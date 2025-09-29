Best way to receive money from abroad in the Netherlands

We’ll look at costs, security and convenience so you can choose the option that suits you best.
Use Wise to receive money easily
Receiving and sending money across borders doesn’t have to come with surprises. With Wise, you’ll get local account details to receive 8+ major currencies such as USD, GBP, and EUR for free*, plus access to 20+ currencies with account details. If it’s Wise to Wise, you can receive in 40+ currencies instantly.
Table of contents
- What you need to know before receiving money from abroad
- What bank details are needed to receive money?
- Comparison Table: Best ways to receive money from abroad
- 6 Best ways to receive money from abroad in the Netherlands
- Step-by-step guide: How to receive money from abroad
- How can I receive money safely?
- What is the cheapest way to receive money?
- Tips to minimise costs when receiving money from abroad
- Common problems and how to solve them
- Conclusion
What you need to know before receiving money from abroad
Need to receive money from overseas? It’s worth knowing that the amount that reaches your account, how long it takes and how secure it is can all vary depending on the provider. Understanding the basics upfront can help you avoid unpleasant surprises down the line.
Key factors to consider
- Transfer fees and hidden costs: Banks and money transfer services often charge a flat fee, a percentage, or both. On top of that, intermediary banks may deduct extra amounts along the way, leaving you with less than expected.
- Exchange rates and margins: The exchange rate can make a big difference to your final amount. While the mid-market rate is the most transparent, banks sometimes add a margin on top, meaning you lose money without realising it.
- Processing speed: Some transfers arrive in minutes, while others can take days. Wise-to-Wise payments, for example, are usually instant.
- Required documentation: Depending on the provider, you may be asked to share ID or proof of address before receiving money. These checks are part of standard compliance rules designed to prevent financial crime.
- Security and regulation: Look for services that are licensed and regulated in the Netherlands or elsewhere in the EU. That way, you know your money is being handled under strict safeguards and you have protection if something goes wrong.
What bank details are needed to receive money?
To make sure an international payment arrives safely (and reduce the chances of delays or a failed transfer), you’ll need to give the sender your account information. Details vary depending on the method the sender uses, but they usually include:
- Your full name as registered on the account.
- Your IBAN (International Bank Account Number), which identifies your account across Europe.
- Your bank’s BIC or SWIFT code, which identifies your bank internationally.
- Your account number if the sender’s bank doesn’t use IBAN.
- The bank’s name and address, ( this is sometimes required for international wires.)
- Your contact information, such as your address or phone number, if asked for verification.
- Any reference number provided by your bank or payment service, which helps match the transfer to your account.
Comparison Table: Best ways to receive money from abroad
|Method
|Typical fees
|Processing fees
|Minimum/maximum amounts
|Best for
|Security level
|Multi-currency accounts (Wise)
|Free to receive in 8+ major currencies with local account details, apart from SWIFT and USD wire payments
|Instant to 1 day
|No receiving limits in most currencies
|Expats, freelancers, and anyone who is regularly paid in different currencies
|High – licensed and regulated in the EU and globally, with encryption and two-factor authentication
|Bank wire transfers (SWIFT / SEPA)
|SWIFT: sender and intermediary banks often charge a fee. Some banks may also charge a receiving fee.
SEPA: usually low-cost or free within the EU
|SWIFT: 2–5 business days.
SEPA: normally 1 business day
|Varies by bank, but is often capped daily, weekly, or monthly
|Larger transfers and people already using a Dutch bank account
|Very high – handled by licensed banks with bank-grade security
|Online money transfer services
|Fees are often shown upfront and tend to be lower than banks.
Receiving is usually free depending on how the money is sent.
|Instant to a few days, depending on the provider and currency
|Flexible limits depending on service
|Regular or one-off transfers such as salaries or family support
|High – licensed and regulated providers, with encryption and verification checks
|Digital wallets (PayPal, Skrill)
|Receiving can be free, but there’s usually a fee for currency conversion or when withdrawing to a bank account of around 3%
|Instant between wallets
|Low to medium amounts
|Quick personal transfers and online purchases
|High – but protection is strongest for purchases rather than personal transfers
|Cash pickup services (Western Union, MoneyGram)
|Sending fees and exchange rate markups are usually high, but receiving cash is free
|Minutes to a few hours
|Often capped per transfer
|Recipients without bank accounts or those with urgent cash needs
|Good – reliable providers, but carrying cash has its own risks
|International money orders
|Small fixed fee for purchasing and processing
|Several days to weeks
|Low limits
|Rare in the Netherlands, but may still possible through some providers
|Secure – though outdated and slow
6 Best ways to receive money from abroad in the Netherlands
1. Multi-currency accounts (Wise, Revolut)
Best for: Expats, freelancers and anyone who needs a simple way to receive money in euros and foreign currencies without paying extra in exchange fees.
