Why does Dutch use so many abbreviations? The Dutch language contains some particularly long words. Indeed, speakers of some languages can find these somewhat intimidating. But, thankfully, the Dutch provide plenty of abbreviations (or afkortingen) to make things more efficient – rather than onroerendezaakbelasting, you have OZB. Instead of afvalstoffenheffing, you can talk about AFV. The name of the popular Dutch drugstore Etos originally stood for Eendracht, Toewijding, Overleg en Samenwerking (Unity, Devotion, Consulation, and Cooperation) It’s not necessarily true that Dutch has more abbreviations than other languages, but you’ll almost certainly come across them in everyday life. You’ll also notice that most abbreviations (in Dutch) are written in small letters rather than capitals. However, abbreviations of names and borrowings from English are usually capitalized.

Abbreviations relating to housing When you arrive in the Netherlands, you’ll almost certainly receive a lot of letters containing a broad spectrum of acronyms and initialisms. The first and most essential one you’ll encounter is the BSN (burgerservicenummer), the Dutch national identification number. Once you have a BSN, you can do all the important things in life: from opening a bank account to moving house. When it comes to housing, whether you’re a homeowner or renting, you’ll need to pay taxes on your residence. Therefore, make sure you’re aware of these abbreviations: AFV (afvalstoffenheffing) – charge for collecting your garbage

RIOE (rioolrecht) – connection to the sewage system (for house owners only)

OZB (onroerendezaakbelasting) – housing tax on ‘immovable’ objects

WOZ (waardering onroerende zaken) – house value used to determine how much tax you pay

Abbreviations for work and business In the bustling Dutch business world, you’ll certainly hear lots of jargon (or vakjargon), shortened words, and perhaps even the odd scattered English word (onboarding, anyone?). With this in mind, it’s a good idea to learn how to talk business. So, a few useful abbreviations you can use include: BTW (belasting toegevoegde waarde) – sales tax, VAT

dhr. (de heer) – Sir

dir. (directeur) – director (used for any gender)

KvK (kamer van koophandel) – Chamber of Commerce

M/V (man/vrouw) – man/woman (in job ads)

m.vr.gr. (met vriendelijke groeten)– with kind regards

Mw (mevrouw) – Madam

Preso (presentatie) – presentation

Prio (prioriteit) – priority

Stavaza (stand van zaken) – state of affairs

Vrijmibo (vrijdagmiddagborrel) – a Friday afternoon drink with your colleagues Expatica’s guide to Read more about finding a job in the Netherlands Read more Other abbreviations include those from English, such as EOB for ‘end of business day.’ You might even come across the slightly less polite CWOT – ‘complete waste of time.’ If you use them correctly, you’ll fit into your new Dutch workplace in no time.

Dutch abbreviations for education The Dutch education system is home to an overwhelming number of abbreviations. You’ll find that every stage of education has its own initialism, and it can be hard to keep track of them. So here is a quick rundown of useful abbreviations you’ll hear if you’ve got kids in school: OCW (Ministerie van Onderwiijs, Cultuur en Wetenschap) – Dutch Ministry of Education

TSO (tussenschoolse opvang) – when children stay at school for lunch

BSO (buitenschoolse opvang) – after-school daycare

vvto (vreemdetalenonderwijs) – early foreign language education

LVS (leerlingvolgsysteem) – a system used to monitor pupils in Dutch primary school

vmbo (voorbereidend middelbaar beroepsonderwijs) – preparatory secondary vocational education, followed by mbo (middelbaar beroepsonderwijs)

havo (hoger algemeen voortgezet onderwijs) – general secondary education, followed by hbo (hoger beroepsonderwijs)

vwo (voorbereidend wetenschappelijk onderwijs) – pre-university education, followed by university education (wo, wetenschappelijk onderwijs) If you have a child with special educational needs (SEN), you’ll have other abbreviations to take into account. For example sbo (speciaal basisonderwijs), so (speciaal onderwijs), and vso (voortgezet speciaal onderwijs).