Best way to receive money from abroad in the Netherlands

Receiving and sending money across borders doesn’t have to come with surprises. With Wise, you’ll get local account details to receive 8+ major currencies such as USD, GBP, and EUR for free*, plus access to 20+ currencies with account details. If it’s Wise to Wise, you can receive in 40+ currencies instantly.

We’ll look at costs, security and convenience so you can choose the option that suits you best.

Need to receive money from overseas? It’s worth knowing that the amount that reaches your account, how long it takes and how secure it is can all vary depending on the provider. Understanding the basics upfront can help you avoid unpleasant surprises down the line.

To make sure an international payment arrives safely (and reduce the chances of delays or a failed transfer), you’ll need to give the sender your account information. Details vary depending on the method the sender uses, but they usually include:

6 Best ways to receive money from abroad in the Netherlands

1. Multi-currency accounts (Wise, Revolut)

Best for: Expats, freelancers and anyone who needs a simple way to receive money in euros and foreign currencies without paying extra in exchange fees.

A multi-currency account lets you receive money in the currency it was sent, helping you avoid needless exchange fees – useful if you get paid regularly in other currencies.

Wise gives you local account details for 8+ major currencies such as EUR, USD, and GBP, so incoming transfers arrive as if you had a domestic account in those countries. You also get access to over 20 currencies with account details, and transfers between Wise accounts can be received in more than 40 currencies.

Revolut also operates in the Netherlands, giving you the option to hold, receive and exchange 30+ currencies in one account. You can receive euro payments using your Dutch IBAN and make or accept SEPA transfers without added fees.

Typical fees: Free to receive domestic payments in 8+ major currencies with Wise (except for SWIFT and US wires).

Free to receive domestic payments in 8+ major currencies with Wise (except for SWIFT and US wires). Processing times: Transfers are usually fast. For example, Wise-to-Wise transfers are often instant, and other international payments usually arrive within one business day.

Transfers are usually fast. For example, Wise-to-Wise transfers are often instant, and other international payments usually arrive within one business day. Exchange rates: Wise uses the mid-market rate with no hidden margin. Revolut applies its own rate and may add a small markup outside its fee-free limits.

Wise uses the mid-market rate with no hidden margin. Revolut applies its own rate and may add a small markup outside its fee-free limits. Limits: No upper limit for most currencies with Wise and Revolut when receiving by bank transfer.

No upper limit for most currencies with Wise and Revolut when receiving by bank transfer. Safety: Providers are typically licensed and regulated in the EU, with robust security measures, such as two-factor authentication, encryption and biometric logins.

2. Bank wire transfers

Best for: Large amounts and people who already hold an account with a Dutch bank such as ING.

Bank wire transfers use international systems like SWIFT or SEPA to move money from the sender’s account to yours. With SWIFT in particular, transfers often pass through one or more intermediary banks before reaching the Netherlands. Each institution may deduct its own handling fee along the way, which makes it hard to predict exactly how much will arrive.

On the positive side, traditional banks are seen as secure and reliable. They also have physical branches where you can ask questions and resolve issues in person, which many expats find reassuring.

At ING, for example, there are no fees to receive incoming transfers. However, a currency markup applies if the money arrives in anything other than euros. For the most common 19 currencies, ING applies a 0.85% margin on top of the reference exchange rate when converting to EUR. That means the hidden cost is in the exchange rate rather than a direct receiving fee.

Typical fees: Vary by bank. ING doesn’t charge a receiving fee, but applies a 0.85% exchange rate markup on non-euro transfers. Other Dutch banks may set their own markups or flat charges.

Vary by bank. ING doesn’t charge a receiving fee, but applies a 0.85% exchange rate markup on non-euro transfers. Other Dutch banks may set their own markups or flat charges. Processing times: SEPA transfers usually arrive the next working day. SWIFT transfers can take two to five business days.

SEPA transfers usually arrive the next working day. SWIFT transfers can take two to five business days. Exchange rates: Banks apply their own margin on top of the reference rate, which makes transfers more expensive.

Banks apply their own margin on top of the reference rate, which makes transfers more expensive. Limits: Banks often allow large transfers, but daily or monthly caps may apply depending on your account type.

Banks often allow large transfers, but daily or monthly caps may apply depending on your account type. Safety: Very high, since transfers are handled by licensed Dutch and international banks with robust protections.

3. Online money transfer services (Wise, Remitly)

Best for: Fast, low-cost international transfers with clear fees and transparent exchange rates.

Online money transfer services connect senders and recipients directly through digital platforms, cutting out the chain of intermediary banks. The result is often lower overall costs and quicker delivery compared to a traditional bank transfer.

Wise is a popular choice in the Netherlands. You can receive money with local account details in more than eight major currencies free of charge (except for SWIFT transfers). Account details are available for over 20 currencies, and Wise-to-Wise transfers can be made in 40+ currencies, often instantly. All conversions use the mid-market rate without a hidden markup, and fees are shown upfront before the payment is sent.