A multi-currency account lets you receive money in the currency it was sent, helping you avoid needless exchange fees – useful if you get paid regularly in other currencies.
Wise gives you local account details for 8+ major currencies such as EUR, USD, and GBP, so incoming transfers arrive as if you had a domestic account in those countries. You also get access to over 20 currencies with account details, and transfers between Wise accounts can be received in more than 40 currencies.
Revolut also operates in the Netherlands, giving you the option to hold, receive and exchange 30+ currencies in one account. You can receive euro payments using your Dutch IBAN and make or accept SEPA transfers without added fees.
- Typical fees: Free to receive domestic payments in 8+ major currencies with Wise (except for SWIFT and US wires).
- Processing times: Transfers are usually fast. For example, Wise-to-Wise transfers are often instant, and other international payments usually arrive within one business day.
- Exchange rates: Wise uses the mid-market rate with no hidden margin. Revolut applies its own rate and may add a small markup outside its fee-free limits.
- Limits: No upper limit for most currencies with Wise and Revolut when receiving by bank transfer.
- Safety: Providers are typically licensed and regulated in the EU, with robust security measures, such as two-factor authentication, encryption and biometric logins.
2. Bank wire transfers
Best for: Large amounts and people who already hold an account with a Dutch bank such as ING.
Bank wire transfers use international systems like SWIFT or SEPA to move money from the sender’s account to yours. With SWIFT in particular, transfers often pass through one or more intermediary banks before reaching the Netherlands. Each institution may deduct its own handling fee along the way, which makes it hard to predict exactly how much will arrive.
On the positive side, traditional banks are seen as secure and reliable. They also have physical branches where you can ask questions and resolve issues in person, which many expats find reassuring.
At ING, for example, there are no fees to receive incoming transfers. However, a currency markup applies if the money arrives in anything other than euros. For the most common 19 currencies, ING applies a 0.85% margin on top of the reference exchange rate when converting to EUR. That means the hidden cost is in the exchange rate rather than a direct receiving fee.
- Typical fees: Vary by bank. ING doesn’t charge a receiving fee, but applies a 0.85% exchange rate markup on non-euro transfers. Other Dutch banks may set their own markups or flat charges.
- Processing times: SEPA transfers usually arrive the next working day. SWIFT transfers can take two to five business days.
- Exchange rates: Banks apply their own margin on top of the reference rate, which makes transfers more expensive.
- Limits: Banks often allow large transfers, but daily or monthly caps may apply depending on your account type.
- Safety: Very high, since transfers are handled by licensed Dutch and international banks with robust protections.
3. Online money transfer services (Wise, Remitly)
Best for: Fast, low-cost international transfers with clear fees and transparent exchange rates.
Online money transfer services connect senders and recipients directly through digital platforms, cutting out the chain of intermediary banks. The result is often lower overall costs and quicker delivery compared to a traditional bank transfer.
Wise is a popular choice in the Netherlands. You can receive money with local account details in more than eight major currencies free of charge (except for SWIFT transfers). Account details are available for over 20 currencies, and Wise-to-Wise transfers can be made in 40+ currencies, often instantly. All conversions use the mid-market rate without a hidden markup, and fees are shown upfront before the payment is sent.
Remitly is another widely used provider. Senders can pay with a debit card, credit card, or bank account, and recipients have the option to choose between a bank deposit, mobile wallet, or cash pickup depending on the country. Transfers can be almost instant with the express service, while economy options are slower but cost less.
- Typical fees: Free to receive domestic payments in 8+ major currencies with Wise (except SWIFT transfers). Remitly charges vary depending on the delivery speed and funding method.
- Processing time: Wise-to-Wise transfers are often instant, with most international bank transfers arriving in a day. Remitly offers fast delivery for an added fee, with standard transfers taking several working days.
- Exchange rates: Wise applies the mid-market rate without markups. Remitly sets its own exchange rates with a margin included.
- Limits: Wise supports high receiving limits in most currencies. With Remitly, the amount you can send depends on where you’re sending from and verification, but per-transfer limits for the Eurozone are 85,000 EUR.
- Safety: Both are licensed and regulated in the EU, with fraud protection, encryption and account verification checks.
4. Digital wallets (PayPal, Skrill)
Best for: Small amounts, quick personal transfers and online shopping.
Digital wallets are popular in the Netherlands for their simplicity. With just an email address or a username, you can receive funds instantly into your wallet balance. The money can then be used directly for online purchases or transferred out to your Dutch bank account.
