Moving to the Netherlands from the UK: step-by-step guide

Key takeaways You can still move, but UK citizens now need the right long-stay route for work, study, family or self-employment.

Visa-free travel for short visits is not permission to live or work in the Netherlands.

If you will stay for more than 4 months, register with your municipality within 5 days of arrival so you can enter the BRP and get your BSN.

Health cover needs a second check. A GHIC or EHIC may help on a short stay, but many residents need Dutch basic insurance or an official status check.

Expatica’s moving to the Netherlands checklist helps you track documents and first-week tasks.

Step 2: gather the paperwork before you leave the UK Once you know your immigration route, start building your document file. Missing paperwork can delay your residence application or municipal registration, particularly if the IND or your future municipality needs original, translated, or legalised documents. Check every document against the requirements for your immigration route and municipal registration. Netherlands Worldwide explains when legalisation or an apostille may be needed, and your future gemeente (municiality) can confirm what you need to register. Documents you are likely to need include: A valid UK passport that meets travel and permit requirements.

Birth, marriage, divorce, or partnership records, if relevant.

A work contract, sponsorship letter, university admission, or proof of family relationship.

Proof of your Dutch address for municipal registration, where required.

Evidence of funds, insurance, qualifications, or translated documents, if your route requires them

Step 3: plan housing, moving costs and your first-month budget Housing is often the hardest practical part of relocating to the Netherlands. Start early, keep room for temporary accommodation, and budget for the deposit, first month’s rent, moving costs, permit costs, transport, and a buffer for the first weeks. Be cautious if a rental is advertised as not allowing registration at the address, and verify the property and landlord or agent before sending money. Problems with your address can complicate municipal registration and other administrative steps after arrival. Before you pay a deposit: Confirm who the landlord or agent is, and whether the listing is genuine

Make sure BRP registration is allowed at the address.

Add up the deposit, first month’s rent, service charges, utility costs, and other upfront fees.

Decide whether you need temporary accommodation before the long-term contract starts.

Keep enough accessible money in pounds and euros to cover your first few weeks. Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Ask about address registration (BRP) before paying a deposit or signing a contract. A rental advertised as “no registration possible” can create problems with municipal registration and other essential admin after you move. For deposits or other one-off relocation costs, it can be worth comparing Wise with your bank and other money transfer providers. If you want to hold pounds and euros during the move, a multi-currency account can also provide a useful bridge while you get your Dutch finances set up.

Step 5: register in the Netherlands and get your BSN If you plan to live in the Netherlands for more than four months, you must register with your municipality within 5 days. Your details are entered in the BRP (Basisregistratie Personen), or Personal Records Database, and if you do not already have one, you will be assigned a BSN (citizen service number). Your BSN is used across Dutch government, tax, healthcare, and employment administration. Once you are registered, you can also apply for DigiD, the digital login used to access services from organisations such as the Belastingdienst (Dutch Tax and Customs Administration). The steps to follow are: 1 Book your gemeente appointment as early as you can. 2 Bring your passport, proof of occupancy, and any civil-status or permit documents your municipality asks for. 3 Complete BRP registration at your Dutch address or an approved correspondence address. 4 Use your BSN for health insurance, payroll, and other essential administration. 5 Apply for DigiD once you are registered, then check which services need activation or a letter by post. Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Registration appointments can fill up quickly, particularly in larger cities. If you already know where you will be living, check appointment availability before you travel. If you cannot get an appointment within five days of arrival, book the earliest available slot and contact the gemeente for instructions. Check its website beforehand for the exact document list and whether partners or children need to attend in person.

Step 6: set up banking, transfers and first-week essentials A Dutch bank account can make everyday finances easier once salary, rent, phone plans, and insurance payments start. Major banks such as ING, ABN AMRO, and Rabobank have their own onboarding requirements, which can vary depending on your residence status and the documents you have available. Dutch payment habits may also differ from what you are used to in the UK. Online payments commonly use iDEAL, although the Dutch payments landscape is transitioning towards Wero, while Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) transfers and card payments are also widely used. Keep your UK mobile number accessible for verification messages and account logins, and if you need temporary mobile data on arrival, an eSIM such as Holafly can help while you arrange a longer-term Dutch plan. How Wise can help with the move You can use Wise to instantly pay your Dutch rental deposit from your UK account without worrying about your bank’s exchange rate markups. By holding both GBP and EUR, you can also easily cover initial expenses like groceries or transit as you settle in, giving you a functional way to manage your money before your local Dutch bank account is fully active. Managing your international move with Wise Moving to the Netherlands often involves significant upfront costs, from rental deposits to initial living expenses. Wise lets you hold, convert, and send both GBP and EUR at the mid-market rate, helping you avoid high bank fees during your transition. It serves as a practical bridge for your finances while you get your long-term Dutch banking setup in place. Open a Wise Account

Step 7: decide where to live and how to settle in If you are moving to Amsterdam from the UK, do not assume the capital is your only serious option. Amsterdam has a particularly competitive housing market, so compare rent, commute, job opportunities, and lifestyle with other cities before you commit. Amsterdam gives you the broadest international job market, but housing can be expensive and difficult to secure. Good alternative locations popular in the Netherlands include: Rotterdam – offers a more modern urban landscape and strengths in sectors such as logistics and maritime industries.

– offers a more modern urban landscape and strengths in sectors such as logistics and maritime industries. The Hague – a major centre for government and international organisations.

– a major centre for government and international organisations. Utrecht – offers excellent rail connections and a central location. Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Run the housing search before you fall in love with a city. If you want access to Amsterdam’s jobs without necessarily living in the centre, compare surrounding cities and towns and check the actual commute. English is widely spoken, but learning some Dutch can make everyday admin, work, and getting to know your neighbours easier. Where to Live Where to live in the Netherlands Read more FAQ Frequently asked questions about moving to the Netherlands from the UK Can I move to the Netherlands from the UK after Brexit? Yes. After Brexit, though, the move usually needs a long-stay route for work, study, family or self-employment. A visa-free short visit is not enough to relocate or work long term. Do UK citizens need a visa to live in the Netherlands? For short visits, no. For living in the Netherlands, many UK nationals need a residence permit, and some routes also involve an MVV or sponsor. The exact Dutch visa for UK citizens depends on the purpose of the move. How do I get a BSN in the Netherlands? Start with the municipality. Once your registration goes into the BRP, you usually get the BSN you need for work, banking and healthcare. Document lists can vary by gemeente. Do I need Dutch health insurance as a British expat? Often yes, especially if you live or work in the Netherlands. Some people use temporary or international cover during the transition, but that does not automatically replace Dutch basic insurance when local cover is required. Can I use my UK bank account and card in the Netherlands? Usually, at first. Over time, fees, exchange costs and local payment habits can make that awkward, especially when opening a bank account in the Netherlands or setting up bills. A Dutch account or multi-currency setup often makes day-to-day life easier.