Remitly is another widely used provider. Senders can pay with a debit card, credit card, or bank account, and recipients have the option to choose between a bank deposit, mobile wallet, or cash pickup depending on the country. Transfers can be almost instant with the express service, while economy options are slower but cost less.

Typical fees: Free to receive domestic payments in 8+ major currencies with Wise (except SWIFT transfers). Remitly charges vary depending on the delivery speed and funding method.

Free to receive domestic payments in 8+ major currencies with Wise (except SWIFT transfers). Remitly charges vary depending on the delivery speed and funding method. Processing time: Wise-to-Wise transfers are often instant, with most international bank transfers arriving in a day. Remitly offers fast delivery for an added fee, with standard transfers taking several working days.

Wise-to-Wise transfers are often instant, with most international bank transfers arriving in a day. Remitly offers fast delivery for an added fee, with standard transfers taking several working days. Exchange rates: Wise applies the mid-market rate without markups. Remitly sets its own exchange rates with a margin included.

Wise applies the mid-market rate without markups. Remitly sets its own exchange rates with a margin included. Limits: Wise supports high receiving limits in most currencies. With Remitly, the amount you can send depends on where you’re sending from and verification, but per-transfer limits for the Eurozone are 85,000 EUR.

Wise supports high receiving limits in most currencies. With Remitly, the amount you can send depends on where you’re sending from and verification, but per-transfer limits for the Eurozone are 85,000 EUR. Safety: Both are licensed and regulated in the EU, with fraud protection, encryption and account verification checks.

4. Digital wallets (PayPal, Skrill)

Best for: Small amounts, quick personal transfers and online shopping.

Digital wallets are popular in the Netherlands for their simplicity. With just an email address or a username, you can receive funds instantly into your wallet balance. The money can then be used directly for online purchases or transferred out to your Dutch bank account.

The convenience is high, but fees add up quickly once you need to convert or withdraw in a different currency. For example, PayPal and Skrill typically charge around 3% on top of the exchange rate for currency conversion or withdrawals. There may also be restrictions on the size of transfers, which makes these wallets less practical for larger amounts.

Typical fees: Around 3% for conversion or withdrawal in another currency, but there’s typically no transaction fee when currency conversion isn’t involved.

Around 3% for conversion or withdrawal in another currency, but there’s typically no transaction fee when currency conversion isn’t involved. Processing time: Instant between wallets, but up to several business days when withdrawing to a Dutch bank account.

Instant between wallets, but up to several business days when withdrawing to a Dutch bank account. Exchange rates: A margin is added to the market rate when converting currencies.

A margin is added to the market rate when converting currencies. Limits: Transaction limits depend on verification and payment type, making this method best suited to low or medium amounts.

Transaction limits depend on verification and payment type, making this method best suited to low or medium amounts. Safety: Regulated in the EU with security measures such as encryption, two-factor authentication and buyer protection for purchases.

5. Cash pickup services (Western Union, MoneyGram)

Best for: Recipients without bank accounts or anyone who needs to collect money quickly in cash.

Cash pickup services allow you to receive funds at partner locations such as post offices, supermarkets, or kiosks. In the Netherlands, Western Union and MoneyGram both operate extensive networks, so you can usually find an agent nearby. Transfers are often available within minutes once the sender provides your details and the transfer code.

While convenient, cash pickups can be expensive. Fees are generally higher than online transfers, and the exchange rates often include a sizable markup. Carrying large amounts of cash also comes with its own risks, so it is worth choosing a safe and trusted location for collection.

Typical fees: Usually higher than digital or bank transfers, especially for instant collection.

Usually higher than digital or bank transfers, especially for instant collection. Processing time: From a few minutes up to several hours depending on the provider and the sending country.

From a few minutes up to several hours depending on the provider and the sending country. Exchange rates: Providers typically add a margin to the market rate.

Providers typically add a margin to the market rate. Limits: Cash pickups can be subject to daily or per-transaction limits, which vary by country and provider.

Cash pickups can be subject to daily or per-transaction limits, which vary by country and provider. Safety: Both Western Union and MoneyGram are regulated in the EU, but handling physical cash means you should take personal safety precautions when collecting funds.

6. International money orders

Best for: Rare situations where electronic transfers aren’t possible.

Traditional international money orders work like prepaid cheques that are mailed and cashed at banks or post offices. In the Netherlands, however, they are no longer widely used. Dutch banks and the post office generally do not issue them, instead partnering with services such as Western Union or MoneyGram for cash pickup or bank transfers.

Because money orders rely on postal delivery, the process is slow and can carry risks such as loss in transit. They also tend to have higher fees, low limits and poor exchange rates compared to digital services. For most people in the Netherlands, they’re impractical and outdated.