The convenience is high, but fees add up quickly once you need to convert or withdraw in a different currency. For example, PayPal and Skrill typically charge around 3% on top of the exchange rate for currency conversion or withdrawals. There may also be restrictions on the size of transfers, which makes these wallets less practical for larger amounts.
- Typical fees: Around 3% for conversion or withdrawal in another currency, but there’s typically no transaction fee when currency conversion isn’t involved.
- Processing time: Instant between wallets, but up to several business days when withdrawing to a Dutch bank account.
- Exchange rates: A margin is added to the market rate when converting currencies.
- Limits: Transaction limits depend on verification and payment type, making this method best suited to low or medium amounts.
- Safety: Regulated in the EU with security measures such as encryption, two-factor authentication and buyer protection for purchases.
5. Cash pickup services (Western Union, MoneyGram)
Best for: Recipients without bank accounts or anyone who needs to collect money quickly in cash.
Cash pickup services allow you to receive funds at partner locations such as post offices, supermarkets, or kiosks. In the Netherlands, Western Union and MoneyGram both operate extensive networks, so you can usually find an agent nearby. Transfers are often available within minutes once the sender provides your details and the transfer code.
While convenient, cash pickups can be expensive. Fees are generally higher than online transfers, and the exchange rates often include a sizable markup. Carrying large amounts of cash also comes with its own risks, so it is worth choosing a safe and trusted location for collection.
- Typical fees: Usually higher than digital or bank transfers, especially for instant collection.
- Processing time: From a few minutes up to several hours depending on the provider and the sending country.
- Exchange rates: Providers typically add a margin to the market rate.
- Limits: Cash pickups can be subject to daily or per-transaction limits, which vary by country and provider.
- Safety: Both Western Union and MoneyGram are regulated in the EU, but handling physical cash means you should take personal safety precautions when collecting funds.
6. International money orders
Best for: Rare situations where electronic transfers aren’t possible.
Traditional international money orders work like prepaid cheques that are mailed and cashed at banks or post offices. In the Netherlands, however, they are no longer widely used. Dutch banks and the post office generally do not issue them, instead partnering with services such as Western Union or MoneyGram for cash pickup or bank transfers.
Because money orders rely on postal delivery, the process is slow and can carry risks such as loss in transit. They also tend to have higher fees, low limits and poor exchange rates compared to digital services. For most people in the Netherlands, they’re impractical and outdated.
- Typical fees: Purchase fees apply, along with possible charges to cash the order.
- Processing time: Often a week or more due to postal delivery.
- Exchange rates: Providers may add a margin to the rate.
- Limits: Low compared to other transfer methods.
- Safety: Funds are prepaid, but the risk of delays or loss in the post is high.
Step-by-step guide: How to receive money from abroad
Getting paid from overseas doesn’t need to be complicated once you know what to do. Here’s a simple guide to help you through the process from start to finish:
Step 1: Choose your method
Decide how you want to receive the money. Your options range from a bank transfer to a multi-currency account or a digital wallet, so think about what matters most to you, such as speed, cost, or convenience.
Step 2: Gather the required information
Make sure you have all the details ready – this might include your IBAN, BIC or SWIFT code, and the name and address linked to your bank account or provider. Having the right information upfront reduces the risk of delays.
Step 3: Share details with the sender
Give the sender your information exactly as it appears on your account. A small mistake in a number or spelling can cause the payment to bounce back.
Step 4: Track the transfer
Many banks and transfer services provide a tracking tool or notification system. Keep an eye on the status so you know when to expect the funds.
Step 5: Receive and verify funds
Once the money arrives, check the amount against what was sent. Look at any fees or exchange rate changes so you know exactly what reached your account.
How can I receive money safely?
Making sure your transfer arrives securely is just as important as getting it quickly. By choosing the right service and taking a few precautions, you can protect yourself from unnecessary risks.
- Use trusted providers
- Stick with services that are licensed and regulated in the Netherlands or the wider EU.
- Check the details twice
- Double-check account numbers, IBANs and names before sharing them with the sender. A small error can delay the transfer or send the funds to the wrong account.
- Enable security features
- Use two-factor authentication, app notifications and biometric logins when available. These features make it harder for anyone else to access your account.
- Monitor your transfer
- Track the payment through your bank or provider’s app or website. Knowing when it should arrive helps you spot problems early.
- Be alert to scams.
- Never share login details or codes with anyone, and be cautious if someone pressures you to accept a payment in an unusual way.
What is the cheapest way to receive money?
Nobody likes to see their transfer reduced by unexpected charges. With many bank transfers, intermediary fees and exchange rate markups can quietly cut into the amount that arrives, and it’s not always clear in advance what the final sum will be.
