 or more months before you leave the Netherlands Five months out might feel early, but this is your best window to stay in total control of your move. Starting your prep work now gives you room to negotiate notice periods, shop around for moving quotes, and avoid costly last-minute rush fees. End your housing and work arrangements Housing and employment are usually the earliest commitments to unwind. If you leave these too late, you can keep paying after you have gone. Read your rental or mortgage documents and note the notice period, end date, and any penalties.

Agree with the landlord how inspections, repairs, cleaning, and key return will work.

If you own the property, ask your lender and insurer what changes if you sell, rent it out, or leave it empty.

Before your last working day, collect final payslips, holiday balance, annual statements, and a reference or employment letter. If you are self-employed, download invoices, VAT records, and client contracts. Review insurance, benefits, and school or childcare commitments Photo: Alena Darmel/Pexels Dutch policies and government allowances rarely cancel themselves simply because you fly home. Failing to notify providers early often leads to surprising overpayment notices, clawbacks, or unexpected coverage gaps right when you need protection most. Contact your Dutch health insurance provider and ask when cover changes if you move abroad.

and ask when cover changes if you move abroad. Cancel or transfer non-essential insurance policies , including home contents, personal liability, travel, and legal expenses coverage.

, including home contents, personal liability, travel, and legal expenses coverage. Notify schools, daycare centres, and local sports clubs of your departure date, and request copies of academic records to take with you.

of your departure date, and request copies of academic records to take with you. Inform the Belastingdienst and social security agencies regarding active benefit allowances (toeslagen), UWV payouts, or SVB child benefits so you can settle accounts before leaving.

regarding active benefit allowances (toeslagen), UWV payouts, or SVB child benefits so you can settle accounts before leaving. Store all policy numbers, termination letters, and screenshots in a single digital folder alongside your BSN for easy access. Government & Law Social security in the Netherlands Read more Plan shipping, pets, and vehicle export early International transport slots fill up quickly, and seasonal delays can easily disrupt a tight schedule. Align your Dutch departure timeline with your destination country’s entry rules first so you can book your transit with complete confidence. Compare movers early if you need temporary storage, customs clearance support, or a fixed packing date.

if you need temporary storage, customs clearance support, or a fixed packing date. Confirm vaccine schedules, microchip requirements, and airline regulations well ahead of time when travelling with animals. Expatica’s guide to Pets in the Netherlands provides a detailed breakdown of entry and exit rules.

well ahead of time when travelling with animals. Expatica’s guide to provides a detailed breakdown of entry and exit rules. Decide how to handle a Dutch-registered car by choosing whether to export, suspend, or sell the vehicle before consulting the official RDW export rules .

by choosing whether to export, suspend, or sell the vehicle before consulting the . Map out relocation services across the wider market by reviewing relocation options for moving to the Netherlands to compare vetted international movers.

2 to 3 months before you leave the Netherlands Dutch paperwork really takes centre stage during this window. Booking your municipal appointments early and handing in departure forms will keep you from feeling rushed as your moving day gets closer. Deregister from your municipality and protect your DigiD access If you will live outside the Netherlands for more than 8 months in a year, you usually need to deregister from the BRP, the Basisregistratie Personen, through your gemeente. Most people do this within the 5 days before departure, often through Burgerzaken, and the municipality will normally move your record to the RNI, the Non-Residents Records Database. Ask for proof of deregistration and keep it safe. The official NetherlandsWorldwide moving abroad checklist explains these basics. Change your linked phone number and check your DigiD phone settings, the app, and MijnOverheid before you cancel your Dutch SIM. Check your gemeente’s online or in-person process.

Deregister in the correct local window.

Ask for proof of deregistration.

Confirm which address will be recorded in the RNI.

Test DigiD and MijnOverheid on the device you will keep. Notify the IND and deal with your residence permit Your exact IND departure steps depend on your passport and the permit you hold. Most non-EU residents must inform the IND about their move, whereas EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens can typically bypass this process. EU, EEA, and Swiss nationals: The IND usually does not need a separate departure notice.

The IND usually does not need a separate departure notice. Non-EU permit holders: Your permit type and timing matter.

Your permit type and timing matter. Recognised sponsors: An employer, partner, or institution may need to report the change.

An employer, partner, or institution may need to report the change. Residence cards: If required, follow the official IND leaving guidance and return instructions. To dive deeper into the different visa types and how specific exemptions work, check out Expatica’s comprehensive overview of Dutch visas and permits. Visas & Immigration Dutch visas: how to immigrate to the Netherlands in 2026 Read more Before cancelling anything, check whose name is on the contract. Some services sit with the landlord, not the tenant. Give notice to energy, water, internet, and mobile providers.

Cancel streaming, gym, and local memberships that will keep billing.

Photograph final meter readings and keep the date visible.

Set up PostNL mail forwarding abroad if you still expect paper post.

Update your address directly with banks, employers, pension providers, and any government body that still writes to you.

The final few weeks before departure Managing your last few weeks requires a careful balancing act with your calendar. Canceling subscriptions or closing local bank accounts too far in advance can cause final automatic payments and incoming refunds to bounce. Decide what to do with your Dutch bank account Banking rules vary across institutions like ING and ABN AMRO. Check directly with your provider to learn how updating your official address and tax residence impacts your account. For the basics, see banking in the Netherlands. Option Best for Watch-outs What to verify Keep your Dutch account open for a few months Deposit, salary, refunds Fees or non-resident rules Bank policy and address update Move daily spending to a multi currency account Holding euros and a second currency You still need to monitor Dutch payments Which payments can still arrive Close your account after all payments clear Clean final exit A late refund can bounce back That no direct debits or refunds remain Editor in The Netherlands Tarah Ren Insider tip Many expats regret closing too early, not too late. Setting up a multi-currency account with a provider like Wise offers an easy way to manage both euros and your new local currency during your move. Expatica’s step-by-step overview of how to use Wise in the Netherlands walks you through the initial setup. Once your final Dutch salary or deposit refund arrives, transferring your remaining balance overseas is simple to manage. Learn more about Wise Do the move-out inspection and final meter readings Treat your final property handover like a formal record-keeping session rather than a quick key hand-off. Document room conditions with clear photos and note exact meter readings so you have indisputable proof if a deposit dispute arises. Photograph every room, issue, and meter reading with the date.

Use a written handover report and keep a signed copy.

Return every key, tag, remote, and parking pass.

Confirm where the deposit should be sent.

Confirm who pays any final utility reconciliation. Check taxes, allowances, and documents before you travel Gather payslips, annual statements, benefit letters, tenancy papers, proof of deregistration, and passport copies. Check whether you need to stop or change a provisional assessment with the Belastingdienst emigration checklist. Review whether any toeslagen still apply after your move date. Save BSN, DigiD, and employer details somewhere secure and accessible from abroad. Check passport validity, driving licence rules, and whether any Dutch documents need legalisation. A simple sequence often works best: deregister, finish the landlord handover, keep the bank account open, then deal with tax follow-up once final Dutch documents arrive.