With Wise, the costs are easy to understand from the start. Fees are shown upfront before the payment is sent, and the exchange rate applied is the real mid-market rate without hidden margins. Receiving money is free in more than eight major currencies when you use local account details so more of the money sent actually reaches your account.
Tips to minimise costs when receiving money from abroad
A few simple choices can make a big difference to how much ends up in your account. Keep these tips in mind when you’re expecting an international transfers:
- Compare exchange rates and fees: Even a small difference in the rate can add up over time, so it’s worth checking more than one provider.
- Pick your timing carefully: Exchange rates fluctuate throughout the day. If the payment isn’t urgent, waiting for a better rate could save you money.
- Choose a provider with clear pricing: Services like Wise show you all fees upfront so you know exactly what will arrive.
- Take advantage of free receiving options: With Wise, it costs nothing to receive money domestically in more than eight major currencies with local account details.
- Avoid double conversions: If possible, receive the money in the same currency it was sent in, instead of switching back and forth between currencies.
Common problems and how to solve them
Even with reliable providers and the best of intentions, international transfers don’t always go to plan. Here are some of the most common issues and what you can do if they happen.
Transfer delays
Payments sometimes take longer than expected, especially if they move through the SWIFT network with intermediary banks involved. Delays can also happen if the transfer is made just before a weekend or holiday. If your money hasn’t arrived within the provider’s stated timeframe, contact both the sender and the service to trace it.
Missing payments
A missing payment is often the result of incorrect details being entered at the start. Banks may return the money to the sender, or it could get held up in an intermediary account. Double-checking information before sending is the easiest way to avoid this, but if the funds are already missing, request a trace through your bank or transfer service.
Incorrect exchange rates
If the amount you receive is lower than expected, the issue may be with the exchange rate applied. Some banks add a margin on top of the mid-market rate without making this clear. Using a provider that shows the exchange rate upfront can help you know what to expect.
Documentation issues
Transfer services and banks sometimes ask for extra documents before releasing money, such as proof of ID or address. It’s part of their legal obligations, but it can hold things up if you are not prepared, so keeping digital copies of your documents handy can speed up the process if extra checks are needed.
Conclusion
For expats in the Netherlands, international transfers are part of daily life, whether it’s getting paid for work, receiving support from home, or managing income from abroad. The method you choose can shape how much arrives in your account and how quickly you can access it.
Banks remain a reliable choice for larger sums, while services like Wise give you more flexibility and often lower overall costs. Digital wallets and cash pickups are still available, though they tend to be best for smaller or occasional payments.
What matters most is picking the approach that matches your needs and gives you confidence that your money will arrive safely. Wise makes that easier by showing you every fee upfront and using the real mid-market exchange rate. With free receiving in more than eight major currencies*, it helps you keep more of every payment.
FAQ
Receiving international payments
How long does it take to receive money from abroad?
SEPA transfers within the EU usually arrive the next working day, while SWIFT transfers from outside Europe can take two to five business days. Online services and Wise-to-Wise payments are often much faster, with some arriving instantly.
What's the cheapest way to receive money from overseas?
The cheapest option depends on the currencies involved and how the money is sent. Traditional bank transfers can be costly because of exchange rate markups and intermediary bank fees. Wise often works out cheaper, since you can receive domestic transfers in 8+ major currencies for free and conversions use the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden margin.
What information do I need to provide to receive money?
To receive an international transfer, you’ll usually need to give your full name as it appears on your account, your IBAN and your bank’s BIC or SWIFT code. Some providers may also ask for your address or a reference number to make sure the payment is matched correctly. Providing accurate details helps avoid delays or failed transfers.
Is it safe to receive money from abroad?
Yes – receiving money from abroad is safe when you use a regulated provider. Dutch banks, Wise and other licensed services operate under strict EU rules, with robust security protections such as encryption and identity checks.
Is Wise safer than a Bank transfer?
Wise and banks are both regulated and secure options for receiving money from abroad. Banks use SWIFT or SEPA systems and apply their own exchange rates, while Wise uses local account details and the mid-market rate. Both are safe, but Wise offers more transparency on fees and the amount that will arrive.
How much money can i receive from abroad tax-free to the Netherlands
Whether money from abroad is tax-free depends on what it is for. Income such as salary, freelance work, or rental earnings is taxable in the Netherlands, but donations may be exempt up to certain limits.
In 2025, you can receive 2,690 EUR per year tax-free from each donor, and 6,713 EUR per year from your parents (combined, even if divorced). Anything above these amounts must be reported to the Belastingdienst and may be subject to gift tax. Different rules apply if the donor lives abroad, depending on their nationality and how recently they lived in the Netherlands.